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Best Car Insurance Companies for Discounts (2026)

USAA, American Family, and AAA have some of the best discount availability, based on more than 85,000 Insurify customer reviews.

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Sarah Archambault
Written bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah ArchambaultInsurance Writer, Editor

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

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MacKenzie Korris
Edited byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
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John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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Quick Facts

  • USAA is the top-rated insurer for discount availability, with a rating of 4.9 out of 5.

  • The overall average rating for discounts among the top five companies is 4.5 out of 5.

  • American Family ranks second behind USAA for discount availability, scoring 4.6 out of 5.

The best car insurance companies for discounts

The best car insurance company for discount availability is USAA. It has a rating of 4.9 out of 5, based on 3,536 reviews.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Discount Availability Rating
sort ascsort desc
# of Reviews
sort ascsort desc
Best For
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.93,536Discount availability
American Family4.6620Local agents
AAA4.42,347Policy satisfaction
Travelers4.31,451Coverage options
Safeco41,053Claims handling

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Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 14,116 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
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USAA: Top-rated overall for discounts

USAA logoTop-rated overall for discounts
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$103/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 3,549 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Showing recent national reviews - See all 1,559 USAA reviews
Gerald
Verified Review
Why I am looking elsewhere.
Reviewed in Oregon on May 3, 2026
When I first got on with USAA auto insurance, they were forthright about what they could do for you, and their cost for insurance was unbeatable. However, in the last few years since they have brought on their CEO, the cost of having USAA insurance has no benefit to it whatsoever. They still have good customer service, but on the financial side, they have gotten overly greedy.
Cristy
Verified Review
USAA Car Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on May 3, 2026
USAA is more expensive than most other car insurance companies. Their customer service 20 or 30 years ago was excellent, but recently it is horrible.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
I can no longer trust anyone or anything from USAA. I called to lower my rate and it worked for a month. They told me when I renew my policy it would go down to $180 a month because a ticket would fall off my record. A month later, I got a policy renewal notice saying my policy would be $320 monthly, and I had no new incidents reported. I’m going to get new insurance before the policy renews with another company, a company I can trust.
Reviewed in Washington on May 3, 2026
I can no longer trust anyone or anything from USAA. I called to lower my rate and it worked for a month. They told me when I renew my policy it would go down to $180 a month because a ticket would fall off my record. A month later, I got a policy renewal notice saying my policy would be $320 monthly, and I had no new incidents reported. I’m going to get new insurance before the policy renews with another company, a company I can trust.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA scored 4.9 out of 5, earning the insurer our top spot for discounts. USAA also ranks highest among Insurify shoppers for coverage options, experience, claims handling, policy transparency, policy flexibility, and value for money.

Still, some customers feel that USAA’s savings opportunities are too limited or not meaningful enough to offset its frequent rate increases.

Pros

  • Potential to save with discounts

  • Dependable service

  • High-quality coverage

Cons

  • Frequent rate increases

  • Hit-or-miss claims handling

  • Available only to military members, veterans, and their families

USAA discount reviews: Rated 4.9 out of 5

Check out customer reviews of positive, negative, and mixed experiences with USAA discount offers. These reviews include honest feedback from real customers about discounts, pricing, customer service, and other factors.

