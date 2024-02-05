When to Hire a Home Insurance Claim Lawyer (2024)

Factors that affect how long home insurance claims take

Turnaround times for insurance claims depend on various factors, including your state’s insurance laws, other claims in your area, and the nature of your claim.

State law

Insurance claim laws vary among states, governing how long an insurance company has to acknowledge your claim, provide a decision, and pay for the claim, if applicable. These laws can help protect consumer rights and ensure fair practices.

For example, when you file a home insurance claim in Florida, your insurance company has a duty to acknowledge receipt within seven days. After you submit your claim and other documentation, your insurance company has 30 days to notify you if it approves, denies, or is still investigating your claim. Florida home insurance companies must pay out approved claims within 60 days.[2]

Texas laws are similar, requiring insurance companies to acknowledge receipt within 15 days. Home insurance companies in Texas must approve or deny claims within 15 business days of gathering information, but they may have up to 45 days. Companies must pay out approved claims within five days.[3]

Claims in your area

Other claims in your area can affect home insurance claim processing times. For example, if you file a claim with your insurance company after a hurricane hits your city, other homeowners are probably filing claims, too. The higher volume of claims may delay your company from evaluating and paying out your claim.

While insurance companies must still process claims in a timely fashion, even during a natural disaster, if you and your neighbors file claims at the same time, you may experience some delays. The delays could be due to conditions that make property access difficult, a shortage of labor and building materials, or claims adjusters’ availability.

Your claim amount and complexity

Certain types of home insurance claims may be quicker to process than others. For example, a simple personal property damage claim, like a tree falling on a shed during a storm, may have a fairly quick turnaround from claim submission to payout.

But more complicated insurance claims, such as a claim for a personal injury on your property due to an accident, may take longer to document and investigate. Delays may also take place if the claims adjuster needs to wait to determine the extent of an individual’s injuries. Other more serious claims, such as fire damage or a car accident on your property, may affect turnaround times due to their complexity and coverage levels.