Average Car Price for November @Current Year

Average new-car prices by vehicle type

New-vehicle prices vary depending on the type of car you choose. For example, larger cars cost more because they require more materials, luxury cars include premium features that are expensive to design and build, and high-performance and electric vehicles require more spending on research and development. EV prices are also higher due to battery costs.

Here’s what you might pay for a new car based on the vehicle type you choose, according to data from Cox Automotive.

Average price of SUVs

SUVs are very popular, accounting for more than half of car sales in advanced economies in 2023.[3] In September, full-size SUVs and crossovers sold for an average price of $75,861 — about 57% more than the average vehicle. Meanwhile, midsize SUVs went for $48,012, on average, and subcompact SUVs sold for a relatively affordable average price of $29,772, according to Cox Automotive data.

Average price of pickup trucks

Some of the top-selling cars in 2024 are pickup trucks, including the Ford F-Series and the Chevrolet Silverado.[4] Full-size pickup trucks sold for an average transaction price of $65,911 in September, while small and midsize pickup trucks sold for an average of $43,570 — beating the industry average transaction price by nearly $5,000.

Average price of compact cars

As buyers react to price increases by choosing more affordable cars, sales of compact and subcompact vehicles are increasing, now accounting for nearly 34% of all vehicles sold. The average transaction price for compact cars in September was $27,462, while the average price of subcompact cars was just $21,544 — less than half the industry-average transaction price.

Average price of luxury vehicles

The luxury car market has grown in recent years and is expected to continue growing. The average luxury car sold for $52,018 in September, while high-end luxury cars sold for an average of $117,557 — nearly two and a half times the industry average.