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Best Car Insurance Companies for Policy Transparency (2026)

USAA, American Family, and Travelers are some of the best car insurance companies for policy transparency based on 85,000+ real user reviews, with ratings up to 4.9 out of 5.

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Jessica Martel
Written byJessica Martel
Jessica Martel
Jessica MartelInsurance Writer

  • 7+ years in personal finance writing

  • Certified Financial Education Instructor

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. Her work has appeared in Time’s Stamped personal finance marketplace, Consumer Affairs, Forbes Advisor, Money Under 30 and more.

Jessica specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. As an Insurify contributor since July 2023, she’s written hundreds of articles aimed at helping readers make informed decisions about insurance.

She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology, and is a National Financial Educators Council Certified Financial Education Instructor.

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
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John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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Quick Facts

  • USAA is the top-rated insurer for policy transparency with a score of 4.9 out of 5.

  • The average policy transparency rating for top car insurers is 4.5 out of 5

  • Travelers and American Family also earn high scores for policy transparency from real Insurify customers.

The best car insurance companies for policy transparency

USAA is the best car insurance company for policy transparency, with an average rating of 4.9/5 based on more than 3,536 customer reviews.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Policy Transparency Rating
sort ascsort desc
# of Reviews
sort ascsort desc
Best For
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.93,536Policy transparency
Travelers4.61,451Claims transparency
American Family4.5620Agent experience
AAA4.22,347Roadside support
Amica4.2196Customer service

USAA: Top-rated overall for policy transparency

USAA logoTop-rated overall for policy transparency
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$103/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 3,549 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Showing recent national reviews - See all 1,559 USAA reviews
Gerald
Verified Review
Why I am looking elsewhere.
Reviewed in Oregon on May 3, 2026
When I first got on with USAA auto insurance, they were forthright about what they could do for you, and their cost for insurance was unbeatable. However, in the last few years since they have brought on their CEO, the cost of having USAA insurance has no benefit to it whatsoever. They still have good customer service, but on the financial side, they have gotten overly greedy.
Cristy
Verified Review
USAA Car Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on May 3, 2026
USAA is more expensive than most other car insurance companies. Their customer service 20 or 30 years ago was excellent, but recently it is horrible.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
I can no longer trust anyone or anything from USAA. I called to lower my rate and it worked for a month. They told me when I renew my policy it would go down to $180 a month because a ticket would fall off my record. A month later, I got a policy renewal notice saying my policy would be $320 monthly, and I had no new incidents reported. I’m going to get new insurance before the policy renews with another company, a company I can trust.
Reviewed in Washington on May 3, 2026
I can no longer trust anyone or anything from USAA. I called to lower my rate and it worked for a month. They told me when I renew my policy it would go down to $180 a month because a ticket would fall off my record. A month later, I got a policy renewal notice saying my policy would be $320 monthly, and I had no new incidents reported. I’m going to get new insurance before the policy renews with another company, a company I can trust.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA is the top-rated insurer for overall auto policy transparency. In general, policyholders who have never had to submit a claim give USAA the highest reviews. Many customers, including those who have been with the company for decades, say they would like to stay with USAA and cite its dependable customer service.

Customers feel that USAA’s insurance products are straightforward, but some express confusion around how claims and policy rules are applied, especially when rates change unexpectedly.

Pros

  • Many long-term customers

  • Strong customer service reviews

  • Generally affordable rates

Cons

  • Dissatisfaction with discounts

  • Frustrations over rate fluctuations

  • Negative feelings about the automated agents

USAA policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5

See what real customers have to say about their experience with USAA, and specifically what they think about policy transparency.

