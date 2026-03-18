Short-term car insurance alternatives

If one-week car insurance isn’t available in your state, you still have several ways to get short-term car insurance coverage. The best option depends on whether you own the vehicle, how long you’ll be driving, and what level of coverage you need — liability-only or full coverage.

Option Best For Provides Proof of Insurance Immediately? Meets State-Minimum Coverage? Typical Cost Range Insurify Car Short-term drivers needing flexible coverage Yes Yes From $23/week Take out a six-month policy and cancel early Vehicle owners needing flexible coverage Yes Yes Averages $99 for liability-only coverage and $173 for full coverage Non-owner insurance Borrowing cars without owning one Yes Yes (liability only) $29–$74 per month Rental car insurance Rental drivers Yes Yes Typically $9–$30 per day Added as a driver to someone else's policy Temporary household drivers Yes Yes Varies widely based on rating factors like age, gender, and driving history Disclaimer: Table data is based on real-time quotes from Insurify’s network of 500+ insurance partners. Actual rates may vary depending on the policyholder’s individual profile and coverage needs.

Buying a six-month policy and canceling early

This is the most common workaround for a one-week car insurance policy. You can buy a standard auto insurance policy, get same-day proof of insurance, and cancel when you no longer need coverage.

Most insurers offer prorated refunds for unused time, though cancellation fees may apply. Repeated short-term cancellations can affect future insurance rates.

The below national rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, March 9 at 12:00 PM PDT. Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only COUNTRY Financial $45 Auto-Owners $47 USAA $52 State Farm $55 NJM $57 Mile Auto $70 Erie $73 Allstate $75 Commonwealth Casualty $81 American Family $82 Safeco $85 GEICO $86 National General $88 Root $90 Dairyland $91 The General $91 Progressive $91 Direct Auto $95 Mercury $95 Nationwide $96 Travelers $99 GAINSCO $101 Bristol West $101 Elephant $109 Farmers $109 Anchor $114 Chubb $118 AssuranceAmerica $121 21st Century $133 Shelter $139 Plymouth Rock $140 Clearcover $140 CSAA $140 The Hartford $147 Liberty Mutual $150 State Auto $153 Hugo $190 Amica $262 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Non-owner car insurance

A non-owner car insurance policy provides liability coverage when driving cars you don’t own. A non-owner policy is a good option if you regularly borrow vehicles, but it doesn’t include full coverage for physical damage to the vehicle you’re driving.

Rental car insurance

Rental car companies typically offer rental car insurance and often price it per day. It can be convenient for very short trips, but it may duplicate coverage from your personal auto insurance policy or credit card benefits.

Being added to someone else’s policy

Some insurers allow temporary driver additions. This can be cheaper than buying a stand-alone auto insurance policy, but coverage options and eligibility vary by insurance company.