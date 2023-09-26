Alinsco Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Alinsco is a Texas-based auto insurance company that’s offered policies for two decades. The insurer has several policies to choose from, meaning various drivers can find a policy that fits their coverage needs and budget.
However, coverage from Alinsco comes at a higher price tag than most Texas auto insurance companies, and it has fewer coverage and discount options than national auto insurers.
Though its insurance premiums are higher than the national average, Alinsco offers a few discounts to help customers save more.
Alinsco might be a good option if one of its plan options fits your needs, but you won’t be able to customize your policy with additional coverages or higher limits.
What is Alinsco auto insurance?
Alinsco is an insurance company founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2003. The company seeks to make car insurance easier by improving the shopping experience and helping customers save money with the best coverage. It’s served millions of customers across Texas through its network of thousands of independent insurance agents.
Alinsco’s insurance offerings include four different policies:
Alinsco Bravo: For drivers with good credit who qualify for the cheapest insurance premiums
Alinsco Enhanced: For drivers with foreign IDs or driver’s licenses
Alinsco Zoom: For drivers who need short-term coverage for as few as 30 days
Alinsco Select: A standard semi-annual policy for all licensed drivers
Alinsco pros and cons
Pros
Multiple auto policy types: Alinsco offers different policies depending on whether you have good credit, have a foreign ID, need a short-term policy, or simply need a standard semi-annual policy.
Online quotes available: Unlike many smaller insurance companies, Alinsco allows you to get a quote online.
Local agents: Alinsco offers a network of independent local insurance agents if you want in-person service.
Cons
Limited coverage options: Alinsco offers far fewer coverage and limit options than larger insurance companies.
Only available in Texas: If you live in any other state, Alinsco won’t be an option for you.
Limited website information: Alinsco’s website lacks information about its coverage options and discounts.
Average cost of Alinsco auto insurance
Alinsco has an average monthly premium of $148 for its liability-only policies and $232 for full coverage. The company’s rates are somewhat higher than the national average rate of $103 per month for liability-only coverage and $206 per month for full coverage.
Keep in mind that these rates are only averages and aren’t necessarily representative of the rate you’ll get. Each driver’s insurance premiums depend on factors such as age, gender, credit score, driving history, and more.[1] Additionally, because Alinsco offers several policy types to choose from, your coverage choices will also affect how much you pay for Alinsco car insurance.
Alinsco car insurance coverage
Alinsco has four types of insurance policies, each catering to a different type of driver. These plans have limited customization compared with other insurance companies, so it’s important to choose a policy that meets all your needs.
Alinsco Bravo: This policy is designed for policyholders with good credit scores. It comes with liability coverage at the state’s minimum-coverage limit, comprehensive and collision coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, rental car coverage, and personal injury protection.
Alinsco Enhanced: This policy is primarily for drivers with foreign IDs or driver’s licenses. It comes with comprehensive and collision coverage and personal injury protection but has restricted out-of-state coverage and no liability coverage.
Alinsco Select: This plan is designed for most licensed drivers who want a standard six-month policy. It comes with liability coverage at the state’s minimum-coverage limit, comprehensive and collision coverage, and personal injury protection, as well as a discount for continued customers.
Alinsco Zoom: This policy is for drivers who want a short-term policy for as little as 30 days. It’s available to people with U.S. or foreign IDs. It comes with liability coverage, personal injury protection, and restricted out-of-state coverage.
Alinsco auto insurance rates by driving history
Your driving history is one of the most important factors insurance companies use to calculate your premiums. Generally speaking, the better your driving history, the lower the rate you’ll pay. Any violation on your record could increase your rates, but certain violations, such as DUIs or at-fault accidents, are likely to increase your rates more than others.[2]
Here’s how much Alinsco car insurance policies cost, on average, based on driving history.
Driving History
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Clean record
$216
$137
With speeding ticket
$289
$184
With at-fault accident
$309
$196
With DUI
$334
$213
Alinsco car insurance cost by age
Your age can significantly influence your auto insurance premiums. In most cases, teen driverspay the most expensive insurance premiums because they have the least amount of driving experience and are most likely to file claims. Then, insurance premiums tend to decrease as a driver ages, only to increase again slightly once a driver reaches their 70s and their risk starts to increase again.
The table below shows the average monthly quote for Alinsco car insurance in each age range as well as the general trend insurance premiums tend to follow as you age.
Age Group
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$390
20s
$276
30s
$218
40s
$206
50s
$181
60s
$169
70s
$172
How to get an Alinsco car insurance quote from Insurify
If you’re a Texas driver, you could get your Alinsco auto insurance quote through Insurify in just a few minutes. The benefit of getting a quote through Insurify instead of directly through Alinsco is that you can get quotes from multiple companies in one place and compare them to find the best deal.
Here’s how to get started:
Enter your ZIP code.
Answer questions about your vehicle and driving history.
Share information about the driver(s) you’d like to list on your policy.
Enter your contact information, including phone number and email address.
See your quotes. You can adjust your desired coverages to update your quotes and click through to each insurance company quote to speak to an agent or sign up for coverage.
Alinsco car insurance discounts
Unlike many car insurance companies, Alinsco doesn’t share a list of discounts on its website, though you can speak with a connected local independent agency to find out what auto insurance discounts might be available.
You can get a discount by having a good credit score and qualifying for the Alinsco Bravo plan instead of the Alinsco Select plan. The Alinsco Select plan also offers savings if you’ve had prior coverage for six months, 12 months, or 24 months.
Alinsco insurance reviews and ratings
As a smaller insurance company, it’s challenging to find reliable information about Alinsco online from either current and past customers or from agencies. It has few online reviews, and most agencies haven’t rated Alinsco.
Alinsco customer reviews
At the time of writing, Alinsco doesn’t have any Trustpilot reviews from current or former customers. Its parent company, Empower Insurance Group, has an average rating of 1 out of 5 stars with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), as well as 20 complaints in the past three years.
Many reviews report having poor customer service and claims experience — not necessarily for customers, but for other drivers who were involved in accidents Alinsco customers caused.
Alinsco ratings
There aren’t many ratings available for Alinsco from credible agencies. The company has no customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). It also has no financial strength ratings from agencies like AM Best, S&P, or Moody’s.
Alinsco’s parent company, Empower Insurance Group, is accredited with the BBB and has an A+ rating, but ratings aren’t based on customer experience or reviews.
Alinsco vs. other insurance companies
Texans have plenty of insurance companies to choose from. The best car insurance company for you depends on your coverage needs, budget, and other factors.
It’s sometimes the case that local insurance companies have less-competitive premiums and fewer coverage and discount options. Alinsco is no exception.
As you can see in the table below, Alinsco has more expensive premiums than some national insurers. It also has fewer coverage options and fewer discounts to help customers save.
Choose Alinsco if you want a Texas-based insurance company with a network of local agents. Otherwise, consider one of the companies below.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Alinsco vs. Hugo
Like Alinsco, Hugo is a non-traditional auto insurance company. It offers policies in 13 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
Similar to Alinsco, Hugo offers several auto insurance products customers can choose from, though the plans between the companies differ slightly. Hugo’s plans are:
Flex: Liability insurance that allows you to buy days, weeks, or months of insurance only when you need it
Unlimited Basic: Liability insurance with flexible payment plans and no up-front fees for people who want a budget-friendly insurance option
Unlimited Full: Full-coverage insurance with flexible payment plans and no up-front fees for people who want more than just liability coverage
Despite their differences in availability and types of plans, Hugo and Alinsco have some other similarities. First, unlike many major insurance companies, both companies offer relatively inflexible coverage options. Plans come with your state’s minimum coverage, and only one provides comprehensive coverage.
With both Hugo and Alinsco, you also won’t find the variety of optional coverages and discounts that you would with many national insurance companies.
