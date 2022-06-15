Cheapest Car Insurance for Drivers 25 and Older: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

How much does car insurance cost for drivers over 25?

How much does car insurance cost for 25-year-olds? On average, 25-year-olds see much cheaper car insurance rates than drivers in their teens and early 20s. Drivers 25 and older can also qualify for discounts such as safe driver discount or a paperless bill discount to save on insurance.

Drivers over 25 are poised to get much better rates than teenage drivers because of their relative experience behind the wheel. With age comes wisdom, freedom, and more affordable car insurance rates. While young adults pay more than older drivers, costs start to decrease for drivers in their twenties. Monthly rates can be as low as $40 for 25-year-old drivers.

The best and easiest way to lower the cost of car insurance is to shop around and compare quotes from lots of different companies. You can also look for car insurance discounts for things like bundling policies to help you save even more money.

USH&C

United Security Health & Casualty is a regional insurer that covers people in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. It prides itself on providing personalized service and pricing that’s competitive with the big nationwide insurance providers.

A few of the discounts that USH&C offers to drivers over 25 include:

Safe driver discount

Telematics discount

Direct Auto

Direct Auto prides itself on providing affordable car insurance to everyone, regardless of their insurance history. The company promises to assist policyholders to find the best rate possible for the type of coverage they need, even if you’re considered high-risk or need an SR-22 certification.

A few of the discounts that Direct Auto offers to drivers over 25 include:

Military discount

Safe driver discount

Bundling discount

Early renewal discount

National General

National General targets high-risk and new drivers, who have trouble getting car insurance from other places. It’s known for extremely affordable coverage, even for drivers who are typically faced with higher premiums from other companies.

A few of the discounts that National General offers to drivers over 25 include:

Pay-in-full discount

Defensive driving course discount

Low-mileage discount

Electronic billing discount

Auto-pay discount

Anti-theft device discount

Travelers

Travelers is a leader in the car insurance space and is one of the largest insurers nationwide, meaning you’ll almost certainly find a quote for your area. It offers many policy options for people with all different driving habits, so you can always find something that works for you and your budget.

A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to drivers over 25 include:

Early quote discount

EFT, pay in full, good payer discounts

Multi-policy discount

Continuous insurance discount

Good student

IntelliDrive® program

Driver training discount

Kemper

Kemper specializes in auto insurance for people who have had trouble getting or keeping insurance coverage in the past. Its flexible policies and coverage options range from the very basic to full-coverage car insurance, so you can choose what works best for you. Its standard policies include the ability to lock in a low rate for an entire year.

A few of the discounts that Kemper offers to drivers over 25 include:

Safety feature discounts

Good student discount

Defensive driving course discount

E-signature discount

Pay-in-full discount

Anti-theft device discount

Responsible driver discount

