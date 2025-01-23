Trusted Choice Car Insurance Review: Consumer Reviews, Quotes (2025)

How does Trusted Choice work?

Trusted Choice claims to connect you with local independent agents to get insurance quotes. It has a clean, organized layout and a status bar to track your progress through the quote process. You’ll choose your coverage type: personal, business, or life and annuities. Personal insurance options can provide home, auto, boat, and flood coverage.

Getting an auto insurance quote requires you to enter an address. It also asks how much you expect the coverage to cost, similar to Progressive��’s Name Your Price tool. Next, you’ll add your name, phone number, email address, and an optional note about your insurance needs.

But here’s where things get tricky: Trusted Choice found 67 agency results, and none of the “recommended” matches were local. The top result was 173 miles away, and the second was 54 miles away.

When sorting the results by distance to view truly local options, a pop-up message appears. It says an agent will contact you “shortly” and displays a button labeled “Back to TrustedChoice.com.”

The frustrating part is that you can see several agencies behind the pop-up, but you can’t close the pop-up to access information about them. Your only option is to click the button, which sends you back to the homepage — effectively preventing you from viewing or contacting the genuinely local agents.

In the end, the platform doesn’t offer online insurance quotes — just the promise that an agent will contact you later.