Ramon
Verified Review
John Deserves 5 Stars
Reviewed in Texas on May 2, 2026
I went with John, who helped me with everything. Outstanding job, well done!
Duane
Verified Review
USAA - A Great Insurance!
Reviewed in South Carolina on May 2, 2026
They are great! I don't have a bad thing to say about them. I just wish that the price of insurance, whether with them or someone else, would be cheaper.
Pamela
Verified Review
USAA treats you in a professional manner
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 29, 2026
Good coverage, excellent customer service.
James
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Michigan on April 22, 2026
Prices keep increasing.
Paul
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in New York on April 20, 2026
USAA is the best overall insurance company!
Lynne
Verified Review
USAA is A1
Reviewed in Michigan on April 12, 2026
I have had USAA Insurance for years and have never had a problem with it. When I have had to make a claim, it is handled expeditiously and the company has always worked with me. I love having them as my insurance company.
Chad
Verified Review
USAA Rocks!
Reviewed in Michigan on April 11, 2026
Awesome company to work with.
Jon
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Michigan on April 8, 2026
Excellent except for the rising cost.
Clifford
Verified Review
USAA - Our Insurance Agent for 55 Years
Reviewed in Texas on April 4, 2026
Service is adequate.
Richard
Verified Review
Actually, I've had USAA for quite some time. I was looking to see if I could find cheaper and better offers, but in my case, USAA couldn't be beat. Every time I have needed to use them, they have been prompt and helpful.
Reviewed in Idaho on March 29, 2026
Actually, I've had USAA for quite some time. I was looking to see if I could find cheaper and better offers, but in my case, USAA couldn't be beat. Every time I have needed to use them, they have been prompt and helpful.
Denise
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in New Jersey on March 29, 2026
USAA is the best insurance company in America in my opinion.
Michael
Verified Review
65-year customer
Reviewed in Florida on March 26, 2026
Service is unsurpassed. It may cost a little more, but service and response with yearly discounts make up for it. All personnel are responsive and professional.
Lee
Verified Review
Highly Recommended
Reviewed in Alabama on March 20, 2026
Great! And the rate is better than any other has offered.
Bernard
Verified Review
Simply The Best
Reviewed in North Carolina on March 18, 2026
If you qualify, get USAA.
Jack
Verified Review
Great
Reviewed in South Dakota on March 18, 2026
I have had no coverage issues.
Scott
Verified Review
USAA Customer
Reviewed in Oregon on March 16, 2026
Two accidents in the last 18 months - USAA has been very supportive, timely, and understanding. Staying with them.
Frank
Verified Review
Knowledgeable people
Reviewed in New Hampshire on March 13, 2026
I would rate my experience with USAA very high. If I had a question that the person I was talking to could not answer, I would be transferred to someone who could answer my question.
Charles
Verified Review
Sparks's Review
Reviewed in Texas on March 8, 2026
They are a good company and provide excellent customer service, but they have increased their prices so much! That is my reason for leaving them. We have had them for over 40 years!
Gunther
Verified Review
Very Happy with USAA!
Reviewed in Florida on March 1, 2026
I have been with USAA for many years. I am very happy with them and recommend them highly.
Napoleon
Verified Review
USAA Praise Review
Reviewed in South Carolina on February 28, 2026
I've been with USAA for many years. I have no complaints. They handle claims quickly and are very easy to work with. I highly recommend them to my friends and family. Thank you, USAA.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
USAA Savings
Reviewed in Utah on February 27, 2026
Excellent, you need someone in the family to be military or a veteran. I just got a check from the subscriber account USAA uses as a safety valve. This check basically paid for 6 months of coverage.
Vlademir
Verified Review
Right price and fair.
Reviewed in Colorado on February 26, 2026
I have not had any issues, and the price was always far below other insurers.
William
Verified Review
USAA: The Best Company for Car, Home, and Life Insurance
Reviewed in Florida on February 25, 2026
Looking for a car insurance company that gives you top-of-the-line support and coverage? Try USAA. They have done wonders for me over the last 61 years.
Vincent
Verified Review
Best Insurance Company
Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 23, 2026
Excellent, has been for 60 years.
Paul
Verified Review
Discount Restrictions
Reviewed in Texas on February 22, 2026
I have two cars. The discount for not using a phone is good, but both cars must meet minimum mileage before the discount can be applied.
Ritchie
Verified Review
Need cheaper coverage
Reviewed in Arizona on February 17, 2026
I would like to have full coverage at a cheaper rate.
Edward
Verified Review
Veterans' Best Insurance Company
Reviewed in Nebraska on February 14, 2026
USAA gave me a favorable price over the competition, and I’ve been with them for 1 1/2 years now.
Michael
Verified Review
Good and Inexpensive
Reviewed in Georgia on February 4, 2026
Good, cheaper than other quotes.
Jerry
Verified Review
USAA EXPERIENCE: Been a member for over 50 years and never disappointed.
Reviewed in Texas on January 27, 2026
Excellent member since 1972.
Paul
Verified Review
USAA is great
Reviewed in Minnesota on January 27, 2026
Great, they seem to have the lowest rates and free roadside assistance.
Marge
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Colorado on January 26, 2026
I have been with them for 54 years and no one has beaten the rate for the coverage I want.
Jesse
Verified Review
Insurance Quotes
Reviewed in Texas on January 25, 2026
Never had a problem with USAA. When I asked for quotes, no one quoted prices for PIP, rental service, towing, or car damage by uninsured drivers.
Peter
Verified Review
USAA is the finest insurance company I have ever been with.
Reviewed in Tennessee on January 19, 2026
I've got a total of forty-six years with USAA. Most of the military are insured with them. I always got great coverage and no problems with all the personnel I've dealt with. I recommend USAA to everyone.
Tammy
Verified Review
Great company
Reviewed in Missouri on January 4, 2026
Low rates, great coverage, and excellent claims assistance.
Marc
Verified Review
Staying with
Reviewed in Massachusetts on December 29, 2025
Unique and much cheaper than any others.
Richard
Verified Review
World Value
Reviewed in California on December 29, 2025
I have lived all over the world, and this is a great service and value!
Milton
Verified Review
Best Customer Service
Reviewed in Louisiana on December 23, 2025
They take good care of me.
Glenn
Verified Review
Price
Reviewed in Arizona on April 17, 2026
Too expensive.
Lawrence
Verified Review
USAA Review
Reviewed in Nevada on April 11, 2026
My premium keeps increasing by $40 to $50 every six months. I feel like I am being taken advantage of due to my age.
