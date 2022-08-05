Compare Travelers vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare Travelers vs. GEICO: Which Is Cheaper?

Overall, GEICO offers cheaper quotes than Travelers across most driver categories. GEICO’s average rates are also cheaper than the national average. The difference in rates with Travelers and GEICO can be as small as $22 per month—or $264 per year—or as large as $111 per month, which adds up to $1,332 per year.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

On average, a monthly quote from GEICO is $23 lower than a quote from Travelers. For some groups of drivers, this difference is even more significant. For example, teen drivers with Travelers car insurance can expect to pay $111 more per month on average than those who get their insurance coverage with GEICO.

Compare Travelers vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age

Across all auto insurance companies, teen drivers and young drivers in their 20s can expect higher rates than more mature drivers. This is because younger drivers don’t have many years of experience behind the wheel, which makes insurance agents view them as “high-risk” drivers who are more likely to cause accidents or otherwise damage their vehicle and file a claim.

Insurify data supports these general industry trends. Teen drivers can expect to pay $224 per month with Travelers and $113 per month with GEICO, which amounts to a whopping $1,332 annual difference. Drivers in their 50s can get the best auto insurance rates with both companies, $60 per month with Travelers and $38 per month with GEICO.

Age Group Travelers GEICO Teen $224 $113 20s $70 $46 30s $72 $50 40s $66 $40 50s $60 $38 60s $65 $40 70s $82 $54 80s $93 $58

Compare Travelers vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender

The national average for a monthly insurance quote is $81 for men and $78 for women, which is only $3 lower. Insurance providers assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, and offer them higher car insurance rates. However, the differences in insurance premiums for men and for women are not always significant.

Overall, both men and women can expect a more expensive quote with Travelers than with GEICO. For both groups, the difference between Travelers and GEICO is $24 per month on average.

Which is cheapest for men?

GEICO offers men a cheaper auto insurance policy than Travelers does. You can expect to pay $47 per month in insurance premiums with GEICO and $71 per month with Travelers on average, which is $24 higher. It is also important to note that Travelers’ average quote is on par with the national average. An average quote with GEICO is lower.

Travelers GEICO National Average Average Monthly Quote for Men $71/mo $47/mo $81/mo

Which is cheapest for women?

GEICO auto insurance is cheaper for women than Travelers auto insurance. On average, you can expect to pay $24 less per month with GEICO, which adds up to $288 per year. If you take advantage of various car insurance discounts that both Travelers and GEICO offer, such as multi-policy, you may pay even less.

Travelers GEICO National Average Average Monthly Quote for Women $70/mo $46/mo $78/mo

Compare Travelers vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage

According to Insurify data, mileage does not play a very important role in how much your car insurance coverage will cost. The national average quote for a vehicle with a 5,000 annual mileage is $68, only $1 cheaper than national average quotes for vehicles with 10,000, 15,000, and 20,000 annual mileage.

You can expect to pay $70 per month for a car insurance policy with Travelers, regardless of your annual mileage, which is on par with the national average. However, you are likely to get a lower quote with GEICO.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

GEICO policyholders can expect to pay $46 per month with GEICO and $70 per month with Travelers, which is $24 higher. However, these numbers are just statistics that don’t take into consideration your unique factors that may increase or decrease your insurance premiums. Use Insurify to get a personalized real-life quote from both Travelers and GEICO today.

Annual Mileage Travelers GEICO National Average 15,000-20,000 Miles $70/mo $46/mo $69/mo

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

According to Insurify data, drivers with low mileage can expect the same average rates with both Travelers and GEICO as drivers with high mileage. You can expect to pay $70 per month, or $840 per year, with Travelers and $46 per month, or $552 per year, with GEICO.

Travelers GEICO National Average Avg. Monthly Quote for 5,000 Annual Mileage $70/mo $46/mo $68/mo Avg. Monthly Quote for 10,000 Annual Mileage $70/mo $46/mo $69/mo

Compare Travelers vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score

Insurance providers can use your credit score to calculate your car insurance quote. They may use your credit history to estimate if you are likely to make timely payments or if you are likely to file insurance claims. Statistically, drivers with excellent and good credit scores are less likely to file insurance claims than those with average and poor credit scores.

Some states, such as California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan, do not allow insurance providers to use your credit score to calculate your car insurance rates. If you are a driver in one of these states, you don’t have to worry about your credit score impacting your car insurance rates.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

Drivers with excellent and good credit scores will find cheaper rates with GEICO than with Travelers. Drivers with excellent credit can expect to pay $37 per month with GEICO and $52 per month with Travelers, which is $15 higher. Similarly, if you have a good credit score, you can expect to pay $43 per month with GEICO and $62 per month with Travelers, $19 more.

Travelers GEICO National Average Excellent credit $52/mo $37/mo $52/mo Good credit $62/mo $43/mo $62/mo

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Having a bad credit history will make your insurance premiums go up with both Travelers and GEICO. However, you can still expect to pay less with GEICO—especially if you have a poor credit score. The average monthly quote for drivers with a poor credit rating with Travelers is $114, $50 higher than an average quote with GEICO.

Travelers GEICO National Average Average credit $69/mo $46/mo $67/mo Poor credit $114/mo $64/mo $102/mo

Compare Travelers vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving record is one of the most important factors when it comes to calculating your car insurance quote. While factors like gender and annual mileage may not make a significant difference in how much you pay for your car insurance policy, certain factors on your driving record can drive your insurance costs up by $50 per month on average.

If you have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs on your driving history, you can expect to pay higher rates than good drivers with a clean driving record. This is because car insurance providers assume you are at higher risk for damaging your vehicle and filing a claim if you have a history of high-risk driving behavior, such as speeding or driving under the influence.

Having a DUI on your record has the highest impact on your car insurance quotes with both Travelers and GEICO. You can expect to pay $48 more per month on average with both Travelers and GEICO if you have a DUI on your record, but you are more likely to get a lower quote with GEICO.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

Good drivers can get a low quote with both Travelers and GEICO, but you will save $23 per month—or $276 per year—on average if you get your car insurance policy with GEICO. While Travelers’ average quote is only a few dollars higher than the national average, GEICO is a cheaper option for good drivers.

Driver Type Travelers GEICO National Average Drivers with Clean Record $69/mo $46/mo $67/mo

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Having a speeding ticket on your record increases your average quote by $11 per month with GEICO and by $40 per month with Travelers. Travelers also offers a significantly higher average rate than the national average. With an average quote of just $57 per month, GEICO is the cheaper option for drivers with a speeding ticket on their record.

Driver Type Travelers GEICO National Average Drivers with a Speeding Ticket $109/mo $57/mo $88/mo

Which is cheapest after an accident?

According to Insurify data, having an accident impacts your car insurance premiums with Travelers less than a speeding ticket does. However, GEICO is still the cheaper option. If you have an accident on your driving record, you can expect to pay $94 per month with Travelers and $72 per month with GEICO, which is $22 lower.

Driver Type Travelers GEICO National Average Drivers with an Accident $94/mo $72/mo $99/mo

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI has the most significant impact on your car insurance costs with both Travelers and GEICO. If you have a DUI on your driving record, you can expect to pay $117 per month with Travelers and $94 per month with GEICO on average. To get a personalized real-life free quote from both GEICO and Travelers in under five minutes, use Insurify.