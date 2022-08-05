Compare Travelers vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 5, 2022
Travelers vs. GEICO: A Summary
Travelers and GEICO are popular names in the car insurance industry, but these two car insurance providers have a few significant differences. Depending on your age, your driving record, and other unique factors, you may choose one insurance provider over the other for cheaper premiums and better coverage options. Read on to learn which provider is right for you, but make sure to compare car insurance quotes before purchasing a policy.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
Insurify Composite Score
|Travelers
|$70
|80
|GEICO
|$47
|88
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Travelers
Travelers offers several benefits to its policyholders, such as a mobile app, 24/7 customer service, coverage options with accident forgiveness, new car replacement, roadside assistance, and more. Whether you are looking for basic bodily injury and property damage liability insurance or full coverage, you can find many options with Travelers.
Pros
Great discounts
Not the best option for
Higher rates than GEICO across most driver categories
Mixed reviews for customer service and claim handling
GEICO
GEICO has sold different insurance products for over 80 years and offers great benefits to its policyholders, including accident forgiveness for your first accident or traffic citation. GEICO customers also have the ability to manage their policies and make payments online.
Pros
Cheaper rates than Travelers
High overall satisfaction
Not the best option for
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
|Rating Factor
|Travelers
|GEICO
|Fitch
|A+
|AA-
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A++
|Moody’s
|A2
|Aa3
|S&P
|A
|AA+
|J.D. Power
|860
|869
Insurify Composite Score
ICS
Compare Travelers vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age
Across all auto insurance companies, teen drivers and young drivers in their 20s can expect higher rates than more mature drivers. This is because younger drivers don’t have many years of experience behind the wheel, which makes insurance agents view them as “high-risk” drivers who are more likely to cause accidents or otherwise damage their vehicle and file a claim.
Insurify data supports these general industry trends. Teen drivers can expect to pay $224 per month with Travelers and $113 per month with GEICO, which amounts to a whopping $1,332 annual difference. Drivers in their 50s can get the best auto insurance rates with both companies, $60 per month with Travelers and $38 per month with GEICO.
|Age Group
|Travelers
|GEICO
|Teen
|$224
|$113
|20s
|$70
|$46
|30s
|$72
|$50
|40s
|$66
|$40
|50s
|$60
|$38
|60s
|$65
|$40
|70s
|$82
|$54
|80s
|$93
|$58
Compare Travelers vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender
The national average for a monthly insurance quote is $81 for men and $78 for women, which is only $3 lower. Insurance providers assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, and offer them higher car insurance rates. However, the differences in insurance premiums for men and for women are not always significant.
Overall, both men and women can expect a more expensive quote with Travelers than with GEICO. For both groups, the difference between Travelers and GEICO is $24 per month on average.
Which is cheapest for men?
GEICO offers men a cheaper auto insurance policy than Travelers does. You can expect to pay $47 per month in insurance premiums with GEICO and $71 per month with Travelers on average, which is $24 higher. It is also important to note that Travelers’ average quote is on par with the national average. An average quote with GEICO is lower.
|Travelers
|GEICO
|National Average
|Average Monthly Quote for Men
|$71/mo
|$47/mo
|$81/mo
Which is cheapest for women?
GEICO auto insurance is cheaper for women than Travelers auto insurance. On average, you can expect to pay $24 less per month with GEICO, which adds up to $288 per year. If you take advantage of various car insurance discounts that both Travelers and GEICO offer, such as multi-policy, you may pay even less.
|Travelers
|GEICO
|National Average
|Average Monthly Quote for Women
|$70/mo
|$46/mo
|$78/mo
Compare Travelers vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage
According to Insurify data, mileage does not play a very important role in how much your car insurance coverage will cost. The national average quote for a vehicle with a 5,000 annual mileage is $68, only $1 cheaper than national average quotes for vehicles with 10,000, 15,000, and 20,000 annual mileage.
You can expect to pay $70 per month for a car insurance policy with Travelers, regardless of your annual mileage, which is on par with the national average. However, you are likely to get a lower quote with GEICO.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
GEICO policyholders can expect to pay $46 per month with GEICO and $70 per month with Travelers, which is $24 higher. However, these numbers are just statistics that don’t take into consideration your unique factors that may increase or decrease your insurance premiums. Use Insurify to get a personalized real-life quote from both Travelers and GEICO today.
|Annual Mileage
|Travelers
|GEICO
|National Average
|15,000-20,000 Miles
|$70/mo
|$46/mo
|$69/mo
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
According to Insurify data, drivers with low mileage can expect the same average rates with both Travelers and GEICO as drivers with high mileage. You can expect to pay $70 per month, or $840 per year, with Travelers and $46 per month, or $552 per year, with GEICO.
|Travelers
|GEICO
|National Average
|Avg. Monthly Quote for 5,000 Annual Mileage
|$70/mo
|$46/mo
|$68/mo
|Avg. Monthly Quote for 10,000 Annual Mileage
|$70/mo
|$46/mo
|$69/mo
Compare Travelers vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score
Insurance providers can use your credit score to calculate your car insurance quote. They may use your credit history to estimate if you are likely to make timely payments or if you are likely to file insurance claims. Statistically, drivers with excellent and good credit scores are less likely to file insurance claims than those with average and poor credit scores.
