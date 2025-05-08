What a bumper-to-bumper warranty covers

What a bumper-to-bumper warranty doesn’t cover

A bumper-to-bumper warranty has many exclusions, such as items that wear out naturally due to wear and tear and, despite its name, your car’s front and rear bumpers. Protection varies by manufacturer, but it generally doesn’t cover:

Wear-and-tear items (brake pads, windshield wiper blades, bulbs, fuses, etc.)

Bumpers

Wheels

Tires

Glass (windshields, windows, headlights, and brake lights)

Upholstery

A bumper-to-bumper warranty also doesn’t cover routine maintenance, such as oil changes or tire rotations. And if you need repairs after an accident or collision, you’ll have to pay out of pocket. Your bumper-to-bumper warranty also won’t offer coverage in the event of theft or if you’ve modified your vehicle with aftermarket parts.

What is an extended bumper-to-bumper warranty?

An extended bumper-to-bumper warranty is an add-on coverage that you can purchase after the initial warranty expires. It typically offers more comprehensive coverage than the original manufacturer’s warranty, and claims are more likely to be approved. But extended bumper-to-bumper warranties often come with many exclusions.

These warranties can also be expensive, costing up to thousands of dollars per year in monthly fees. Deductibles are common for extended warranties, too. So, if you do need to file a claim, expect to pay your deductible before coverage kicks in.[2]