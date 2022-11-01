Amazon Car Insurance Review (2022)

Requirements for Amazon Flex

Anytime you drive a car, you need to be properly insured. Driving for Amazon Flex is no different. When driving for commercial purposes, you need to carry commercial auto insurance. These policies can easily be more expensive than standard insurance.

The good news is that Amazon provides Flex drivers with free commercial car insurance coverage. Amazon Flex car insurance covers:

$50,000 for vehicle damage to your car (a.k.a. collision coverage)

$1 million for liability coverage (bodily injury for the driver only plus anyone in another vehicle)

$1 million for uninsured and underinsured motorist protection coverage

Minus a $1,000 deductible

But it’s important to know that these policies only cover you when you’re driving for Amazon Flex. When you drive your car for personal purposes, you need to have a personal auto insurance policy. You also need to carry comprehensive and collision coverage to qualify for free vehicle damage coverage through Amazon.

How do I get cheap car insurance as an Amazon Flex delivery driver?

Though Amazon offers free commercial insurance to all of its drivers outside of New York (New York Flex drivers are required by state law to carry their own commercial policies) you’ll still need your own insurance. Luckily, you’ll have plenty of options for cheap personal car insurance.

The best way to get cheap insurance is to compare car insurance quotes before you buy. Be sure to include comprehensive and collision coverage when you get quotes. Policies with these additional coverage options are often called full-coverage policies.

A fast way to get accurate quotes—without sharing your personal information everywhere—is to use the Insurify rate-comparison tool. One confidential form allows you to view and compare quotes from several insurers in your area. You can also compare the cost difference between higher and lower coverage limits. And many companies allow you to purchase online.