Ramon
Verified Review
John Deserves 5 Stars
Reviewed in Texas on May 2, 2026
I went with John, who helped me with everything. Outstanding job, well done!
Duane
Verified Review
USAA - A Great Insurance!
Reviewed in South Carolina on May 2, 2026
They are great! I don't have a bad thing to say about them. I just wish that the price of insurance, whether with them or someone else, would be cheaper.
Phil
Verified Review
Check USAA First
Reviewed in Florida on May 2, 2026
Excellent options and service, but continue to check options that may be cheaper.
Pamela
Verified Review
USAA treats you in a professional manner
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 29, 2026
Good coverage, excellent customer service.
Courtney
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in California on April 21, 2026
Rates are too high for Tesla vehicles, otherwise excellent.
Paul
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in New York on April 20, 2026
USAA is the best overall insurance company!
Nancy
Verified Review
USAA has the best auto rates in Texas!
Reviewed in Texas on April 12, 2026
USAA was the perfect fit for me. They had lower rates than any other agency. I’m retired and like to have lower rates because I drive 1,000 miles per year. So, I’ll stay with USAA as long as they are the best for people who drive less than working people.
Lynne
Verified Review
USAA is A1
Reviewed in Michigan on April 12, 2026
I have had USAA Insurance for years and have never had a problem with it. When I have had to make a claim, it is handled expeditiously and the company has always worked with me. I love having them as my insurance company.
Chad
Verified Review
USAA Rocks!
Reviewed in Michigan on April 11, 2026
Awesome company to work with.
Jon
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Michigan on April 8, 2026
Excellent except for the rising cost.
Laura
Verified Review
Great company, seems like premiums are a bit high in NJ
Reviewed in Florida on April 6, 2026
Very good, however, the premiums are high. I haven’t looked at premiums for quite some time though.
George
Verified Review
My take on USAA
Reviewed in Oregon on March 30, 2026
My wife and I are in our mid-70s. Having said that, we give USAA a 5-star rating. Zero run-arounds when reporting an accident at all. And their agents that do the investigations are extremely good at their jobs. From top to bottom, they are very professional and it shows. We've been with USAA now for some 13 years. We are not going anywhere.
Richard
Verified Review
Actually, I've had USAA for quite some time. I was looking to see if I could find cheaper and better offers, but in my case, USAA couldn't be beat. Every time I have needed to use them, they have been prompt and helpful.
Reviewed in Idaho on March 29, 2026
Actually, I've had USAA for quite some time. I was looking to see if I could find cheaper and better offers, but in my case, USAA couldn't be beat. Every time I have needed to use them, they have been prompt and helpful.
Denise
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in New Jersey on March 29, 2026
USAA is the best insurance company in America in my opinion.
Edward
Verified Review
USAA Experience
Reviewed in Georgia on March 24, 2026
Outstanding customer service, but the price got too high.
Richard
Verified Review
USAA Outstanding!
Reviewed in California on March 23, 2026
Outstanding. I have only had to use it once for an accident, but USAA was so helpful. I have been with them for 30+ years and lived in Rhode Island, England, as well as California.
Lee
Verified Review
Highly Recommended
Reviewed in Alabama on March 20, 2026
Great! And the rate is better than any other has offered.
Bernard
Verified Review
Simply The Best
Reviewed in North Carolina on March 18, 2026
If you qualify, get USAA.
Jack
Verified Review
Great
Reviewed in South Dakota on March 18, 2026
I have had no coverage issues.
Lance
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Georgia on March 17, 2026
USAA isn't a low-cost insurance, but they have always offered me excellent customer service over the past 35 years.
Scott
Verified Review
USAA Customer
Reviewed in Oregon on March 16, 2026
Two accidents in the last 18 months - USAA has been very supportive, timely, and understanding. Staying with them.
Frank
Verified Review
Knowledgeable people
Reviewed in New Hampshire on March 13, 2026
I would rate my experience with USAA very high. If I had a question that the person I was talking to could not answer, I would be transferred to someone who could answer my question.
Bernadette
Verified Review
Priced out of the Insurance Company I Love
Reviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026
USAA is top-notch; just getting too pricey for me.
Virginia
Verified Review
USAA is awesome
Reviewed in North Carolina on March 10, 2026
Great company to work with. Competitive rates.
Steve
Verified Review
USAA - Good Plans and Coverage
Reviewed in Georgia on March 8, 2026
Overall, I’m happy with USAA's plans and coverage, but I'm just looking for some cheaper options.
Charles
Verified Review
Sparks's Review
Reviewed in Texas on March 8, 2026
They are a good company and provide excellent customer service, but they have increased their prices so much! That is my reason for leaving them. We have had them for over 40 years!
John
Verified Review
USAA Could Improve Communication
Reviewed in Montana on March 6, 2026
Very good, reliable, steady.
Renae
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Arkansas on March 3, 2026
Astronomical rates that keep rising on my 2016 car. Monthly premium rates are too high.
Gunther
Verified Review
Very Happy with USAA!
Reviewed in Florida on March 1, 2026
I have been with USAA for many years. I am very happy with them and recommend them highly.
Napoleon
Verified Review
