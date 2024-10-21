Best Pet Insurance in Wisconsin (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Wisconsin

Living in Wisconsin, you have no shortage of pet insurance options to help protect your furry friend. Plans vary by rate, deductibles, annual limits, reimbursement options, and more. While you have many insurers to choose from, here are the three best pet insurance companies for Wisconsin pet owners.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Pets Best $25 $16 $50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000 $5,000 or unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Lemonade $22 $14 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $29 $12 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100%

Pets Best: Best overall value

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $25

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Essential, Plus, or Elite Accident & Illness; accident only; routine care

Pets Best offers the best overall value for Wisconsin pet owners thanks to its combination of affordable rates and comprehensive plans. The company has three tiers of accident and illness plan. They only have a few dollars’ difference between them, but the most expensive option covers exam fees, rehabilitation services, acupuncture, and chiropractic care. If you want a more basic plan, you can sign up for an accident-only policy.

Pets Best offers unlimited annual coverage for a price lower than you’d pay for less coverage from other companies. It also has flexible deductibles, with six options ranging from $50 to $1,000.

Pros Excellent value

Excellent Trustpilot ratings

24/7 veterinary helpline Cons Cheapest plan doesn’t cover exam fees

Relatively low limits on routine care coverage

Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament conditions

Lemonade: Best budget option

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22

Sample monthly quote for cats: $14

Plans available: Base accident and illness, extended accident and illness, preventative care

If low overall premiums are your priority, Lemonade is a good option. While it doesn’t offer the most comprehensive policies, it has some of the lowest rates. Its base policy covers both accidents and illnesses, including diagnostics, procedures, and medication.

One perk of Lemonade’s policies is that they’re more customizable than other companies. Rather than offering one more expensive plan, the company offers a base plan with many different add-ons you can add to your policy individually. These options include dental illness coverage, physical therapy, vet exam fees, and more.

Pros Cheapest overall policies

Many customization options

4.4 Trustpilot rating Cons Base plan missing several key coverages

No unlimited coverage options

Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament events

Figo: Best for plan flexibility

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $29

Sample monthly quote for cats: $12

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care

Figo is a great pet insurance company if you’re looking for plan customization. It has several annual deductible options and annual coverage of up to unlimited. Additionally, Figo has the option of 100% reimbursement. In other words, you wouldn’t have any out-of-pocket costs for covered care after your deductible.

Figo’s base price, which is lower than most companies, doesn’t cover vet exam fees, so you’ll have to add optional coverage (though it’s less than $6 per month). The company also has wellness plans with two coverage tiers to choose from.

Pros Lots of plan flexibility

Great Trustpilot rating

Live 24/7 veterinary access Cons Base plan doesn’t cover vet exam fees

Charges one-time enrollment fees

Six-month waiting period for orthopedic injuries