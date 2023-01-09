Does Your Car Insurance Cover You When Driving a Rental Car?

How your personal car insurance can cover a rental car

Your personal car insurance policy usually covers rental cars.

If your car insurance policy includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage, you can typically expect those coverages to extend to any rental car you operate. In the event of an accident while driving the rental vehicle, your insurance policy should cover the costs of repairs, medical bills, and property damage costs up to the policy’s limits (minus any deductible).[1]

To ensure your personal items are protected while in a rental vehicle, you may also need homeowners or renters insurance. If you don’t have these policies — or they don’t include this coverage for personal items — consider adding an insurance rider to protect against theft.

How to check if your insurance covers a rental car

To see if your car insurance policy specifically covers rental cars, read your policy documents that you may have stowed away at home or check online if your insurer offers online account management. You can also call your insurance agent or a representative of your insurance company. Just check your insurance card for a number to call.

If your policy does cover rental cars, make sure you have enough coverage for the type of vehicle you’re renting. If, for example, your personal policy covers a 2005 Ford Focus and you’re renting a brand new Corvette, your current coverage may not be enough to pay for the potential damages to the more expensive vehicle.

Rental car reimbursement vs. rental car insurance

Rental car insurance differs from rental reimbursement coverage — the latter of which is an add-on coverage. For an extra fee, your car insurance company will cover the costs of a rental car while your primary vehicle is in the shop for repairs.

The cost for this coverage is typically “nominal,” according to the Insurance Information Institute, so if you rely on your car for work or vital transportation, consider adding it to your policy.[2]