USAA Praise Review
Reviewed in South Carolina on February 28, 2026
I've been with USAA for many years. I have no complaints. They handle claims quickly and are very easy to work with. I highly recommend them to my friends and family. Thank you, USAA.
James
Verified Review
I'm happy with it.
Reviewed in Georgia on February 28, 2026
It's very good, I'm just looking for cheaper insurance with the same coverage.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
USAA Savings
Reviewed in Utah on February 27, 2026
Excellent, you need someone in the family to be military or a veteran. I just got a check from the subscriber account USAA uses as a safety valve. This check basically paid for 6 months of coverage.
William
Verified Review
USAA: The Best Company for Car, Home, and Life Insurance
Reviewed in Florida on February 25, 2026
Looking for a car insurance company that gives you top-of-the-line support and coverage? Try USAA. They have done wonders for me over the last 61 years.
Vincent
Verified Review
Best Insurance Company
Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 23, 2026
Excellent, has been for 60 years.
Paul
Verified Review
Discount Restrictions
Reviewed in Texas on February 22, 2026
I have two cars. The discount for not using a phone is good, but both cars must meet minimum mileage before the discount can be applied.
Forrest
Verified Review
Don't Trust USAA!
Reviewed in North Carolina on February 22, 2026
Very poor experience. I had a car with 60,000 original miles, like it came out of a showroom, and it was totaled. They compared it to the same car with 238,000 miles, and no amount of talking and explaining would change their mind. I lost thousands of dollars! On top of that, because I was challenging them on the price they wanted to give me, they took the rental back or were going to charge me a higher price than I could rent it myself, although I pay extra on my policy for them to provide a rental to me in case my car gets disabled!
Paul
Verified Review
Great claims handling
Reviewed in South Carolina on February 20, 2026
Whether it was an accident or a window replacement, the claim was handled very quickly and with no delay.
David
Verified Review
USAA=1 star
Reviewed in Florida on April 25, 2026
Don't use USAA! They charge three times what others do! I'll be switching to another insurance company within the next week. And you can never get anyone on the phone!
Robert
Verified Review
Good driving, no rewards!
Reviewed in Washington on April 23, 2026
I expected to have fair treatment. All they do is raise prices. I strip down coverage, but it isn't too long before it is right back up. I have a spotless record that gives me nothing!
Jerry
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Tennessee on April 23, 2026
USAA has been absolutely amazing when it comes to auto insurance!
Mark
Verified Review
Not as good as they were
Reviewed in Michigan on April 19, 2026
The insurance rates are getting too expensive.
Ahlyia
Verified Review
They are way too expensive. They say bundle and get a discount but there’s no discount
Reviewed in Florida on April 18, 2026
Way too expensive. They say bundle to get a discount but there’s really no discount.
Esther
Verified Review
USAA Auto Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on March 24, 2026
The car insurance is very expensive. It is good insurance if you can afford it, but I am getting to where I can no longer afford it. I am looking around now for good insurance that I can afford and not break the bank. USAA is very good, but it's just too expensive for me.
Kevin
Verified Review
Pricey
Reviewed in Louisiana on March 23, 2026
USAA is a wonderful company. The only thing is that they are expensive. I'm going to have to find something cheaper. Insurance keeps going up.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Insurance Online Direct
Reviewed in Florida on March 16, 2026
Cheap enough to try, given Florida's outrageous premiums.
Marcus
Verified Review
Used to be great
Reviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026
Same as any other insurance company. They used to be great when we just covered officers, but now that we cover anyone who can spell Army, the company has become mediocre and expensive to boot.
Byron
Verified Review
How the System Operates
Reviewed in Louisiana on February 28, 2026
You have to log in to the site to specify if you are a driver or passenger, etc. The more miles on the vehicle, the more you pay monthly. There's a basic rate, and then mileage takes over.
Paul
Verified Review
Paul G
Reviewed in Georgia on February 23, 2026
Response to incidents is great. Prices continue to rise, making people look for alternatives.
David
Verified Review
An Insurance Company in Decline
Reviewed in North Carolina on February 15, 2026
They use computers extensively without regard to driving history, etc. There is no one to discuss how a rate can be adjusted, as the computer decides everything. In essence, there is no human underwriting.
Paul
Verified Review
Premiums Too High
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 14, 2026
As a disabled veteran, I find USAA’s premiums to be too high.
Ken
Verified Review
USAA rate increase without explanation
Reviewed in Georgia on February 10, 2026
With no accidents or tickets in the last decade, our car insurance rates doubled with USAA after 5 years. Why? Couldn't tell you and couldn't get an explanation as to why either when I called them to inquire about the rate hike!
Laura
Verified Review
25+ Years, Only 1 Small Claim
Reviewed in Texas on February 8, 2026
I have been with them for over 50 years and have only made one claim, so my experience has been good. However, I feel that the price is getting high, especially since I haven't had a claim in 40 years.
Jesse
Verified Review
The insurance is fine, but it's the other corporate decisions that have me looking for another carrier.
Reviewed in Washington D.C. on February 3, 2026
The insurance is fine, but it's the other corporate decisions that have me looking for another carrier.
Mark
Verified Review
USAA Review
Reviewed in Florida on February 2, 2026
Too expensive, but they are very good at processing claims. Very dependable.
Edward
Verified Review
What happened to USAA Customer Service?
Reviewed in Texas on January 29, 2026
USAA used to be a customer-oriented organization focused on providing excellent service and reasonable prices to service military personnel. Over the years, rates have gone up on auto insurance, and multi-vehicle policies are one size fits all. In other words, if you have an older car you own and a newer vehicle that is financed, USAA automatically insures both vehicles with the same coverage. I have gone in and adjusted coverages only to have them raised just before renewal. Their bundle rates aren’t bad and are competitive, but their auto coverage is still higher than many competitors. It seems they’re all about profits, a far cry from the original mission statement and focus.
Richard
Verified Review
One claim, handled fairly reasonably, but sharp increases each year.
Reviewed in Texas on January 27, 2026
Pricey increases annually, especially in home coverage.
Roger
Verified Review
Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on January 23, 2026
Premiums are a bit too high.
Kenyetta
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Georgia on January 10, 2026
My insurance premium increased during renewal without any changes to my policy or circumstances.
Ida
Verified Review
Rate Increases
Reviewed in Arkansas on January 9, 2026
I have never filed a claim, but the rates just keep going up.
Kev
Verified Review
40 years
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 8, 2026
40+ years and have never been disappointed, but prices could be better.
Lavonne
Verified Review
Lower Rate
Reviewed in Michigan on January 7, 2026
It's okay. Just way too expensive monthly and they never offered any discounts.
Cheryl
Verified Review
Great customer service and easy to deal with
Reviewed in Georgia on January 6, 2026
They provided excellent customer service in our experience. They are always available to answer questions and easy to work with on claims. You usually get dividends back at the end of the year, which is nice.
Todd
Verified Review
Too much money! Veterans should get a better deal.
Reviewed in Florida on January 5, 2026
I have USAA, and they are way more expensive than anyone else. That's why I'm looking for a new company.
Sarah
Verified Review
Good in theory
Reviewed in Oklahoma on January 3, 2026
The home insurance section is excellent, but the car insurance costs way too much.
Christopher
Verified Review
Buyer beware if you ever have a significant claim
Reviewed in New York on January 1, 2026
Despite being insured with this company for 30 years and having minimal claims, our latest claim experience has been pure misery. We had to fight against a low vehicle valuation based on false "comparable" vehicles and an overstated repair estimate based on misinformation, which together led to a false total-loss declaration. Be prepared to vigorously defend your interests if you ever have a claim.
Scott
Verified Review
USAA is good but shop around. You could do better.
Reviewed in Colorado on December 31, 2025
Overpriced compared to other carriers.
Janice
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in California on December 27, 2025
I really don't use it except for the need to be insured to get renewal of registration.
Wesley
Verified Review
Good Luck
Reviewed in North Carolina on December 23, 2025
Keep good car insurance. Your credit score matters. Finding the most reasonable car insurance company, Good Luck.
Ida
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Arkansas on December 23, 2025
No claims, yet the price continues to climb.
Gary
Verified Review
Rate Increases a Concern
Reviewed in Washington on December 21, 2025
No complaints about coverage, but they tend to raise rates frequently. It's challenging for those of us on a fixed income. Many of my friends have also decided not to keep their insurance due to these increases.
Evie
Verified Review
Very good
Reviewed in California on December 21, 2025
They've been very good to me. I just wish I could get a card to show I have insurance with them.
James
Verified Review
USAA has been my insurance company for 50 years. I have been satisfied in the past, but in recent years they have fallen behind other companies in terms of rates for older drivers like me. I am 81 years old, fully retired, do not commute, and do not drive any distances beyond a local grocery store and my gym twice a week. Unfortunately, USAA has not offered competitive rates for people like me: a retired octogenarian who rarely drives my 13-year-old car.
Reviewed in Georgia on December 20, 2025
USAA has been my insurance company for 50 years. I have been satisfied in the past, but in recent years they have fallen behind other companies in terms of rates for older drivers like me. I am 81 years old, fully retired, do not commute, and do not drive any distances beyond a local grocery store and my gym twice a week. Unfortunately, USAA has not offered competitive rates for people like me: a retired octogenarian who rarely drives my 13-year-old car.
Charles
Verified Review
Satisfactory but expensive
Reviewed in Florida on December 20, 2025
It's hard to get through online and on the phone.
Lana
Verified Review
Claims process details are good
Reviewed in Mississippi on December 16, 2025
Nice that they handle coordinating rental car, other driver's insurance, and check-in at repair shop.

