Cost of Subaru Forester Car Insurance (2024)

The average monthly premium for a Subaru Forester is $83 for a minimum-coverage policy.

  • 8 years in insurance and personal finance writing

  • Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey

Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.

Updated December 5, 2024

Subaru owners pay an average monthly cost of $83 for liability insurance and $169 for full-coverage insurance on their Forester. Insurers take many factors into account when setting your price, including your car’s age and condition, your age and marital status, education level, credit history, driving record, location, and more.

Foresters are a favorite of a wide variety of drivers thanks to their high safety ratings, reliability, performance, and affordability. Foresters cost a similar amount as compact SUV competitors like the Honda CR-V. Your Forester’s make and model will affect your insurance premium, but comparing multiple companies can help you secure the cheapest rates.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance rates for Subaru Foresters.

  • Subaru Foresters are a Top Safety Pick, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[1]

  • Your car’s year, model, trim level, and any additional features can affect your rate and make you eligible for discounts.

Cost of Subaru Forester insurance

Car insurance companies typically charge Subaru Forester drivers a monthly average rate of $83 for liability coverage and $169 for full coverage.

If you’re looking for the cheapest insurance, USAA has the lowest rates. But the company only offers coverage for military members and their families. Otherwise, State Farm is your best bet.

2023 Subaru Forester insurance

The MSRP on a new 2023 Subaru Forester is $27,620.[2] The following table shows the typical car insurance rates that insurers offer for these new Subarus:

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$126
State Farm$145
GEICO$150
Allstate$175
Progressive$184
American Family$219
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2022 Subaru Forester insurance

Moving back to older models, a 2022 Subaru Forester cost $27,070 as a brand-new vehicle.[3] Here’s how companies are pricing insurance rates on these cars:

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$138
State Farm$159
GEICO$164
Allstate$192
Progressive$201
American Family$240
2021 Subaru Forester insurance

Buying one of these cars in 2021 would set you back $25,845.[4] Today, Subaru Forester insurance costs for these model years are as follows based on insurance quotes from Insurify:

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$118
State Farm$136
GEICO$141
Allstate$164
Progressive$173
American Family$206
2020 Subaru Forester insurance

Buying a vehicle model from the 2020 design year would cost $25,505.[5] Insurers typically charge auto insurance premiums in line with the following table:

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$117
State Farm$135
GEICO$139
Allstate$163
Progressive$171
American Family$204
2019 Subaru Forester insurance

When it was new, a typical 2019 Subaru Forester retailed for $25,270.[6] If you have this model year, here’s a breakdown of insurance costs with different insurers:

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA$127
State Farm$147
GEICO$152
Allstate$177
Progressive$186
American Family$222
Subaru Forester car insurance coverages

It may be tempting to choose the bare-minimum amount of coverage in order to get the lowest car insurance costs, but make sure you consider other options, too. The top insurance companies may offer these options for a reasonable rate, and they could really protect you in the event of a major accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Liability coverage

    Every state except New Hampshire requires a certain amount of property damage and bodily injury liability insurance. This helps pay for any damage you cause, but it won’t cover your car. Since liability coverage doesn’t extend to your vehicle, it’s typically available for the lowest cost from most insurers.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Full coverage

    By adding comprehensive and collision coverage to a minimum-coverage policy, a full-coverage policy comes with higher insurance premiums, but you’ll get the best protection for your Subaru vehicle. If you finance or lease your vehicle, your lender will probably require you to have this coverage to protect its investment.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Subaru Foresters consistently appear in rankings of the most reliable cars with abundant safety features, but that doesn’t make them immune to problems — particularly if your drive takes you places you can’t get back out of. That’s where a roadside assistance policy can help at a relatively low cost.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    It’s a good idea to consider an uninsured/underinsured motorist policy, which protects you if someone who doesn’t have enough coverage or is driving without an insurance policy hits you.

Subaru Forester insurance FAQs

If you’re still unsure about which company to choose for insurance, here are some common answers to help give you more context.

  • Which company has the cheapest Subaru Forester insurance?

    USAA charges the lowest Subaru insurance costs, followed by State Farm. You may be able to get cheaper rates if you have a clean driving record with no violations.

  • Are Subaru Foresters expensive to insure?

    No — at least not compared to similarly sized SUVs. Foresters are actually the cheapest car to insure, according to Insurify’s car insurance comparison study. You may pay higher insurance rates if you have a history of recent accidents and tickets, so it pays to be a safe driver.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Subaru Forester?

    The average monthly Subaru Forester insurance rates are $83 for state-minimum liability coverage and $169 for full-coverage car insurance.

  • How much is insurance on a 2015 Subaru Forester?

    Unfortunately, car insurance quotes and information only extend back to 2019. For that Subaru model, the monthly cost of car insurance for a full-coverage single-car policy is $266. Car insurance rates are cheaper for older cars because they hold less value. A 2015 Forester driver can expect to pay less than a 2019 Forester driver if they have a clean record, for example.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Iihs.org. "car-simpler."
  2. Kelly Blue Book. "2023 Subaru Forester."
  3. Kelly Blue Book. "2022 Subaru Forester."
  4. Kelly Blue Book. "Subaru Forester 2021."
  5. Kelly Blue Book. "Subaru Forester 2020."
  6. Kelly Blue Book. "Subaru Forester 2019."
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.

Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

