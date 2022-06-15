Cheapest Car Insurance for Drivers 25 and Older: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
If you’re a 25-year-old driver, you’ve probably been paying high car insurance premiums for years. Young drivers and younger drivers have the highest auto insurance rates of any age group. That’s because young drivers are thought to have less driving experience and take more risks. A great quarter-century birthday present is the gift of cheap car insurance.
A lot changes between the year you first get your learner’s permit and age 25. Insurance companies realize this, which means you could get a cheaper insurance policy than you’ve ever been able to get, especially if you’ve maintained a clean driving history. See how much you could save by comparing auto insurance quotes with Insurify after your 25th birthday.
Quick Facts
25-year-old drivers pay an average of about $160 per month for car insurance.
Female drivers generally see lower rates than male drivers – female drivers pay an average of $158 per month while male drivers pay an average of $164.
Drivers over the age of 25 pay less for car insurance than younger drivers. However, your rates won’t automatically decrease so it’s important to compare quotes from different insurers frequently to find the cheapest rate.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Drivers over 25
There are many options for car insurance out there, such as Allstate, Progressive, and GEICO. However, the big names aren’t the only ones available. Here are the cheapest car insurance quotes we found for drivers older than 25.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$57
|Travelers
|$61
|Kemper
|$65
|National General
|$77
|Farmers
|$88
|Safeco
|$160
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender
Whenever you buy an auto insurance policy, auto insurance companies determine your annual premium by assessing your level of risk. One way they do this is by looking at age and gender. Statistically, female drivers tend to have fewer problems behind the wheel. Some states, like California and Massachusetts, have outlawed the practice of setting rates based on gender.
The average cost for a 25-year-old female driver is $158 per month and $164 for males. While the difference is not that significant, men tend to pay more for their car insurance policy, even as they become older drivers. When analyzing car insurance rates by age, younger pay way more on average, regardless of gender.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
How much does car insurance cost for drivers over 25?
How much does car insurance cost for 25-year-olds?
On average, 25-year-olds see much cheaper car insurance rates than drivers in their teens and early 20s. Drivers 25 and older can also qualify for discounts such as safe driver discount or a paperless bill discount to save on insurance.
Drivers over 25 are poised to get much better rates than teenage drivers because of their relative experience behind the wheel. With age comes wisdom, freedom, and more affordable car insurance rates. While young adults pay more than older drivers, costs start to decrease for drivers in their twenties. Monthly rates can be as low as $40 for 25-year-old drivers.
The best and easiest way to lower the cost of car insurance is to shop around and compare quotes from lots of different companies. You can also look for car insurance discounts for things like bundling policies to help you save even more money.
USH&C
United Security Health & Casualty is a regional insurer that covers people in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. It prides itself on providing personalized service and pricing that’s competitive with the big nationwide insurance providers.
A few of the discounts that USH&C offers to drivers over 25 include:
Safe driver discount
Telematics discount
Direct Auto
Direct Auto prides itself on providing affordable car insurance to everyone, regardless of their insurance history. The company promises to assist policyholders to find the best rate possible for the type of coverage they need, even if you’re considered high-risk or need an SR-22 certification.
A few of the discounts that Direct Auto offers to drivers over 25 include:
Military discount
Safe driver discount
Bundling discount
Early renewal discount
National General
National General targets high-risk and new drivers, who have trouble getting car insurance from other places. It’s known for extremely affordable coverage, even for drivers who are typically faced with higher premiums from other companies.
A few of the discounts that National General offers to drivers over 25 include:
Pay-in-full discount
Defensive driving course discount
Low-mileage discount
Electronic billing discount
Auto-pay discount
Anti-theft device discount
Travelers
Travelers is a leader in the car insurance space and is one of the largest insurers nationwide, meaning you’ll almost certainly find a quote for your area. It offers many policy options for people with all different driving habits, so you can always find something that works for you and your budget.
A few of the discounts that Travelers offers to drivers over 25 include:
Early quote discount
EFT, pay in full, good payer discounts
Multi-policy discount
Continuous insurance discount
Good student
IntelliDrive® program
Driver training discount
Kemper
Kemper specializes in auto insurance for people who have had trouble getting or keeping insurance coverage in the past. Its flexible policies and coverage options range from the very basic to full-coverage car insurance, so you can choose what works best for you. Its standard policies include the ability to lock in a low rate for an entire year.
A few of the discounts that Kemper offers to drivers over 25 include:
Safety feature discounts
Good student discount
Defensive driving course discount
E-signature discount
Pay-in-full discount
Anti-theft device discount
Responsible driver discount
Best Auto Insurance Discounts for Drivers Over 25
Discounts are an easy way to lower the cost of your car insurance, and most insurers offer them. Here are some of the most common discounts for people in their mid-20s.
|Discount for Drivers Over 25
|How to Get It
|Companies That Offer It
|Married Discount
|Being married
|Kemper
|Military Discount
|Being an active member of any branch of the Armed Forces
|Direct Auto, GEICO, Farmers, USAA
|Accident-Free Discount
|Don’t have any accidents for a certain period, usually three to five years
|Most insurance companies offer this
|Paperless Billing Discount
|Receiving your bills and statements in electronic form
|National General, Kemper, American Family Insurance, Farmers, others
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance
Discounts aren’t the only way to get cheaper car insurance. There are several other things you can do to save money on your premiums. Try these cost-cutting strategies to slash your monthly bills.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Comparing quotes from different car insurance companies is one of the best things you can do to save money. You never know when you could find the same policy for less money somewhere else. Online tools like Insurify can make this process easy and painless.
Remain on Your Parents’ Policy
If staying on your parents’ policy is an option, take it. They can qualify for all kinds of discounts that keep prices low for everyone on the same policy, such as multi-car discounts and bundling discounts if they insure their home and cars with the same company.
Drive an Older, Safer Car
Driving an older car keeps costs low. This is because newer cars are more expensive to replace, so insurance companies charge more to insure them. You could also qualify for additional discounts if your car has certain safety features, like airbags.
Select a High-Deductible Plan
Choosing a high-deductible policy lowers the cost of your monthly premiums because it shifts extra financial responsibility onto you. The insurance company will have to pay out less if you have an accident, so they’ll be willing to give you a lower premium in return.
Keep a Clean Driving Record
Being a safe driver is crucial for getting the best possible insurance rates. No insurance company wants to insure a risky driver. Keep a clean driving record free of accidents and traffic violations to qualify for the best rates.
Maintain a Good Credit Score
Your credit history affects the cost of lots of things, from interest rates on loans to, yes, your car insurance premiums. People with lower credit scores are statistically likely to take more risks behind the wheel. Improve your credit score to show you can be trusted with lower premiums.
Take Advantage of Discounts
Cash in on all the car insurance discounts you might be eligible for. Some might include:
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Drivers Over 25
Drivers over 25 who live in the following states will enjoy the low car insurance rates that come with their location:
|State
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Premium
|Illinois
|USH&C
|$44
|North Carolina
|Direct Auto
|$57
|Virginia
|Metromile
|$57
|Massachusetts
|Travelers
|$61
|Maine
|Kemper
|$64
|Idaho
|Travelers
|$68
|Arizona
|Metromile
|$73
|Ohio
|National General
|$77
|Washington
|Metromile
|$73
|Pennsylvania
|Metromile
|$82
|Iowa
|Travelers
|$84
|Indiana
|Progressive
|$85
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
It is possible to find affordable car insurance as a 25-year-old. It starts with getting quotes from several insurers to make sure you’re getting the best rate possible. The best thing you can do for your car insurance premiums – and your wallet – is to compare insurance quotes from several insurers to make sure you’re getting the best rates possible.
Insurify makes this process easy and painless by gathering quotes from all the top insurers out there. Just put in a little information about yourself, and get all the information you need on coverage, deductibles, and ratings to find the best policy for you
Frequently Asked Questions
We found rates as low as $40 per month, and as high as $178. The cost for you specifically will depend on a lot of things, including your age, gender, marital status, credit history, and more.
Your premiums don’t automatically drop in cost as soon as you turn 25. That’s why it’s so important to revisit your policy periodically and get quotes from different insurers to see who has the best rates. Young drivers have a better shot at saving on car insurance when they compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. Insurify makes comparing quotes easy.
Some companies have discounts for safe driving habits, but the main reason to drive safely is to avoid accidents. Nothing drives up the cost of your policy like getting into an at-fault accident unless your policy has accident forgiveness.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.