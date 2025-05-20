Home>Car Insurance

Cost of Porsche Car Insurance (2025)

The average monthly Porsche insurance premium is $177, but rates vary based on your location, the model, insurance company, and other factors.

Updated

Porsche is one of the most well-known manufacturers of high-performance luxury vehicles and sports cars in the world. In 2024, Porsche delivered more than 76,000 vehicles in the U.S., a record in the company’s history.[1]

Most Porsche models have a high price tag and above-average insurance premiums. But Porsche insurance premiums are lower than some comparable brands. The average monthly cost of Porsche insurance is $123 for liability-only coverage and $232 for full coverage.

Quick Facts

  • USAA has the cheapest average Porsche insurance premiums.

  • Eligible owners can purchase Porsche Auto Insurance through the manufacturer.

  • Porsche insurance premiums are much higher than the national average for all vehicles.

Cost of Porsche insurance by model

Porsche car insurance premiums depend on a variety of factors, including the model you own. In the following table, you can see the average monthly cost of Porsche insurance by model.

Porsche Model
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
911$169
Boxster$133
Carrera$119
Cayenne$171
Cayman$181
Macan$183
Panamera$207
Taycan$129
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Porsche insurance by model

  • The Porsche 911 is one of the manufacturer’s bestselling vehicles. In 2024, the company sold 14,128 Porsche 911 models — a record for the company and nearly a 21% increase from the year before. Porsche sells a variety of 911 models, which range in price from $127,000 to more than $260,000.[2]

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Full-Coverage Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$113
    GEICO$134
    State Farm$135
    Allstate$150
    Progressive$174
    American Family$175
    Nationwide$207
    Travelers$219
    Farmers$266
    Liberty Mutual$284
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The Porsche Boxster is one of the company’s lower-priced vehicles. The 2025 718 Boxster has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $74,900. The two-seater sports car can go from 0 mph to 60 mph in less than five seconds and has a top speed of 171 mph.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$89
    GEICO$105
    State Farm$106
    Allstate$118
    Progressive$137
    American Family$138
    Nationwide$163
    Travelers$172
    Farmers$209
    Liberty Mutual$223
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The Porsche Carrera starts at $127,700, but, depending on the model you choose, you could pay upward of $190,000. The 911 Carrera, which is the cheapest model, goes 0 mph to 60 mph in less than four seconds and can reach a top speed of 183 mph.

    Average monthly quotes aren’t included below due to insufficient data.

  • The Porsche Cayenne is another top-selling model. In 2024, Porsche sold 22,432 Cayenne vehicles in the U.S., an increase of nearly 10% from the year prior. The Porsche Cayenne comes in two body styles: a coupe ($91,900) and an SUV ($86,800).

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$114
    GEICO$135
    State Farm$136
    Allstate$151
    Progressive$176
    American Family$177
    Nationwide$209
    Travelers$221
    Farmers$269
    Liberty Mutual$287
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The Porsche Cayman is similar to the 718 Boxster, but the Cayman has a slightly lower MSRP of $72,800. These two vehicles have similar performance but different body styles. Namely, the Cayman has a fixed roof, whereas the 718 Boxster has a soft-top convertible roof.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$121
    GEICO$143
    State Farm$144
    Allstate$160
    Progressive$186
    American Family$187
    Nationwide$221
    Travelers$234
    Farmers$284
    Liberty Mutual$304
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The Porsche Macan was the company’s highest-selling vehicle in 2024. More than 25,000 Macan vehicles were delivered in the U.S. last year, but sales were down slightly from 2023. The 2025 gas-powered Porsche Macan retails for $63,100, and the electric version starts at $75,300.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$122
    GEICO$145
    State Farm$146
    Allstate$162
    Progressive$188
    American Family$190
    Nationwide$225
    Travelers$237
    Farmers$288
    Liberty Mutual$308
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2024, Porsche delivered just less than 4,000 Panamera vehicles in the U.S., making it one of the least popular models in the lineup. The Porsche Panamera starts at $106,300, but there are a variety of models to choose from, which top out at more than $230,000.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$138
    GEICO$163
    State Farm$165
    Allstate$183
    Progressive$212
    American Family$214
    Nationwide$253
    Travelers$267
    Farmers$325
    Liberty Mutual$348
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The Porsche Taycan, a fully electric vehicle, is one of two sedans the company sells. In 2024, Porsche delivered 4,747 Taycans in the U.S., which was down significantly from 7,570 deliveries in 2023. The 2025 Taycan starts at $100,300, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo starts at $112,000, and the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo starts at $150,700.

    Average monthly quotes aren’t included below due to insufficient data.

Best companies for Porsche car insurance

Many reputable auto insurance companies sell Porsche car insurance. These are some of the best and cheapest companies for Porsche insurance:

USAA: Best for low premiums

USAA logolow premiums
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 2,072 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,183)

Rosemarie

May 16, 2025

Verified Review

Fair

More reasonable prices.

John

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

Agents are quick to respond.

Great! They are very attentive to my needs!

Debra

May 15, 2025

Verified Review

Only Okay

Customer service is pretty hands-off. Our homeowner's policy went up a huge amount this year. I'll need to go shopping again, which is not what I like to do.
See all USAA reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA exclusively serves current and former members of the military and their immediate families and is still the seventh-largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share. USAA offers banking, investing, and retirement services in addition to numerous insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, and more. Auto policyholders can qualify for discounts for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, and living on a military base. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, and the insurer ranked best in most regions in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High customer satisfaction

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

  • Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing

GEICO: Best for discounts

GEICO logodiscounts
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$148/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$178/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 11,898 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,410)

Carla

May 19, 2025

Verified Review

Perfect record, but keeps costing more.

