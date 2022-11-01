Amazon Car Insurance Review (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
You may have heard that e-commerce giant Amazon is getting into the car insurance market. In fact, Amazon is already disrupting the insurance industry by offering low premiums and fast policies. But it’s not currently available in the U.S. This article shares all the important details, plus additional information for Amazon Flex (or Fresh) drivers and Amazon delivery drivers.
Looking for cheap car insurance in the U.S. right now? Head over to the Insurify rate-comparison tool to shop real car insurance quotes for free. Our confidential form lets you compare quotes from top insurance companies in just two minutes. Adjust coverage options and view company details quickly and easily. It’s the best way to get the best price on car insurance.
Quick Facts
Amazon car insurance for consumers is currently only offered in India.
Insurance for Amazon Flex and Amazon delivery drivers works differently.
Amazon Flex drivers should take special care when setting up their car insurance policy.
Amazon Car Insurance 101
What Is Amazon car insurance?
Amazon car insurance policies are available for personal consumers in India. Amazon Flex and Fresh drivers can get free commercial policies through Amazon while they’re working.
Recently, Amazon announced that it would offer car insurance in partnership with Acko General Insurance Company. The tech giant promises an all-online process where policyholders can shop for and purchase a car insurance policy. Customers can manage paperwork-free claims online and in three days. They can even get an instant cash settlement for low-value claims.
Policyholders who are also Amazon Prime members get additional perks and discounts, including:
Roadside assistance: This provides emergency assistance to policyholders in the event of a mechanical failure or the need for towing services.
Outstation emergency coverage: If your vehicle needs to be repaired and the repairs take longer than 12 hours, Amazon will pay out ₹1,000 (rupees) to help cover additional costs.
Consumables coverage: This covers the literal nuts and bolts of your vehicle—plus oils, lubricants, and other fluids.
Prime policyholders can also add on Key Protect coverage, which will replace your keys if they are damaged, stolen, or lost. It will also pay to repair or replace the lockset on your vehicle.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Amazon Car Insurance in The United States
You may have noticed that the company is paying out in rupees—the currency used in India. That’s because, as of this writing, Amazon writes car insurance policies for drivers in India only. The company has indicated plans to offer car insurance in other countries but has not announced plans to enter the U.S. market at this time.
But don’t count it out. It is absolutely possible that the company will offer car insurance in the U.S. sometime in the near future. And it is likely that the company will offer special benefits to U.S. Prime members just as it does in India.
Until then, you can always shop your options with the Insurify rate-comparison tool, which lets you compare quotes from top insurance companies in less than two minutes.
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Amazon Car Insurance in The United States
If you want to buy and manage your car insurance completely online, you do have options in the U.S., just not with Amazon. But have no fear; there are plenty of options, no matter where you live. Here’s our list of the best high-tech alternatives to Amazon auto insurance:
How can I get an Amazon car insurance quote?
If you are a driver in India, you can get a quote by heading to the Amazon Pay page. You can also search for auto insurance in the homepage search bar on the website or the mobile app. To generate a quote, you’ll need to provide some personal information about you and your vehicle. You should also select any additional coverage options you want to be included in the quote.
Once you submit your information, you will receive a quote instantly. If the quote works for you, you can use Amazon Pay— Amazon’s payment processing service—to purchase your policy. You can also use any saved payment method on your account.
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
Requirements for Amazon Flex
Anytime you drive a car, you need to be properly insured. Driving for Amazon Flex is no different. When driving for commercial purposes, you need to carry commercial auto insurance. These policies can easily be more expensive than standard insurance.
The good news is that Amazon provides Flex drivers with free commercial car insurance coverage. Amazon Flex car insurance covers:
$50,000 for vehicle damage to your car (a.k.a. collision coverage)
$1 million for liability coverage (bodily injury for the driver only plus anyone in another vehicle)
$1 million for uninsured and underinsured motorist protection coverage
Minus a $1,000 deductible
But it’s important to know that these policies only cover you when you’re driving for Amazon Flex. When you drive your car for personal purposes, you need to have a personal auto insurance policy. You also need to carry comprehensive and collision coverage to qualify for free vehicle damage coverage through Amazon.
How do I get cheap car insurance as an Amazon Flex delivery driver?
Though Amazon offers free commercial insurance to all of its drivers outside of New York (New York Flex drivers are required by state law to carry their own commercial policies) you’ll still need your own insurance. Luckily, you’ll have plenty of options for cheap personal car insurance.
The best way to get cheap insurance is to compare car insurance quotes before you buy. Be sure to include comprehensive and collision coverage when you get quotes. Policies with these additional coverage options are often called full-coverage policies.
A fast way to get accurate quotes—without sharing your personal information everywhere—is to use the Insurify rate-comparison tool. One confidential form allows you to view and compare quotes from several insurers in your area. You can also compare the cost difference between higher and lower coverage limits. And many companies allow you to purchase online.
Do Amazon delivery drivers need car insurance?
If you’re an Amazon delivery driver who drives a fleet vehicle (i.e., a vehicle owned by Amazon), you do not need to carry your own insurance. However, when you get into your personal car and drive it, you do need to meet your state’s minimum auto insurance coverage requirements. And if your car is financed, you’ll need insurance that meets your lender’s requirements as well.
The Easiest Way to Get Cheap Car Insurance
Whatever your needs are for car insurance, comparing auto insurance rates before you buy is still the best way to ensure you’re getting the best deal. Different car insurance companies assess risk, and thus their rates, differently. The best and cheapest company for one driver is not the best and cheapest for everyone. And what’s best now may not be the best deal later.
Luckily, Insurify makes car insurance comparison quick and painless. When you compare with our free tool, you can easily see which companies are offering the best deals. Plus, you can save your profile to make it easy to compare quotes at any time. You can even set alerts to receive an email whenever there’s a price drop. And again, the service is completely free.
Frequently Asked Questions
Auto insurance is one of Amazon’s newest services but has only rolled out in India (so far). The company claims to offer low rates to consumers. And, playing to its technological strengths, Amazon is offering paperless claims processing to provide faster payouts, even instant payouts. We expect to see U.S. policies offered in the next few years.
Amazon Flex does require car insurance, but Amazon also provides drivers with commercial policies. Drivers who plan to make deliveries using a personal vehicle should be buying insurance that covers them while they work. Not all personal car insurance policies will cover you when you use your car for commercial purposes, so check with your insurance agent.
Amazon partners with Acko General Insurance Company to provide car insurance policies to drivers in India. Acko General was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Mumbai. It specializes in providing policies through its online platform. There is no announcement yet as to which car insurance company Amazon will partner with in the U.S.
Though we’re waiting to see Amazon roll out auto insurance policies to U.S. drivers, business owners can buy business insurance. These general liability insurance policies are written with partner Next Insurance and average less than $500 annually for coverage of $1 million. We recommend buying a policy (with Amazon or another) if you are or plan to be an Amazon seller.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.