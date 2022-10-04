Clearsurance Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 4, 2022
When it comes to shopping for insurance, you don’t want to buy the first policy you come across. Truly exploring the marketplace and comparing car insurance quotes is the best way to find a policy that meets your needs and budget. And sorting through all the different insurance companies doesn’t have to be a pain, thanks to today’s useful online quote-comparison tools.
No more shelling out cash for an insurance broker. Sites like Clearsurance have made it easier than ever to compare insurance carriers and help you make those crucial insurance decisions. Simply log on to Clearsurance.com, and you’ll be able to compare reviews and prices on home insurance, car insurance, renters insurance, and more.
Another site that has changed the game for insurance consumers is Insurify. Insurify makes insurance shopping easy by letting you compare quotes from a wide array of insurance companies. Simply answer a few questions, and Insurify will give you access to 10+ free quotes on a wide range of insurance policies.
What is Clearsurance?
Clearsurance bills itself as a “true customer-first marketplace for insurance.” The site collects reviews and ratings from real customers so that you can confidently shop for an affordable policy that meets your specific needs. Clearsurance’s insurance rankings also help you zero in on the best insurance companies—and their quotes help you get a clear idea of pricing.
How does Clearsurance work?
Clearsurance spares users the lengthy signup process and instead lets them get started right away by entering the type of insurance you’re looking for and your ZIP code. You have the option to compare prices from auto, home, health, life, and renters insurance companies.
Then, it’s time to answer some simple questions about your car and your history on the road. To generate accurate insurance quotes, Clearsurance needs a clear idea of your driver profile.
Clearsurance will then connect you with one of their partner sites, which is where you will enter the email address you want your quotes sent to.
With these quotes delivered straight to your inbox, you can quickly get to work comparing insurers and finding the policy that works for you. And all of that was done in minutes after carefully entering your relevant information. Clearsurance is also committed to privacy and clarifies that your private data and information will not be shared with third parties.
Clearsurance Reviews: Here's what customers are saying…
So what do customers have to say about the Clearsurance user experience? Did the site really help them save money on insurance? We took a look at reviews on social media to get a better idea of what customers really think about Clearsurance.
While there aren’t many reviews on Facebook, the general evaluation regarding Clearsurance appears to be rather mixed, with an average rating of 2.7 out of 5 stars:
This user gets straight to the point, saying that they found Clearsurance to be an easy way to connect with the best insurance companies.
While Clearsurance isn’t accredited with the Better Business Bureau, it does have an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau site. The company’s BBB page does not include any customer reviews.
As a fairly young company, Clearsurance is still garnering reviews from users. Based on Clearsurance’s Facebook reviews, it seems the company pleases some users but leaves others unsatisfied.
Clearsurance vs. Insurify: The Facts
While Clearsurance and Insurify promise to help users find more affordable insurance policies, how do these two quote-comparison options stack up against each other?
User Experience: Clearsurance and Insurify offer a fairly similar user experience. Both avoid drawn-out signup processes and instead let users get started right away. And both websites enable you to access quotes in seconds after answering questions about your vehicle and driver history.
Policy options: Insurify places an emphasis on quotes from car insurance companies and homeowners insurance companies. The Insurify blog also provides a wealth of content about health, life, and renters insurance. Meanwhile, Clearsurance enables users to compare auto, home, life, health, and renters insurance quotes.
Expertise: While both websites have satisfied many users, Insurify has been in the quote-comparison game a bit longer than Clearsurance. Insurify has served millions of users, has a user rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, and won Best Insurance Company honors in 2016 and 2017.
Privacy: Both websites take user privacy very seriously. Insurify lets users know that their data is encrypted and never sold to third parties. Clearsurance and Insurify also never spam you with emails and texts. Insurify even enables you to manually schedule when you receive email and text notifications from them.
Clearsurance vs. The Zebra
The Zebra has been a major player in the insurance-comparison space for years now. But how does The Zebra compare to Clearsurance?
Both market themselves as unbiased, independent tools that help drivers and homeowners find the best insurance companies for their personal needs. The Zebra and Clearsurance also provide a similar user experience, enabling users to simply enter their ZIP code to get up and running. And after you enter your information, both sites promise to never spam you.
One difference between these insurance tools is that The Zebra only enables you to research home and auto insurance, while Clearsurance gives you the option to access quotes for auto, home, renters, life, and health insurance.
Clearsurance vs. Jerry
Jerry is a fast-growing online “insurance shopper” that contacts your current insurance company to figure out your coverage details, then compares this price to prices from up to 45 other insurance companies. While Jerry is similar to Clearsurance in that it makes it easier to compare quotes, it’s aimed at people who already have insurance and want to check if there are better options out there.
In general, Clearsurance is a better choice if you’re buying car insurance for the first time, while Jerry is better if you’re about to renew your policy and want to check the lay of the land. That said, neither compares to Insurify when it comes to easy, comprehensive quote comparison. With Insurify, you’re just a few clicks away from insurance quotes from a wide range of carriers.
How to Save on Car Insurance
One of the easiest ways to save on car insurance is by driving responsibly. Avoiding accidents and traffic violations lets car insurance companies know you’re unlikely to file a claim. Investing in safety features like anti-lock brakes and taking a defensive driving course are great ways to improve your driving skills—and lower your insurance premiums.
But an even easier way to lower your car insurance costs is by comparing quotes from a wide range of insurance companies. Insurify makes this easy, putting all the key insurance pricing information you need in one place. Just answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history, and Insurify will help you access dozens of quotes from carriers big and small.
More about Clearsurance
Clearsurance was founded in 2016 by Michael Crowe, an insurance professional who teamed up with talented people from the worlds of tech and insurance to simplify the insurance shopping experience. Just a year after its founding, over 50,000 policyholders had used Clearsurance to share their insurance experiences and help others looking for policies.
Contact information
Official Website: www.clearsurance.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Clearsurance/
Twitter: twitter.com/clearsurance
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/clearsurance/
Email: info@clearsurance.com
Phone Number: 1 (888) 901-2754
Mailing Address: Clearsurance, Inc., 15310 Amberly Dr Suite 250, Tampa, FL 33647
Frequently Asked Questions
Clearsurance features over 150,000 authentic reviews from real policyholders. The Clearsurance site also makes clear that the company does not spam users or share their data with third-party companies. Overall, there’s nothing to suggest that Clearsurance isn’t perfectly safe to use.
Clearsurance gives users the option to compare prices from auto, home, health, life, and renters insurance companies.
While Clearsurance and Insurify both help drivers and homeowners find great deals on insurance, Insurify has a longer track record of serving customers. Insurify’s website also places an emphasis on connecting policyholders with possible discounts, which is less of a focus for Clearsurance.
If you’re looking for a new insurance policy, you’ll want to check out Insurify. With an easy-to-use interface and a wealth of proprietary insurance-quote data, Insurify is the easiest way to quickly find a policy that meets your needs and budget.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.