Some states, such as California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan, do not allow insurance providers to use your credit score to calculate your car insurance rates. If you are a driver in one of these states, you don’t have to worry about your credit score impacting your car insurance rates.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
Drivers with excellent and good credit scores will find cheaper rates with GEICO than with Travelers. Drivers with excellent credit can expect to pay $37 per month with GEICO and $52 per month with Travelers, which is $15 higher. Similarly, if you have a good credit score, you can expect to pay $43 per month with GEICO and $62 per month with Travelers, $19 more.
|Travelers
|GEICO
|National Average
|Excellent credit
|$52/mo
|$37/mo
|$52/mo
|Good credit
|$62/mo
|$43/mo
|$62/mo
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Having a bad credit history will make your insurance premiums go up with both Travelers and GEICO. However, you can still expect to pay less with GEICO—especially if you have a poor credit score. The average monthly quote for drivers with a poor credit rating with Travelers is $114, $50 higher than an average quote with GEICO.
|Travelers
|GEICO
|National Average
|Average credit
|$69/mo
|$46/mo
|$67/mo
|Poor credit
|$114/mo
|$64/mo
|$102/mo
Compare Travelers vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record
Your driving record is one of the most important factors when it comes to calculating your car insurance quote. While factors like gender and annual mileage may not make a significant difference in how much you pay for your car insurance policy, certain factors on your driving record can drive your insurance costs up by $50 per month on average.
If you have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs on your driving history, you can expect to pay higher rates than good drivers with a clean driving record. This is because car insurance providers assume you are at higher risk for damaging your vehicle and filing a claim if you have a history of high-risk driving behavior, such as speeding or driving under the influence.
Having a DUI on your record has the highest impact on your car insurance quotes with both Travelers and GEICO. You can expect to pay $48 more per month on average with both Travelers and GEICO if you have a DUI on your record, but you are more likely to get a lower quote with GEICO.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
Good drivers can get a low quote with both Travelers and GEICO, but you will save $23 per month—or $276 per year—on average if you get your car insurance policy with GEICO. While Travelers’ average quote is only a few dollars higher than the national average, GEICO is a cheaper option for good drivers.
|Driver Type
|Travelers
|GEICO
|National Average
|Drivers with Clean Record
|$69/mo
|$46/mo
|$67/mo
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Having a speeding ticket on your record increases your average quote by $11 per month with GEICO and by $40 per month with Travelers. Travelers also offers a significantly higher average rate than the national average. With an average quote of just $57 per month, GEICO is the cheaper option for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.
|Driver Type
|Travelers
|GEICO
|National Average
|Drivers with a Speeding Ticket
|$109/mo
|$57/mo
|$88/mo
Which is cheapest after an accident?
According to Insurify data, having an accident impacts your car insurance premiums with Travelers less than a speeding ticket does. However, GEICO is still the cheaper option. If you have an accident on your driving record, you can expect to pay $94 per month with Travelers and $72 per month with GEICO, which is $22 lower.
|Driver Type
|Travelers
|GEICO
|National Average
|Drivers with an Accident
|$94/mo
|$72/mo
|$99/mo
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
A DUI has the most significant impact on your car insurance costs with both Travelers and GEICO. If you have a DUI on your driving record, you can expect to pay $117 per month with Travelers and $94 per month with GEICO on average. To get a personalized real-life free quote from both GEICO and Travelers in under five minutes, use Insurify.
|Driver Type
|Travelers
|GEICO
|National Average
|Drivers with a DUI
|$117/mo
|$94/mo
|$113/mo
Travelers vs. GEICO Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
Travelers Discounts
Safe driver
Continuous coverage
Multiple policy (bundling your car insurance with other insurance products that the company offers, such as your home insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, or pet insurance)
Multi-vehicle
Homeowner
EFT, pay in full, good payer
Early quote
Good student
Student away at school
Defensive driving
Hybrid/electric car
New car/anti-theft
GEICO Discounts
Airbag
Antilock brakes
Anti-theft
Daytime running lights
New car
Safe driver
Seat belt use
Defensive driving/driver’s ed
Good student
Emergency deployment
Federal employee
Military
Multi-vehicle
Multiple policy
|Discount
|Travelers
|GEICO
|Safe driver
|Continuous coverage
|Multiple policy
|Multi-vehicle
|Home owner
|EFT, pay in full, good payer
|Early quote
|Good student
|Student away at school
|Hybrid/electric car
|New car/anti-theft
|Airbag
|Antilock brakes
|Daytime running lights
|Seat belt use
|Defensive driving
|Emergency deployment/military
|Federal employee
Our Methodology and How We Compared Travelers and GEICO
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
GEICO offers cheaper quotes than Travelers for most driver categories. You can expect to pay $47 per month with GEICO and $70 per month with Travelers. However, these quotes are averages from data compiled for this insurance review and can be higher if you want any extras or add-ons for your policy. Use Insurify to get a personalized quote in under five minutes.
With an ICS of 88, GEICO offers better customer satisfaction ratings and cheaper car insurance quotes than Travelers. However, various factors, such as your age, credit score rankings, driving history, whether you want any add-ons such as roadside assistance, and more, can raise your quote. Use Insurify to find the best car insurance company for you.
Insurify is an AI-powered comparison tool that makes it easy to compare different car insurance providers and find the best one for you. Use it to compare Travelers and GEICO, along with dozens of other providers, such as USAA, Progressive, Allstate, State Farm, and Liberty Mutual. Find the cheapest coverage with the best rating, deductibles, and claims satisfaction today.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.