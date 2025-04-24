Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
If you visit New York, you might plan to drive yourself around. Luckily, people with a valid driver’s license from most countries can legally drive on New York roads.
Here’s how driving with a foreign license works in New York, when it makes sense to get an international driving permit (IDP), and car insurance requirements for all drivers in the state.
Driving in New York with a foreign license
If you have a valid driver’s license from another state or country, you can drive in the state of New York. You won’t need to apply for a New York State driver’s license unless you choose to become a legal resident of New York.
Visitors without a valid driver’s license from their home country can pursue a New York State driver’s license. Obtaining this license involves a written test, a pre-licensing course, and a road test. Drivers don’t need U.S. citizenship to pursue this option.[1]
Although you can use your foreign driver’s license, obtaining an international driving permit might come in handy. Unlike your home country’s license, the permit is verified in several languages, which can prevent any misunderstandings from complicating your driving experience.[2]
How long can you use a foreign license in New York?
How long you can use your foreign license varies based on the situation. Although the following information offers guidelines, take the time to check out the details for your unique situation.[3]
New residents: If you move to New York and become a resident, you must obtain a driver’s license issued by New York State within 30 days.
Students: Typically, international students and students from other states don’t qualify as residents. With that, students usually don’t need to exchange their current driver’s licenses.
Visitors: For temporary visitors, you’ll likely have visa documentation issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). If you choose to obtain a New York State driver’s license with this documentation, the expiration date on your license will match the expiration date on your DHS records.
Tourists and business travelers: If you’re only spending a few days or weeks in New York, you can use your foreign license for the entire time frame.
Steps to drive legally in New York with a foreign license
If you plan to drive in New York with a foreign license, use the following steps as a guide:
1. Confirm your license is valid
Before leaving home, check the details of your driver’s license to confirm all the details are correct and it hasn’t expired.
2. Consider an international driving permit
Although you’ll need to obtain an IDP in your home country before traveling, bringing this documentation with you can smooth out potential roadblocks, as it’s written in multiple languages.
3. Obtain appropriate insurance coverage
It’s illegal to drive in New York without a minimum amount of car insurance coverage. You can typically purchase this coverage from your rental car company.
4. Carry your documents while driving
When driving, make sure to have your foreign license, IDP, insurance documentation, and passport or visa with you.
Insurance requirements for foreign drivers in New York
All drivers on New York roads must carry a minimum amount of car insurance. These are the minimum-coverage limits for drivers in New York:
$10,000 for property damage for a single-car accident
$25,000 for bodily injury liability insurance and $50,000 for death for a person involved in an accident
$50,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for death for two or more people in an accident
Up to $50,000 in personal injury protection coverage
$25,000 in uninsured motorist coverage
Good to Know
As an international driver, you can often purchase the necessary coverage directly through a rental car agency. But you could also choose to purchase coverage through an insurance company instead. Without the minimum amount of coverage, you could lose your driving privileges in the state.[4]
Renting a car in New York with a foreign license
If you plan to rent a car in New York with a foreign license, you’ll need to show your credentials at the rental car counter. Although an international driving permit isn’t required, having one can quicken the rental process.
Be prepared to provide the following documents to a rental car company before driving off the lot:
A valid, unexpired driver’s license from your home country
An international driving permit (IDP), if your home country’s license doesn’t have English characters
When finalizing your rental, confirm you have the appropriate insurance coverage or purchase it through the rental car company before driving off the lot.
Tips for safe driving in New York as a foreign driver
As you navigate the streets of New York, use the following tips to stay safe:
Review the road rules. Road rules can vary from country to country and state to state. Taking a few minutes to get familiar with local road signs before driving might help alleviate some stress.
Be patient. When driving, try to be patient with the traffic situation and make calm decisions on the road.
Use your blinkers. When changing lanes or turning, use your blinkers to give other drivers a warning.
Driving in New York with a foreign license FAQs
If you have questions about driving in New York with a foreign license, consider the questions and answers below.
What documents do you need to drive in New York with a foreign license?
If you have a valid driver’s license from your home country, you technically don’t need any specialized documents to drive in New York. But having an international driving permit (IDP) can make for a smoother experience.
Can you rent a car in New York with a foreign license?
Yes. You can rent a car in New York with a foreign license. In some cases, having an international driving permit (IDP) is helpful, especially if your home country’s license isn’t written in English.
How long can you drive with an international license in New York?
If you’re visiting New York, you can use your international license for the length of your stay. If you’re moving to New York, you must obtain a driver’s license from the state of New York within 30 days.
What should you do if you get a traffic ticket in New York with a foreign license?
If you get a traffic ticket in New York with a foreign license, you can appeal or pay the ticket.
Can a foreigner drive a car in New York?
Yes. A foreigner with a valid license from their home country can drive a car in New York.
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.
