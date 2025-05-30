Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Land Rovers are popular for their blend of luxury vehicle status, off-road capability, and distinctive design. But they tend to be more expensive to insure than other SUVs, including some competing luxury models.
On average, drivers pay $122 per month for liability-only coverage and $229 for full coverage on a Land Rover. But some models are less expensive than others.
A new Land Rover can cost anywhere from $50,000 to more than $100,000.[1]
GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate are some of the best insurance companies for Land Rover drivers.
The Land Rover Sport is the most affordable model to insure, on average.
Cost of Land Rover insurance by model
For 2025, Land Rover offers nine models, with the Range Rover having the highest starting MSRP of more than $100,000. Here, you can see how insurance rates fluctuate based on different Land Rover models.
Land Rover Model
Average Monthly Quote
Range Rover
$185
Range Rover Sport
$176
Range Rover Velar
$203
Range Rover Evoque
$178
Land Rover Discovery
$178
Land Rover Discovery Sport
$166
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Find Insurance for Your Land Rover
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Cheapest Land Rover insurance by model
Depending on the Land Rover model you own or are looking to buy, here are some of the cheapest insurance companies to consider.
The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for the Range Rover is $107,400, which is high, even compared to other luxury SUVs. But the Range Rover isn’t as expensive to insure as some other Land Rover models.
Even so, it’s important to shop around and compare insurers to ensure you get the cheapest rate possible. Here are some of the best full-coverage rates, according to Insurify data.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$123
GEICO
$146
State Farm
$147
Allstate
$164
Progressive
$190
American Family
$192
Nationwide
$227
Travelers
$239
Farmers
$291
Liberty Mutual
$311
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The Range Rover Sport starts at $83,700, making it the second most expensive Land Rover model and more in line with other luxury SUVs. The Range Rover Sport is the second cheapest Land Rover model to insure, according to Insurify data.
Here’s a look at some of the cheapest companies to consider as you shop around.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$117
GEICO
$139
State Farm
$140
Allstate
$155
Progressive
$180
American Family
$181
Nationwide
$215
Travelers
$227
Farmers
$276
Liberty Mutual
$295
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
With an MSRP of $61,500, the Range Rover Velar is on par with or less expensive than similar luxury SUVs. But, surprisingly, it’s the most expensive Land Rover model to insure, making it more crucial to compare quotes.
Here’s where you can get the cheapest car insurance for the Velar, according to Insurify data.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$135
GEICO
$160
State Farm
$161
Allstate
$179
Progressive
$208
American Family
$210
Nationwide
$248
Travelers
$262
Farmers
$318
Liberty Mutual
$341
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
A brand-new Range Rover Evoque starts at $49,900, making it the second most affordable Range Rover model and less expensive than even some high-end standard SUV prices. It’s also cheaper to insure than most Land Rover models.
Here, you can compare the cheapest insurers for the Evoque model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$119
GEICO
$141
State Farm
$142
Allstate
$157
Progressive
$183
American Family
$184
Nationwide
$218
Travelers
$230
Farmers
$280
Liberty Mutual
$299
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The Range Rover Discovery starts at $59,900, making it less expensive than other luxury SUVs but still pricier than standard SUV models. But the average insurance cost is on par with the Evoque.
As you research your insurance options, here are some of the cheapest rates you can find.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$119
GEICO
$141
State Farm
$142
Allstate
$158
Progressive
$183
American Family
$184
Nationwide
$218
Travelers
$230
Farmers
$280
Liberty Mutual
$300
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The cheapest Land Rover model, the Range Rover Discovery Sport, starts at $48,900. This puts it more in line with high-end standard SUVs from other automakers. It’s also understandably the least expensive Land Rover model to insure.
Even so, you’ll still want to check out the cheapest insurance companies to maximize your savings.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$111
GEICO
$131
State Farm
$132
Allstate
$147
Progressive
$170
American Family
$172
Nationwide
$203
Travelers
$214
Farmers
$261
Liberty Mutual
$279
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Best companies for Land Rover car insurance
As you shop around for coverage, it’s important to look at more than just the rates. You’ll also want to consider customer satisfaction, the claims processes, coverage options, discounts, and other features that are important to you. And, because Land Rovers are generally higher-value vehicles, you’ll likely want to look for full-coverage car insurance rather than liability-only coverage.
Here are some of Insurify’s top choices for the best companies for Land Rover car insurance:
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$148/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$178/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 11,926 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,418)
Bonnie
June 2, 2025
Verified Review
Good. No issues
I enjoy being with the company.
Annette
June 2, 2025
Verified Review
Better than what I recently changed to, going back
They have always been ready to help. Ready to go back for sure.
Richard
June 1, 2025
Verified Review
Price Increases
The rates keep going up even though there have been no incidents.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO, a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, is the third-largest U.S. insurer by market share. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, renters, flood, travel, life, and business insurance, among other products. The insurer offers numerous car insurance discounts to help drivers save. For example, drivers who are accident-free for five years could earn 22% off premiums, and good students could earn 15% off. GEICO’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index score is below average, meaning it receives fewer consumer complaints than average.
Pros
Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Cons
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
Lower customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 11,179 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,014)
Cassaundra
June 3, 2025
Verified Review
State Farm has turned out to be the best insurance for me. It covers everything I need for less than all the companies I have spoken to.
State Farm has turned out to be the best insurance for me. It covers everything I need for less than all the companies I have spoken to.
Shawna
May 30, 2025
Verified Review
No
Started good, then raised the rates.
