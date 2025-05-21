Home>Car Insurance>New York

Cheapest Full-Coverage Car Insurance in New York (2025)

New York drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage car insurance from CSAA, with rates starting at $165 per month.

Updated

Living in New York state can mean navigating everything from the Adirondacks to the Cross Bronx Expressway — and your car insurance needs to keep up. 

If you’re financing or leasing your car, your lender will almost certainly require you to have full coverage. “Full coverage” is an informal term that refers to a policy that includes liability insurance coverage plus comprehensive and collision coverages to protect your vehicle.

Here, we cover the different types of car insurance and examine what a full-coverage policy includes to help you compare car insurance in New York.

Quick Facts

  • Full coverage protects your car against collisions, theft, vandalism, and weather damage, and more.

  • Higher comprehensive and collision limits can prevent costly out-of-pocket expenses.

  • New York state-approved defensive driving courses unlock discounts for three years.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in New York

Full coverage in New York costs an average of $460 per month. More expensive than state-minimum coverage, it’s not exactly pocket change when you’re already shelling out for Thruway tolls and parking permits.

To simplify your search for the cheapest New York car insurance, we’ve rounded up the most affordable full-coverage options across the state for young drivers and experienced motorists.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, May 1 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
CSAA$165
Safeco$168
Liberty Mutual$294
Progressive$376
Erie$506
USAA$527
Bristol West$549
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

What is full-coverage car insurance in New York?

Full coverage isn’t an insurance package you can click and buy. It’s an informal name for a bundle of coverages that protect you and your vehicle. The following components make up that “full-coverage” bundle:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    This is the minimum coverage New York law requires. Liability insurance covers two main things if you’re at fault in an accident: bodily injury, which pays for the other driver’s hospital bills, and property damage, which pays to repair or replace property you damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    An optional coverage, collision insurance pays to repair your motor vehicle after an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    This protects your car against damage from anything other than a collision, such as fire, hail, a broken windshield, or hitting wildlife. Comprehensive insurance also covers your car if it’s stolen.

Car insurance requirements in New York

Before hitting the road in New York, check with your insurance company to ensure your insurance policy has at least state-minimum coverage:[1]

  • $50,000 in personal injury protection (PIP): PIP is “no fault” coverage that pays your medical expenses and those of your passengers and any pedestrians you might have injured.

  • $25,000 per person ($50,000 per accident) in bodily injury liability: Covers the other driver’s injuries and those of their passengers.

  • $10,000 in property damage liability: Pays for property you damage in a collision, like another person’s car or a fence.

  • $25,000 per person ($50,000 per accident) in uninsured motorist coverage: Provides medical coverage for you and your passengers if you’re involved in a hit-and-run accident or hit by a driver without insurance.

While these minimum coverage requirements meet state laws, New York state’s Department of Financial Services recommends buying higher coverage amounts.[2] Medical expenses can pile up fast, and minimum liability limits may cover only a fraction of the actual costs. If you cause an accident that results in serious injuries or damages a high-value vehicle, you could be personally responsible for costs that exceed your liability limits.

Is full-coverage car insurance worth it in New York?

Picture this: You’re driving through the Catskills when a deer jumps in front of your vehicle. With only a minimum-coverage New York car insurance policy, you’d pay for your car’s repairs out of pocket. With full coverage, you’d pay your deductible, and your insurance would handle the rest. The extra protection can be the difference between a minor inconvenience and a major financial setback.

Pros and cons of having full-coverage car insurance

Pros

  • Pays to repair your car after an accident, regardless of fault

  • Protects you against theft, weather damage, and other non-crash incidents

  • Minimizes your out-of-pocket costs if you need to file a claim

Cons

  • Higher monthly premiums than for state-minimum coverage

  • May not be cost-effective for older or low-value vehicles

  • Must pay a deductible before insurance pays for your repairs

How to find cheap full-coverage car insurance in New York

Finding affordable New York car insurance requires a little smart shopping. The following tips can help you lock in a better deal when you want to go beyond minimum coverage:[3]

  • Raise your deductible. Bumping your deductible from $500 to $1,000 is one way to lower your premium, but be sure you can afford to pay the higher amount if you need to file a claim.

  • Bundle up. Buying your renters or homeowners insurance from the same company as your auto policy may qualify you for a multi-policy discount, called “bundling.”

  • Shop around. Loyalty doesn’t always pay in insurance. Every insurer weighs your driving record, credit history, and even ZIP code differently, leading to different rates.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Complete a New York-approved accident prevention course (online or in person) to get a discount on your insurance policy’s liability, collision, and personal injury protection (PIP) coverage for three years.

Full-coverage car insurance in New York FAQs

New York insurance coverage can be confusing, so here’s a quick guide to common questions about full-coverage protection.

  • Is full-coverage car insurance required in New York?

    No. New York insurance requirements don’t include full coverage. State law requires you to have at least basic liability insurance (bodily injury and property damage), personal injury protection (PIP coverage), and uninsured motorist coverage.

  • Is New York a no-fault state?

    Yes. New York is a no-fault car insurance state. This means your car insurance pays for your injuries, no matter who caused the car accident.

  • How much does full-coverage car insurance cost in New York?

    The average monthly price in New York for full coverage is $460, but that varies widely depending on where you live, your driving record, credit history, age, and the type of car you drive.

  • Does New York require uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage?

    Yes. New York coverage requires uninsured motorist protection with the same state-minimum coverage limits as your bodily injury liability coverage — $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. This protects you if you’re in a hit-and-run accident or an uninsured driver hits you.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. New York State Department of Financial Services. "Minimum Auto Insurance Requirements Coverage."
  2. e York State Department of Financial Services. "What You Need to Know About Purchasing Automobile Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
