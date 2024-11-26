Home>Car Insurance>Knowledge

Can You Insure a Car You Don’t Own?

It can be difficult to get traditional insurance for a car that’s not registered in your name, but you may have options like non-owner insurance.

Michelle Lambright Black
Written byMichelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black

Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert, freelance writer, and founder of CreditWriter.com. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money, and focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their credit, money, and financial products (including insurance). Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book. You can connect with Michelle on Instagram or Twitter

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Sarah Archambault
Edited bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated November 26, 2024 | Reading time: 4 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Every state except New Hampshire requires drivers to have liability auto insurance. But if you drive a vehicle you don’t own, getting car insurance is sometimes tricky. 

Fortunately, some types of car insurance coverage can help you out, like non-owner insurance or a multi-driver policy. Here’s what you need to know about getting insurance for a car you don’t own.

Can you get car insurance for a car you don’t own? 

Typically only the car’s owner can purchase an insurance policy. It’s sometimes possible to get car insurance for a vehicle that doesn’t belong to you. But not all insurance companies allow it, and laws vary by state. So it’s important to check with the insurer about coverage options for your specific scenario. 

For example, certain states, like New York, have laws that state the name on a vehicle’s registration and insurance policy must match. If you live in a state that allows you to take out insurance for a car you don’t own, insurers typically want you to know that you have a financial interest in the vehicle and are motivated to keep it in good condition. This can be tricky to prove.

Find Non-Owner Car Insurance

See quotes from top insurers in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What is non-owner car insurance? 

Non-owner car insurance is a special type of liability car insurance. This coverage offers liability protection if you cause an accident while driving someone else’s car. But not all non-owner policies cover your injuries or damage to the vehicle. 

Non-owner insurance might be worth considering if you borrow cars on a regular basis or if you rent or use car shares often. Many (though not all) auto insurance companies offer non-owner car insurance. So, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple insurers if you’re considering this type of coverage to make sure you find the best coverage available at the best price possible.

When you need insurance for a car you don’t own

It’s important to make sure you have the proper insurance coverage anytime you get behind the wheel. If you’re driving a car you don’t own — especially on a frequent basis — you’ll want to make sure you have the right kind of insurance protection in place.

Below are a few different scenarios where you might want to consider getting car insurance for a vehicle you don’t own. 

Renting a vehicle

When you rent a vehicle, you need to have some form of rental car insurance coverage to protect yourself from financial liability before you drive away with the vehicle. Before purchasing insurance from the rental company, check if you’re already covered.  

If you have standard liability coverage or a non-owner car insurance policy, coverage typically extends to rental cars. If you have comprehensive or collision coverage, that protection may also cover your rental. You may also have some coverage if you have a credit card with this type of benefit.[1] 

Borrowing a vehicle

Car insurance typically follows the car. So if you’re driving a car that belongs to a partner, friend, or family member and have an accident, their policy may cover you depending on the circumstances. Before borrowing someone’s car, make sure that you’re covered in case of an accident.[2] 

Non-owner coverage may offer some additional protection. And if you live in the same household as the policyholder, they can add you as a driver under a multi-driver policy. Some insurers even require this, so if you’re not listed and get in an accident, you could be financially liable. 

Driving a company vehicle

Your personal car insurance and non-owner policies typically won’t protect you when you’re driving a commercial vehicle — or your own vehicle for business purposes, like food delivery. Before driving a company-owned vehicle or your car for work, be sure you’re covered. 

Employers are required to insure company vehicles, so if you’re delivering pizzas in a restaurant’s car, you’d likely be covered. Food delivery services, like DoorDash, may offer some coverage when you’re on the clock. But it still pays to check company insurance requirements and with your own insurance to make sure you have the right protection.[3]

Compare Car Insurance Quotes

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Receiving a vehicle as a gift

When you’re gifted a vehicle, you’re considered the owner and can register and insure it like any other car you own. You’ll need to provide proof of ownership, like a gift receipt or bill of sale. Requirements vary by state and may even be different when a car is gifted to a family member compared to a non-family member.

