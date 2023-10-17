Covercube Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Covercube is a digital car insurance company that uses an app to track your actual driving habits and provide real-time feedback every time you get behind the wheel. Your premium remains fixed for the first six months, and Covercube recalculates it on a month-to-month basis using AI technology to determine your risk level based on your actual driving skills.[1]
After every trip, you’ll get tips to improve your driving and how to potentially lower your rate. But if you don’t sign up for Covercube’s automatic renewals or miss its reminder, you could end up with a lapse in coverage. Here’s what you need to know about Covercube car insurance, reviews, discounts, and more.
Quick Facts
Covercube launched in 2021 in Arizona but doesn’t appear to be available in other states.
The Covercube app tracks driver patterns to determine auto insurance rates.
Rates can fluctuate from month to month based on your driving habits.
What is Covercube auto insurance?
Founded in 2021, Covercube states its mission is to “increase driver safety and reduce our carbon footprint” by “rewarding safe and eco-friendly driving.” The Covercube freemium app tracks your actual driving habits to determine your risk level and whether you’re driving in a way that benefits the environment. At this time, Covercube offers only car insurance, and you won’t find the types of discounts many other car insurance companies have.
How does Covercube auto insurance work?
Covercube auto insurance uses a smartphone app to track your driving patterns. The Covercube app connects to your car via your vehicle’s Bluetooth and runs in the background while you drive. But if your car doesn’t have Bluetooth capabilities, you can contact the company to send you an on-board diagnostic (OBD) reader that plugs into your vehicle.
When you sign up for Covercube, your premium will be the same for the first six months. During that time, the app tracks your driving to determine your risk level. At the end of the six-month period, you’ll get the option to renew with a premium based on your “driver score.” Once the trial period is over, your rate will change from month to month, depending on your driver score.[1]
If you want to try before you buy, Covercube lets you download the app to see what your potential costs may be.
Covercube pros and cons
Pros
Usage-based insurance: Covercube calculates your rate based on six months’ worth of driving history. The app lets you see potential savings based on your average driving risk level.
Friends and family can compete: Covercube claims you can compete with friends and family to “achieve the lowest score and optimize savings.”
Cons
Possible lapse in coverage: Although the app reminds you when it’s time to renew, if you don’t have automatic renewal set up, you could accidentally end up with no coverage.
Fluctuating premiums: It can be hard to budget for Covercube car insurance since your rate can change monthly.
Average cost of Covercube auto insurance
Insurify uses proprietary data to analyze and compile auto insurance quotes and calculate average car insurance costs to help drivers shop for insurance. Covercube’s average car insurance costs aren’t available at this time, but understanding what affects your premiums and how to shop for car insurance may help you decide whether Covercube is the right insurer for you.
How to get a Covercube car insurance quote from Insurify
Finding the right car insurance policy can be overwhelming for drivers, but Insurify’s quote-comparison tool gives you the best estimates from Covercube and other top insurers.
Follow these steps to get a quote for auto coverage:
Enter your info. Provide information about yourself, including your age, driving history, and address. Fill out information about your vehicle’s make and model and whether you use it for commuting or leisure.
Compare quotes. Complete your personal information to see personalized quotes from Covercube and competitors. But don’t be surprised if you don’t see Covercube — it just means it wasn’t the best car insurance company for you or it wasn’t available in your area.
Covercube car insurance discounts
Aside from lower rates for safe driving, Covercube car insurance doesn’t offer the type of car insurance discounts you often find with other insurance companies. The only way policyholders can save on premiums is to keep their driver scores low by driving safely.
But what does safe driving mean? Covercube doesn’t provide much detail on what goes into its scoring system, but according to the website’s frequently asked questions page, the app compares your driving habits to its AI’s library to determine your score. Then, the app sends updates after each trip of potential savings you may be eligible for or lets you know if your score needs more work to earn a discount.[2]
It also appears that anyone who drives your vehicle should also download the app and track their score. But it’s unclear if their score while driving your car affects your own score.
Covercube insurance reviews and ratings
Third-party agencies and credit-rating groups provide scores that indicate the reliability and quality of insurance companies. Plus, they often include reviews from real customers, providing honest feedback about the company, policies, rates, customer service, and more.
