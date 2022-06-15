9 Reasons to Shop for Car Insurance Every 6 Months

1. Your Car Depreciates

How often should I shop for car insurance? Shopping for car insurance every 6 months ensures you've got up-to-date rates that match your needs and requirements.

Unfortunately, a car’s value depreciates the moment you drive it off the lot. That’s why cars are known as one of the worst investments. However, we rely on vehicles to get from point A to point B, so we continue to buy them.

Since car insurance rates are based on the value of your car, you want to make sure your vehicle’s depreciation is considered. It’s a good idea to ask your insurance provider how much they factor depreciation into your premiums. Once you do, you can use this figure to negotiate rates with other car insurance providers.

Note that if you own a car like a Honda or Toyota, your auto insurance company should reduce your rate by about 2.5% per year to account for depreciation. If you drive a luxury vehicle such as a BMW or Mercedes, the size of the discount should increase, as high-end vehicles lose value even faster.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies