Cost of Ford Fiesta Car Insurance (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
The 2019 Ford Fiesta is one of the cheaper subcompact vehicles on the market, with an original MSRP of $15,235.[1] The small sedan earned a solid 8.2 out of 10 rating from Edmunds and a rating of 3.9 out of 5 from Kelley Blue Book (KBB).
Before its 2019 discontinuation in North America, the Ford Fiesta was a mildly popular car, with around 60,000 sold that year in the U.S.[2] The average cost of Ford Fiesta car insurance is $96 per month for liability coverage and $196 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows. Before buying a policy, always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies.
Quick Facts
USAA and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies for the Ford Fiesta.
Ford began selling Fiestas in 1976.
Ford discontinued the Fiesta in 2023 after ending sales of the model in America in 2019.
Ford Fiesta insurance cost
A Ford Fiesta costs $146 per month to insure, on average. Fiesta drivers pay an average of $96 per month for liability insurance and $196 per month for a full-coverage policy. But the exact rate you pay will vary based on your age, location, driving record, and more.
USAA offers the lowest rates for Fiesta drivers, with an average monthly rate of $175 for the 2023 model. But you need to be an active-duty military member, a veteran, or an immediate family member of one to qualify for coverage with this insurer. If this doesn’t apply to you, State Farm and GEICO offer affordable rates, as well.
Find Cheap Car Insurance for Your Ford Fiesta
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
2023 Ford Fiesta insurance
The MSRP of the 2023 Ford Fiesta ranged from $29,260 for the basic trim level to $35,310 for the most upgraded version.[3]
Take a look at the table below for the average monthly insurance premium for the 2023 Ford Fiesta from some of the best auto insurance companies.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$175
State Farm
$201
GEICO
$208
Allstate
$243
Progressive
$256
American Family
$305
Nationwide
$326
Travelers
$347
Liberty Mutual
$350
Farmers
$436
The General
$438
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2022 Ford Fiesta insurance
The MSRP of the 2022 Ford Fiesta ranged from $29,040 for the basic trim level to $34,980 for the top-end model.
The table below highlights the average monthly insurance quotes for the 2022 Ford Fiesta from some of the best companies.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$160
State Farm
$184
GEICO
$191
Allstate
$223
Progressive
$234
American Family
$279
Nationwide
$298
Travelers
$317
Liberty Mutual
$320
Farmers
$399
The General
$400
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2021 Ford Fiesta insurance
The MSRP of the 2021 Ford Fiesta ranged from $25,740 for the basic trim level to $31,790 for the fully upgraded model.
The table below showcases some of the most affordable insurance options for the 2021 Ford Fiesta.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$150
State Farm
$172
GEICO
$178
Allstate
$208
Progressive
$219
American Family
$261
Nationwide
$279
Travelers
$297
Liberty Mutual
$300
Farmers
$373
The General
$375
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2020 Ford Fiesta insurance
The MSRP of the 2020 Ford Fiesta ranged from $24,420 for the basic trim level to $30,140 for the high-end version.
Check out the table below for average 2020 Ford Fiesta insurance rates from top auto insurance companies.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$147
State Farm
$169
GEICO
$175
Allstate
$205
Progressive
$215
American Family
$256
Nationwide
$274
Travelers
$292
Liberty Mutual
$294
Farmers
$367
The General
$368
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2019 Ford Fiesta insurance
The 2019 Ford Fiesta had an MSRP of $15,235, according to KBB.
See the table below for the average monthly insurance premium for the 2019 Ford Fiesta from some of the best auto insurance companies.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$135
State Farm
$155
GEICO
$160
Allstate
$187
Progressive
$197
American Family
$234
Nationwide
$250
Travelers
$267
Liberty Mutual
$269
Farmers
$335
The General
$337
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Shop for Ford Fiesta Insurance
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Ford Fiesta car insurance coverages
If you’re a new Ford Fiesta owner, you’ll need to get car insurance before taking it on the road, unless you live in New Hampshire. If you already have a policy, make sure it’s enough for your new ride.
Some of the most common coverages you’ll need include:
Liability coverage
The minimum coverage you can have is liability coverage. If you’re found to be at fault in an accident, your bodily injury liability insurance covers the injuries of the other driver and their passengers, and property damage liability insurance will cover other parties’ property.
Gap insurance covers the difference between how much you owe on your vehicle and what your insurance will pay if your car is deemed a total loss.
Ford Fiesta car insurance FAQs
If you still want more information about Ford Fiesta car insurance, check out these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the subcompact sedan.
Which company has the cheapest Ford Fiesta insurance?
USAA has the cheapest Ford Fiesta auto insurance, with an average monthly rate of $175 for the 2019 model year. State Farm and GEICO are the second- and third-cheapest insurers for Fiestas, respectively.
Are Ford Fiestas expensive to insure?
No. Ford Fiestas aren’t expensive to insure. The average cost to insure a Ford Fiesta is $146 per month, slightly below the national average cost to insure a vehicle of $152 per month.
How much does a Ford Fiesta cost to insure?
It costs $146 per month, on average, to insure a Ford Fiesta. Fiesta owners pay $96 per month for liability and $196 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Is the Ford Fiesta a reliable car?
Yes. The Ford Fiesta is a reliable car. It earned 4.2 out of 5 stars in Kelley Blue Book’s Expert rating and an Edmunds rating of 8.2 out of 10. The Fiesta finished 12th out of 19 similar cars, with an overall score of 94.9%, according to the 2023 What Car? Reliability Survey.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.