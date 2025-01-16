GoAuto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
If you’re currently shopping around for a new car insurance policy, you may be considering GoAuto Insurance. The insurance company offers custom car insurance plans and accepts an affordable down payment when you sign up.[1] But the company doesn’t advertise any discounts on its website, and many customers complain about poor service.
Here’s what you should know about how GoAuto insurance works so you can determine whether it’s the right choice for you.
Quick Facts
GoAuto offers low-cost car insurance for drivers in Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, and Texas.
The company provides liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage for drivers.
Many customers complain that the company is difficult to contact and doesn’t pay out on its claims.
How GoAuto compares to other insurance companies
GoAuto offers low-cost, basic auto insurance for Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, and Texas drivers. It may be a good choice for high-risk drivers or anyone looking for state-minimum insurance.
But the company offers relatively few discounts and lacks the flexibility larger insurers provide. You may be able to find comparable coverage and rates by looking to other insurers like The General or SafeAuto.
Our editorial team spent 350 hours developing the IQ (Insurify Quality) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.
We rate each company on a 1-to-5 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. We update ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.
Third-party financial ratings: We use data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims.
Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 28,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also considered third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot.
Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the U.S., as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.
Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer’s transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.
Availability and reach: Insurify identified the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share to score availability and reach.
GoAuto car insurance coverage options
GoAuto provides the standard minimum liability coverage required by your state but offers very little information about additional coverages. We applied online for a free online quote to learn more about the company’s coverage options.
GoAuto has the following car insurance coverages:
Bodily injury and liability
Bodily injury liability covers injuries you cause to another driver, including medical bills, lost wages, and out-of-pocket expenses resulting from an accident.
Property damage liability
Property damage liability pays for repairs to the other driver’s vehicle resulting from an accident you caused. This can cover damages made to another person’s car, a mailbox, or other structure.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage reimburses you if an uninsured or underinsured driver hits your vehicle. It protects you if you’re the victim of a hit-and-run or a vehicle strikes you as a pedestrian.
Comprehensive
Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle following damage from a non-collision incident, including severe weather, theft, or vandalism. For example, this coverage can kick in if you hit a deer or a hailstorm damages your car.
Collision
Collision coverage pays for repairs if you’re in an accident with another car or object. It also covers damage from driving over potholes.[2]
How to get a quote from GoAuto Insurance
The easiest way to get a quote from GoAuto Insurance is by submitting an online quote through the company’s website. Applying for an online quote is easy and only takes a few minutes. If you have questions and want customer service assistance, you can also call GoAuto or stop by one of its in-person locations.
GoAuto car insurance discounts
Car insurance discounts are an important aspect to consider when choosing an insurer, but GoAuto doesn’t advertise any discounts on its website or FAQ page. When we requested the online quote, the company didn’t offer any discounts at that time either.
Many auto insurers commonly offer multi-policy, multi-car, good student, safe driver, low-mileage, anti-theft device, military, and paid-in-full discounts. If you’re counting on saving on premiums through discounts, you should consider other insurer options.
How customers feel about GoAuto Insurance
GoAuto doesn’t have as many online ratings and reviews as larger insurance companies, but most available reviews are negative. The company has a 3.2 rating on Trustpilot and a 1.2 rating on Yelp — both websites use a 5-star rating system.
GoAuto Insurance customer reviews
Common complaints from verified online user reviews of GoAuto cite difficulty contacting the company, a lengthy claims process, and rude customer service agents. Several reviewers complained of expensive insurance premiums, particularly considering the limited coverage options.
GoAuto Insurance ratings
One of the best ways to assess an insurance company is by looking at its financial strength and industry ratings.
It’s difficult to fully assess GoAuto’s financial strength and customer satisfaction because the company doesn’t have ratings from third-party companies like AM Best and J.D. Power. If GoAuto’s lack of industry rankings worries you, you can instead look for coverage from larger insurers that have received these ratings and assessments.
That said, the company does have a rating from the National Association of Insurance Companies (NAIC) that you can review below.
Rating
Score
What This Means
NAIC Complaint Index
2.02
The number of complaints is more than twice as high as expected for a company of its size
Other options for GoAuto customers
Bundling multiple insurance policies can be a great way to reduce your overall insurance costs, but unfortunately, GoAuto only advertises car insurance. So if you’re looking for other types of insurance — like home, renters, or pet insurance — you’ll need to find another insurance company.
Start the claim. Call the company directly or log into the mobile app to begin the claims process.
Provide information. You’ll need to provide some basic information — including the date of the incident, where it took place, and any damages your vehicle incurred — for the company to review during the claim process.
Provide the other driver’s details. Share the personal and insurance information of any other drivers involved in the accident with the insurance company.
Wait for company evaluation. GoAuto will investigate the incident and determine your coverage eligibility.
Receive your payout. The company will pay out on any eligible claims upon the conclusion of the claim process.[3]
GoAuto Insurance FAQs
If you’re looking for a low-cost auto insurance policy, GoAuto may be a good choice. The following information can answer your additional questions about GoAuto car insurance.
Is GoAuto Insurance legitimate?
Yes. GoAuto is a legitimate company providing auto insurance in Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, and Texas. The company has no history linked to scams or fraudulent practices.
Is GoAuto Insurance good at paying claims?
GoAuto doesn’t have an AM Best financial strength rating or a J.D. Power rating, so it’s hard to say whether the company is good at paying its claims. But it does have a high number of customer complaints filed with the NAIC, which indicates potential dissatisfaction with customer service and the company’s claim process.
How do you cancel your GoAuto insurance policy?
GoAuto doesn’t state how customers can cancel their policies, but the company does offer a free mobile app. If you can’t cancel your policy through the app, you may want to call the company directly at 1 (833) 700-0000. The best way to find a good car insurance policy to meet your coverage needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.
Does GoAuto have a grace period for non-payment?
The company’s website doesn’t state if there’s a grace period for non-payment. Setting up automated monthly payments is a good way to avoid missed payments.
But if missing a payment is inevitable, you may want to contact the company’s customer service representatives for help.
Who owns GoAuto Insurance?
Pennsylvania private equity firm Milestone Partners purchased GoAuto in 2022. GoAuto retained all of its employees, including founder and CEO Greg Tramontin, in the merger.
