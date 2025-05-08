Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
When you buy a brand-new car or a certified pre-owned vehicle, it’s common for it to come with several types of warranties, including a bumper-to-bumper warranty. A bumper-to-bumper warranty protects many of your vehicle’s parts if they fail due to manufacturer defects. But coverage lasts only three years or 30,000 miles, on average, and many exclusions usually apply.
Here’s what you need to know about bumper-to-bumper warranties.
What a bumper-to-bumper warranty covers
A bumper-to-bumper auto warranty is the most comprehensive type of warranty and usually comes standard when you buy a new vehicle. Sometimes called a manufacturer’s warranty, a bumper-to-bumper warranty covers many of your car’s original parts from factory defects, faults, and failures.
Coverage varies by manufacturer, but bumper-to-bumper warranty protection typically covers:[1]
Engine, transmission, and drive axles
Suspension and steering
Heating and air conditioning
Brakes
Vehicle body
Vehicle electronics
What a bumper-to-bumper warranty doesn’t cover
A bumper-to-bumper warranty has many exclusions, such as items that wear out naturally due to wear and tear and, despite its name, your car’s front and rear bumpers. Protection varies by manufacturer, but it generally doesn’t cover:
Glass (windshields, windows, headlights, and brake lights)
Upholstery
A bumper-to-bumper warranty also doesn’t cover routine maintenance, such as oil changes or tire rotations. And if you need repairs after an accident or collision, you’ll have to pay out of pocket. Your bumper-to-bumper warranty also won’t offer coverage in the event of theft or if you’ve modified your vehicle with aftermarket parts.
What is an extended bumper-to-bumper warranty?
An extended bumper-to-bumper warranty is an add-on coverage that you can purchase after the initial warranty expires. It typically offers more comprehensive coverage than the original manufacturer’s warranty, and claims are more likely to be approved. But extended bumper-to-bumper warranties often come with many exclusions.
These warranties can also be expensive, costing up to thousands of dollars per year in monthly fees. Deductibles are common for extended warranties, too. So, if you do need to file a claim, expect to pay your deductible before coverage kicks in.[2]
How much does a bumper-to-bumper warranty cost?
All new cars come with a manufacturer’s warranty, or bumper-to-bumper warranty. The cost of the warranty is built into the price of the car. So a dealer shouldn’t sell you a bumper-to-bumper warranty independently or charge you an additional fee.[3]
You can purchase an extended warranty for additional coverage, typically between $500 and $1,500 per year. Your vehicle’s model, make, and age will affect the cost because vehicles break down as they age and because nicer cars typically need more expensive parts.
Is a bumper-to-bumper warranty worth it?
When you buy a new car, the dealership often includes a bumper-to-bumper warranty. The warranty typically lasts only a few years. But if a covered part fails or is defective, you won’t have to pay the cost to repair or replace it.
For instance, if your car’s electrical system malfunctions under warranty, the cost to diagnose and repair the issue will likely be covered. But you’d be financially responsible if you don’t have a bumper-to-bumper warranty.
Keep in mind bumper-to-bumper coverage doesn’t offer reimbursement for wear and tear, routine maintenance, general repairs, or damage related to accidents or collisions. So you may still want to carry other warranties, like a service contract, or set aside an emergency fund for vehicle service.
Bumper-to-bumper vs. powertrain warranty
New cars typically come with two types of manufacturer warranties: a bumper-to-bumper warranty and a powertrain warranty. Each warranty offers a different type of protection.
A bumper-to-bumper warranty covers most of the factory parts between your car’s front and rear bumpers, including its powertrain components. But coverage typically expires three years or 36,000 miles after you purchase the vehicle.
A powertrain warranty, on the other hand, exclusively offers protection for the specific components that make the vehicle move, like the engine, transmission, and driveshaft. Powertrain coverage periods are usually greater and may go as long as 10 years or 100,000 miles. Some manufacturers offer powertrain warranties without a mileage limit. An extended warranty can lengthen powertrain coverage.
Keep in mind that both bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties don’t cover wear and tear, damage from an accident or collision, roadside assistance, or any other incidents that would void either warranty.[4]
Types of car warranties
Most new vehicles come protected by several warranties. From manufacturer’s warranties to add-on coverage from the dealership, here are some of the most common types of warranties:
Bumper-to-bumper warranty
Comprehensive warranty from the auto manufacturer that protects many parts of a vehicle against manufacturing flaws and defects
Powertrain warranty
Warranty from the auto manufacturer that covers the mechanical part that moves the vehicle, like the engine and transmission, for several years
Restraint system warranty
Covers damage to the vehicle’s restraint systems under the manufacturer’s warranty, such as seat belts and airbags
Rust corrosion and perforation warranty
Protection that pays for the cost to replace rusted-out vehicle panels covered under the manufacturer’s warranty
Tire warranty
Warranty provided by the tire manufacturer that protects against premature wear and tear
Emissions warranty
Warranty protection required by federal law that covers components used to limit vehicle emissions, such as catalytic converters
Hybrid component warranty and EV component warranty
Warranty protection required by federal law that covers the cost to repair or replace certain components in hybrid or electric vehicles, like the battery or electric motor
Extended warranty
Coverage that you can purchase from dealers, lenders, or third parties to take over after initial warranties expire
Bumper-to-bumper warranty FAQs
If you’re still curious about how bumper-to-bumper warranties work, check out the answers to these commonly asked questions.
Is a bumper-to-bumper warranty really “full coverage”?
No. While a bumper-to-bumper warranty is considered comprehensive, it’s not really “full coverage.” This type of warranty is good for manufacturing flaws, but it won’t protect against wear and tear.
How long does a bumper-to-bumper warranty last?
Bumper-to-bumper warranties are typically limited to three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. But some manufacturers might offer a longer coverage period. Hyundai, for instance, protects new vehicles for five years or up to 60,000 miles.
Can you buy an extended bumper-to-bumper warranty?
Yes. You can buy an extended bumper-to-bumper warranty from dealerships, banks, or third-party warranty services. The cost varies widely, and you may pay a large up-front fee or small monthly payments, plus a deductible. Extended warranty scams are common, but checking Better Business Bureau reviews can help you find a reputable warranty company.
Can you transfer a bumper-to-bumper warranty if you sell your car?
Yes. You can usually transfer a bumper-to-bumper warranty if you sell your car. But the warranty still expires once the vehicle reaches a certain age or mileage. Terms may also change for the new owner, depending on the manufacturer.