Travelers: Best for claims transparency 

Travelers logoclaims transparency
User Reviews
4.6
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$96/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$193/mo
4.6
Best choiceBased on 1,455 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Travelers

Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
How drivers feel about Travelers

Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Showing recent national reviews - See all 600 Travelers reviews
Joe
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in New York on May 3, 2026
Charges too much for coverage.
Laurel
Verified Review
I have had Travelers since 2012 for car insurance
Reviewed in New York on May 3, 2026
In the last couple of years, I have noticed that I have been getting customer service reps who are not American and not as good. The American reps were more informed and easier to understand. So I have been bypassing the CSRs and asking for an agent now instead if I have an inquiry.
Kenneth
Verified Review
Why I Changed Insurances
Reviewed in New Jersey on May 2, 2026
I decided to change to save money by switching from broker insurance to an online insurance.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
616
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Many customers give Travelers high reviews for its smooth claims process and strong customer service. They cite a straightforward process, helpful agents, and reliable support. Overall, Travelers customers note that the insurer is dependable.

While there’s transparency around claims, some customer criticisms focus on a lack of transparency around rising insurance rates.

Pros
Cons

  • Frustrations over insurance premiums

  • Customers note a lack of loyalty

  • Reports of slow responses to customer calls

American Family: Best for local agent experience

American Family logolocal agent experience
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$160/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 620 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Showing recent national reviews - See all 267 American Family reviews
April
Verified Review
Roadside assistance was removed without my knowledge, so I’m not reimbursed for my jump starts. The agent only communicates via email or text. I would not recommend Allstate in Coshocton.
Reviewed in Ohio on April 4, 2026
Roadside assistance was removed without my knowledge, so I’m not reimbursed for my jump starts. The agent only communicates via email or text. I would not recommend Allstate in Coshocton.
David
Verified Review
Feeling Betrayed
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 4, 2026
They started out affordable, but the rates jumped up with hardly any warning. After being with them for years, my policy kept increasing. I would advise others to keep looking.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Good company.
Reviewed in Washington on March 31, 2026
Everything was good, I just found better coverage at a cheaper price.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.47
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

With a wide network of local agents, American Family earns high reviews for customer service. Many customers describe agents as professional, friendly, and easy to work with. A good agent can help to increase policy transparency by taking the time to answer questions and explain exactly what a customer’s policy covers.

Customers feel a lack of transparency when their agent doesn’t clearly explain the reason for rate increases or when they feel pressured to include add-on coverages to their policy.

