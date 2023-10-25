Cost of Toyota Tacoma Car Insurance (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Featuring an excellent blend of reliability, engine power, and traction control for off-road adventures, it’s no wonder the Toyota Tacoma has become the bestselling pickup truck in the U.S. Nearly half of all midsize pickups sold in early 2023 were Tacomas — a far higher market share than others, like the Nissan Frontier (15% of sales) or the Ford Ranger (10%).[1]
Tacomas are affordable, with a starting MSRP of $28,600 versus $32,565 for the Ford Ranger and $36,800 for larger trucks, like the Chevrolet Silverado. Toyota Tacoma insurance rates are cheap too, costing a monthly average of $92 for liability and $183 for full coverage. That’s less than the nationwide car insurance averages of $103 for liability coverage and $207 for full coverage.
Here’s what you should know about getting affordable coverage for your Toyota Tacoma.
Quick Facts
Toyota Tacomas have excellent crash test ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[2]
Toyota Tacomas offer standard features like anti-lock brakes, and newer models have advanced safety features, like lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control.[3]
USAA, State Farm, and GEICO have the most affordable insurance rates for new and used Toyota Tacomas.
Find Car Insurance for Your Toyota Tacoma
Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cost of Toyota Tacoma insurance
Toyota Tacoma car insurance rates are relatively affordable among Insurify partners, costing an average of $92 per month for liability insurance and $183 per month for a full-coverage policy. USAA offers the cheapest Toyota insurance rates for military members and their families, while State Farm and GEICO are the cheapest insurance companies for the general public.
2023 Toyota Tacoma insurance
New in 2023, the Toyota Tacoma is available in seven different trim packages, ranging in cost from $28,600 for the Toyota Tacoma SR to $48,035 for the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$56
$122
State Farm
$64
$135
GEICO
$65
$140
Allstate
$76
$167
American Family
$95
$213
Progressive
$105
$190
Liberty Mutual
$109
$213
Travelers
$111
$245
Farmers
$130
$288
The General
$149
$307
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2022 Toyota Tacoma insurance
The starting MSRP on a new Toyota Tacoma was $26,500, lower than the previous model year.[4]
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$49
$107
State Farm
$56
$118
GEICO
$57
$122
Allstate
$67
$146
American Family
$83
$186
Progressive
$92
$166
Liberty Mutual
$95
$186
Travelers
$97
$214
Farmers
$113
$252
The General
$130
$268
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2021 Toyota Tacoma insurance
A new Toyota Tacoma in 2021 came with an MSRP of $27,230 to $44,325, with the same six trim options available in previous years.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$47
$103
State Farm
$54
$114
GEICO
$55
$118
Allstate
$64
$141
American Family
$80
$180
Progressive
$89
$160
Liberty Mutual
$92
$180
Travelers
$94
$207
Farmers
$110
$244
The General
$126
$260
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2020 Toyota Tacoma insurance
The actual cost of a new Toyota Tacoma in 2020 ranged from $26,880 to $43,960, with six trim options to choose from.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$47
$103
State Farm
$53
$113
GEICO
$54
$117
Allstate
$64
$140
American Family
$80
$179
Progressive
$88
$159
Liberty Mutual
$91
$179
Travelers
$93
$205
Farmers
$109
$242
The General
$124
$257
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2019 Toyota Tacoma insurance
The 2019 Toyota Tacoma came with a starting MSRP of $25,580, ranging up to $42,960 with the top-level trim package.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$46
$99
State Farm
$52
$109
GEICO
$53
$113
Allstate
$62
$136
American Family
$77
$173
Progressive
$85
$154
Liberty Mutual
$88
$173
Travelers
$90
$198
Farmers
$105
$234
The General
$120
$249
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2018 Toyota Tacoma insurance
The 2018 Toyota Tacoma was available in six trim levels, ranging in cost from $26,230 to $41,720.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$42
$91
State Farm
$47
$100
GEICO
$48
$103
Allstate
$56
$124
American Family
$70
$158
Progressive
$78
$140
Liberty Mutual
$80
$158
Travelers
$82
$181
Farmers
$96
$213
The General
$110
$227
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2017 Toyota Tacoma insurance
The MSRP on a new 2017 Toyota Tacoma ranged from $25,405 to $41,215 based on the type of trim for that model year.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$41
$89
State Farm
$47
$98
GEICO
$47
$102
Allstate
$56
$122
American Family
$69
$156
Progressive
$77
$139
Liberty Mutual
$79
$156
Travelers
$81
$179
Farmers
$95
$211
The General
$109