George
Verified Review
My take on USAA
Reviewed in Oregon on March 30, 2026
My wife and I are in our mid-70s. Having said that, we give USAA a 5-star rating. Zero run-arounds when reporting an accident at all. And their agents that do the investigations are extremely good at their jobs. From top to bottom, they are very professional and it shows. We've been with USAA now for some 13 years. We are not going anywhere.
Wayne
Verified Review
Wonderful customer service
Reviewed in Arizona on March 29, 2026
Very responsive.
John
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Arizona on March 27, 2026
Very good on customer service.
Angela
Verified Review
Rates change constantly
Reviewed in Georgia on March 26, 2026
The rates kept changing.
Kevin
Verified Review
Pricey
Reviewed in Louisiana on March 23, 2026
USAA is a wonderful company. The only thing is that they are expensive. I'm going to have to find something cheaper. Insurance keeps going up.
Michael
Verified Review
USAA Insurance
Reviewed in Nevada on March 17, 2026
Rates are better than some.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Insurance Online Direct
Reviewed in Florida on March 16, 2026
Cheap enough to try, given Florida's outrageous premiums.
Bertrand
Verified Review
The Least Expensive Insurance
Reviewed in California on March 14, 2026
They are excellent and I understand they are the cheapest. Over the years, many companies called with quotes, but none were cheaper than USAA.
Robert
Verified Review
Sometimes you don't get what you pay for.
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 14, 2026
I had a claim service problem because USAA's agent spent over three weeks searching for parts for a Toyota Avalon. Too bad I was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche. A little incompetence goes a long way.
David
Verified Review
Fair to Poor
Reviewed in Virginia on March 13, 2026
It was great until policy renewal, then it went up $110 a month.
Maria
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Kentucky on March 12, 2026
Ussa is outstanding insurance but too expensive.
Marcus
Verified Review
Used to be great
Reviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026
Same as any other insurance company. They used to be great when we just covered officers, but now that we cover anyone who can spell Army, the company has become mediocre and expensive to boot.
Virginia
Verified Review
USAA is awesome
Reviewed in North Carolina on March 10, 2026
Great company to work with. Competitive rates.
Renae
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Arkansas on March 3, 2026
Astronomical rates that keep rising on my 2016 car. Monthly premium rates are too high.
Eva
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Florida on February 28, 2026
It is good but expensive.
Robert
Verified Review
Customer for over 35 years
Reviewed in Florida on February 28, 2026
Good customer service but very high rates.
Sharon
Verified Review
Rates quadruple when you use your insurance
Reviewed in New Mexico on February 25, 2026
Don’t file any claims with your insurance that aren’t absolutely necessary. Your rates will quadruple, and you won’t find out until it is due.
Paul
Verified Review
Paul G
Reviewed in Georgia on February 23, 2026
Response to incidents is great. Prices continue to rise, making people look for alternatives.
William
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Texas on February 16, 2026
Great service, expensive.
Walt
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Florida on February 12, 2026
They took care of me after an accident. The vehicle that hit me had inferior insurance.
David
Verified Review
No updates
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 10, 2026
I have had no claims, so there is no new information to share.
Laura
Verified Review
25+ Years, Only 1 Small Claim
Reviewed in Texas on February 8, 2026
I have been with them for over 50 years and have only made one claim, so my experience has been good. However, I feel that the price is getting high, especially since I haven't had a claim in 40 years.
Jesse
Verified Review
The insurance is fine, but it's the other corporate decisions that have me looking for another carrier.
Reviewed in Washington D.C. on February 3, 2026
The insurance is fine, but it's the other corporate decisions that have me looking for another carrier.
Edward
Verified Review
What happened to USAA Customer Service?
Reviewed in Texas on January 29, 2026
USAA used to be a customer-oriented organization focused on providing excellent service and reasonable prices to service military personnel. Over the years, rates have gone up on auto insurance, and multi-vehicle policies are one size fits all. In other words, if you have an older car you own and a newer vehicle that is financed, USAA automatically insures both vehicles with the same coverage. I have gone in and adjusted coverages only to have them raised just before renewal. Their bundle rates aren’t bad and are competitive, but their auto coverage is still higher than many competitors. It seems they’re all about profits, a far cry from the original mission statement and focus.
Richard
Verified Review
No Problem
Reviewed in North Dakota on January 28, 2026
No problem. I pay the bill and have not had to use the insurance.
Gale
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Georgia on January 25, 2026
Excellent but expensive for someone who barely drives the car.
Roger
Verified Review
Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on January 23, 2026
Premiums are a bit too high.
Marcia
Verified Review
Good customer service and roadside assistance.
Reviewed in Michigan on January 22, 2026
I have not had to make any claims except for roadside assistance, and it went well. Their prices are rather high, though. I like the company and what they stand for, but I'm not sure if I can afford to keep them.
James
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in Arizona on January 5, 2026
Good except it is expensive and we don't drive that much at our age.
Tracy
Verified Review
Excellent!
Reviewed in Oregon on January 4, 2026
USAA has been great! The process was lengthy on my complex claim, but overall splendid!
Don
Verified Review
Good coverage and great customer service.
Reviewed in Indiana on December 30, 2025
My insurance is based on recommendations by USAA to cover my assets. I'm comfortable with my coverage even though it costs more than other insurance companies that cover less.
Jerry
Verified Review
Reliable insurance at fair prices
Reviewed in Florida on December 29, 2025
Great coverage for a fair price.
Janice
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in California on December 27, 2025
I really don't use it except for the need to be insured to get renewal of registration.
James
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Florida on December 27, 2025
Excellent, but the rates are too high.
Wesley
Verified Review
Good Luck
Reviewed in North Carolina on December 23, 2025
Keep good car insurance. Your credit score matters. Finding the most reasonable car insurance company, Good Luck.

American Family: Best for local agents

American Family logolocal agents
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$160/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 620 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
How drivers feel about American Family

Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Showing recent national reviews - See all 267 American Family reviews
April
Verified Review
Roadside assistance was removed without my knowledge, so I’m not reimbursed for my jump starts. The agent only communicates via email or text. I would not recommend Allstate in Coshocton.
Reviewed in Ohio on April 4, 2026
Roadside assistance was removed without my knowledge, so I’m not reimbursed for my jump starts. The agent only communicates via email or text. I would not recommend Allstate in Coshocton.
David
Verified Review
Feeling Betrayed
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 4, 2026
They started out affordable, but the rates jumped up with hardly any warning. After being with them for years, my policy kept increasing. I would advise others to keep looking.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Good company.
Reviewed in Washington on March 31, 2026
Everything was good, I just found better coverage at a cheaper price.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.47
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

American Family has a score of 4.6 out of 5, taking the second spot in our list of best insurers for discount availability. The company also consistently ranks among Insurify shoppers’ top three insurance companies for experience, claims handling, coverage options, policy flexibility, and policy transparency.

With reviewers, American Family stands out most for its strong customer service, thanks to its friendly, well-informed local agents. But its high car insurance costs leave some reviewers questioning the company’s overall value.

Pros

  • Friendly local agents

  • Strong coverage options

  • Transparent pricing

Cons

  • Discounts may not offset high rates

  • Surprise rate increases

  • Hit-or-miss claims handling

AAA: Best for policy satisfaction

CSAA logopolicy satisfaction
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$142/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$209/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 2,348 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about CSAA

Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
How drivers feel about CSAA

Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
Showing recent national reviews - See all 489 CSAA reviews
Todd
Verified Review
Good rates at AAA/MEEMIC
Reviewed in Michigan on May 3, 2026
Great rates, friendly customer service.
Charles
Verified Review
Do Your Homework
Reviewed in Missouri on April 5, 2026
Check rates first, then choose.
Shannon
Verified Review
Total Disappointment
Reviewed in Michigan on March 21, 2026
Contact and conversation prior to completing the deal are great. I personally feel insulted by the lack of cooperation after requesting a complete outline and explanation for my completely overcharged policy. I know for a fact that my driving and claims history is exceptional as I am a former state trooper and US Air Marshal. I am currently paying more with one vehicle insured than I previously paid for two. I have yet to receive the phone call as requested to explain the high rates given my professional background and history. To say I am frustrated with MEEMIC (AAA) is grossly understated.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
664
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.28
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

AAA earned a score of 4.4 out of 5, ranking third for discount availability. Overall, customers are satisfied with their AAA insurance policy and report a positive service experience.

Reviewers note that agents are easy to work with and explain coverage well. But some customers are frustrated with increasing rates and feel AAA’s savings opportunities are lacking, especially when it comes to rewarding loyal and low-risk policyholders.

Pros

  • Well-rated for policy satisfaction

  • Support feels personal

  • Straightforward policy language

Cons

  • Inconsistent service follow-through

  • Not enough discounts for longtime customers

  • Rate increases

Travelers: Best for coverage options

CSAA logocoverage options
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$142/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$209/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 2,348 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about CSAA

Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
How drivers feel about CSAA

Drivers appreciate the professional customer service and quick claim handling but dislike the consistent rate increases and expensive premiums. Some also found the communication lacking and felt neglected.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
AAA members
Customer service
Membership perks
Showing recent national reviews - See all 489 CSAA reviews
Todd
Verified Review
Good rates at AAA/MEEMIC
Reviewed in Michigan on May 3, 2026
Great rates, friendly customer service.
Charles
Verified Review
Do Your Homework
Reviewed in Missouri on April 5, 2026
Check rates first, then choose.
Shannon
Verified Review
Total Disappointment
Reviewed in Michigan on March 21, 2026
Contact and conversation prior to completing the deal are great. I personally feel insulted by the lack of cooperation after requesting a complete outline and explanation for my completely overcharged policy. I know for a fact that my driving and claims history is exceptional as I am a former state trooper and US Air Marshal. I am currently paying more with one vehicle insured than I previously paid for two. I have yet to receive the phone call as requested to explain the high rates given my professional background and history. To say I am frustrated with MEEMIC (AAA) is grossly understated.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
664
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.28
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

Reviewers rate Travelers 4.3 out of 5 for discount availability. But some shoppers say Travelers’ rates are too high and that its available discounts don’t justify the cost.

Still, many customers feel satisfied with Travelers’ coverage options and claims process. Many also praise the company’s good customer service and policy transparency.

Pros

  • Strong overage options

  • Solid customer support

  • Straightforward communication

Cons

  • Not enough discounts to offset high rates

  • Surprise rate increases

  • Higher rates than some companies

Safeco: Best for claims handling

Amica logoclaims handling
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.6 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$244/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$448/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 196 verified driver reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Amica

Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
How drivers feel about Amica

Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.

Based on analysis of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
Showing recent national reviews - See all 105 Amica reviews
Scott
Verified Review
Amica is an excellent choice
Reviewed in Rhode Island on April 30, 2026
Excellent customer service.
Sarah
Verified Review
You get great service with car insurance, but you get what you pay for: High price, great service.
Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 23, 2026
Amica is great. Customer service and claims both have great communication. It's just too pricey for my budget right now.
Therese
Verified Review
Fast Work Taking Care of Claims
Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 1, 2026
Easy to work with.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
709
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.57
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

Safeco scored 4 out of 5 for discount availability. Customers describe Safeco’s claims service as smooth and easy.

Many reviewers also mentioned that the Safeco customer service experience is friendly and helpful. But Safeco’s high rates and limited discounts have some customers questioning the insurer’s overall value for the cost.

Pros

  • Helpful customer service

  • Smooth claims process

  • Clear policies

Cons

  • Discounts feel limited

  • High rates

  • Communication is hit or miss

How top insurance companies stack up on discounts

Check out the chart below to see how some of the top insurance companies stack up on discount availability based on thousands of real Insurify reviews.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Discount Availability Score
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.9
American Family4.6
AAA4.4
Travelers4.3
Safeco4

How we ranked the best car insurance companies for discounts

Insurify ranks the best car insurance companies for discounts using real customer feedback collected through its platform. Users who compare quotes or purchase a policy through Insurify can complete an optional survey rating their insurer across several categories, including customer service, claims handling, coverage options, discounts, policy transparency, and overall experience.

For this ranking, we prioritized each company’s discount rating, based on thousands of verified user reviews, as the primary ranking factor. We also considered supporting metrics like claims handling and policy transparency, since these directly affect how customers experience service after buying a policy.

Our data team aggregates, curates, and analyzes these ratings and reviews to bring you company-level insights from more than 85,000 Insurify users.

What makes a car insurance company good for discounts?

Discount options vary among insurers. And what makes one car insurance company good for discounts over another often depends on your personal situation.

For example, if you don’t have a teen driver in your household, you won’t need to compare discount options for young drivers or good students. Since discounts can also vary by state, be sure to read the fine print if you move frequently or need insurance coverage in more than one state.

Several common types of insurance discounts can help lower your rate:

  • Driver behavior discounts: Many insurers offer discounts for good driving habits. Besides offering a low-mileage discount, many auto insurance companies offer savings for being accident-free, taking a defensive driving course, or being a good driver. More insurers are also offering telematics and usage-based insurance discounts.

  • Driver characteristic discounts: Some insurance companies reward you if you belong to a professional group or own a home. You may also get a discount if you’re a new driver, a good student, or a military member.

  • Policy-based discounts: Insurers may offer savings based on how you manage your car insurance policy. In addition to a multi-car discount, these can include savings for auto pay, bundling, loyalty, and paying in full.

  • Vehicle-based discounts: Some insurers offer discounts for driving a new car or one with safety features such as anti-theft devices, passive restraints, or anti-lock brakes. Vehicles that use alternative energy (such as electric vehicles) may also qualify you for savings.

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How top car insurance companies for discounts compare across categories

The table below shows how the top-ranked insurance companies for discount availability compare across other categories, like coverage options, value for money, and policy transparency.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Overall Rating
sort ascsort desc
Customer service
sort ascsort desc
Value for Money
sort ascsort desc
Discount Availability
sort ascsort desc
Coverage Options
sort ascsort desc
Policy Flexibility
sort ascsort desc
Policy Transparency
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.94.94.94.94.94.94.9
American Family4.54.94.24.64.64.44.5
AAA4.54.34.34.44.34.34.2
Travelers4.64.64.34.34.74.64.6
Safeco4.34.13.844.13.94.1

How to choose the best car insurance company for discounts

Use these tips when researching the best car insurance companies for discounts.

  • Ask about discounts. Not all discounts are automatically applied. Ask your insurance agent what discounts you’re currently getting on your auto policy, if any others are available in your state, and what you can do to qualify for cheaper car insurance.

  • Pay attention to “up to” amounts. Insurers may advertise potential savings “up to” a specific percentage. Keep in mind that this doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll receive the highest advertised discount amount.

  • Identify which discounts vary by state. Advertised discounts may not be available in every state due to different regulations. Check availability in your state.

  • Understand which discounts may cost you money. Some incentives, like telematics programs, could end up increasing your rates, especially if you fail to demonstrate safe driving habits.

Best car insurance for discounts FAQs

See below for answers to frequently asked questions about auto insurance discounts.

  • Which insurance company has the best discounts?

    Real Insurify customers rank USAA as best for discount availability, while American Family, AAA, Travelers, and Safeco also receive high marks. But the best car insurance company for you may be different, depending on your personal situation.

  • What company has the cheapest auto insurance?

    Country Financial has the cheapest car insurance rates of any major insurer, with average car insurance premiums around $42 per month for liability-only coverage. Auto-Owners and USAA also have some of the nation’s cheapest average rates.

  • How can you get the cheapest deal on car insurance?

    You can find the cheapest rates by comparing car insurance quotes from at least three insurers, asking about available discounts, maintaining a clean driving record, and bundling policies.

  • Do teachers get car insurance discounts?

    Teachers may qualify for special insurance discounts or waivers, such as $0 deductibles for qualifying covered events. Specifics and availability vary by insurer, so ask an agent about your eligibility if you’re a K–12 educator or college or university professor.

  • How can you get an affiliation discount?

    Some insurers offer discounts for alumni or members of professional groups or organizations. These discounts may be unpublished, so ask an agent if you’re eligible for lower rates.

Sarah Archambault
Written bySarah ArchambaultInsurance Writer, Editor
Sarah Archambault
Sarah ArchambaultInsurance Writer, Editor

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

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Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

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MacKenzie Korris
Edited byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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