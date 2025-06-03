Home>Car Insurance>Mazda

MX-5 Miata Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Mazda MX-5 Miata full-coverage insurance costs $169 per month on average, which is on par with rates for similar cars.

Miranda Marquit
Written byMiranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit Insurance Writer

  • Co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast

  • MBA from Utah State University

Miranda is a financial writer and avid podcaster with nearly two decades of experience contributing to major outlets, including Forbes, The Hill, and NPR.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is among the most popular sports roadsters available due to its relatively low price, trim levels, performance, and reliability.[1] Mazda sold 614 MX-5 Miatas in December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.5%. 

Additionally, owners seem happy with their Miatas, giving the car a rating of 4.7 out of 5, according to Kelley Blue Book.

MX-5 Miata insurance is also relatively inexpensive, averaging $169 per month for full coverage and $90 for liability only, according to Insurify data. This is slightly less than the average policy price for similar cars, such as the BMW Z4 and the Audi TT.

Still, if you want to find the best balance of affordability and strong coverage for your Miata, it’s a good idea to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies.

Quick Facts

  • Mazda MX-5 Miata insurance costs depend on the model year, the vehicle’s safety features, where you live, and your driving record.

  • Introduced in 1989, the MX-5 Miata remains a relatively affordable sports car.

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have some of the cheapest average MX-5 Miata insurance rates.

Cost of MX-5 Miata insurance by model year

The cost to insure an MX-5 Miata averages $169 per month for full coverage and $90 for liability only.

Insurance prices vary by company, with USAA, State Farm, and Allstate offering the cheapest coverage on average. The following table shows average rates for full-coverage and liability-only policies for the MX-5 Miata over the past 10 years. With some careful shopping, you can likely find lower rates.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
2025No data availableNo data available
2024$302$161
2023$215$114
2022$178$94
2021$176$93
2020$155$82
2019$160$85
2018$219$117
2017$207$110
2016$200$106
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Affordable Car Insurance For Your Miata

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare multiple quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

  • ​​The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata base model is $29,530.​​[2] Average monthly quotes for the 2025 MX-5 Miata aren’t included below due to insufficient data.

  • The base MSRP for the 2024 MX-5 Miata is $28,985. Depending on the trim, engine size, added safety features, and other factors, pricing can exceed $40,000.

    The table below highlights the average monthly 2024 MX-5 Miata insurance price from several of the best insurance companies. Your cost might vary based on age, where you live, driving record, and whether you’re eligible for discounts.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$151$79
    State Farm$181$93
    Allstate$202$103
    GEICO$223$116
    Progressive$239$171
    Nationwide$278$147
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • When the 2023 MX-5 Miata was released, its base model MSRP was $28,050, and the top-of-the-line model was $38,950.

    The table below shows average monthly insurance quotes from several companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$108$56
    State Farm$129$66
    Allstate$144$73
    GEICO$159$82
    Progressive$170$121
    Nationwide$198$104
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2022 MX-5 Miata’s starting MSRP was $27,300 and went as high as $38,200.

    The table below shows average monthly insurance quotes from some of the best insurers for a 2022 MX-5 Miata.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$89$46
    State Farm$107$55
    Allstate$119$60
    GEICO$132$68
    Progressive$141$100
    Nationwide$164$86
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata was equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay for the first time and had a $26,830 starting MSRP. The table below shows average insurance prices for the 2021 MX-5 Miata.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$88$46
    State Farm$106$54
    Allstate$118$60
    GEICO$130$67
    Progressive$139$99
    Nationwide$162$85
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2020, the 2020 MX-5 Miata’s MSRP ranged between $27,525 and $36,695.

    See the table below for average insurance prices from several different companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$78$40
    State Farm$93$48
    Allstate$107$54
    GEICO$115$59
    Progressive$122$87
    Nationwide$143$75
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2019 MX-5 Miata’s MSRP ranged from $26,650 for the base model to $38,915 for the company’s 30th anniversary edition. Released in August 2019, the RF model had a base price of $33,335.

    Check out the table below for average monthly rates from several insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$80$42
    State Farm$96$49
    Allstate$147$75
    GEICO$118$61
    Progressive$126$90
    Nationwide$147$77
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2018 MX-5 Miata’s starting MSRP was $26,190, with higher-end models costing up to $35,315.

