Alinsco Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of Alinsco auto insurance

Alinsco has an average monthly premium of $148 for its liability-only policies and $232 for full coverage. The company’s rates are somewhat higher than the national average rate of $103 per month for liability-only coverage and $206 per month for full coverage.

Keep in mind that these rates are only averages and aren’t necessarily representative of the rate you’ll get. Each driver’s insurance premiums depend on factors such as age, gender, credit score, driving history, and more.[1] Additionally, because Alinsco offers several policy types to choose from, your coverage choices will also affect how much you pay for Alinsco car insurance.

Alinsco car insurance coverage

Alinsco has four types of insurance policies, each catering to a different type of driver. These plans have limited customization compared with other insurance companies, so it’s important to choose a policy that meets all your needs.

Alinsco Bravo: This policy is designed for policyholders with good credit scores. It comes with liability coverage at the state’s minimum-coverage limit, comprehensive and collision coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, rental car coverage, and personal injury protection.

Alinsco Enhanced: This policy is primarily for drivers with foreign IDs or driver’s licenses. It comes with comprehensive and collision coverage and personal injury protection but has restricted out-of-state coverage and no liability coverage.

Alinsco Select: This plan is designed for most licensed drivers who want a standard six-month policy. It comes with liability coverage at the state’s minimum-coverage limit, comprehensive and collision coverage, and personal injury protection, as well as a discount for continued customers.

Alinsco Zoom: This policy is for drivers who want a short-term policy for as little as 30 days. It’s available to people with U.S. or foreign IDs. It comes with liability coverage, personal injury protection, and restricted out-of-state coverage.

Compare Auto Insurance Companies Insurify partners with top companies to generate free quotes Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Alinsco auto insurance rates by driving history

Your driving history is one of the most important factors insurance companies use to calculate your premiums. Generally speaking, the better your driving history, the lower the rate you’ll pay. Any violation on your record could increase your rates, but certain violations, such as DUIs or at-fault accidents, are likely to increase your rates more than others.[2]

Here’s how much Alinsco car insurance policies cost, on average, based on driving history.

Driving History Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Clean record $216 $137 With speeding ticket $289 $184 With at-fault accident $309 $196 With DUI $334 $213 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Alinsco car insurance cost by age

Your age can significantly influence your auto insurance premiums. In most cases, teen drivers pay the most expensive insurance premiums because they have the least amount of driving experience and are most likely to file claims. Then, insurance premiums tend to decrease as a driver ages, only to increase again slightly once a driver reaches their 70s and their risk starts to increase again.

The table below shows the average monthly quote for Alinsco car insurance in each age range as well as the general trend insurance premiums tend to follow as you age.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teens $390 20s $276 30s $218 40s $206 50s $181 60s $169 70s $172 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get an Alinsco car insurance quote from Insurify

If you’re a Texas driver, you could get your Alinsco auto insurance quote through Insurify in just a few minutes. The benefit of getting a quote through Insurify instead of directly through Alinsco is that you can get quotes from multiple companies in one place and compare them to find the best deal.

Here’s how to get started:

Enter your ZIP code. Answer questions about your vehicle and driving history. Share information about the driver(s) you’d like to list on your policy. Enter your contact information, including phone number and email address. See your quotes. You can adjust your desired coverages to update your quotes and click through to each insurance company quote to speak to an agent or sign up for coverage.

Alinsco car insurance discounts

Unlike many car insurance companies, Alinsco doesn’t share a list of discounts on its website, though you can speak with a connected local independent agency to find out what auto insurance discounts might be available.

You can get a discount by having a good credit score and qualifying for the Alinsco Bravo plan instead of the Alinsco Select plan. The Alinsco Select plan also offers savings if you’ve had prior coverage for six months, 12 months, or 24 months.