Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Maine? In Maine, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.

Each car insurance company in Maine will evaluate your information differently when determining your auto insurance rate. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from different companies. Once you find the providers offering the cheapest premiums, you can identify the most reputable of those companies using the Insurify Composite Score.

1 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $110 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide offers a range of insurance coverages, including full coverage, gap coverage, and roadside assistance. The company provides a feature-packed mobile app that allows you to quickly file a claim. Nationwide also offers programs for low mileage and safe driving, which can help you save money on your annual premium.

Nationwide has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best and was ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top car insurance discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy discount

Good student discount

Defensive driving discount

SmartRide: This usage-based program offers you a discount just for enrolling and ongoing discounts based on your driving behavior.

Nationwide is one of the best car insurance companies in Maine, but rates are higher for certain groups, including teen drivers and those with poor credit. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $189 Drivers Over 60 $75 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $110 Drivers With a Prior Accident $132 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $129 Drivers With Average Credit $126

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $118 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco sells policies through independent agents and offers minimum liability coverage in addition to collision and comprehensive coverage. The company also offers new vehicle replacement coverage and rental car reimbursement. Safeco policies also include accident forgiveness, claims-free cashback, and diminishing deductible.

Safeco has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Safe driver discount

Safety feature discount

Bundling discount

While Safeco provides affordable car insurance, car insurance rates will be higher for certain groups. For example, policyholders with a clean driving record will pay less than high-risk drivers. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $218 Drivers Over 60 $171 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $91 Drivers With a Prior Accident $146 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $181 Drivers With Average Credit $134

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $116 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual is a reliable choice for Maine auto insurance. The company has a 4-out-of-5 star average customer rating and a highly rated mobile app. Bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, and medical payments coverage come standard with each policy, and there are also 12 additional vehicle coverages that Maine drivers can choose from.

Liberty Mutual has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

RightTrack: Get a discount for enrolling and save up to 30 percent for safe driving behavior with this program.

Multi-policy discount

Student discounts

Car accident-free and violation-free discounts

Liberty Mutual is one of the best auto insurance companies in Maine, but insurance premiums can vary depending on individual factors such as your credit score, driving history, and coverage limits. Young drivers will also pay more. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $185 Drivers Over 60 $61 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $106 Drivers With a Prior Accident $143 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $144 Drivers With Average Credit $123

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $75 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers offers some of the cheapest rates for both minimum car insurance and comprehensive and collision coverage. The company also offers MedPay and uninsured motorist coverage. The Travelers mobile app is packed with features, including claims filing and direct roadside assistance requests.

Travelers has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for New England.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy discount

Multi-car discount

Safe driver discount

Good student discount

Homeownership discount

Payment discounts

New car discount

Travelers is one of the best cheap car insurance companies in Maine, but the best rates will go to drivers with good credit and no DUIs or other violations. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $111 Drivers Over 60 $53 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $70 Drivers With a Prior Accident $87 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $101 Drivers With Average Credit $81

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 Midvale Home & Auto Average Monthly Cost: $136 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Midvale Home & Auto offers a wide variety of coverages, including liability insurance that meets the insurance requirements in Maine, comprehensive and collision insurance, and more. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but is not ranked in either of J.D. Power’s most recent auto insurance studies.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Student discounts

Payment discounts

While Midvale Home & Auto is able to provide cheap auto insurance for older drivers and those with clean records, certain groups may pay more for Maine car insurance.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $201 Drivers Over 60 $92 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $112 Drivers With a Prior Accident $215 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $189 Drivers With Average Credit $147

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 The General Average Monthly Cost: $142 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

The General offers a quick and easy claims process with a robust mobile app. The company also has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best. While The General wasn’t ranked in either of J.D. Power’s most recent auto insurance studies, the company has overwhelmingly positive customer reviews on Trustpilot.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Payment discounts

Good student discounts

Defensive driving course discounts

The General is committed to providing affordable rates for all drivers, but some policyholders will pay more than others. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $208 Drivers Over 60 $95 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $135 Drivers With a Prior Accident $164 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $183 Drivers With Average Credit $149

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 Dairyland Average Monthly Cost: $187 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

While we found some of the highest premiums from Dairyland, the company has excellent customer service reviews on Trustpilot. The company also offers motorcycle and off-road vehicle coverage. Dairyland has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was not ranked in either of J.D. Power’s most recent auto insurance studies.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-car discount

Payment discounts

Defensive driver discount

Homeowner discount

Here’s a breakdown of Dairyland’s rates for different groups:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $267 Drivers Over 60 $124 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $172 Driver With a Prior Accident $225 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $237 Drivers With Average Credit $197

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.