When comparing policies, it’s often a good idea to check the company’s standing with organizations like J.D. Power, the Better Business Bureau, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and AM Best.
However, Covercube doesn’t have ratings from third-party insurance industry organizations or reviews from customers. Due to the limited ratings and reviews available, it’s difficult to accurately assess Covercube car insurance.
Covercube vs. other insurance companies
Car insurance customers have so many options to choose from that it can be overwhelming. Comparing Covercube with other usage-based car insurance companies can help you find the best coverage for your needs at a price that fits your budget.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Covercube vs. Root
Founded in 2015, Root bases car insurance rates on your driving habits. Drivers download the Root app and take a three-week test-drive. Root considers your driving habits as a primary factor in determining your quote but also considers your age, driving record, and marital status. After the trial period, you’ll get a quote from Root, but it may also deny you coverage if it determines you’re a high-risk driver.
Both Covercube and Root are newer to the market and use an app to track driving habits and determine your rate. If you’re not a high-risk driver, Root could help you save on your premiums. And you’ll know in just three weeks what your rate will be. Covercube takes six months to determine your rate, which can fluctuate from month to month thereafter. If you have riskier driving habits or road safety, Covercube will still cover you, but you’ll likely pay more.
Covercube vs. Mile Auto
Mile Auto determines your premiums with a pay-per-mile structure. It doesn’t offer any discounts or any other insurance products. Every month, customers send in a picture of their odometer. Mile Auto charges a monthly base rate plus a per-mile rate based on the odometer reading for that month.
Mile Auto could be a good option for people who don’t drive very often or have a perfect driving record, since your premium is mostly based on how much you drive. But if you’re not a risky driver, Covercube might offer more savings since your premium is based on a real-time log of your monthly driving habits. And you can improve your rate over time by practicing safer driving.
Covercube vs. Metromile
Metromile is owned by Lemonade and is a pay-per-mile car insurance company that lets people pay based on how much they drive. The company tracks your mileage using a special device called a Pulse. Metromile is only available in eight states and offers some discounts, including driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts.
If you don’t drive a lot, Metromile could be a good option since your rate is based on how many miles you drive. While you can get some discounts for safe driving, Metromile doesn’t offer the chance to lower your rate every month with good driving habits like Covercube does.
How to file an auto insurance claim with Covercube
If your vehicle needs repairs after damage from an accident or storm, you can file a claim through the Covercube app or by calling customer service. After you submit your claim, Covercube will reach out to you about next steps.
And if you’re owed a reimbursement, you’ll receive the money by check or direct deposit. The company’s site doesn’t provide any further detail about claim submission, but it’s likely you’ll need to provide details of the accident, including photos, when filing a claim.
Covercube insurance FAQs
Use Insurify’s guide to telematics auto insurance to learn more about the technology, and check out the answers to questions about Covercube car insurance below.
Is Covercube legitimate?
Yes, Covercube insurance is legitimate. But it’s only a couple years old and has yet to receive any ratings or reviews on the major customer watchdog and rating sites. The website offers very little information about the company or coverage options. If you’re looking for a more transparent car insurance company, it may be worth considering more established options.
Is Covercube car insurance worth it?
Safe drivers who continuously work on improving their driving habits may enjoy the ability to earn a discount every month based on their actual driving skills. But since Covercube doesn’t offer any other types of discounts, it may not be the best auto insurer for people who want to lock in low premiums for long periods.
Who owns Covercube insurance?
Covercube is a privately owned company led by John Crispi, a former insurance executive with years of management experience.
Who should get Covercube insurance?
Covercube insurance may be a good fit for digital-first customers in Arizona who are low-risk drivers and don’t mind having their driving habits tracked every trip. Covercube also offers coverage for rideshare drivers, so if you use your car for a ridesharing company, it may be worth trying out Covercube’s free trial to see how much you could save.
Is Covercube good at paying claims?
It’s difficult to rate Covercube’s ability to pay claims for accidents, as it doesn’t have any ratings or reviews with organizations like AM Best at this time.
Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out smarter ways to use their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. She’s created and edited content for Credit Karma, Experian and Sound Dollar, along with banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies.