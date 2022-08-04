Step 3: Think about Why You’re Leaving Nationwide

When you invest in a car insurance policy, you have no obligation to stay with it. Eventually, your circumstances may change and motivate you to look for auto insurance elsewhere. Before you terminate with Nationwide, think about why you’re doing so. You might be seeking cheaper car insurance to free up your cash flow. Or you may be on the lookout for faster insurance claims.

Another reason to cancel your car insurance may be to lock in a bundling discount with your life insurance, renters insurance, homeowners insurance, or pet insurance company, for example. While you don’t have to tell Nationwide your reason for a policy cancellation if you don’t want to, you do have to clarify it with yourself.

This can guide you in your search for a new car insurance plan because you’ll know exactly what to look for. It may also reassure you that terminating is the best choice for your unique situation.

