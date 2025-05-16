Home>Car Insurance>New York

Best Car Insurance for New Drivers in New York (2025)

Progressive, GEICO, and State Farm offer the best insurance for new drivers in New York.

  • 3 años de experiencia en redacción de contenidos

  • Artículos en destacadas publicaciones financieras

Alani es una escritora independiente especializada en finanzas personales. Su objetivo es hacer que los temas complejos sean más accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos y digestibles.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

If you’re a new driver looking for the best car insurance in New York, Progressive and GEICO offer both affordable rates and a range of coverage options. The average cost of car insurance for new drivers in New York is $727 per month, but your insurance rates will vary based on individual factors like your ZIP code, gender, and more.

Here’s how to find affordable rates for new drivers in New York.

Quick Facts

  • New drivers pay an average of $628 per month for liability coverage and $828 for full coverage.

  • New York requires all drivers to carry bodily injury liability, property damage liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage.

  • Good student, student away from home, and good driver discounts can help you get cheaper car insurance as a new driver.

Best car insurance for new drivers in New York

The cost of car insurance isn’t the same for every new driver. For example, a 25-year-old may qualify for lower rates than a teenager, even if they’re both first-time drivers.[1] No matter how old you are, you can still get cheap car insurance without sacrificing coverage. A good way to do this is by comparing insurance companies. Here are some of the best companies for new drivers in New York to help you get started.

Progressive: Best for value

Progressive logovalue
819
8.4 /10
$101/mo
$154/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive

Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.

Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,848)

Timothy

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

Rating Progressive Automobile Insurance

My rate on the next renewal went from $708 to $844 for 6 months, but similar rises may apply across the industry.

Ernesto

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

Progressive: Give One Quote and Stop the Misleading

Progressive focuses on making money on your policy by nickel-and-diming you. They offer savings, but it's really a tactic to increase your policy. I've been with Progressive for over 8 years and had to fight to keep the policy at an exceptional rate. I'm tired of them.

Richard

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

Progressive is Progress

A great and professional company.
See all Progressive reviews
819
0.82
A+
Why we picked this company

If you’re a new driver in the Big Apple, you may gravitate toward Progressive for its affordability with comprehensive coverage. To save money, members can use its “Name Your Price” tool and the pay-as-you-go program, Snapshot. Your policy also includes accident forgiveness, which can be a valuable coverage for new drivers.

Pros

  • Multiple ways to save money

  • Extensive list of coverage options

  • Comprehensive accident forgiveness program

Cons

  • Negative reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website

  • Below-average J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction in New York

  • Below-average J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction

GEICO: Best for affordability

GEICO logoaffordability
4.0
9 /10
$148/mo
$178/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,405)

David

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

Geico Has Best Rates

I thought they were ripping me off until I got other quotes, then realized Geico has way cheaper rates.

Paula

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

Do not understand if other benefits were available.

Okay. I wanted a discount for seniors and retired persons.

James

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

They take care of you well, but prices only go up slightly.

I feel that when other companies' prices are going down, so should GEICO's. I have been with them for years, and they have taken care of me well. I was looking for cheaper options since they advertise that you can get a lot cheaper rates. They even offered until they noticed I had an account with them. I don't average 50 miles a day and have no tickets or DUIs ever.
See all GEICO reviews
835
0.74
A++
Why we picked this company

New York’s traffic, unpredictable weather, and high repair costs can make finding budget-friendly insurance coverage challenging. GEICO offers a transparent list of all its discounts and how much you could save, including a 15% good student discount. If you’re a new driver who prioritizes saving money, you may like GEICO.

Pros

  • Multi-vehicle discount of up to 25%

  • Offers mechanical breakdown insurance

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New York

Cons

  • Negative BBB reviews

  • No rideshare or new-car replacement coverage available

  • Below-average J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction

State Farm: Best for customer service

State Farm logocustomer service
4.2
9.3 /10
$55/mo
$117/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,997)

Maureen

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

Expected More

Watch out for the rate increase after 6 months.

Michael

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

The price keeps going up with every renewal. Now it's the same as my monthly social security income. One month of social security is going to State Farm.

The price keeps going up with every renewal. Now it's the same as my monthly social security income. One month of social security is going to State Farm.

Cheryl

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

A good company, but very pricey

Great customer service! Easy to get an answer over the phone or an appointment at the office.
See all State Farm reviews
842
0.78
A++
Why we picked this company

Driving can be overwhelming for new drivers, no matter where you live in New York. That’s why you may want to work with an insurance company that’s there when you need it. State Farm is a great option, with high marks from J.D. Power in claims and customer satisfaction. Additionally, it has a lower-than-average number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Pros

  • Rideshare coverage available

  • Good student, driver training, and student away at school discounts available

  • Above-average J.D. Power ratings for claims and customer satisfaction

Cons

  • Negative BBB reviews 

  • No accident or gap coverage available

  • Fewer discounts than the competitors

Who’s considered a new driver in New York?

