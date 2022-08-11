Compare Travelers vs. State Farm: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Travelers vs. State Farm: Which Is Cheaper?

Our calculations are in, and we found State Farm to be the cheaper insurance provider compared to Travelers. Both companies offer affordable rates, but State Farm’s average rates tend to fall below the national average, while Travelers’ tend to be higher. Still, you should get quotes from both companies since you could qualify for one company’s discounts over the other.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Travelers landed a fourth-place spot in our top 10 cheapest car insurance company list. But don’t count State Farm out just yet. State Farm is the best insurer for drivers with speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs. Travelers might be a better option for teenage drivers, as the company offers various discounts for students.

Compare Travelers vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Age

Age is one of the main contributing factors to your auto insurance premiums. Insurers use age as a general indicator of driving experience and safe driving know-how. According to the Insurance Information Institute, 7.8 percent of all drivers involved in fatal car crashes in 2019 were teenagers. So it’s clear to see why your insurer wants to protect your assets and theirs.

But young drivers aren’t the only risky customers in the eyes of your insurance company. While teen drivers typically cause more accidents than older drivers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state drivers aged 70 and older have a higher likelihood of dying in crashes. You can typically expect to see an increase in your auto insurance premiums once you enter your 70s.

Age Group Travelers Average Monthly Cost State Farm Average Monthly Cost Industry Average Teens $224 $116 $189 20s $70 $50 $68 30s $72 $46 $70 40s $66 $45 $61 50s $60 $43 $56 60s $65 $42 $59 70s $82 $49 $71 80s $93 $55 $78

Compare Travelers vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Gender

In most states, auto insurers offer cheaper premiums to women than men. According to the IIHS, men are more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors than women. Because of this, male auto policyholders can expect to pay slightly higher premiums on average than female drivers.

Still, these differences tend to be minimal, so you don’t need to worry too much about your gender affecting your premiums. States that do not allow auto insurance rates to be based on gender include California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Insurance Company Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Men Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote for Women Travelers $71 $70 State Farm $54 $50

Which is cheapest for men?

Gender State Farm Travelers National Average Men $54 $71 $81

State Farm offers cheaper premiums for men than Travelers. But Travelers’ average insurance quote for men is still on par with the national average.

Which is cheapest for women?

Gender State Farm Travelers National Average Women $50 $70 $78

Women will also find generally cheaper auto insurance rates with State Farm. Travelers’ rates for women are slightly higher than the national average but are still within an affordable price range.

Compare Travelers vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Mileage

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, drivers with higher mileage can expect to pay higher premiums. Our review of car insurance quotes from State Farm and Travelers found minimal differences in the average rates for drivers with high and low mileage, with each differing by a matter of cents.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Annual Mileage Travelers State Farm Industry Average 20,000- 15,000 miles $70 $50 $78

Travelers’ insurance premiums for customers with high mileage are slightly above the national average and nearly $20 more expensive monthly than State Farm’s. State Farm continues to impress with rates that are much lower than the national average.

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Annual Mileage Travelers State Farm Industry Average 5,000-10,000 $70 $51 $78

Travelers’ rates drop only slightly for drivers with low mileage but continue to trend higher than the national average. Unexpectedly, State Farm’s average premiums increased slightly for drivers with lower mileage.

Compare Travelers vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Credit Score

You might want to check your credit score before your auto insurance hunt because this three-digit number is going to have a big impact on your car insurance rates. Drivers with better credit scores generally secure much cheaper premiums than those with poor credit for both State Farm and Travelers.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Credit Tier Travelers State Farm Industry Average Excellent $52 $36 $60 Good $62 $43 $71

Travelers came in under the national average with its premiums for drivers with good credit. But if you have good to excellent credit, you’re going to get the most bang for your buck with a State Farm auto policy.

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Credit Tier Travelers State Farm Industry Average Poor $114 $117 $120 Average $69 $51 $78

Both State Farm and Travelers are charging rates above the national average for drivers with bad credit. State Farm’s average premium is over two and a half times higher for drivers with poor credit compared to those with good credit.

Compare Travelers vs. State Farm Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record has the biggest impact on your car insurance rates. For insurers, your driving history is a clear indicator of your risk level, and the more violations you have, the riskier you are to insure.

We took a deep dive into State Farm’s and Travelers’ average monthly insurance rates for drivers with clean records, tickets, accidents, and DUIs. Not only is State Farm cheaper than Travelers across the board, the insurer also undercuts the national average rates in all four categories.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Driver Type Travelers State Farm Industry Average Drivers with a Clean Record $69 $51 $78

Good drivers (those with a clean driving record) will find affordable monthly premiums with both Travelers and State Farm. You’re likely to pay much lower premiums with State Farm, which continues to offer rates below Travelers and the national average.

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Driver Type Travelers State Farm Industry Average Drivers with a Speeding Ticket $109 $59 $104

State Farm only increases its monthly rates by $9 for drivers with a speeding ticket and is much cheaper for such drivers than most insurance companies, including Travelers, which increases its rate by $40.

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Driver Type Travelers State Farm Industry Average Drivers with an At-Fault Accident $94 $64 $113

After an accident, there is a very high probability of your car insurance rates rising up. Both Travelers and State Farm have average quotes below the national average for drivers after an accident, but State Farm is about $30 cheaper than Travelers.

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

Driver Type Travelers State Farm Industry Average Drivers with a DUI $117 $75 $155

Travelers is only slightly more expensive than the national average rate for drivers post-DUI. But drivers who have a DUI will still find cheaper auto insurance costs with State Farm.