Hugo is the cheapest of any insurance company in this review. It has an average liability-only premium of $48 per month and an average full-coverage premium of $66 per month.
Ultimately, Hugo is a great option for people who drive infrequently, want to make sure they have coverage exactly when they need it, and don’t have to pay for it when they don’t need it.
Alinsco vs. GEICO
GEICO is the third-largest auto insurance company in the United States and offers policies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.[3]
Alinsco and GEICO have many differences, aside from the states they’re available in. First, while Alinsco is an auto insurance company only, GEICO offers most types of individual insurance services you can think of.
The two companies also differ greatly when it comes to their policies. GEICO has highly customizable policies that allow you to choose your liability coverage limits and then choose your other coverages and limits, building a policy that meets your needs.
Another major difference between Alinsco and GEICO is their savings options. GEICO has rates that are less than half of Alinsco’s — customers pay an average of $53 per month for a liability-only policy and $112 per month for full coverage. Additionally, GEICO has 16 different discounts customers can use to reduce their premiums even more.
Alinsco vs. Allstate
Allstate is another national insurance company that ranks among the top auto insurers and provides coverage in all 50 states.
Allstate’s business model operates roughly the same as GEICO’s. Allstate offers a variety of insurance products with customizable policies where drivers can start with liability coverage at limits of their choosing and then build a policy by adding other coverages at the limits they need. Allstate also advertises more than a dozen discounts to help customers save.
Finally, Allstate offers significantly cheaper policies than Alinsco. Allstate has an average monthly premium of $62 for liability-only coverage and $134 for full coverage.
How to file an auto insurance claim with Alinsco
If you’re in an accident or incident that damages your vehicle or injures you, you can file an insurance claim. A car insurance claim is simply a request to the insurance company that it pay for the damages and injuries listed in your policy.
Alinsco has an online claim form to make it easy to file a claim at any time of day or night. You’ll share information about the incident, including when and where it happened. You’ll also provide information about any other parties involved.
If you’d prefer, you can also file your claim with a phone call directly to your local insurance agent.
Then, someone from Alinsco will review your claim information and investigate the incident. An adjuster may want to see the damage in person or will refer you to a repair shop. If other parties are involved, Alinsco may need to contact other insurance companies to ensure the at-fault party’s insurance covers the damages.
Texas law requires that insurance companies must either approve or deny your claim within 15 days of receiving all documentation. As a result, you can expect a quick resolution for your claim.
Alinsco insurance FAQs
Are you shopping for auto insurance in Texas and considering Alinsco? Here are the answers to commonly asked questions about the company.
Is Alinsco legitimate?
Yes. Alinsco is a legitimate insurance company founded in 2003. It has accreditation with the BBB and is one of the top 40 passenger auto insurance companies in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.[4]
Is Alinsco car insurance worth it?
Alinsco may be worth it for certain drivers who need one of the unique policies it has to offer. However, it has higher premiums than most major insurance companies, as well as fewer coverage options, meaning most people can probably find a better policy elsewhere.
What is the average cost of Alinsco car insurance?
Alinsco car insurance costs an average of $148 per month for liability-only insurance and $232 for full coverage. However, your costs will vary depending on your driving history, credit score, demographics, and more.
Who owns Alinsco insurance?
Alinsco Insurance is an intermediary of Boenker Group of Companies, which is owned by Empower Insurance Group.
Who should get Alinsco insurance?
Alinsco is a good option for drivers who need one of the unique policy types that Alinsco offers that may be harder to find elsewhere. Alinsco has stand-out policies, such as its policy for drivers with foreign IDs and insurance for as short as 30 days.
Is Alinsco good at paying claims?
Alinsco doesn’t have a financial strength rating from AM Best, so it’s difficult to say whether Alinsco is financially prepared to pay all its claims. And while the company has some complaints with the BBB, suggesting it doesn’t pay all claims in a timely manner, it has no complaints with the NAIC.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.