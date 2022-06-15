4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Car Insurance Companies in Maine 2022 | Quotes, Discounts

Updated June 15, 2022

There’s a lot to explore by car in the Pine Tree State, but if you want to stay legal on the road in Maine, you’ll need an auto insurance policy. Luckily, Maine is one of the most affordable states for car insurance, with average rates 58 percent below the national average. And you can save even more if you compare quotes to find the right insurance company for you.

The easiest way to get car insurance quotes from multiple insurance providers in one place is to use Insurify. You’ll only need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history, and our artificial intelligence technology will find customized quotes from local providers and national companies alike. It’s totally painless and free to use.

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Maine is Nationwide.

  • Travelers is the cheapest insurer on average in Maine, with average rates of $75 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in MaineInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Nationwide$11089
2Safeco$11886
3Liberty Mutual$11682
4Travelers$7580
5Midvale Home & Auto$136Not Rated
6The General$142Not Rated
7Dairyland$187Not Rated
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Maine?

In Maine, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.

Each car insurance company in Maine will evaluate your information differently when determining your auto insurance rate. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from different companies. Once you find the providers offering the cheapest premiums, you can identify the most reputable of those companies using the Insurify Composite Score.

1
Nationwide logo

Nationwide

Average Monthly Cost:
$110
Insurify Composite Score:
89

Nationwide offers a range of insurance coverages, including full coverage, gap coverage, and roadside assistance. The company provides a feature-packed mobile app that allows you to quickly file a claim. Nationwide also offers programs for low mileage and safe driving, which can help you save money on your annual premium.

Nationwide has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best and was ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top car insurance discounts that the company offers include:

  • Multi-policy discount

  • Good student discount

  • Defensive driving discount

  • SmartRide: This usage-based program offers you a discount just for enrolling and ongoing discounts based on your driving behavior.

Nationwide is one of the best car insurance companies in Maine, but rates are higher for certain groups, including teen drivers and those with poor credit. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$189
Drivers Over 60$75
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$110
Drivers With a Prior Accident$132
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$129
Drivers With Average Credit$126
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
2
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$118
Insurify Composite Score:
86

Safeco sells policies through independent agents and offers minimum liability coverage in addition to collision and comprehensive coverage. The company also offers new vehicle replacement coverage and rental car reimbursement. Safeco policies also include accident forgiveness, claims-free cashback, and diminishing deductible.

Safeco has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Safe driver discount

  • Safety feature discount

  • Bundling discount

While Safeco provides affordable car insurance, car insurance rates will be higher for certain groups. For example, policyholders with a clean driving record will pay less than high-risk drivers. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$218
Drivers Over 60$171
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$91
Drivers With a Prior Accident$146
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$181
Drivers With Average Credit$134
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Liberty Mutual is a reliable choice for Maine auto insurance. The company has a 4-out-of-5 star average customer rating and a highly rated mobile app. Bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, and medical payments coverage come standard with each policy, and there are also 12 additional vehicle coverages that Maine drivers can choose from.

Liberty Mutual has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • RightTrack: Get a discount for enrolling and save up to 30 percent for safe driving behavior with this program.

  • Multi-policy discount

  • Student discounts

  • Car accident-free and violation-free discounts

Liberty Mutual is one of the best auto insurance companies in Maine, but insurance premiums can vary depending on individual factors such as your credit score, driving history, and coverage limits. Young drivers will also pay more. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$185
Drivers Over 60$61
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$106
Drivers With a Prior Accident$143
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$144
Drivers With Average Credit$123
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
4
Travelers logo

Travelers

Average Monthly Cost:
$75
Insurify Composite Score:
80

Travelers offers some of the cheapest rates for both minimum car insurance and comprehensive and collision coverage. The company also offers MedPay and uninsured motorist coverage. The Travelers mobile app is packed with features, including claims filing and direct roadside assistance requests.

Travelers has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but was ranked below average in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for New England.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Multi-policy discount

  • Multi-car discount

  • Safe driver discount

  • Good student discount

  • Homeownership discount

  • Payment discounts

  • New car discount

Travelers is one of the best cheap car insurance companies in Maine, but the best rates will go to drivers with good credit and no DUIs or other violations. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$111
Drivers Over 60$53
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$70
Drivers With a Prior Accident$87
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$101
Drivers With Average Credit$81
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Midvale Home & Auto offers a wide variety of coverages, including liability insurance that meets the insurance requirements in Maine, comprehensive and collision insurance, and more. The company has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best but is not ranked in either of J.D. Power’s most recent auto insurance studies.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Multi-policy discount

  • Multi-vehicle discount

  • Student discounts

  • Payment discounts

While Midvale Home & Auto is able to provide cheap auto insurance for older drivers and those with clean records, certain groups may pay more for Maine car insurance.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$201
Drivers Over 60$92
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$112
Drivers With a Prior Accident$215
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$189
Drivers With Average Credit$147
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
6
The General logo

The General

Average Monthly Cost:
$142
Insurify Composite Score:
N/A

The General offers a quick and easy claims process with a robust mobile app. The company also has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from A.M. Best. While The General wasn’t ranked in either of J.D. Power’s most recent auto insurance studies, the company has overwhelmingly positive customer reviews on Trustpilot.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Payment discounts

  • Good student discounts

  • Defensive driving course discounts

The General is committed to providing affordable rates for all drivers, but some policyholders will pay more than others. Here’s what you can expect.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$208
Drivers Over 60$95
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$135
Drivers With a Prior Accident$164
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$183
Drivers With Average Credit$149
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
7
Dairyland logo

Dairyland

Average Monthly Cost:
$187
Insurify Composite Score:
N/A

While we found some of the highest premiums from Dairyland, the company has excellent customer service reviews on Trustpilot. The company also offers motorcycle and off-road vehicle coverage. Dairyland has an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating with A.M. Best but was not ranked in either of J.D. Power’s most recent auto insurance studies.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

  • Multi-car discount

  • Payment discounts

  • Defensive driver discount

  • Homeowner discount

Here’s a breakdown of Dairyland’s rates for different groups:

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$267
Drivers Over 60$124
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$172
Driver With a Prior Accident$225
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$237
Drivers With Average Credit$197
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Maine

Maine drivers pay an average of $141 per month for car insurance. However, average rates vary by city, and factors such as your age, driving history, and credit score will also affect your premium.

Maine CityAverage Monthly Cost
Augusta$141
Bangor$125
Bar Harbor$103
Kennebunkport$99
Lewiston$156
Portland$142
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

Living in Maine gives you several options of reputable car insurance companies to choose from, and Insurify is the perfect tool for narrowing down your options. When using Insurify, you only need to enter your information once, and you’ll be able to view a handful of customized quotes from different insurance companies in one spot so that you can quickly find the best deal.

We’ll show you options from big providers like State Farm, Allstate, and GEICO, along with quotes from local ones. You can even toggle between coverage limits and deductible amounts to see how different options will affect your rate at each company.

So whether you’re looking for state minimum coverage with medical expenses or a more robust policy, you can find a new policy that fits your needs and your budget with Insurify. In fact, Insurify users save an average of $585 per year just by switching!

See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records

Frequently Asked Questions

  • After evaluating various indicators of financial strength and customer satisfaction for Maine car insurance, we found that Nationwide is the most reputable and well-reviewed option.

  • According to Insurify proprietary data, Travelers offers the cheapest premiums to drivers in Maine.

  • By law, you need to have liability coverage, medical payments coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage in Maine. But most drivers should consider getting comprehensive and collision insurance as well.

  • The best way to get cheap car insurance is to use Insurify to compare rates across multiple companies.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

