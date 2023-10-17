Covercube Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Covercube vs. other insurance companies

Car insurance customers have so many options to choose from that it can be overwhelming. Comparing Covercube with other usage-based car insurance companies can help you find the best coverage for your needs at a price that fits your budget.

Insurance Company Liability Only Full Coverage IQ Score The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores. Covercube N/A N/A N/A Root $62 $88 3.7 Mile Auto $49 $81 3.4 Metromile $76 $108 3.0 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Covercube vs. Root

Founded in 2015, Root bases car insurance rates on your driving habits. Drivers download the Root app and take a three-week test-drive. Root considers your driving habits as a primary factor in determining your quote but also considers your age, driving record, and marital status. After the trial period, you’ll get a quote from Root, but it may also deny you coverage if it determines you’re a high-risk driver.

Both Covercube and Root are newer to the market and use an app to track driving habits and determine your rate. If you’re not a high-risk driver, Root could help you save on your premiums. And you’ll know in just three weeks what your rate will be. Covercube takes six months to determine your rate, which can fluctuate from month to month thereafter. If you have riskier driving habits or road safety, Covercube will still cover you, but you’ll likely pay more.

Covercube vs. Mile Auto

Mile Auto determines your premiums with a pay-per-mile structure. It doesn’t offer any discounts or any other insurance products. Every month, customers send in a picture of their odometer. Mile Auto charges a monthly base rate plus a per-mile rate based on the odometer reading for that month.

Mile Auto could be a good option for people who don’t drive very often or have a perfect driving record, since your premium is mostly based on how much you drive. But if you’re not a risky driver, Covercube might offer more savings since your premium is based on a real-time log of your monthly driving habits. And you can improve your rate over time by practicing safer driving.

Covercube vs. Metromile

Metromile is owned by Lemonade and is a pay-per-mile car insurance company that lets people pay based on how much they drive. The company tracks your mileage using a special device called a Pulse. Metromile is only available in eight states and offers some discounts, including driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts.

If you don’t drive a lot, Metromile could be a good option since your rate is based on how many miles you drive. While you can get some discounts for safe driving, Metromile doesn’t offer the chance to lower your rate every month with good driving habits like Covercube does.

How to file an auto insurance claim with Covercube

If your vehicle needs repairs after damage from an accident or storm, you can file a claim through the Covercube app or by calling customer service. After you submit your claim, Covercube will reach out to you about next steps.

And if you’re owed a reimbursement, you’ll receive the money by check or direct deposit. The company’s site doesn’t provide any further detail about claim submission, but it’s likely you’ll need to provide details of the accident, including photos, when filing a claim.