Does a Warranty Cover Car Batteries?

When a car warranty covers the battery

Most new cars come with a manufacturer’s warranty that protects components of the vehicle, like the battery, against manufacturer defects. This type of warranty is sometimes called a new vehicle limited warranty.

Coverage typically applies for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Car batteries are “wear-and-tear” components, like engine oil or brake pads. So, extended warranties or roadside assistance warranties typically don’t cover a new battery.

Your car warranty may cover a new battery replacement in the following situations:

You’re the original vehicle owner While vehicle warranties are transferable, it’s common for warranties to only cover the vehicle’s first owner. [2]

You have an active warranty Your warranty coverage must still be effective, meaning you can’t be past the years or mileage of your warranty plan.

The issue is the result of a manufacturer’s defect Most warranties typically only cover replacement if the battery is defective. So if your battery fails due to a factory-related issue and you need to replace it, the warranty will cover the battery cost.

It’s the original car battery The battery usually needs to be factory installed, rather than a replacement battery, for your warranty to cover it.[3]

Are electric and hybrid vehicle batteries covered under warranty?

Federal law requires warranties to cover electric and hybrid vehicle batteries due to their tendency to degrade over time. Most manufacturers offer protection for up to eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.[4]

Some manufacturers, like Hyundai, offer warranties of up to 10 years on these types of batteries. Federal laws designed to protect consumers from the high cost of car battery replacement and repair are rapidly evolving. And certain states, like California, have even stricter mandates than the federal requirements.

Since a manufacturer’s warranty coverage for batteries can vary, it’s a good idea to check your warranty paperwork or contact a dealer to understand the warranty coverage on your electric or hybrid vehicle.