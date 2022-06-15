Is It Illegal to Sleep In Your Car?

Local Laws

Is it illegal to sleep in my car? Never sleep in your car while parked on private property unless you have permission. Always make sure you’re in a safe place before parking overnight.

It’s your responsibility to understand local and state laws, such as zoning and time limits, regarding sleeping in your car; otherwise, you could find a police officer tapping on your window. Most rules about overnight parking aim to prevent car camping, long-term stays, and loitering. Unfortunately, these rules can make it hard for people to find places to park and sleep.

Sometimes, overnight parking rules are very clear. For example, it’s illegal in Hawaii to sleep in your car at a rest stop between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. And in South and North Carolina, it’s banned altogether. Sometimes, though, the rules are a little unclear, like in states that ban “overnight parking” at rest stops but do allow you to “sleep in your vehicle until it’s safe for you to drive.”

If you need to find the regulations for your location, look for relevant signage or do a quick internet search. You can also ask 24-hour businesses or churches if it’s ok to park overnight or take a nap.