    The following table shows which insurers offer cheap monthly quotes for the 2018 MX-5 Miata.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$110$57
    State Farm$131$68
    Allstate$147$75
    GEICO$162$84
    Progressive$173$124
    Nationwide$201$106
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The starting MSRP for the 2017 MX-5 was $24,915. Mazda also released the RF version that year, with pricing starting at $31,555.

    The insurers in the table below offer cheap coverage for the 2017 MX-5 Miata.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$104$54
    State Farm$124$64
    Allstate$139$70
    GEICO$153$79
    Progressive$164$117
    Nationwide$190$100
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • When it was released, the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata had a starting MSRP of just under $25,000. The table below reflects the average monthly insurance rate from several top insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$100$52
    State Farm$120$61
    Allstate$134$68
    GEICO$148$76
    Progressive$158$112
    Nationwide$184$96
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Mazda insurance by state

The state you live in affects your insurance cost. Additionally, insurers offer different quotes based on your claims history, driving record, and car’s make and model.[3]

This table highlights how Mazda insurance prices vary by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$131
Arkansas$236
Arizona$160
California$222
Colorado$203
Connecticut$309
Delaware$227
Florida$212
Georgia$230
Iowa$112
Idaho$115
Illinois$157
Indiana$133
Kansas$152
Kentucky$200
Louisiana$204
Massachusetts$164
Maryland$312
Maine$139
Michigan$255
Minnesota$180
Missouri$178
Mississippi$191
Montana$153
North Carolina$86
North Dakota$127
Nebraska$161
New Hampshire$104
New Jersey$164
New Mexico$146
Nevada$259
New York$434
Ohio$119
Oklahoma$164
Oregon$148
Pennsylvania$159
Rhode Island$136
South Carolina$249
South Dakota$119
Tennessee$138
Texas$218
Utah$169
Virginia$177
Vermont$140
Washington$147
District of Columbia$317
Wisconsin$122
West Virginia$144
Wyoming$110

Compare MX-5 Miata Car Insurance Quotes

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your MX-5 Miata

Before buying auto insurance, it’s essential to look for the coverage you need at a cost that fits your budget. If you lease or finance your Miata, your lender may require you to carry comprehensive and collision coverage, which ensures the vehicle is protected. Some of the most common auto insurance coverages include the following:[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to have at least liability insurance. This coverage includes bodily injury liability, which pays for the other driver’s medical expenses if you’re at fault, and property damage liability, which covers the other driver’s car or other property you damage in an accident (such as a fence). Each state has different minimum coverage requirements.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair your car’s damage if you’re in an accident with another vehicle or hit a stationary object, such as a fence or tree, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for damages to your car caused by weather (such as wind or hail), fire, vandalism, theft, and other non-collision incidents.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage helps pay for your medical bills and car repairs if a driver without insurance hits you or you’re involved in a hit-and-run accident.

MX-5 Miata insurance FAQs

As you compare Mazda MX-5 Miata insurance quotes, the answers to these commonly asked questions can provide more information.

  • USAA has the cheapest average rate for insuring the MX-5 Miata, averaging $86 per month for full coverage. But if you aren’t a veteran or in the military, you can find cheap full-coverage rates with GEICO, at $102 per month, and State Farm, at $103 per month.

  • No, the MX-5 Miata isn’t expensive to insure. This is likely because Mazdas aren’t as expensive as other comparable cars, even though the MX-5 is considered a sports car.

  • Car insurance costs vary based on several factors, including where you live, your age and gender, driving history, claims history, and more. Additionally, the car’s age, make, model, and other traits influence costs. On average, though, it costs about $169 per month to insure a 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata with a full-coverage policy.

  • Yes, the Miata is considered a sports car for insurance purposes. Mazda markets the Miata as such, and it’s generally considered one of the least expensive sports cars to buy and insure.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Car and Driver. "2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata."
  2. Mazda. "The 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
Miranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit Insurance Writer

Miranda Marquit, MBA, is a freelance financial writer covering various markets and topics since 2006. She has contributed to numerous media outlets, including Forbes, TIME, The Hill, NPR, HuffPost, Yahoo! Money, and more. Her work has been syndicated by MSN Money, Marketwatch, Credit.com, and other publications. She has written about insurance topics for Clearsurance, HealthCare.com, and various other websites. She is also an avid podcaster and co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast. Miranda has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Miranda has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky HelzerEditor
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate