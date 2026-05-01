Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
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Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
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At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
USAA is the top-rated insurer for discount availability, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5.
The overall average rating for discounts among the top five companies is 4.5 out of 5.
American Family ranks second behind USAA for discount availability, scoring 4.6 out of 5.
The best car insurance companies for discounts
The best car insurance company for discount availability is USAA. It has a rating of 4.9 out of 5, based on 3,536 reviews.
Insurance Company
Discount Availability Rating
# of Reviews
Best For
|USAA
|4.9
|3,536
|Discount availability
|American Family
|4.6
|620
|Local agents
|AAA
|4.4
|2,347
|Policy satisfaction
|Travelers
|4.3
|1,451
|Coverage options
|Safeco
|4
|1,053
|Claims handling
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USAA: Top-rated overall for discounts
|User Reviews
4.9
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.1 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$51/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$103/mo
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
USAA scored 4.9 out of 5, earning the insurer our top spot for discounts. USAA also ranks highest among Insurify shoppers for coverage options, experience, claims handling, policy transparency, policy flexibility, and value for money.
Still, some customers feel that USAA’s savings opportunities are too limited or not meaningful enough to offset its frequent rate increases.
Potential to save with discounts
Dependable service
High-quality coverage
Frequent rate increases
Hit-or-miss claims handling
Available only to military members, veterans, and their families
USAA discount reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5
Check out customer reviews of positive, negative, and mixed experiences with USAA discount offers. These reviews include honest feedback from real customers about discounts, pricing, customer service, and other factors.
American Family: Best for local agents
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.3 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$79/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$160/mo
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
American Family has a score of 4.6 out of 5, taking the second spot in our list of best insurers for discount availability. The company also consistently ranks among Insurify shoppers’ top three insurance companies for experience, claims handling, coverage options, policy flexibility, and policy transparency.
With reviewers, American Family stands out most for its strong customer service, thanks to its friendly, well-informed local agents. But its high car insurance costs leave some reviewers questioning the company’s overall value.
Friendly local agents
Strong coverage options
Transparent pricing
Discounts may not offset high rates
Surprise rate increases
Hit-or-miss claims handling
AAA: Best for policy satisfaction
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.5 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$142/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$209/mo
Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.
Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.
AAA earned a score of 4.4 out of 5, ranking third for discount availability. Overall, customers are satisfied with their AAA insurance policy and report a positive service experience.
Reviewers note that agents are easy to work with and explain coverage well. But some customers are frustrated with increasing rates and feel AAA’s savings opportunities are lacking, especially when it comes to rewarding loyal and low-risk policyholders.
Well-rated for policy satisfaction
Support feels personal
Straightforward policy language
Inconsistent service follow-through
Not enough discounts for longtime customers
Rate increases
Travelers: Best for coverage options
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.5 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$142/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$209/mo
Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.
Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.
Reviewers rate Travelers 4.3 out of 5 for discount availability. But some shoppers say Travelers’ rates are too high and that its available discounts don’t justify the cost.
Still, many customers feel satisfied with Travelers’ coverage options and claims process. Many also praise the company’s good customer service and policy transparency.
Strong overage options
Solid customer support
Straightforward communication
Not enough discounts to offset high rates
Surprise rate increases
Higher rates than some companies
Safeco: Best for claims handling
|User Reviews
4.5
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.6 /10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$244/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$448/mo
Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.
Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.
Safeco scored 4 out of 5 for discount availability. Customers describe Safeco’s claims service as smooth and easy.
Many reviewers also mentioned that the Safeco customer service experience is friendly and helpful. But Safeco’s high rates and limited discounts have some customers questioning the insurer’s overall value for the cost.
Helpful customer service
Smooth claims process
Clear policies
Discounts feel limited
High rates
Communication is hit or miss
How top insurance companies stack up on discounts
Check out the chart below to see how some of the top insurance companies stack up on discount availability based on thousands of real Insurify reviews.
Insurance Company
Discount Availability Score
|USAA
|4.9
|American Family
|4.6
|AAA
|4.4
|Travelers
|4.3
|Safeco
|4
How we ranked the best car insurance companies for discounts
Insurify ranks the best car insurance companies for discounts using real customer feedback collected through its platform. Users who compare quotes or purchase a policy through Insurify can complete an optional survey rating their insurer across several categories, including customer service, claims handling, coverage options, discounts, policy transparency, and overall experience.
For this ranking, we prioritized each company’s discount rating, based on thousands of verified user reviews, as the primary ranking factor. We also considered supporting metrics like claims handling and policy transparency, since these directly affect how customers experience service after buying a policy.
Our data team aggregates, curates, and analyzes these ratings and reviews to bring you company-level insights from more than 85,000 Insurify users.
What makes a car insurance company good for discounts?
Discount options vary among insurers. And what makes one car insurance company good for discounts over another often depends on your personal situation.
For example, if you don’t have a teen driver in your household, you won’t need to compare discount options for young drivers or good students. Since discounts can also vary by state, be sure to read the fine print if you move frequently or need insurance coverage in more than one state.
Several common types of insurance discounts can help lower your rate:
Driver behavior discounts: Many insurers offer discounts for good driving habits. Besides offering a low-mileage discount, many auto insurance companies offer savings for being accident-free, taking a defensive driving course, or being a good driver. More insurers are also offering telematics and usage-based insurance discounts.
Driver characteristic discounts: Some insurance companies reward you if you belong to a professional group or own a home. You may also get a discount if you’re a new driver, a good student, or a military member.
Policy-based discounts: Insurers may offer savings based on how you manage your car insurance policy. In addition to a multi-car discount, these can include savings for auto pay, bundling, loyalty, and paying in full.
Vehicle-based discounts: Some insurers offer discounts for driving a new car or one with safety features such as anti-theft devices, passive restraints, or anti-lock brakes. Vehicles that use alternative energy (such as electric vehicles) may also qualify you for savings.
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How top car insurance companies for discounts compare across categories
The table below shows how the top-ranked insurance companies for discount availability compare across other categories, like coverage options, value for money, and policy transparency.
Company
Overall Rating
Customer service
Value for Money
Discount Availability
Coverage Options
Policy Flexibility
Policy Transparency
|USAA
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|American Family
|4.5
|4.9
|4.2
|4.6
|4.6
|4.4
|4.5
|AAA
|4.5
|4.3
|4.3
|4.4
|4.3
|4.3
|4.2
|Travelers
|4.6
|4.6
|4.3
|4.3
|4.7
|4.6
|4.6
|Safeco
|4.3
|4.1
|3.8
|4
|4.1
|3.9
|4.1
How to choose the best car insurance company for discounts
Use these tips when researching the best car insurance companies for discounts.
Ask about discounts. Not all discounts are automatically applied. Ask your insurance agent what discounts you’re currently getting on your auto policy, if any others are available in your state, and what you can do to qualify for cheaper car insurance.
Pay attention to “up to” amounts. Insurers may advertise potential savings “up to” a specific percentage. Keep in mind that this doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll receive the highest advertised discount amount.
Identify which discounts vary by state. Advertised discounts may not be available in every state due to different regulations. Check availability in your state.
Understand which discounts may cost you money. Some incentives, like telematics programs, could end up increasing your rates, especially if you fail to demonstrate safe driving habits.
Best car insurance for discounts FAQs
See below for answers to frequently asked questions about auto insurance discounts.
Which insurance company has the best discounts?
Real Insurify customers rank USAA as best for discount availability, while American Family, AAA, Travelers, and Safeco also receive high marks. But the best car insurance company for you may be different, depending on your personal situation.
What company has the cheapest auto insurance?
Country Financial has the cheapest car insurance rates of any major insurer, with average car insurance premiums around $42 per month for liability-only coverage. Auto-Owners and USAA also have some of the nation’s cheapest average rates.
How can you get the cheapest deal on car insurance?
You can find the cheapest rates by comparing car insurance quotes from at least three insurers, asking about available discounts, maintaining a clean driving record, and bundling policies.
Do teachers get car insurance discounts?
Teachers may qualify for special insurance discounts or waivers, such as $0 deductibles for qualifying covered events. Specifics and availability vary by insurer, so ask an agent about your eligibility if you’re a K–12 educator or college or university professor.
How can you get an affiliation discount?
Some insurers offer discounts for alumni or members of professional groups or organizations. These discounts may be unpublished, so ask an agent if you’re eligible for lower rates.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 21630969
MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.
Licensed property and casualty insurance agent
10+ years editing experience
NPN: 20461358
John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.
Featured in