ValuePenguin Car Insurance Review: Consumer Reviews, Quotes (2025)

How does ValuePenguin work?

ValuePenguin offers a fairly easy-to-use auto insurance quote comparison product. To start, you’ll need to select the type of insurance you want to compare quotes. Then, enter your ZIP code and age range and answer whether you currently have insurance. Select “Find Insurers” on the comparison site to continue the process.

Next, you’ll need to answer how many vehicles you need to insure. For each vehicle, you must enter information about its year, make, model, and trim.

You’ll also need to answer some questions about your auto insurance history. ValuePenguin will first ask if you’ve had auto insurance in the last 30 days.

If you say yes, you’ll need to provide your current insurance company and answer how long you’ve had coverage.

Next, you’ll need to enter information about yourself, including your gender, marital status, education history, employment status, military status, and more. You’ll also need to answer if you’re a renter or a homeowner, whether you want to add a homeowner or renters policy, and whether you’ve had any driving incidents in the past three years.

ValuePenguin will ask if you’ve had any driving incidents in the past three years. If you have, you’ll need to clarify if you’ve had an at-fault accident, two or more speeding tickets, or a DUI.

Finally, ValuePenguin asks for your birthdate, full first and last name, email address, street address, and phone number. Once you’ve filled in your information, ValuePenguin brings you to the quote page.

But in this instance, ValuePenguin only provided one option. Clicking on the quote brings the user to the auto insurance company’s site, with a prompt to fill out their personal and vehicle information again. In conclusion, ValuePenguin doesn’t offer real-time quotes to users.