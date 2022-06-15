Car Insurance for Living in Your Car

Tips for Living in Your Car

There’s no denying that living in a car is easier said than done. After all, your vehicle will need to protect you from the weather, allow you to prepare meals, and give you a comfortable place to sleep. It must also transport you from point A to point B. The following tips can make living in your car a realistic, safe, and enjoyable endeavor.

First and foremost, keep your vehicle clean and well-maintained at all times. This way, it’ll attract less attention and blend in with other cars. Park your car near 24/7 businesses rather than residential areas. Church parking lots and campsites are great options.

Since you can’t use your car as a permanent address, you may want to purchase a private mailbox with a street address, which will be useful when you apply for IDs, jobs, and car insurance. While you can get a P.O. box, some businesses won’t deliver to one.

Whenever you’re in an area with free Wi-Fi, take advantage of it to save money on your cell phone data plan. When it comes to eating, stick to fresh veggies, soups, oatmeal, and small cuts of meat that are easy to cook with a pot and hot water. Don’t forget to stock up on convenient snacks you don’t need to cook, like fruit, granola bars, and bagels.

In addition, you may want to join an affordable gym or community center. This way, you’ll have somewhere to not only exercise but shower and get ready as well. You should also familiarize yourself with laundromats in your area since you won’t have regular access to hot water.

Remember that while living in your car can lead to a cheaper lifestyle, it’s not free. You’ll still need to pay for gas, groceries, clothing, car insurance, and other essentials. If you’d like to keep your vehicle parked in one city, you can have a traditional job. However, if you prefer to travel around, explore seasonal or freelance work that can give you the freedom to do so.

