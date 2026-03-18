Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.
Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
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Table of contents
In most states, you can’t buy true one-week car insurance from a traditional insurance company. Standard auto insurance policies run in six- or 12-month terms, and insurers generally don’t sell seven-day car insurance as a stand-alone product.[1]
That said, people commonly need short-term car insurance — when borrowing a car or to avoid a lapse in coverage. State insurance requirements still apply, even for temporary driving situations. This guide explains your options for temporary coverage, what one week of car insurance costs, and how to get car insurance coverage.
Insurers generally don’t offer true one-week car insurance, but short-term options are available.
Insurify Car offers liability car insurance that you can pay for in seven-day increments, starting at $23 per week in select states.
You can often get same-day proof of car insurance coverage.
Can you get a one-week car insurance policy?
No, U.S. insurers don’t sell true one-week car insurance policies. Auto insurance policies typically last for six or 12 months, even if you need coverage only for a short time.
If you need temporary car insurance, many drivers buy a standard auto insurance policy and cancel it early. Insurers generally provide prorated refunds for unused time, though some charge cancellation fees. State laws also require continuous coverage if you own a registered vehicle, making even short gaps risky.[2]
What insurers typically require
Starting a policy normally requires basic driver information and an initial payment to activate coverage. That means:
Valid driver’s license and vehicle info
Minimum required liability coverage
Up-front payment or first month’s premium
How cancellation refunds work
If you cancel early, insurers usually refund the unused portion of your premium.
Insurers prorate refunds for unused days
Fees may apply depending on the insurance company
When this makes sense
Buying and canceling a standard policy can be a good option when other short-term coverage options aren’t available.
Short-term needs between policies
Temporary vehicle use with no other coverage
Insurify Car: Get Covered Today
Get a quote and buy a policy in minutes. Pay for one week.
Why drivers look for 7-day car insurance
Drivers typically search for short-term coverage in urgent, real-world situations where they need legal coverage quickly.
You may look for shorter-term coverage when:
Borrowing a family member’s or friend’s car: Drivers may need liability coverage to meet minimum car insurance requirements.
Temporary relocation: Moving for work or travel can create coverage gaps.
College students home for break: Students may need short-term car insurance when driving family vehicles.
Avoiding a lapse in coverage: Even a few days without coverage can raise future insurance rates.
SR-22 insurance compliance needs: Drivers required to carry SR-22 insurance — a state-mandated certificate of financial responsibility, usually required for high-risk drivers — may need immediate proof of coverage to reinstate their license.[3]
In every case, states’ minimum coverage laws still apply — even if you plan to drive for only a week.
Get weekly car insurance from $23/week with Insurify Car
While you can’t buy a seven-day car insurance policy, it’s possible to buy liability coverage with seven-day payment installments.
Insurify Car is Insurify’s short-term car insurance product designed for drivers who need flexible coverage. It offers car insurance starting at $23 per week in select states, with fast activation and digital proof of insurance.
You can cancel your policy at any time and even choose a future cancellation date. For example, if you know you need only two weeks of coverage, you can start your Insurify Car policy, pay for the first seven days of coverage, and set your cancellation date two weeks in the future.
Insurify Car is designed for drivers who need immediate, flexible car insurance coverage — whether for a short-term vehicle, a transitional period between policies, or legal compliance. Policies include state-minimum liability coverage that you pay for in seven-day increments. You can also use auto pay to keep your policy going without having to log in to your account to make payments.
Insurify Car is currently available in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
Coverage from Insurify Car can be best for drivers who are:
Between long-term auto insurance policies
Borrowing a car for the short term
Test-driving or selling a vehicle
Trying to avoid paying for a full six-month policy
Short-term car insurance alternatives
If one-week car insurance isn’t available in your state, you still have several ways to get short-term car insurance coverage. The best option depends on whether you own the vehicle, how long you’ll be driving, and what level of coverage you need — liability-only or full coverage.
Option
Best For
Provides Proof of Insurance Immediately?
Meets State-Minimum Coverage?
Typical Cost Range
|Insurify Car
|Short-term drivers needing flexible coverage
|Yes
|Yes
|From $23/week
|Take out a six-month policy and cancel early
|Vehicle owners needing flexible coverage
|Yes
|Yes
|Averages $99 for liability-only coverage and $173 for full coverage
|Non-owner insurance
|Borrowing cars without owning one
|Yes
|Yes (liability only)
|$29–$74 per month
|Rental car insurance
|Rental drivers
|Yes
|Yes
|Typically $9–$30 per day
|Added as a driver to someone else's policy
|Temporary household drivers
|Yes
|Yes
|Varies widely based on rating factors like age, gender, and driving history
Buying a six-month policy and canceling early
This is the most common workaround for a one-week car insurance policy. You can buy a standard auto insurance policy, get same-day proof of insurance, and cancel when you no longer need coverage.
Most insurers offer prorated refunds for unused time, though cancellation fees may apply. Repeated short-term cancellations can affect future insurance rates.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|COUNTRY Financial
|$45
|Auto-Owners
|$47
|USAA
|$52
|State Farm
|$55
|NJM
|$57
|Mile Auto
|$70
|Erie
|$73
|Allstate
|$75
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$81
|American Family
|$82
|Safeco
|$85
|GEICO
|$86
|National General
|$88
|Root
|$90
|Dairyland
|$91
|The General
|$91
|Progressive
|$91
|Direct Auto
|$95
|Mercury
|$95
|Nationwide
|$96
|Travelers
|$99
|GAINSCO
|$101
|Bristol West
|$101
|Elephant
|$109
|Farmers
|$109
|Anchor
|$114
|Chubb
|$118
|AssuranceAmerica
|$121
|21st Century
|$133
|Shelter
|$139
|Plymouth Rock
|$140
|Clearcover
|$140
|CSAA
|$140
|The Hartford
|$147
|Liberty Mutual
|$150
|State Auto
|$153
|Hugo
|$190
|Amica
|$262
Non-owner car insurance
A non-owner car insurance policy provides liability coverage when driving cars you don’t own. A non-owner policy is a good option if you regularly borrow vehicles, but it doesn’t include full coverage for physical damage to the vehicle you’re driving.
Rental car insurance
Rental car companies typically offer rental car insurance and often price it per day. It can be convenient for very short trips, but it may duplicate coverage from your personal auto insurance policy or credit card benefits.
Being added to someone else’s policy
Some insurers allow temporary driver additions. This can be cheaper than buying a stand-alone auto insurance policy, but coverage options and eligibility vary by insurance company.
Get a Down Payment You Can Afford
Insurify Car’s liability policies start at $23/week
How much does one week of car insurance cost?
There’s no single price for one-week car insurance, or temporary insurance, because traditional insurers don’t sell weekly policies. To get an idea of how much your coverage costs you each week, simply divide your monthly premium by four. For example, if you pay $250 per month for coverage, your weekly cost is about $63.
Insurify Car’s seven-day installments start at $23 per week.
Liability coverage is typically cheaper than full coverage, which includes comprehensive and collision. Your state’s minimum coverage requirements also affect car insurance costs.
Insurance rates depend on risk factors such as your driving record, age, location, and vehicle type.
How to get short-term car insurance today
If you need coverage quickly, the fastest approach is to compare options online and activate a policy the same day. The steps below can help you get legally insured as quickly as possible.
Confirm your insurance requirements. Check your state’s minimum coverage requirements and whether your leasing company or lender requires full coverage (most do). If you don’t own your vehicle but frequently borrow a friend’s or family member’s car, you may need non-owner auto insurance.
Compare coverage options. Decide between liability coverage and full coverage based on your risk and vehicle value. Consider add-ons that may be useful, like accident forgiveness or roadside assistance.
Get insurance quotes online. Use insurance-comparison tools to compare rates across multiple insurers.
Activate same-day coverage. Many insurers, including Insurify Car, offer instant proof of insurance.
Avoid coverage lapses. Make sure your new auto insurance policy starts the same day (or before) your previous coverage ends.
Getting temporary car insurance quickly is possible, but skipping steps can leave you uninsured — which can lead to fines, license suspension, and higher future premiums.
When one-week car insurance might not make sense
One-week coverage is usually not an option, but temporary car insurance isn’t always the right solution when you think you don’t need a long-term policy.
You may not need short-term car insurance if you’re already covered under another policy. Many auto insurance policies include permissive use coverage when borrowing a friend’s car. You may already have rental car insurance through your credit card or personal policy. And commercial fleet insurance may cover work-related driving.
Household policies also may extend coverage to listed drivers or temporary residents. Before buying any temporary car insurance, review existing policies and confirm coverage options to avoid paying for duplicate car insurance coverage.
One-week car insurance FAQs
Short-term auto insurance raises common questions for drivers needing fast, legal coverage. Check out the additional information below if you’re shopping for one-week car insurance.
Can you buy car insurance for just seven days?
Not usually. Most insurers sell six-month auto insurance policies, not seven-day car insurance. Insurify Car, which allows you to pay for your policy in seven-day increments, and canceling early are common workarounds.
Is temporary car insurance real?
Yes, but it’s limited. Temporary car insurance typically refers to short-term coverage through weekly plans, rental car insurance, or early cancellation of a standard policy.
Does GEICO offer one-week car insurance?
No. GEICO and most major insurers don’t offer true one-week car insurance. They sell standard six-month policies that can be canceled early. But be sure to ask if your insurer charges an early cancellation fee before you end your policy.
Can you get same-day car insurance coverage?
Yes. Many insurers provide same-day activation and digital proof of insurance, including for short-term coverage options.
Can you insure a car for a month?
Yes. Monthly car insurance isn’t common, but weekly or month-to-month coverage may be available through short-term programs or by canceling a standard policy.
What’s the cheapest way to get short-term car insurance?
Weekly payment plans, such as Insurify Car, and non-owner car insurance for liability-only needs are often the cheapest legal options for short-term coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- Progressive. "One Week Car Insurance."
- Insuranceopedia,com. "One Week Car Insurance."
- Investopedia.com. "One Week Car Insurance."
Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.
Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
Featured in