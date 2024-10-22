Best Pet Insurance in Arizona (2024)

6 years experience in personal finance writing
Table of contents
As a pet parent, you want to keep your dog or cat healthy, but the cost of veterinary care can add up quickly. One unexpected accident or illness could end up costing you thousands of dollars.
That’s why many pet owners choose to buy pet insurance. Pet insurance reimburses you a percentage of the cost of vet visits and can make pet ownership more affordable and give you peace of mind. The average monthly cost for pet insurance in Arizona is $45, making it much more affordable than other states.
Here’s how to find the best pet insurance in Arizona.
In Arizona, dog insurance costs an average of $48 per month, and cat insurance costs an average of $27 per month.
Arizona pet owners need to watch for risks such as coyotes, snakes, and extreme heat.
Pet insurance in Arizona is lower than the national averages of $56 per month for dogs and $32 per month for cats.
Best pet insurance companies in Arizona
The best pet insurance for your furry friend may not be the cheapest option. It’s best to compare multiple pet insurers to find the right coverage at the right cost. If you’re shopping around for a pet insurance policy, check out Insurify’s top picks for Arizona pet owners.
|Figo
|$44
|$28
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Healthy Paws
|$57
|$27
|$100, $250, $500, $1,000
|Unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Spot
|$69
|$44
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Figo: Best for affordability
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44
Sample monthly quote for cats: $28
Plans available: Three different accident and illness plans, a custom plan, wellness plan, and exam fee add-on
Figo is the best option for Arizona pet owners looking for affordable coverage. In addition to low monthly rates, you can choose to be reimbursed for 100% of your outstanding claims. The company also offers a 5% discount for enrolling two or more pets and a 5% military discount.
One of the few insurers offering 100% reimbursement
No upper age limit for coverage
May cover curable pre-existing conditions
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions, like hip dysplasia
Wellness plan doesn’t cover exam fees
Wellness plan doesn’t cover spaying or neutering
Healthy Paws: Best for fast claims
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $57
Sample monthly quote for cats: $27
Plans available: Accident and illness
Out of all the pet insurance companies Insurify researched, Healthy Paws offers the fastest claims process. Most claims are processed in two days — you’ll simply take a photo of your vet bill and submit it through the company’s mobile app. And claims have no maximum annual or lifetime payout.
Offers unlimited coverage
Processes most claims within two days
Covers alternative therapies
No accident-only or wellness plan
Doesn’t cover exam fees
No multi-pet discount
Spot: Best for kitten insurance
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $69
Sample monthly quote for cats: $44
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care
Spot Pet Insurance is a great option thanks to its customization options, and it’s the best insurer in Arizona for anyone with a kitten. Its accident and illness plan covers toxic ingestions, swallowed objects, and respiratory infections. And its preventative care plan covers fecal exams, dental cleanings, and wellness exams.
Many different deductibles and annual limits
Multi-pet discount of 10%
24/7 pet telehealth line
More expensive than other pet insurers listed
14-day waiting period for accidents
No option to pay your vet directly
To choose the best pet insurance companies in Arizona, we researched and received quotes from 14 different insurers. For each quote, we used an Arizona address and ZIP code. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat.
Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 or more in annual coverage. We also researched each company’s coverage options, deductible choices, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, customer service, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Arizona
Arizona is one of the most affordable states for pet insurance, with an average monthly rate of $45. Dog insurance costs an average of $48 per month, and cat insurance comes at an average monthly rate of $27.
In comparison, the national average cost of pet insurance is $56 per month for dogs and $32 per month for cats.[1]
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Arizona
Arizona is a beautiful place to live, thanks to its scenic landscapes like the Grand Canyon, the red rocks of Sedona, and the Petrified Forest. But it can be a dangerous place for pets. Some common hazards to be aware of include:
Coyotes: Coyotes live throughout the entire state and are Arizona’s most common predator. You shouldn’t leave smaller dogs and cats unattended outdoors since coyotes frequently go after them.[2]
Snakes: Arizona has more species of rattlesnakes than any other state, and they’re especially active from March to October. One rattlesnake strike could be fatal to your dog or cat.
Extreme heat: Arizona is known for its extreme heat, and pets left outside for long periods of time can suffer from heatstroke.
Toxic plants: Arizona is home to 4,000 native plants, and 300 of them are poisonous to pets and humans. Oleander, poison ivy, water hemlock, desert rose, and milkweed are all plants to avoid.
Valley fever: Arizona has many different types of fungal diseases, but the most common is Valley fever. It affects humans and pets and can cause a cough and fever.
Arizona pet regulations and laws
If you’re new to Arizona, some pet regulations and laws you’ll want to know about include:[3] [4] [5]
Licensing: In Arizona, all dogs older than 3 months must be licensed. Your dog must be current on its rabies vaccination before you can obtain a license.
Leash laws: All dogs must be on a leash in public parks and at schools. The only exceptions to this rule are livestock and hunting dogs.
Vaccination requirements: Arizona law requires all dogs in Arizona to have a rabies vaccine and routine boosters.
Liability: Under Arizona law, you’re liable if your dog bites another person, even if you have no reason to believe your dog is dangerous.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Three main types of pet insurance plans are available — accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage. Accident and illness is the most common plan and provides the best overall coverage. Here’s a look at how each plan works and what they cover.[6]
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness plan is more expensive than accident-only plans but offers the most robust coverage. It provides coverage for the following:
Accidental injuries
Diagnostic tests
Illnesses and chronic conditions
Lab fees
Office visits
Prescriptions
X-rays
Accident-only plan
Accident-only plans are a less expensive option and provide coverage against unexpected accidents and injuries. Accident-only plans cover the following:
Accidental poisonings
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Cuts
Swallowing a foreign object
Torn ligaments
Toxic ingestion
Wellness plan
Many pet insurance companies are increasingly offering wellness plans. These plans may reimburse you for the following preventative care costs:
Fecal screenings
Flea and heartworm treatment
Spaying and neutering
Teeth cleanings
Vaccinations
Yearly exams
How to find the best pet insurance in Arizona
Here are some things you can do to find the coverage you need at the best price in Arizona:
Consider your pet’s needs
When you’re researching pet insurance companies, it’s important to consider your pet’s age, breed, and health history. For example, some insurers have an upper age limit and won’t be a good option for older pets.
Ask your vet for recommendations
You can always consult with your veterinarian and ask them for recommendations. They may have unique insights about which companies are a good choice.
Evaluate your coverage options
Always compare the coverage options, deductibles, and reimbursement levels each company offers. You can also compare any add-ons that the company offers, like wellness plans.
Compare quotes
Receive and compare quotes from at least three different insurers. This is the best way to find coverage that meets your pet’s needs and falls within your budget.
Arizona pet insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about pet insurance in Arizona, look at some additional information about buying coverage below.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Arizona?
No. Arizona is one of the cheapest states for buying pet insurance. You’ll pay an average monthly rate of $45 per month for coverage.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Arizona?
In Arizona, dog owners pay an average of $48 per month, and cat owners pay an average monthly rate of $27. In comparison, the national average cost of pet insurance is $56 per month for dogs and $32 per month for cats.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Arizona?
It depends. Pet insurance rarely covers pre-existing conditions, regardless of what state you live in. But some pet insurance companies may cover curable pre-existing conditions if your pet stays symptom-free for more than a year.
It’s important to sign up for a policy early while your pet is healthy so that if it develops a condition, insurance will be more likely to cover it.
What is the best level of pet insurance?
Accident and illness plans are the best, most comprehensive policies. They cover accidents as well as office visits, prescriptions, diagnostic tests, and more.
In terms of affordability, accident-only coverage is the most basic level of pet insurance and the cheapest. It covers the costs associated with unexpected accidents and injuries, like broken bones, toxic ingestion, and bite wounds.
