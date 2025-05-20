Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Porsche is one of the most well-known manufacturers of high-performance luxury vehicles and sports cars in the world. In 2024, Porsche delivered more than 76,000 vehicles in the U.S., a record in the company’s history.[1]
USAA has the cheapest average Porsche insurance premiums.
Eligible owners can purchase Porsche Auto Insurance through the manufacturer.
Porsche insurance premiums are much higher than the national average for all vehicles.
Cost of Porsche insurance by model
Porsche car insurance premiums depend on a variety of factors, including the model you own. In the following table, you can see the average monthly cost of Porsche insurance by model.
Porsche Model
Average Monthly Quote
911
$169
Boxster
$133
Carrera
$119
Cayenne
$171
Cayman
$181
Macan
$183
Panamera
$207
Taycan
$129
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest Porsche insurance by model
The Porsche 911 is one of the manufacturer’s bestselling vehicles. In 2024, the company sold 14,128 Porsche 911 models — a record for the company and nearly a 21% increase from the year before. Porsche sells a variety of 911 models, which range in price from $127,000 to more than $260,000.[2]
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Full-Coverage Quote
USAA
$113
GEICO
$134
State Farm
$135
Allstate
$150
Progressive
$174
American Family
$175
Nationwide
$207
Travelers
$219
Farmers
$266
Liberty Mutual
$284
The Porsche Boxster is one of the company’s lower-priced vehicles. The 2025 718 Boxster has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $74,900. The two-seater sports car can go from 0 mph to 60 mph in less than five seconds and has a top speed of 171 mph.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$89
GEICO
$105
State Farm
$106
Allstate
$118
Progressive
$137
American Family
$138
Nationwide
$163
Travelers
$172
Farmers
$209
Liberty Mutual
$223
The Porsche Carrera starts at $127,700, but, depending on the model you choose, you could pay upward of $190,000. The 911 Carrera, which is the cheapest model, goes 0 mph to 60 mph in less than four seconds and can reach a top speed of 183 mph.
Average monthly quotes aren’t included below due to insufficient data.
The Porsche Cayenne is another top-selling model. In 2024, Porsche sold 22,432 Cayenne vehicles in the U.S., an increase of nearly 10% from the year prior. The Porsche Cayenne comes in two body styles: a coupe ($91,900) and an SUV ($86,800).
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$114
GEICO
$135
State Farm
$136
Allstate
$151
Progressive
$176
American Family
$177
Nationwide
$209
Travelers
$221
Farmers
$269
Liberty Mutual
$287
The Porsche Cayman is similar to the 718 Boxster, but the Cayman has a slightly lower MSRP of $72,800. These two vehicles have similar performance but different body styles. Namely, the Cayman has a fixed roof, whereas the 718 Boxster has a soft-top convertible roof.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$121
GEICO
$143
State Farm
$144
Allstate
$160
Progressive
$186
American Family
$187
Nationwide
$221
Travelers
$234
Farmers
$284
Liberty Mutual
$304
The Porsche Macan was the company’s highest-selling vehicle in 2024. More than 25,000 Macan vehicles were delivered in the U.S. last year, but sales were down slightly from 2023. The 2025 gas-powered Porsche Macan retails for $63,100, and the electric version starts at $75,300.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$122
GEICO
$145
State Farm
$146
Allstate
$162
Progressive
$188
American Family
$190
Nationwide
$225
Travelers
$237
Farmers
$288
Liberty Mutual
$308
In 2024, Porsche delivered just less than 4,000 Panamera vehicles in the U.S., making it one of the least popular models in the lineup. The Porsche Panamera starts at $106,300, but there are a variety of models to choose from, which top out at more than $230,000.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$138
GEICO
$163
State Farm
$165
Allstate
$183
Progressive
$212
American Family
$214
Nationwide
$253
Travelers
$267
Farmers
$325
Liberty Mutual
$348
The Porsche Taycan, a fully electric vehicle, is one of two sedans the company sells. In 2024, Porsche delivered 4,747 Taycans in the U.S., which was down significantly from 7,570 deliveries in 2023. The 2025 Taycan starts at $100,300, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo starts at $112,000, and the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo starts at $150,700.
Average monthly quotes aren’t included below due to insufficient data.
Best companies for Porsche car insurance
Many reputable auto insurance companies sell Porsche car insurance. These are some of the best and cheapest companies for Porsche insurance:
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$98/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer's reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer's security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,183)
Rosemarie
May 16, 2025
Verified Review
Fair
More reasonable prices.
John
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
Agents are quick to respond.
Great! They are very attentive to my needs!
Debra
May 15, 2025
Verified Review
Only Okay
Customer service is pretty hands-off. Our homeowner's policy went up a huge amount this year. I'll need to go shopping again, which is not what I like to do.
880
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA exclusively serves current and former members of the military and their immediate families and is still the seventh-largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share. USAA offers banking, investing, and retirement services in addition to numerous insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, and more. Auto policyholders can qualify for discounts for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, and living on a military base. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, and the insurer ranked best in most regions in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.
Pros
High customer satisfaction
Low premiums
SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount
Cons
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
No 24/7 customer phone support
Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing
9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$148/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$178/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,410)
Carla
May 19, 2025
Verified Review
Perfect record, but keeps costing more.
Good through the years, but the cost keeps increasing.
Jt
May 16, 2025
Verified Review
Taken for Granted
I have been a long-time customer, and my rates keep going up. For a person who has a clean record, it's not fair.
Cuneyt
May 16, 2025
Verified Review
Geico increases premiums after Not-At-Fault Accidents
They increase your premium even if someone rear-ends your car!
835
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.

0.74
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO, a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, is the third-largest U.S. insurer by market share. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, renters, flood, travel, life, and business insurance, among other products. The insurer offers numerous car insurance discounts to help drivers save. For example, drivers who are accident-free for five years could earn 22% off premiums, and good students could earn 15% off. GEICO’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index score is below average, meaning it receives fewer consumer complaints than average.
Pros
Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Cons
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
Lower customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer's excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,002)
Jane
May 19, 2025
Verified Review
State Farm is too expensive
I was with them for over forty years, but my insurance kept going up. I was paying $400.00 a month, so I had to leave.
Richard
May 18, 2025
Verified Review
Customer service a lost cause
I've been with them for over 25 years, and a few years ago, my agent retired, and the customer service went completely downhill. My former agent would call just to say hi and ask if there was anything I needed. The new agent and I have rarely talked, maybe 2-3 times in 4-5 years. I also tried to get a lower rate because I have multiple cars, but I never heard back, and they just increased the prices.
Jimi
May 16, 2025
Verified Review
Average
No response to the email sent to the agent. Unable to get the status of a claim. Premium increased.
842
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.

0.78
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share and has operated for more than 100 years. Available in all 50 states, State Farm stands out for its customer service, extensive discounts, and optional coverages. The insurer ranked fifth for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Safe drivers can enjoy many State Farm discounts, including ones for young motorists who complete an approved driver training course, for having a vehicle with certain safety equipment, and for going three years or longer without violations or at-fault accidents.
Pros
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance
Cons
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records
Average cost of Porsche insurance by state
The cost of Porsche car insurance differs based on your location. In the chart below, you can see the average Porsche insurance premium in 48 states and Washington, D.C.
Data isn’t available for Alaska and Hawaii.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$169
Arizona
$206
Arkansas
$304
California
$286
Colorado
$261
Connecticut
$397
Delaware
$292
Florida
$273
Georgia
$296
Idaho
$148
Illinois
$202
Indiana
$171
Iowa
$144
Kansas
$195
Kentucky
$257
Louisiana
$263
Maine
$179
Maryland
$402
Massachusetts
$211
Michigan
$328
Minnesota
$232
Mississippi
$246
Missouri
$229
Montana
$197
Nebraska
$208
Nevada
$333
New Hampshire
$134
New Jersey
$211
New Mexico
$188
New York
$559
North Carolina
$111
North Dakota
$163
Ohio
$153
Oklahoma
$211
Oregon
$191
Pennsylvania
$205
Rhode Island
$175
South Carolina
$320
South Dakota
$153
Tennessee
$177
Texas
$280
Utah
$217
Vermont
$180
Virginia
$228
Washington
$189
District of Columbia
$408
West Virginia
$186
Wisconsin
$157
Wyoming
$141
How to get insurance through Porsche
Eligible Porsche owners can purchase car insurance through the company. Porsche Auto Insurance is available for model year vehicles 1981 or newer that are garaged in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas.
Porsche offers two insurance plans: a pay-per-mile plan and an unlimited mileage plan. Insured vehicles are covered at their agreed value, which you choose when you sign up. If your Porsche is totaled, you’ll get reimbursed for the full agreed value of your vehicle plus the cost of custom accessories and parts.
Additionally, Porsche Auto Insurance customers can get priority vehicle repairs at all Porsche-Approved Collision Centers, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are automatically approved with every claim.
Porsche offers standard minimum-coverage and full-coverage policies with comprehensive and collision insurance. You can also get coverage for stored vehicles. If your vehicle qualifies for Porsche Auto Insurance, you can get a quote online or call (800) 400-4128.
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Porsche
Whether you drive your Porsche daily or you store it for special occasions, it’s important to have enough coverage to protect your investment. Here are some of the most valuable coverages you should consider getting for your Porsche.
Collision coverage and comprehensive coverage
Collision insurance covers your Porsche’s repairs after an accident, and comprehensive insurance covers non-collision losses, like fire, theft, vandalism, and falling objects. These two policies are usually purchased together as part of a full-coverage policy.[3]
New car replacement
If you total your Porsche or someone steals it, new car replacement coverage will pay to replace the car with a similar make and model. Oftentimes, new car replacement coverage is only available on vehicles that are several model years old or have less than a certain mileage.
OEM coverage
If you addOEM coverage to your auto insurance policy, it’ll cover the higher cost of using genuine, original parts from the manufacturer after a claim. Without this endorsement, your policy might only cover cheaper, aftermarket parts, which can potentially lead to issues with durability and performance.
Gap insurance
For Porsche owners who lease or finance their vehicle, having gap insurance can be beneficial. If your Porsche gets totaled or stolen, and you have negative equity, gap insurance will pay the difference between the car’s diminished value and what you still owe the lender.
Roadside assistance
Roadside assistance covers basic repairs if you get stranded, like flat tire changes, fuel delivery, battery jump-starts, lockouts, and towing (up to a certain mileage).
Porsche insurance FAQs
If you own a Porsche or are thinking about buying one, it’s important to choose the best insurance policy for your needs. Here’s some additional information that can be helpful as you shop for coverage.
USAA offers the cheapest Porsche insurance premiums, based on Insurify data. But USAA only insures military personnel and their immediate family members. If you don’t qualify for USAA, GEICO is the second-cheapest insurer.
Porsches can be very expensive to insure. The average cost of Porsche insurance is $232 per month for full coverage and $123 per month for liability-only coverage. To compare, the U.S. national average for all vehicles is $195 per month for full coverage and $105 per month for liability-only coverage.
The average Porsche Macan insurance premium is $240 per month for full coverage and $127 per month for liability-only coverage. Porsche Macan insurance rates are slightly higher than the average cost of Porsche insurance for all models.
The Porsche Boxster is the cheapest Porsche to insure. The average cost of car insurance for a Porsche Boxster is $174 per month for full coverage and $92 per month for liability-only coverage.
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.
Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.