Pros

  • Strong customer service

  • Wide network of local agents

  • Prompt claims process

Cons

  • Unexplained rate increases

  • Experience depends on quality of agent

  • Limited opportunities to save with discounts

AAA: Best for roadside support

CSAA logoroadside support
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$142/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$209/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 2,348 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about CSAA

Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
How drivers feel about CSAA

Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
Showing recent national reviews - See all 489 CSAA reviews
Todd
Verified Review
Good rates at AAA/MEEMIC
Reviewed in Michigan on May 3, 2026
Great rates, friendly customer service.
Charles
Verified Review
Do Your Homework
Reviewed in Missouri on April 5, 2026
Check rates first, then choose.
Shannon
Verified Review
Total Disappointment
Reviewed in Michigan on March 21, 2026
Contact and conversation prior to completing the deal are great. I personally feel insulted by the lack of cooperation after requesting a complete outline and explanation for my completely overcharged policy. I know for a fact that my driving and claims history is exceptional as I am a former state trooper and US Air Marshal. I am currently paying more with one vehicle insured than I previously paid for two. I have yet to receive the phone call as requested to explain the high rates given my professional background and history. To say I am frustrated with MEEMIC (AAA) is grossly understated.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
664
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.28
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

Many customers praise AAA’s customer representatives as friendly, honest, and professional. The agents who take the time to carefully explain customer policies help to reinforce strong transparency. Several customers describe the claims process as smooth, fair, and relatively easy.

Negative sentiments around policy transparency include surprise rate increases, cancellations, and confusion around what is actually covered.

Pros

  • Many helpful customer service agents

  • Fair claims process

  • Access to local agents

Cons

  • Rising rates at renewal 

  • Discounts can change unexpectedly at renewal

  • Some agents can be slow to return phone calls or text messages

Amica: Best for customer service

Amica logocustomer service
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.6 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$244/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$448/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 196 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Amica

Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
How drivers feel about Amica

Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
Showing recent national reviews - See all 105 Amica reviews
Scott
Verified Review
Amica is an excellent choice
Reviewed in Rhode Island on April 30, 2026
Excellent customer service.
Sarah
Verified Review
You get great service with car insurance, but you get what you pay for: High price, great service.
Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 23, 2026
Amica is great. Customer service and claims both have great communication. It's just too pricey for my budget right now.
Therese
Verified Review
Fast Work Taking Care of Claims
Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 1, 2026
Easy to work with.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
709
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.57
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

Amica’s customer service stands out as one of the company’s strengths. Customers find Amica’s staff to be helpful, knowledgeable, and easy to work with. Even when customers are disappointed with rising rates, they’re often still happy with the customer service.

Many feel that Amica’s claims process is quick, smooth, and well-managed. But some customers feel caught off guard by rising rates and unexpected non-renewal decisions.

Pros

  • Smooth and responsive claims process

  • Professional customer service

  • Straightforward online experience

Cons

  • Limited discounts

  • Unexpected rate increases

  • Confusion around non-renewal decisions

How top insurance companies stack up on policy transparency

The following chart shows how top insurance companies compare in terms of policy transparency.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Policy Transparency Score
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.9
Travelers4.6
American Family4.5
AAA4.2
Amica4.2

How we ranked the best car insurance companies for policy transparency

Insurify ranks the best car insurance companies for policy transparency using real customer feedback collected through its platform.

Users who compare quotes or purchase a policy through Insurify can complete an optional survey rating their insurer across several categories, including customer service, claims handling, coverage options, discounts, policy transparency, and overall experience.

For this ranking, we prioritized each company’s policy transparency rating, based on thousands of verified user reviews, as the primary ranking factor. We also considered supporting metrics like claims handling and policy transparency, since these directly affect how customers experience service after buying a policy.

Our data team aggregates, curates, and analyzes these ratings and reviews to bring you company-level insights from more than 85,000 Insurify users.

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What makes a car insurance company good at policy transparency? 

When comparing car insurance companies, it’s important to consider each insurer’s reputation as well as its rates. Here are some of the features to look for when trying to determine which car insurance companies offer good policy transparency.[1]

  • Plain language. Complex language makes it difficult for customers to compare and evaluate policies effectively. Your declarations page should use clear and accessible language instead of jargon-heavy definitions and explanations. You shouldn’t need a lawyer to help interpret what your policy means.

  • Claims clarity. A transparent insurance company will clearly outline the steps for how to file a claim, what documents you need to include, and how long the process should take. If your claim is denied, the company should also clearly explain why.

  • Easy to find exclusions. It’s just as important to understand what’s excluded from your car insurance coverage as well as what’s included. If your policy exclusions are buried deep in your insurance document, this doesn’t support transparency. Exclusions should be clearly defined and easy to find.

  • Up-front pricing. You should know exactly how much you’re paying for each part of your car insurance policy. If you have multiple coverages, the company should provide car insurance quotes for each type of coverage rather than a lump sum. If your auto insurance rates increase at renewal, a transparent company will contact you to explain the change before your rates go up.

