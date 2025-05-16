Best Car Insurance for New Drivers in New York (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
If you’re a new driver looking for the best car insurance in New York, Progressive and GEICO offer both affordable rates and a range of coverage options. The average cost of car insurance for new drivers in New York is $727 per month, but your insurance rates will vary based on individual factors like your ZIP code, gender, and more.
New drivers pay an average of $628 per month for liability coverage and $828 for full coverage.
New York requires all drivers to carry bodily injury liability, property damage liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage.
Good student, student away from home, and good driver discounts can help you get cheaper car insurance as a new driver.
Best car insurance for new drivers in New York
The cost of car insurance isn’t the same for every new driver. For example, a 25-year-old may qualify for lower rates than a teenager, even if they’re both first-time drivers.[1] No matter how old you are, you can still get cheap car insurance without sacrificing coverage. A good way to do this is by comparing insurance companies. Here are some of the best companies for new drivers in New York to help you get started.
819
IQ Score
8.4 /10
Liability Only
$101/mo
Full Coverage
$154/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,848)
Timothy
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
Rating Progressive Automobile Insurance
My rate on the next renewal went from $708 to $844 for 6 months, but similar rises may apply across the industry.
Ernesto
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
Progressive: Give One Quote and Stop the Misleading
Progressive focuses on making money on your policy by nickel-and-diming you. They offer savings, but it's really a tactic to increase your policy. I've been with Progressive for over 8 years and had to fight to keep the policy at an exceptional rate. I'm tired of them.
819
0.82
A+
Why we picked this company
If you’re a new driver in the Big Apple, you may gravitate toward Progressive for its affordability with comprehensive coverage. To save money, members can use its “Name Your Price” tool and the pay-as-you-go program, Snapshot. Your policy also includes accident forgiveness, which can be a valuable coverage for new drivers.
Pros
Multiple ways to save money
Extensive list of coverage options
Comprehensive accident forgiveness program
Cons
Negative reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
Below-average J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction in New York
Below-average J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction
9 /10
Liability Only
$148/mo
Full Coverage
$178/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,405)
David
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
Geico Has Best Rates
I thought they were ripping me off until I got other quotes, then realized Geico has way cheaper rates.
Paula
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
Do not understand if other benefits were available.
Okay. I wanted a discount for seniors and retired persons.
James
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
They take care of you well, but prices only go up slightly.
I feel that when other companies' prices are going down, so should GEICO's. I have been with them for years, and they have taken care of me well. I was looking for cheaper options since they advertise that you can get a lot cheaper rates. They even offered until they noticed I had an account with them. I don't average 50 miles a day and have no tickets or DUIs ever.
835
0.74
A++
Why we picked this company
New York’s traffic, unpredictable weather, and high repair costs can make finding budget-friendly insurance coverage challenging. GEICO offers a transparent list of all its discounts and how much you could save, including a 15% good student discount. If you’re a new driver who prioritizes saving money, you may like GEICO.
Pros
Multi-vehicle discount of up to 25%
Offers mechanical breakdown insurance
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New York
Cons
Negative BBB reviews
No rideshare or new-car replacement coverage available
Below-average J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction
9.3 /10
Liability Only
$55/mo
Full Coverage
$117/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,997)
Maureen
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
Expected More
Watch out for the rate increase after 6 months.
Michael
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
The price keeps going up with every renewal. Now it's the same as my monthly social security income. One month of social security is going to State Farm.
The price keeps going up with every renewal. Now it's the same as my monthly social security income. One month of social security is going to State Farm.
Cheryl
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
A good company, but very pricey
Great customer service! Easy to get an answer over the phone or an appointment at the office.
842
0.78
A++
Why we picked this company
Driving can be overwhelming for new drivers, no matter where you live in New York. That’s why you may want to work with an insurance company that’s there when you need it. State Farm is a great option, with high marks from J.D. Power in claims and customer satisfaction. Additionally, it has a lower-than-average number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
Pros
Rideshare coverage available
Good student, driver training, and student away at school discounts available
Above-average J.D. Power ratings for claims and customer satisfaction
Cons
Negative BBB reviews
No accident or gap coverage available
Fewer discounts than the competitors
Who’s considered a new driver in New York?
You’re considered a new driver in New York if you have little to no driving history. This mostly includes teens and newcomers who just got their U.S. driver’s license. If this is your situation, you may notice a steep price in your insurance quotes.