James
May 29, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
I've been with them for over 30 years. However, the cost has tripled in the last 5 years.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share and has operated for more than 100 years. Available in all 50 states, State Farm stands out for its customer service, extensive discounts, and optional coverages. The insurer ranked fifth for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Safe drivers can enjoy many State Farm discounts, including ones for young motorists who complete an approved driver training course, for having a vehicle with certain safety equipment, and for going three years or longer without violations or at-fault accidents.
Pros
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance
Cons
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$61/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$130/mo
3.9
A solid optionBased on 6,800 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,636)
Sharice
June 1, 2025
Verified Review
Moving on
They are too expensive and I am not seeing discounts from their drive program.
Leroy
May 30, 2025
Verified Review
True facts!
Too expensive, too many rate hikes, and there's always a rate increase! Seems like every six months.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
The fourth-largest U.S. auto insurer by market share, Allstate is available in all 50 states. The company has been in business for more than 90 years and also sells home, renters, and condo policies — so it’s a good option for those who want to save by bundling auto with another type of policy. Allstate also offers helpful optional auto coverages, like gap insurance and accident forgiveness. AM Best gives the company a high rating for financial strength, but Allstate has a higher-than-average number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index.
Pros
Ample opportunities for bundling discount
Offers a pay-per-mile option
A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Cons
Low customer satisfaction
Rates are merely average compared to other insurers
Below-average rank for customer satisfaction in many regions, according to J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study
Average cost of Land Rover insurance by state
Where you live has a significant effect on your car insurance premium.[2] Repair costs, medical expenses, and weather trends can affect claim payouts as well. Each state also has different accident, theft, vandalism, litigation, and insurance fraud rates to consider.
Below, you’ll see the average monthly cost to insure a Land Rover for each state. Rate data isn’t available for Alaska and Hawaii.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$167
Arizona
$204
Arkansas
$300
California
$282
Colorado
$257
Connecticut
$392
Delaware
$288
Florida
$269
Georgia
$292
Idaho
$147
Illinois
$199
Indiana
$169
Iowa
$142
Kansas
$193
Kentucky
$254
Louisiana
$260
Maine
$176
Maryland
$397
Massachusetts
$209
Michigan
$324
Minnesota
$229
Mississippi
$243
Missouri
$226
Montana
$194
Nebraska
$205
Nevada
$329
New Hampshire
$132
New Jersey
$209
New Mexico
$186
New York
$552
North Carolina
$110
North Dakota
$161
Ohio
$151
Oklahoma
$209
Oregon
$188
Pennsylvania
$203
Rhode Island
$173
South Carolina
$316
South Dakota
$151
Tennessee
$175
Texas
$276
Utah
$214
Virginia
$225
Vermont
$178
Washington
$187
District of Columbia
$403
Wisconsin
$155
West Virginia
$183
Wyoming
$139
How to get insurance through Land Rover
Land Rover partners with Liberty Mutualto offer special coverages for Land Rover drivers. You can get a quote through the manufacturer’s website. Some of the special perks of these policies include genuine Land Rover replacement parts and towing to your nearest Land Rover dealership for repairs.
In addition to standard coverage options, you can also get the following features:
Better car replacement: If you total your car, you’ll receive enough money to replace it with a model that’s one year newer.
New car replacement: With this add-on, you can replace a new car stolen or totaled in the first year with a brand-new model.
Accident forgiveness: Your premium won’t go up with your first accident as a Liberty Mutual policyholder.
Additionally, Liberty Mutual has high claims satisfaction compared to other insurance companies, according to J.D. Power.[3]
That said, the insurer has some of the most expensive rates for Land Rover models, according to Insurify data. It also has nearly twice as many complaints compared to the industry average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.[4] Be sure to research and compare several options to determine the best fit for you and your vehicle.
Save on Your Next Land Rover Insurance Policy
Compare rates from the nation’s leading insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Land Rover
Land Rovers can be a significant financial commitment, so it’s important to protect your investment with the right insurance. Here are some essential coverages to consider:
Collision coverage
If you financed or leased your vehicle, your lender or leasing company likely requires collision coverage, which provides funds for repairs if your car is damaged in an accident with a vehicle or object. Your coverage limit is based on the value of your car, but you can adjust your deductible based on your preference. A higher deductible can lower your insurance premiums, but make sure you can afford the out-of-pocket cost if you need to file a claim.
Comprehensive coverage
As with collision coverage, lenders may require you to maintain comprehensive insurance if you have a loan or lease. Comprehensive insurance covers damages to your vehicle due to theft, fire, vandalism, natural disasters, broken windshields, and more. You can adjust your deductible based on your budget.
Liability coverage
Liability insurance protects you if you cause bodily injuries or property damage with your car. Many experts recommend maintaining $100,000 in coverage for bodily injuries per person and $300,000 per accident, as well as $100,000 in property damage coverage. But you may choose more or less based on your budget and ability to pay for damages on your own.
Some insurers offer other types of optional coverage, including rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, accident forgiveness, and more. Before paying for these coverages, though, it’s important to compare the cost against the potential benefits. If you can afford to self-insure for these needs, it may be better to skip them.
Land Rover insurance FAQs
If you still have questions surrounding Land Rover insurance, the following answers can help.
It may depend on the model, but USAA and GEICO offer some of the cheapest rates for Land Rover drivers. Keep in mind that the lowest premium for you could come from another insurer. That’s why it’s important to compare rates from several insurers to find the best rates for your situation.
In general, Land Rovers are more expensive to insure than other vehicles, including similar luxury SUVs.
A Land Rover offers a luxury experience and off-road capability, but ownership costs can be high. Ultimately, it depends on your financial situation and what you need from your vehicle.
The cheapest model to insure is the Land Rover Discovery Sport, which is also the least expensive model from the carmaker.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.