$224
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2016 Toyota Tacoma insurance
The Toyota Tacoma had an MSRP starting at $24,490 and going up to $35,105, with five different trim package options in 2016.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$41
$88
State Farm
$46
$98
GEICO
$47
$101
Allstate
$55
$121
American Family
$69
$154
Progressive
$76
$137
Liberty Mutual
$79
$154
Travelers
$80
$177
Farmers
$94
$209
The General
$107
$222
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2015 Toyota Tacoma insurance
Owners of a new Toyota Tacoma paid between $20,965 and $35,725 in 2015, depending on the trim level they selected.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$38
$84
State Farm
$44
$92
GEICO
$44
$96
Allstate
$52
$114
American Family
$65
$146
Progressive
$72
$130
Liberty Mutual
$74
$146
Travelers
$76
$167
Farmers
$89
$197
The General
$102
$210
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2014 Toyota Tacoma insurance
The MSRP on a new Toyota Tacoma in 2014 ranged from $22,725 to $23,275, with just two trim levels to choose from.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$38
$83
State Farm
$43
$92
GEICO
$44
$95
Allstate
$52
$114
American Family
$65
$145
Progressive
$71
$129
Liberty Mutual
$74
$145
Travelers
$76
$166
Farmers
$88
$196
The General
$101
$209
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Toyota Tacoma crash test ratings may be excellent, for example, but they won’t buy you another car if it’s totaled. You’ll need other insurance products for that:
Liability coverage
State minimums vary, but you’ll need to purchasebodily injury liability coverageto pay the medical bills for anyone you hurt and property damage liability coverage to pay for any damage you cause.[5]
Full coverage
Lenders requirecollision and comprehensive insuranceto protect your vehicle against damage. It’s optional for a paid-off car, but you can continue to carry it if purchasing a new car would greatly impact your finances if your current Tacoma were totaled.
Gap coverage
It’s not uncommon for your insurance payout to be too small to fully repay your loan in the event you total your car. Your financial institution or insurer may offergap coverageto help protect you against this unfortunate scenario, paying off the remaining balance of your loan in the event of a total loss.[6]
Roadside assistance coverage
Breakdowns and mechanical issues aren’t common with Toyota Tacomas, but purchasing this affordable coverage can really save the day when you need it. Some companies offer this coverage for free, such as AAA.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Some areas of the United States have lots ofuninsured drivers, or state minimums may be so low they’re not enough to pay for the damage caused. In higher-risk areas, purchasing insurance for these unfortunate scenarios can help protect you and your family.
Toyota Tacoma car insurance FAQs
It’s important to research each insurer when shopping for car insurance quotes since this can have a significant effect on your rates. Here’s some additional information that can help as you research coverage options for your Tacoma.
Who has the cheapest Toyota Tacoma insurance?
USAA offers the most affordable insurance rates for Toyota Tacoma owners, with monthly rates starting at $56 for liability-only coverage and $122 for full coverage on a new model. But it’s only available for people associated with the military.
If that’s not an option for you, State Farm and GEICO are the next-cheapest choices, with monthly rates starting at $64 and $65 for liability insurance, respectively.
Are Toyota Tacomas expensive to insure?
Good news: Toyota Tacoma auto insurance rates are cheaper than the average vehicle. Nationwide, people pay $103 per month for liability coverage and $207 for full coverage.
But your exact insurance costs will depend on multiple factors, like the model year of your Toyota Tacoma, your credit history, whether you live in an urban area, your age, marital status, past traffic violations, and whether you can score any good discounts.
How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Tacoma?
The cost of Toyota Tacoma car insurance varies widely among car insurance companies and model years. But in general, Toyota Tacoma owners pay an average of $92 per month for liability coverage and $183 per month for full coverage. High-risk drivers with a history of violations generally pay the highest auto insurance premiums.
How much is full-coverage insurance on a new Tacoma?
USAA charges the cheapest Toyota Tacoma car insurance rates for a full-coverage policy, with an average monthly payment of $122 for the 2023 model year. It’s only available for people linked to the military, however. State Farm offers the second-best rates on Toyota Tacoma insurance coverage for the general public, with full coverage averaging $135 per month.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.