You’re considered a new driver in New York if you have little to no driving history. This mostly includes teens and newcomers who just got their U.S. driver’s license. If this is your situation, you may notice a steep price in your insurance quotes.

The high price tag doesn’t mean you can skip out on insurance. In New York, you must carry the minimum required coverage every time you operate a vehicle, even if you just have a learner’s permit.

Cheapest car insurance for new drivers in New York

Insurance companies view new drivers, specifically teens, as high-risk drivers.[2] People in this category pose an increased risk of getting into a car accident and filing a claim. If you’re fresh to being on the road, consider buying full-coverage car insurance.

A full-coverage insurance policy provides more protection than a liability-only policy. Specifically, it can help cover the costs of vehicle repairs and replacement if you experience a car crash, regardless of fault. It can also help pay for vehicle damages due to theft and vandalism.

It’s common for new drivers to pay higher premiums. If you’re a parent, you can add your child to your policy for a multi-policy discount on your overall insurance costs. This is usually cheaper than having your child buy a policy on their own.

The table below shows the average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in New York.

Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
CSAA$162$2767.6
Liberty Mutual$199$5197.7
Progressive$422$6878.4
Erie$558$9059.0
USAA$576$9379.4
Bristol West$786$9665.2
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much car insurance should new drivers in New York buy?

All drivers in New York must carry the minimum car insurance coverage the state requires, which includes:[3]

  • Personal injury protection (PIP): New York is a no-fault state, meaning you must have medical protection for yourself and your passengers while on the road. PIP insurance can help pay for medical bills and lost wages for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of fault. It also covers pedestrians hit by your car.

  • Bodily injury liability: If you cause an accident, your bodily injury liability insurance must cover at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident toward the injured parties’ medical bills. This excludes injuries that result in death.

  • Property damage liability: You must purchase a minimum of $10,000 in property damage liability per accident in damages you cause to other people’s property, such as a vehicle, fence, or light pole.

  • Uninsured motorist coverage: UM insurance covers up to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for you and your passengers’ medical expenses if an uninsured person causes an accident. It also applies in hit-and-run incidents.

Insurance experts recommend buying more than the minimum coverage to protect yourself from the cost of high repair bills, medical expenses, and lawsuits. Additional coverages to consider include comprehensive, collision, emergency roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement.

Car insurance discounts for new drivers in New York

Discounts are an effective way to lower your car insurance costs. The more you qualify for, the better your rates will be. Here are some discounts you may find as a new driver:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/31e262b593/book.svg

    Good student

    If you have good grades, your insurance company may apply this discount to your policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f9e1d7766e/saving-bundle.svg

    Multi-policy

    If you purchase multiple insurance policies from the same company, such as auto and home insurance, you can score this discount.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f9afeb546b/car-sharing-96x96-green_040-shield.svg

    Multi-car

    If you insure multiple cars on one policy, your insurer may reward you with a discount.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e8ac7218a5/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_026-road.svg

    Student away from home

    If you’re a student living away at college with your car back at home, your company may provide discounted rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/ba9869f2f9/defensive-driving.svg

    Defensive driver course

    Your insurance company may offer a discount for completing an approved defensive driving or driver’s education program.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b105bebbec/car-and-driving-96x96-gold_023-driving-test.svg

    Good driver

    Staying claims-free for a period of time can earn you a discount on your policy.

How to get cheap car insurance as a new driver in New York

New drivers tend to pay way more for insurance than seasoned drivers. The good news is that you don’t have to settle for an expensive premium. You can earn better insurance rates with the following tips:

  • Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three insurance companies that offer the coverage you need to find the best price.

  • Lower your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible can lead to lower monthly rates. Just be sure you can afford it if you need to file a claim.

  • Practice good driving. Speeding tickets, DUIs, and accidents can result in costlier premiums, even if you don’t file a claim. Maintaining a clean record can help keep your premiums low.

Car insurance for new drivers in New York FAQs

Finding car insurance as a first-time driver can feel overwhelming, especially with the hefty price tag. The following FAQs provide additional information on buying car insurance as a new driver in New York.

  • How much is car insurance for a new driver in New York?

    Car insurance for a new driver in New York costs an average of $727 per month. But your actual costs will differ based on your location, age, and other factors.

  • Do you need car insurance before registering a car in New York?

    Yes. You must have the minimum insurance to register a vehicle in New York. Driving without insurance can result in the suspension of your registration and license.[4]

  • Do you need car insurance for a teen with a learner’s permit in New York?

    Yes. Teens with a learner’s permit need to carry the minimum car insurance in New York as long as they operate a vehicle.

  • Which type of car insurance is best for new drivers in New York?

    The best type of car insurance for new drivers in New York depends on your needs. In general, Progressive provides the best of both affordability and comprehensive coverage. State Farm is best known for its quality of customer service, while GEICO offers the most opportunities to save.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

