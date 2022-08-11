Compare State Farm vs. GEICO: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare State Farm vs. GEICO: Which Is Cheaper?

State Farm and GEICO both offer competitive rates, but certain groups of drivers can see a bigger difference between these providers. For example, drivers with a poor credit score can expect to pay $53 more per month, or $636 more per year, with State Farm. In contrast, drivers with a DUI can expect to pay $19 more per month, or $228 more per year, with GEICO.

State Farm and GEICO have comparable rates for most groups of drivers, with a few exceptions, such as drivers with bad credit and those with offenses on their driving records. You may consider using Insurify to compare real-life quotes with both providers to see which one is cheaper for you.

Compare State Farm vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Age

Teen drivers can expect the highest insurance premiums with both State Farm and GEICO, $116 and $113 per month on average. It’s common for teen drivers to pay more for their insurance policies than more mature drivers because they don’t have as much experience behind the wheel, and many auto insurance companies consider them to be high-risk drivers because of this.

On average, young drivers in their 20s pay $50 per month with State Farm and $46 per month with GEICO. Mature drivers in their 50s can expect the lowest rates, $43 per month with State Farm and $38 per month with GEICO. Typically, GEICO offers slightly lower rates to most age groups. However, drivers in their 30s, 70s, and 80s may find better rates with State Farm.

Age Group State Farm GEICO Teen $116 $113 20s $50 $46 30s $46 $50 40s $45 $40 50s $43 $38 60s $43 $40 70s $49 $54 80s $55 $58

Compare State Farm vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Gender

According to Insurify data, your gender can impact your auto insurance rate. On average, men pay $36 more per year than women for their insurance coverage. Some providers believe that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding and driving under the influence, than women and give them a higher quote.

Men can expect to pay slightly higher premiums than women with both State Farm and GEICO. On average, men pay $48 more per year than women with State Farm and $12 more per year than women with GEICO. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania do not allow insurers to use your gender to calculate your quote.

Which is cheapest for men?

On average, men pay $54 per month with State Farm and $47 per month with GEICO for their car insurance policy. The difference in these rates amounts to $7 per month, or $84 per year. Consider comparing your car insurance rates with Insurify to see which provider will give you the best rate.

Gender State Farm GEICO National Average Men $54 $47 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

On average, women pay $50 per month with State Farm and $46 per month with GEICO. This amounts to a $48 difference in annual premiums. Your exact quote will depend on your preferred coverage options and whether you qualify for any insurance discounts.

Gender State Farm GEICO National Average Women $50 $46 $78

Compare State Farm vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Mileage

With some car insurance companies, low-mileage drivers—those who cover less than 5,000 miles per year—may qualify for slightly lower rates. However, Insurify data shows that low-mileage drivers typically don’t get cheaper quotes than high-mileage drivers with State Farm or GEICO. With these insurers, both low-mileage and high-mileage drivers can expect to pay similar rates.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

On average, drivers who cover over 15,000 miles per year pay $50 per month with State Farm and $46 per month with GEICO. This amounts to a $48 annual difference. Bundling your car insurance policy with homeowners or renters insurance may help you save money.

Annual Mileage State Farm GEICO National Average 15,000-20,000 $50 $46 $78

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Low-mileage drivers may find cheaper car insurance rates with GEICO. On average, drivers who cover less than 5,000 miles per year pay $51 per month with State Farm and $46 per month with GEICO, $5 less. Drivers who cover 10,000 miles per year pay $50 per month with State Farm and $46 per month with GEICO, $4 less.

Annual Mileage State Farm GEICO National Average 5,000 $51 $46 $78 10,000 $50 $46 $78

Compare State Farm vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Credit Score

Your credit score may impact your car insurance quote in some states. California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan don’t allow providers to use your credit score when calculating your quote. However, in other states, drivers with a bad credit history may pay higher insurance premiums than drivers with good credit.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $34 per month with State Farm and $37 per month with GEICO, $3 higher. Drivers with a good credit score can expect to get the same quote with both State Farm and GEICO, $43 per month, or $516 per year.

Credit Tier State Farm GEICO National Average Excellent $34 $37 $60 Good $43 $43 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

According to Insurify data, drivers with an average credit score pay $51 per month with State Farm and $46 per month with GEICO, $5 lower. If you have a poor credit score, you can expect to pay $64 per month for GEICO auto insurance and a whopping $117 per month for a policy with State Farm, $53 higher. This monthly difference amounts to a $636 annual difference.

Credit Tier State Farm GEICO National Average Average $51 $46 $78 Poor $117 $64 $120

Compare State Farm vs. GEICO Car Insurance by Driving Record

Your driving history is one of the most important factors when it comes to your car insurance quote. Auto insurance providers assume that drivers with clean records are going to continue to practice safe driving and are less likely to file a claim. As a result, good drivers get better quotes than drivers who have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs on their record.

Different insurance companies have different definitions of what a “good driver��” means. Depending on the insurer, you may need to have maintained a clean driving record for three or more years to qualify as a “good driver.”

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, good drivers can expect to pay $51 per month with State Farm and $46 per month with GEICO, $5 less. Both of these quotes are below the national average—$78 per month—but getting a car insurance policy with GEICO may help good drivers maximize their savings.

Driver Type State Farm GEICO National Average Clean Record $51 $46 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Drivers with a speeding ticket on their record may find a better rate with GEICO. On average, State Farm drivers with a speeding ticket pay $59 per month for their policy, while GEICO drivers pay $57 per month. This difference in monthly rates amounts to $24 per year. Having multiple speeding tickets on your record may result in a higher quote.

Driver Type State Farm GEICO National Average Speeding Ticket $59 $57 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Drivers with an accident on their record can expect to pay $65 per month with State Farm and $72 per month with GEICO, $7 higher. Having multiple accidents on your driving history may raise your quote with both providers.

Driver Type State Farm GEICO National Average At-Fault Accident $65 $72 $114

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

A DUI on your record has a strong impact on your car insurance quote, raising it to $75 per month with State Farm and $94 per month with GEICO on average, $19 higher. While these average quotes are still below the national average, you may consider using Insurify to compare quotes and see which provider will give you the best rate.

Driver Type State Farm GEICO National Average DUI $75 $94 $155

