Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Lewiston, ME
Getting a new car is incredibly exciting, but do you have insurance? Drivers in Lewiston, Maine are required by law to have car insurance. The average cost of Maine car insurance is $141 per month, but cheaper car insurance is possible for residents of the pine tree state. With Insurify , you can get personalized car insurance quotes to find the cheapest rate for you.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lewiston is $140 per month, or $1680 annually.
Car insurance in Lewiston is $15 more than the average cost of car insurance in Maine.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Lewiston on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lewiston, ME
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes.
|Insurance Provider in Lewiston
|Travelers
|$81 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$123 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$140 /mo
|The General
|$167 /mo
|Dairyland
|$223 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Lewiston, ME
Cost is not the only factor to consider when selecting a car insurance provider. You’ll want to make sure the company you choose is financially strong, can offer discounts to help you get the best rates, and can offer good customer service.
We evaluated a variety of data to choose the best car insurance companies in Lewiston, so you can compare our results against your individual car insurance quotes. This will help you choose the best and cheapest deal for an insurance policy that meets your insurance needs.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$123 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$81 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Maine Cities
|Portland
|$87/mo
|Bangor
|$85/mo
|South Portland
|$84/mo
|Auburn
|$85/mo
|Lewiston
|$147/mo
|Maine
|$98/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maine
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maine roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maine are:
$50,000 per person for bodily injury
$100,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maine is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$100,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maine, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for bodily injury.
Lewiston Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
A driver’s age is yet another factor that determines the cost of car insurance. In Maine, drivers in their teens and 20s see the highest monthly rates, but as drivers age, their costs decrease. Older drivers can also save on car insurance by bundling their auto insurance policy with other insurance products, like home insurance or life insurance.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$249
|20s
|$159
|30s
|$107
|40s
|$98
|50s
|$89
|60s
|$82
|70s
|$77
|80+
|$61
Lewiston Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record will largely determine what you pay for car insurance. If you have an infraction such as a DUI, speeding ticket, or at-fault accident in your driving history, you’ll probably pay more for car insurance than someone with a clean record. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance coverage in Lewiston based on your driving record.
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$134
|Speeding Ticket
|$167
|At-Fault Accident
|$158
|DUI
|$265
Lewiston Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Almost 95 percent of insurers consider credit score when determining insurance premiums. That’s because drivers with good credit historically file fewer claims. Insurers can also use credit scores to calculate homeowners insurance rates. Below is what you can expect to pay in Lewiston, Maine, on average, based on your credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$124
|Good
|$132
|Average
|$154
|Bad
|$192
Find local Lewiston agents
Champoux Insurance Agency150 East Ave.,
Lewiston, ME 04240
NFP Property & Casualty, Inc.185 Webster St,
Lewiston, ME 04240
Cross Insurance-Lewiston150 Mill Street,
Lewiston, ME 04240
Bilodeau Ins Agency-Lewiston541 Lisbon Street,
Lewiston, ME 04240
Rainbow Insurance, LLC391 Main St,
Lewiston, ME 04240-6729
D & H Insurance Agency18 Highland Spring Rd,
Lewiston, ME 04240
Skillings-Shaw Assoc103 Park St.,
Lewiston, ME 04240-6236
Cross Surety485 Main St.,
Lewiston, ME 04240
Mark Arneault Insurance Agency711 Main St,
Lewiston, ME 04240
Nationwide Insurance: Casey Brougham Agency239 Lisbon St,
Lewiston, ME 04240
Lewiston DMV Information
The DMV is a state-level government agency that provides services related to cars and other motor vehicles, such as vehicle registration and titles as well as suspensions and reinstatements. However, in Maine it is called the BMV, or the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Lewiston is home to one BMV office, which is located at:
36 Mollison Way #1
Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 753-7750
Public Transportation in Lewiston
Because most Lewiston residents drive, walk, or bike around the city, public transportation options in the city are few and far between. However, the CityLink “Purple” bus service operated by the Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee serves downtown Lewiston. And if you’re a student or faculty member of the Lewiston-Auburn College, you can ride for free!
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Lewiston
Shopping for car insurance can be daunting, especially when you think of the possibility of being put on hold with an insurance agent for hours just to find one single quote. However, buying insurance doesn’t have to be hard. With Insurify , you can get quotes from 10+ auto insurance companies all in one place and in just a matter of minutes!
At Insurify , we make it easy. All you have to do is enter your information once and you can find the best deal without ever having to go to an insurance agency! We’ll provide you with quotes from insurance giants like State Farm and Allstate as well as quotes from local agencies so you can find peace of mind knowing you’ve found the best possible rate.
For more detailed Maine city level guides, check out these below.
Green Driving in Lewiston ME
The EPA reports that the United States' transportation sector accounts for 27% of national greenhouse gas emissions. In a country of over 263 million registered vehicles, many communities are taking action to reduce their environmental impact and vehicular carbon footprint.
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has recently expanded its Environmental Education efforts through a new webpage and the development of curricula for middle and high school students. The EPA has offered the state over $23 million to support clean water projects. The state of Maine offers many green driver incentives, including federal tax credits and discounts through some car insurance carriers.
FAQs - Lewiston, ME Car Insurance
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Lewiston, Maine is to compare quotes with Insurify . No two drivers are the same, and comparing car insurance quotes is the best way to find an auto insurance policy that meets all of your needs and is in your budget.
The average cost of car insurance in Lewiston, Maine is $90 per month, but keep in mind that rates will vary based on a number of factors, like your driving record, your age, your credit score, and more. That’s why it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare car insurance quotes.
Although car insurance rates in Lewiston, Maine are actually significantly cheaper than the national average, individual factors in your driving profile can drive up rates. If you have a DUI, speeding ticket, or at-fault accident in your driving history or if you have poor credit, you can expect higher than average car insurance premiums.
Insurify Insights
How Lewiston Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lewiston, Maine below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Lewiston drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Maine in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Lewiston
#4
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Maine
#2
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Maine
#2
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Maine
#2
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Maine
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lewiston drivers rank 1 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Maine.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Lewiston with an accident: 13.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lewiston drivers rank 2 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Maine.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Lewiston with a DUI: 2.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Maine, Lewiston drivers rank 2 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Lewiston with a reckless driving offense: 0.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Maine, Lewiston drivers rank 2 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Lewiston with a reckless driving violation: 0.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Maine, Lewiston drivers rank 4 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Lewiston with a speeding ticket: 6.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lewiston drivers rank 4 in clean driving records across all cities in Maine.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Lewiston with clean record: 74.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lewiston drivers rank 1 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Maine.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Lewiston with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.37%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.