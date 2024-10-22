Best Pet Insurance in Arizona (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Arizona

The best pet insurance for your furry friend may not be the cheapest option. It’s best to compare multiple pet insurers to find the right coverage at the right cost. If you’re shopping around for a pet insurance policy, check out Insurify’s top picks for Arizona pet owners.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Figo $44 $28 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Healthy Paws $57 $27 $100, $250, $500, $1,000 Unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Spot $69 $44 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Figo: Best for affordability

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44

Sample monthly quote for cats: $28

Plans available: Three different accident and illness plans, a custom plan, wellness plan, and exam fee add-on

Figo is the best option for Arizona pet owners looking for affordable coverage. In addition to low monthly rates, you can choose to be reimbursed for 100% of your outstanding claims. The company also offers a 5% discount for enrolling two or more pets and a 5% military discount.

Pros One of the few insurers offering 100% reimbursement

No upper age limit for coverage

May cover curable pre-existing conditions Cons Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions, like hip dysplasia

Wellness plan doesn’t cover exam fees

Wellness plan doesn’t cover spaying or neutering

Healthy Paws: Best for fast claims

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $57

Sample monthly quote for cats: $27

Plans available: Accident and illness

Out of all the pet insurance companies Insurify researched, Healthy Paws offers the fastest claims process. Most claims are processed in two days — you’ll simply take a photo of your vet bill and submit it through the company’s mobile app. And claims have no maximum annual or lifetime payout.

Pros Offers unlimited coverage

Processes most claims within two days

Covers alternative therapies Cons No accident-only or wellness plan

Doesn’t cover exam fees

No multi-pet discount

Spot: Best for kitten insurance

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $69

Sample monthly quote for cats: $44

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care

Spot Pet Insurance is a great option thanks to its customization options, and it’s the best insurer in Arizona for anyone with a kitten. Its accident and illness plan covers toxic ingestions, swallowed objects, and respiratory infections. And its preventative care plan covers fecal exams, dental cleanings, and wellness exams.

Pros Many different deductibles and annual limits

Multi-pet discount of 10%

24/7 pet telehealth line Cons More expensive than other pet insurers listed

14-day waiting period for accidents

No option to pay your vet directly