When the gifted car isn’t registered in your name, you’ll likely need to consider other options to make sure you’re covered. For example, a car that parents gift their teenager for their sixteenth birthday may be added to the family policy with the teen as the named driver. Check with your insurer before gifting a car to someone in your household.

Insuring a car you don’t own FAQs

Check out the additional information below about how to insure a car you don’t own.

  • Is it possible to insure a car you don’t own?

    In general, insuring a vehicle you don’t own isn’t always easy, but it’s sometimes possible. Depending on your state and insurance company, you might be able to get an auto insurance policy on a car you don’t own if you can prove an insurable interest (and one that your car insurer will accept). 

    Other options include non-owner car insurance, rental car insurance, or having the vehicle owner add you to their car insurance policy.

  • Can you insure a car that isn’t in your name with Progressive?

    Yes, Progressive offers non-owner car insurance policies. But the insurance company doesn’t mention specifics about whose name the vehicle must be registered in. State laws may also vary, depending on where the car is insured. So you’ll need to reach out to Progressive directly to confirm coverage options.

  • Can you insure a car that isn’t in your name with State Farm?

    State Farm offers non-owner car insurance coverage, called personal mobility insurance. Through State Farm you have the option to purchase comprehensive, collision, liability, and even emergency roadside assistance as a non-owner. A $500 deductible applies to comprehensive and collision claims, and state-specific laws may apply.

  • Can you insure a car that isn’t in your name with GEICO?

    Yes. GEICO offers non-owner coverage options if you need insurance for a car you don’t own. But it’s unclear whether the insurance company offers additional auto insurance coverage options for non-owners, and state laws may affect your options.

  • What does non-owner car insurance exclude?

    Non-owner car insurance doesn’t cover damage to the vehicle you’re driving — no matter who causes the car accident. It also doesn’t include comprehensive coverage. So if there’s damage to a borrowed vehicle while it’s in your possession from a non-collision event, like a hailstorm, vandalism, or falling tree branch, you won’t be covered. 

    In addition, non-owner insurance typically excludes personal injury protection — unless you buy a specific policy. This means that you’ll have to pay out of pocket if you or your passengers are injured in an accident.

Related articles

Popular articles

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Rental car insurance."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "8 questions to ask before buying auto insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Business Vehicle Insurance."
Michelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black

Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert, freelance writer, and founder of CreditWriter.com. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money, and focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their credit, money, and financial products (including insurance). Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book. You can connect with Michelle on Instagram or Twitter

Learn More
linkedin
Sarah Archambault
Edited bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Latest Articles

Compare Car Insurance Rates All in One Place (November 2024)

Compare Car Insurance Rates All in One Place (November 2024)

Insurify is a digital insurance agent that lets you compare car insurance rates from GEICO, Allstate, Progressive and 100+ more.

November 26, 2024
How to Shop for Car Insurance in 7 Easy Steps

How to Shop for Car Insurance in 7 Easy Steps

If you’re in the market for car insurance, follow these 7 steps to shop for coverage and find the best and cheapest policy for your situation.

November 26, 2024
What Happens if You Drive Without Insurance?

What Happens if You Drive Without Insurance?

Driving without insurance may seem like a good way to save money, but here are the consequences you could face.

3 min. read|November 26, 2024
Can You Insure a Car You Don’t Own?

Can You Insure a Car You Don’t Own?

Getting insurance on a car you don’t own is tricky, but you may be able to have the owner add you to the policy or purchase your own non-owner insurance.

4 min. read|November 26, 2024
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender

Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender

Did you know your age and gender can affect how much you pay for car insurance? Younger drivers typically pay the highest insurance rates.

November 26, 2024
What Happens If You Get Into a Car Accident Without Insurance?

What Happens If You Get Into a Car Accident Without Insurance?

Getting into a car accident without insurance could have significant financial and legal consequences. Here’s what to do if you’re uninsured in a crash.

November 26, 2024
View all