The high price tag doesn’t mean you can skip out on insurance. In New York, you must carry the minimum required coverage every time you operate a vehicle, even if you just have a learner’s permit.
Cheapest car insurance for new drivers in New York
Insurance companies view new drivers, specifically teens, as high-risk drivers.[2] People in this category pose an increased risk of getting into a car accident and filing a claim. If you’re fresh to being on the road, consider buying full-coverage car insurance.
A full-coverage insurance policy provides more protection than a liability-only policy. Specifically, it can help cover the costs of vehicle repairs and replacement if you experience a car crash, regardless of fault. It can also help pay for vehicle damages due to theft and vandalism.
It’s common for new drivers to pay higher premiums. If you’re a parent, you can add your child to your policy for a multi-policy discount on your overall insurance costs. This is usually cheaper than having your child buy a policy on their own.
The table below shows the average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in New York.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
CSAA
$162
$276
7.6
Liberty Mutual
$199
$519
7.7
Progressive
$422
$687
8.4
Erie
$558
$905
9.0
USAA
$576
$937
9.4
Bristol West
$786
$966
5.2
How much car insurance should new drivers in New York buy?
All drivers in New York must carry the minimum car insurance coverage the state requires, which includes:[3]
Personal injury protection (PIP): New York is a no-fault state, meaning you must have medical protection for yourself and your passengers while on the road. PIP insurancecan help pay for medical bills and lost wages for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of fault. It also covers pedestrians hit by your car.
Bodily injury liability: If you cause an accident, your bodily injury liabilityinsurance must cover at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident toward the injured parties’ medical bills. This excludes injuries that result in death.
Property damage liability: You must purchase a minimum of $10,000 inproperty damage liability per accident in damages you cause to other people’s property, such as a vehicle, fence, or light pole.
Uninsured motorist coverage: UM insurancecovers up to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for you and your passengers’ medical expenses if an uninsured person causes an accident. It also applies in hit-and-run incidents.
Insurance experts recommend buying more than the minimum coverage to protect yourself from the cost of high repair bills, medical expenses, and lawsuits. Additional coverages to consider include comprehensive, collision, emergency roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement.
Car insurance discounts for new drivers in New York
Discounts are an effective way to lower your car insurance costs. The more you qualify for, the better your rates will be. Here are some discounts you may find as a new driver:
Good student
If you have good grades, your insurance company may apply this discount to your policy.
Multi-policy
If you purchase multiple insurance policies from the same company, such as auto and home insurance, you can score this discount.
Multi-car
If you insure multiple cars on one policy, your insurer may reward you with a discount.
Student away from home
If you’re a student living away at college with your car back at home, your company may provide discounted rates.
Defensive driver course
Your insurance company may offer a discount for completing an approved defensive driving or driver’s education program.
Good driver
Staying claims-free for a period of time can earn you a discount on your policy.
How to get cheap car insurance as a new driver in New York
New drivers tend to pay way more for insurance than seasoned drivers. The good news is that you don’t have to settle for an expensive premium. You can earn better insurance rates with the following tips:
Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three insurance companies that offer the coverage you need to find the best price.
Lower your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible can lead to lower monthly rates. Just be sure you can afford it if you need to file a claim.
Practice good driving. Speeding tickets, DUIs, and accidents can result in costlier premiums, even if you don’t file a claim. Maintaining a clean record can help keep your premiums low.
Car insurance for new drivers in New York FAQs
Finding car insurance as a first-time driver can feel overwhelming, especially with the hefty price tag. The following FAQs provide additional information on buying car insurance as a new driver in New York.
How much is car insurance for a new driver in New York?
Car insurance for a new driver in New York costs an average of $727 per month. But your actual costs will differ based on your location, age, and other factors.
Do you need car insurance before registering a car in New York?
Yes. You must have the minimum insurance to register a vehicle in New York. Driving without insurance can result in the suspension of your registration and license.[4]
Do you need car insurance for a teen with a learner’s permit in New York?
Yes. Teens with a learner’s permit need to carry the minimum car insurance in New York as long as they operate a vehicle.
Which type of car insurance is best for new drivers in New York?
The best type of car insurance for new drivers in New York depends on your needs. In general, Progressive provides the best of both affordability and comprehensive coverage. State Farm is best known for its quality of customer service, while GEICO offers the most opportunities to save.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
