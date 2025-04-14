Should I Buy an Extended Warranty On a Used Car?

How do extended warranties work?

Some used-car owners purchase extended warranties to help manage the cost of covered repairs. You can typically buy an extended warranty as an add-on from a dealership or insurance company when you purchase your used vehicle or sometime after.

The warranty will usually cover your car for a certain amount of time or miles. The cost varies based on factors like the make, model, and mileage of your vehicle and the length of the warranty. You’ll pay anywhere from several hundred to several thousand dollars for an extended warranty.[1]

Good to Know If your used car requires a covered repair, you can file a claim. If your claim is approved, the warranty provider will pay for the repairs. Before purchasing a car warranty, read the fine print. You want to know what repairs the warranty includes and excludes if you have to go to a particular repair shop and if there’s a limit to how many claims you can make.

What an extended warranty covers

An extended warranty typically covers certain mechanical and electronic components for a certain time or number of miles. Exactly what’s covered can vary greatly between providers.

In some cases, an extended warranty will only cover your vehicle’s powertrain, which can include problems with your driveshaft, axles, or engine. In other cases, it can offer bumper-to-bumper coverage, covering a selection of manufacturing and design faults.[2] Some warranties cover extras, like the cost of towing your vehicle or renting a car.

What it doesn’t cover

Most extended warranties don’t cover normal wear and tear or regularly scheduled maintenance, such as oil changes, brake-pad replacements, windshield repairs, or tire replacements.

Similarly, most warranties won’t cover your vehicle for abnormal use, like if you use your car to haul or tow more than it was designed to.[3] It’s important to recognize that an extended warranty isn’t the same as car insurance, so it doesn’t cover damages from an accident, theft, or a hailstorm.