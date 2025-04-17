Does a Warranty Cover Car Batteries?

Experienced personal finance writer
Featured in
Updated
Table of contents
Bumper-to-bumper warranties usually cover car batteries in new vehicles. But coverage varies widely depending on the vehicle, type of battery, and the manufacturer’s warranty options.[1] Evolving federal and state laws can also play a role in determining coverage options for hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs).
Here’s a closer look at how car battery warranty coverage typically works.
When a car warranty covers the battery
Most new cars come with a manufacturer’s warranty that protects components of the vehicle, like the battery, against manufacturer defects. This type of warranty is sometimes called a new vehicle limited warranty.
Coverage typically applies for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Car batteries are “wear-and-tear” components, like engine oil or brake pads. So, extended warranties or roadside assistance warranties typically don’t cover a new battery.
Your car warranty may cover a new battery replacement in the following situations:
You’re the original vehicle owner
While vehicle warranties are transferable, it’s common for warranties to only cover the vehicle’s first owner.[2]
You have an active warranty
Your warranty coverage must still be effective, meaning you can’t be past the years or mileage of your warranty plan.
The issue is the result of a manufacturer’s defect
Most warranties typically only cover replacement if the battery is defective. So if your battery fails due to a factory-related issue and you need to replace it, the warranty will cover the battery cost.
It’s the original car battery
The battery usually needs to be factory installed, rather than a replacement battery, for your warranty to cover it.[3]
Are electric and hybrid vehicle batteries covered under warranty?
Federal law requires warranties to cover electric and hybrid vehicle batteries due to their tendency to degrade over time. Most manufacturers offer protection for up to eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.[4]
Some manufacturers, like Hyundai, offer warranties of up to 10 years on these types of batteries. Federal laws designed to protect consumers from the high cost of car battery replacement and repair are rapidly evolving. And certain states, like California, have even stricter mandates than the federal requirements.
Since a manufacturer’s warranty coverage for batteries can vary, it’s a good idea to check your warranty paperwork or contact a dealer to understand the warranty coverage on your electric or hybrid vehicle.
Many hybrid and electric car manufacturers also allow warranties to transfer from one owner to another — adding even more protection. So even if you’re not the first owner, your battery may still be under warranty.
When a car warranty doesn’t cover the battery
Your vehicle warranty may come in handy to replace your battery if it’s still protected under warranty. But warranties don’t always cover battery replacement or repair.
Here are some common scenarios when your car warranty likely won’t offer coverage for a free replacement of your car battery:
Your warranty is void. If your warranty is no longer valid, your battery won’t be covered. So if you discover a defect just one day or one mile after your warranty expires, you’ll have to pay for the replacement out of pocket. Misusing your vehicle, failing to perform regular maintenance, or totalling the vehicle in an accident will all void your warranty.
The battery is damaged. Batteries are typically only covered due to manufacturing defects. So, if your battery has damage due to an accident, wear and tear, or other issues that don’t have to do with how the battery was built or installed, your warranty likely won’t cover it.
You’re not the original vehicle owner. Some car warranties are transferable, but not all manufacturers allow warranties to pass to the next owner. If you’re buying a vehicle secondhand, it’s a good idea to check the fine print.
How to file a claim for a replacement battery
If you need to file a claim for a replacement battery under warranty, follow these steps for conventional vehicles:
Check your warranty. Make sure your warranty coverage is active and covers your vehicle battery. Keep in mind that most car warranties that protect batteries only cover manufacturer defects.
Contact the manufacturer or dealer. Follow the instructions on your warranty to get your free replacement battery. Depending on your warranty terms, the type of vehicle you drive, type of battery, manufacturer, and other factors, you may need to follow specific instructions to file for a replacement battery.
Get your replacement battery. Once you’ve completed any necessary paperwork, schedule an appointment for a new battery at an authorized repair shop.
How to get a replacement battery for an electric or hybrid vehicle
The process to get a replacement battery for an electric or hybrid vehicle differs from conventional vehicles. Replacement warranties for EVs and hybrid vehicles usually specify when a manufacturer will replace the battery due to degradation. This is typically when the battery’s capacity falls below 70%.
But warranties and batteries vary widely by manufacturer. If you drive an electric vehicle or hybrid, it’s generally best to check your replacement battery warranty paperwork or contact the manufacturer to understand what’s involved in getting a new battery.
Car warranty and battery FAQs
Battery warranty coverage for free replacement varies widely by the type of battery, vehicle, and manufacturer. Check out this additional information about car warranties and battery coverage.
How long does a car warranty cover a battery?
It depends. In conventional new vehicles, manufacturer warranties commonly cover batteries for three years or 36,000 miles. But warranties for hybrid and electric cars usually cover batteries for at least eight years or 100,000 miles. Evolving federal and state laws may also affect mandatory battery warranty coverage periods.
How can you check if your battery is still under warranty?
If your vehicle is newer, the dealer or manufacturer can usually let you know if your warranty still covers your battery. But if you have a replacement battery with its own warranty, you’ll need to check the warranty paperwork for coverage information.
Does an extended warranty cover a battery?
Not usually. Extended warranties don’t typically cover batteries since batteries are usually “wear-and-tear” items, like oil or brake pads. Roadside assistance warranties may cover a battery jump if your battery dies but don’t cover free replacement.
What voids battery coverage if it’s under warranty?
If you don’t properly maintain your vehicle, make modifications, or misuse the vehicle, you could cause your warranty to cancel. If an accident damaged your battery, your warranty isn’t likely to cover replacement, but your car insurance might. Reasons for warranty denial vary by manufacturer, so it’s important to understand your individual warranty coverage details.