How top car insurance companies for policy transparency compare across categories

The following table highlights how real customers rate insurance companies across different important factors, including policy transparency.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Overall Rating
sort ascsort desc
Customer service
sort ascsort desc
Value for Money
sort ascsort desc
Discounts
sort ascsort desc
Coverage Options
sort ascsort desc
Policy Flexibility
sort ascsort desc
Policy Transparency
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.94.94.94.94.94.94.9
Travelers4.64.64.34.34.74.64.6
American Family4.54.94.24.64.64.44.5
AAA4.54.34.34.44.34.34.2
Amica4.53.93.63.74.24.14.2

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How to choose the best car insurance company for policy transparency

To find the best coverage options for policy transparency, follow these steps:

  1. Narrow your search. To find an insurance company that offers strong policy transparency, start by reading and comparing customer insurance reviews and rankings. You can refer to industry surveys like J.D. Power’s Customer Satisfaction Index Ratings and J.D. Power’s Claims Satisfaction Ratings. You can also review complaint ratios from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). All of this data can help you narrow down the top companies.

  2. Read a sample policy. Once you’ve narrowed your search, ask each company for a sample policy. Review the document and note if it’s written in plain language, if it’s easy to find the policy exclusions, and if the claims process is clear.

  3. Ask questions. Contact the company’s customer service line to ask any questions you have about the insurance policy. Note how easy it is to get through to a customer service insurance agent and how they answer your questions. Ask about pricing and what will cause your car insurance rates to go up. Ask about things like bundling discounts to help lower rates and how different deductibles can change your premiums. Do they give clear, direct answers or scripted, jargon-filled responses?

  4. Review your declarations page. Before you commit to an insurance company, make sure you have all the information in writing and carefully review your declarations page. The declarations page is a summary of the policy, and the information in this document should match everything you discussed with your agent.

Best car insurance for policy transparency FAQs

For more information on the car insurance companies that offer the best policy transparency and other important customer features, check out the following answers to some of our most frequently asked questions.

  • Who’s the most-trusted auto insurance company?

    USAA is one of the most trusted auto insurance companies, according to Insurify data. It also consistently ranks among the top on J.D. Power’s Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power’s Customer Claims Satisfaction Study.[2] [3]

  • Which car insurance has the highest customer satisfaction?

    USAA is the car insurance company with the highest customer satisfaction, according to Insurify data. It also has the highest scores on J.D Power’s Customer Satisfaction Index.

  • Which auto insurance company has the most complaints?

    To find which auto insurance company has the most complaints, you can use data from the NAIC. You can also look at customer reviews to find trends or red flags in customer complaints. Finally, you can review industry ratings from J.D. Power.

  • Which car insurance company denies the most claims?

    You can review J.D. Power’s Customer Claims Satisfaction Study to get an idea of company insurance claims satisfaction scores. You can also review the NAIC complaint index and online customer reviews to look for red flags related to claims.

    Currently, National General and Safeco have the lowest J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction rating. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that these companies deny the most claims, just that customers might be unsatisfied with their claims processes.

  • Which car insurer has the best reputation?

    Some of the car insurance companies that have the best reputations include USAA, American Family, and Travelers, according to Insurify data.

  • What’s the most reliable car insurance company?

    To help determine which car insurance company is most reliable, you can review J.D. Power’s Claims Satisfaction Index, complaint ratios from NAIC, and financial strength ratings from AM Best.

    Currently, Erie Insurance has the highest claims satisfaction rating from J.D. Power, and Insurify customers give it a 4.4 out of 5 rating.

Sources

  1. NAIC Transparency and Readability of Consumer Information. "Insurance Topics."
  2. Jdpower.com. "2025 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  3. Jdpower.com. "2025 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study."
Jessica Martel
Written byJessica MartelInsurance Writer
Jessica Martel
Jessica MartelInsurance Writer

  • 7+ years in personal finance writing

  • Certified Financial Education Instructor

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. Her work has appeared in Time’s Stamped personal finance marketplace, Consumer Affairs, Forbes Advisor, Money Under 30 and more.

Jessica specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. As an Insurify contributor since July 2023, she’s written hundreds of articles aimed at helping readers make informed decisions about insurance.

She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology, and is a National Financial Educators Council Certified Financial Education Instructor.

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Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
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John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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