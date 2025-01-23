Home>Car Insurance

Trusted Choice Car Insurance Review: Consumer Reviews, Quotes (2025)

Trusted Choice is a free service that connects you with independent insurance agents but won’t give you instant quotes, and the “local” agent matches might not be anywhere near you.

Amy Beardsley
Written byAmy Beardsley
Photo of an Insurify author
Amy BeardsleyInsurance Writer

  • 3+ years writing about auto, home, and life insurance

  • 7+ years in personal finance and technology

Amy specializes in insurance and technology writing and has a talent for transforming complex topics into easy-to-understand stories.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Trusted Choice is an insurance-comparison site. But instead of giving you real-time insurance quotes, it acts more like a matchmaking service. You share some basic information about the coverage you need, and the platform connects you with independent insurance agents who can help you shop for a policy.

While this means you’ll need to wait for quotes, Trusted Choice reviews indicate customers are generally happy with the service they receive.

Trusted Choice at a glance

The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) created Trusted Choice in 2001. Trusted Choice has a network of more than 250,000 independent insurance agents nationwide, letting you get quotes from multiple companies.[1]

Yet, while the site promises to match you with local agents, the experience of connecting with someone nearby can fall short of expectations. The recommended matches you get often include agencies that aren’t local at all.

Still, Trusted Choice can help you get all kinds of coverage, from auto and home insurance to business policies and life insurance. Additionally, Trusted Choice reviews are mostly positive overall, suggesting the platform provides value to its users.

Pros

  • Free to use

  • High customer ratings on review sites

  • Clear website navigation

Cons

  • Quotes not available online

  • “Best match” agents often aren’t local

  • Multiple companies may contact you

How does Trusted Choice work?

Trusted Choice claims to connect you with local independent agents to get insurance quotes. It has a clean, organized layout and a status bar to track your progress through the quote process. You’ll choose your coverage type: personal, business, or life and annuities. Personal insurance options can provide home, auto, boat, and flood coverage.

Getting an auto insurance quote requires you to enter an address. It also asks how much you expect the coverage to cost, similar to Progressive’s Name Your Price tool. Next, you’ll add your name, phone number, email address, and an optional note about your insurance needs.

But here’s where things get tricky: Trusted Choice found 67 agency results, and none of the “recommended” matches were local. The top result was 173 miles away, and the second was 54 miles away.

When sorting the results by distance to view truly local options, a pop-up message appears. It says an agent will contact you “shortly” and displays a button labeled “Back to TrustedChoice.com.”

The frustrating part is that you can see several agencies behind the pop-up, but you can’t close the pop-up to access information about them. Your only option is to click the button, which sends you back to the homepage — effectively preventing you from viewing or contacting the genuinely local agents.

In the end, the platform doesn’t offer online insurance quotes — just the promise that an agent will contact you later.

Trusted Choice reviews: What real customers are saying

Trusted Choice reviews show a strong reputation and people who use the site seem happy with it overall. It earned 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and an A+ rating from Better Business Bureau (BBB).[2] [3]

Many customers say great things about working with their agents. One person who bought an RV mentioned how their agent took the time to break down all the insurance terms, making it much easier to understand their coverage option.

Several people also mention finding better prices through Trusted Choice insurance agents. One customer review praised their agent, saying, “She was able to save me a lot of money on my auto and homeowners policies.”

While the platform doesn’t give instant quotes, users seem to like having an independent agent provide them with coverage options.

Find Cheap Car Insurance Near You

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Trusted Choice vs. Insurify

Trusted Choice and Insurify are insurance-comparison sites, but each takes a very different approach to helping you find auto insurance coverage. Trusted Choice connects you with independent agents who can shop multiple insurance companies for you. The downside is you’ll need to get on the phone and call them yourself or wait for them to contact you with quotes.

Insurify works more like an online-shopping site. You put in your information and get real quotes right away from different insurance companies. The site asks a lot more questions, like date of birth, gender, and what car you want to insure, but it lets you compare real-time quotes and coverage options without talking to anyone.

Is Trusted Choice a spammy site?

Trusted Choice says up front that it protects your information and doesn’t allow spam. But by entering your contact details to view agent listings, you agree to receive communications from both Trusted Choice and its marketing partners through various methods: calls, texts, prerecorded messages, and emails.

If you dig further and read the site’s privacy policy, you’ll find that Trusted Choice may share or sell your personal information, including your name, birthday, phone number, and address.

Any messages you get aren’t technically “unsolicited” since you agreed to them by using the service. As such, it’s worth noting that Trusted Choice could send your information to multiple companies.

Trusted Choice FAQs

Here’s some additional information about using Trusted Choice to find car insurance.

  • Is Trusted Choice easy to use?

    Trusted Choice’s website starts out simple enough. You’ll answer a few quick questions about what insurance you want and where you live. But you won’t get any quotes on the site. Instead, you’ll need to provide your phone number and email then wait for insurance agents to contact you with options.

  • Is Trusted Choice free?

    Yes. Trusted Choice is free to use. You won’t pay a dime to browse insurance options or connect with independent agents. Like many other comparison sites, Trusted Choice makes its money from the insurance industry — insurance companies and insurance agencies pay monthly subscription fees to appear on the website.

  • Who owns Trusted Choice?

    Trusted Choice was founded by the Big “I” — the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA). The IIABA is a national trade association representing 300,000 independent insurance agents and brokers across the U.S. While some sites work directly with insurance companies, Trusted Choice teams up with independent agents.

Sources

  1. Trusted Choice. "National Directory of Independent Insurance Agents."
  2. Trustpilot. "TrustedChoice.com."
  3. The Better Business Bureau. "TrustedChoice.com."
Amy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyInsurance Writer

Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.

Amy has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate