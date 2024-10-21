Best Pet Insurance in Wisconsin (2024)

Más de 5 años de experiencia en redacción financiera
Pet insurance can provide peace of mind about your finances and your pet’s health. It can help save you from major out-of-pocket costs at relatively low monthly premiums. Luckily, Wisconsin pet owners have plenty of affordable and customizable options to choose from.
The average pet insurance monthly premium in Wisconsin is $40 for cats and $67 for dogs, but you have plenty of even cheaper options. Here are some of Wisconsin’s best pet insurance options and how to shop for your policy.
Pets Best, Lemonade, and Figo offer the best rates in Wisconsin.
The three main types of pet insurance are accident and illness plans, accident-only plans, and wellness plans.
When you’re shopping for pet insurance in Wisconsin, make sure to consider your budget and shop around for the best value.
Best pet insurance companies in Wisconsin
Living in Wisconsin, you have no shortage of pet insurance options to help protect your furry friend. Plans vary by rate, deductibles, annual limits, reimbursement options, and more. While you have many insurers to choose from, here are the three best pet insurance companies for Wisconsin pet owners.
|Pets Best
|$25
|$16
|$50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000 or unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Lemonade
|$22
|$14
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Figo
|$29
|$12
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
Pets Best: Best overall value
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $25
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Essential, Plus, or Elite Accident & Illness; accident only; routine care
Pets Best offers the best overall value for Wisconsin pet owners thanks to its combination of affordable rates and comprehensive plans. The company has three tiers of accident and illness plan. They only have a few dollars’ difference between them, but the most expensive option covers exam fees, rehabilitation services, acupuncture, and chiropractic care. If you want a more basic plan, you can sign up for an accident-only policy.
Pets Best offers unlimited annual coverage for a price lower than you’d pay for less coverage from other companies. It also has flexible deductibles, with six options ranging from $50 to $1,000.
Excellent value
Excellent Trustpilot ratings
24/7 veterinary helpline
Cheapest plan doesn’t cover exam fees
Relatively low limits on routine care coverage
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament conditions
Lemonade: Best budget option
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22
Sample monthly quote for cats: $14
Plans available: Base accident and illness, extended accident and illness, preventative care
If low overall premiums are your priority, Lemonade is a good option. While it doesn’t offer the most comprehensive policies, it has some of the lowest rates. Its base policy covers both accidents and illnesses, including diagnostics, procedures, and medication.
One perk of Lemonade’s policies is that they’re more customizable than other companies. Rather than offering one more expensive plan, the company offers a base plan with many different add-ons you can add to your policy individually. These options include dental illness coverage, physical therapy, vet exam fees, and more.
Cheapest overall policies
Many customization options
4.4 Trustpilot rating
Base plan missing several key coverages
No unlimited coverage options
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament events
Figo: Best for plan flexibility
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $29
Sample monthly quote for cats: $12
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care
Figo is a great pet insurance company if you’re looking for plan customization. It has several annual deductible options and annual coverage of up to unlimited. Additionally, Figo has the option of 100% reimbursement. In other words, you wouldn’t have any out-of-pocket costs for covered care after your deductible.
Figo’s base price, which is lower than most companies, doesn’t cover vet exam fees, so you’ll have to add optional coverage (though it’s less than $6 per month). The company also has wellness plans with two coverage tiers to choose from.
Lots of plan flexibility
Great Trustpilot rating
Live 24/7 veterinary access
Base plan doesn’t cover vet exam fees
Charges one-time enrollment fees
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic injuries
When choosing the best pet insurers in Wisconsin, we first collected quotes for the most popular insurers in the industry. For each quote, we used a Wisconsin address.
For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
In addition to each company’s average cost, we also researched and compared other characteristics, including coverage options, deductible options, reimbursement rates, discounts, pets covered, waiting periods, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Wisconsin
Pet owners in Wisconsin pay an average of $67 per month for dog insurance and $40 for cat insurance. Rates in Wisconsin are on par with the national average, as well as neighboring states Michigan and Minnesota. Additionally, it’s possible to find pet insurance rates that are well below the state average without sacrificing coverage.
Keep in mind that your pet insurance costs will depend on various factors, including your pet’s age, breed, and health status, as well as the coverages you choose.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Wisconsin
Pet insurance is important no matter where you live because it can save you from significant out-of-pocket costs. In addition to the cost of annual veterinary visits, common injuries and illnesses for pets can easily cost thousands of dollars in both immediate and long-term care.
Pet insurance can help you keep your emergency savings intact and prevent a situation where you have to choose between your pet’s physical health and your financial health.
Some hazards specific to Wisconsin make pet insurance a good idea:[1]
Ticks: Wisconsin is one of the states where ticks are most prevalent, which could lead to your dog contracting a tick-borne disease like Lyme disease. Pet insurance can help pay for treatment.
Snakes: Wisconsin has more than 20 types of snakes, including two poisonous rattlesnakes. Pet insurance can help pay for emergency treatment if a snake bites your pet.
Wisconsin pet regulations and laws
In Wisconsin, both the state and local governments regulate pets. State law requires that all dogs have their rabies vaccination by the age of 5 months. The state also requires all dog owners to register their animals and renew them each year.
In addition to state regulations, there are also local regulations for pets. For example, some local governments in Wisconsin limit the number of pets you can have living in your home.[2] Leash laws and breed restrictions are also quite common. Some cities and municipalities may require you to leash your dog when in public. Meanwhile, several Wisconsin cities ban specific dog breeds — most often pit bulls.[3]
Types of pet insurance coverage
You can choose from three common types of pet insurance: accident and illness plans, accident-only plans, and wellness plans. Accident and illness plans are generally the most expensive and the most popular. Though they come with a higher price tag, they provide far more coverage. On the other hand, accident-only plans are much cheaper but lack important coverages.
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness pet insurance plan, also called a comprehensive plan, covers both accidents and illnesses your pet could experience. It generally covers both diagnosis and treatment, as well as medications needed along the way.
Many (though not all) accident and illness plans cover your veterinarian exam fees for covered incidents. If your plan doesn’t cover them, you can often add them as an optional endorsement.
Accident and illness plans generally don’t cover pre-existing conditions, except with certain exceptions for acute and curable conditions. They also don’t typically cover preventative care such as annual veterinary exams, vaccinations, spaying/neutering, and more.
These plans often have waiting periods of up to two weeks for most accidents and illnesses and even longer ones for certain conditions, including cruciate ligament conditions, orthopedic conditions, or hip dysplasia.
Accident-only plan
Accident-only pet insurance plans are scaled-back versions of comprehensive coverage. They only cover unexpected accidents and injuries, but no illnesses. For example, they apply if your dog broke its leg or was bitten by another dog, but not if your dog had cancer.
Accident-only plans are generally far cheaper than accident and illness plans, but that’s because they have significantly less coverage. Unfortunately, this type of plan could still result in considerable out-of-pocket costs if your dog gets sick. And because plans typically don’t cover pre-existing conditions, waiting until your dog needs illness coverage is likely too late.
Wellness plan
Wellness plans, also known as preventative care plans, pay for your pet’s routine veterinary care. Common coverage may include:
Annual wellness exams
Dental cleanings
Deworming
Flea and heartworm prevention
Microchipping
Routine blood work
Spay and neutering
Vaccinations
It’s important to note that pet insurance companies usually don’t offer wellness plans as stand-alone plans. Instead, they’re usually available as optional add-ons when you purchase either accident and illness or accident-only coverage.
How to find the best pet insurance in Wisconsin
Shopping for pet insurance can be overwhelming, especially given how many companies are on the market. The good news is you can shop for and purchase a pet insurance plan in relatively little time and have the peace of mind that both your pet and your wallet are protected:
1. Research your options
With so many pet insurance companies on the market — each with different coverage offerings — it’s important to research specific coverages and exclusions and what unique needs your pet may have.
2. Consider your coverage needs
Pet insurance plans are highly customizable. You can usually set your deductible, coverage limit, and reimbursement rate to help you get a price you’re comfortable with. Consider how much you’re paying month to month, as well as how much you could afford to pay out of pocket when you file a claim.
3. Compare quotes
Pet insurance costs can vary considerably from one company to the next. It’s important to shop around for quotes, either by getting quotes from several companies or using a pet insurance marketplace.
4. Sign up for your policy
Once you’ve decided on a policy, it’s best to sign up right away. The policy will only get more expensive as your pets get older. Additionally, because pet insurance plans usually have waiting periods, the sooner you sign up, the sooner you actually have coverage.
Wisconsin pet insurance FAQs
As you shop for pet insurance in Wisconsin, you may also find the answers to these frequently asked questions helpful.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Wisconsin?
No. Pet insurance isn’t necessarily more expensive in Wisconsin than in the rest of the country. Its rates are comparable to the national average. But your policy may be more or less expensive than average based on your pet and your policy selections.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Wisconsin?
The average cost of pet insurance in Wisconsin is $67 per month for dogs and $40 per month for cats. Keep in mind that the more comprehensive your policy or the higher risk your pet is, the higher your premiums will be.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Wisconsin?
Pet insurance generally excludes pre-existing conditions, but there are exceptions. Pet insurance likely won’t cover serious or chronic conditions, from cancer to heart disease. But it often covers acute or curable conditions once a certain amount of time has passed. For example, your pet insurance may cover your pet’s ear infection, even if it previously had an ear infection before you signed up for your policy.
What are the three types of pet insurance?
The three types of pet insurance are accident and illness coverage, accident-only coverage, and preventative care coverage (also known as wellness plans). Accident and illness coverage is the most common, while wellness plans usually require an additional cost.
What is the best level of pet insurance?
There’s no best level of pet insurance for everyone. When you’re selecting your pet insurance policy, you should consider how much you can afford to pay per month for your premiums while also considering the maximum amount you’d feel comfortable paying out of pocket for a claim.
For example, if you have significant savings, you may feel comfortable opting for a higher deductible or lower annual limit. On the other hand, if you don’t have savings, you might feel more comfortable with a low deductible or unlimited annual coverage.