Good through the years, but the cost keeps increasing.

Jt

May 16, 2025

Verified Review

Taken for Granted

I have been a long-time customer, and my rates keep going up. For a person who has a clean record, it's not fair.

Cuneyt

May 16, 2025

Verified Review

Geico increases premiums after Not-At-Fault Accidents

They increase your premium even if someone rear-ends your car!
See all GEICO reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO, a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, is the third-largest U.S. insurer by market share. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, renters, flood, travel, life, and business insurance, among other products. The insurer offers numerous car insurance discounts to help drivers save. For example, drivers who are accident-free for five years could earn 22% off premiums, and good students could earn 15% off. GEICO’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index score is below average, meaning it receives fewer consumer complaints than average.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

  • Lower customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power

State Farm: Best for customer satisfaction

State Farm logocustomer satisfaction
User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 11,126 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,002)

Jane

May 19, 2025

Verified Review

State Farm is too expensive

I was with them for over forty years, but my insurance kept going up. I was paying $400.00 a month, so I had to leave.

Richard

May 18, 2025

Verified Review

Customer service a lost cause

I've been with them for over 25 years, and a few years ago, my agent retired, and the customer service went completely downhill. My former agent would call just to say hi and ask if there was anything I needed. The new agent and I have rarely talked, maybe 2-3 times in 4-5 years. I also tried to get a lower rate because I have multiple cars, but I never heard back, and they just increased the prices.

Jimi

May 16, 2025

Verified Review

Average

No response to the email sent to the agent. Unable to get the status of a claim. Premium increased.
See all State Farm reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share and has operated for more than 100 years. Available in all 50 states, State Farm stands out for its customer service, extensive discounts, and optional coverages. The insurer ranked fifth for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Safe drivers can enjoy many State Farm discounts, including ones for young motorists who complete an approved driver training course, for having a vehicle with certain safety equipment, and for going three years or longer without violations or at-fault accidents.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

  • Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records

Average cost of Porsche insurance by state

The cost of Porsche car insurance differs based on your location. In the chart below, you can see the average Porsche insurance premium in 48 states and Washington, D.C.

Data isn’t available for Alaska and Hawaii.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$169
Arizona$206
Arkansas$304
California$286
Colorado$261
Connecticut$397
Delaware$292
Florida$273
Georgia$296
Idaho$148
Illinois$202
Indiana$171
Iowa$144
Kansas$195
Kentucky$257
Louisiana$263
Maine$179
Maryland$402
Massachusetts$211
Michigan$328
Minnesota$232
Mississippi$246
Missouri$229
Montana$197
Nebraska$208
Nevada$333
New Hampshire$134
New Jersey$211
New Mexico$188
New York$559
North Carolina$111
North Dakota$163
Ohio$153
Oklahoma$211
Oregon$191
Pennsylvania$205
Rhode Island$175
South Carolina$320
South Dakota$153
Tennessee$177
Texas$280
Utah$217
Vermont$180
Virginia$228
Washington$189
District of Columbia$408
West Virginia$186
Wisconsin$157
Wyoming$141

How to get insurance through Porsche

Eligible Porsche owners can purchase car insurance through the company. Porsche Auto Insurance is available for model year vehicles 1981 or newer that are garaged in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas.

Porsche offers two insurance plans: a pay-per-mile plan and an unlimited mileage plan. Insured vehicles are covered at their agreed value, which you choose when you sign up. If your Porsche is totaled, you’ll get reimbursed for the full agreed value of your vehicle plus the cost of custom accessories and parts.

Additionally, Porsche Auto Insurance customers can get priority vehicle repairs at all Porsche-Approved Collision Centers, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are automatically approved with every claim.

Porsche offers standard minimum-coverage and full-coverage policies with comprehensive and collision insurance. You can also get coverage for stored vehicles. If your vehicle qualifies for Porsche Auto Insurance, you can get a quote online or call (800) 400-4128.

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Porsche

Whether you drive your Porsche daily or you store it for special occasions, it’s important to have enough coverage to protect your investment. Here are some of the most valuable coverages you should consider getting for your Porsche.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage and comprehensive coverage

    Collision insurance covers your Porsche’s repairs after an accident, and comprehensive insurance covers non-collision losses, like fire, theft, vandalism, and falling objects. These two policies are usually purchased together as part of a full-coverage policy.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    New car replacement

    If you total your Porsche or someone steals it, new car replacement coverage will pay to replace the car with a similar make and model. Oftentimes, new car replacement coverage is only available on vehicles that are several model years old or have less than a certain mileage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95b9ac5912/car-service-96x96-blue_016-exhaust-pipe.svg

    OEM coverage

    If you add OEM coverage to your auto insurance policy, it’ll cover the higher cost of using genuine, original parts from the manufacturer after a claim. Without this endorsement, your policy might only cover cheaper, aftermarket parts, which can potentially lead to issues with durability and performance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap insurance

    For Porsche owners who lease or finance their vehicle, having gap insurance can be beneficial. If your Porsche gets totaled or stolen, and you have negative equity, gap insurance will pay the difference between the car’s diminished value and what you still owe the lender.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/951095b2b4/car-service-96x96-blue_014-tow-truck.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance covers basic repairs if you get stranded, like flat tire changes, fuel delivery, battery jump-starts, lockouts, and towing (up to a certain mileage).

Porsche insurance FAQs

If you own a Porsche or are thinking about buying one, it’s important to choose the best insurance policy for your needs. Here’s some additional information that can be helpful as you shop for coverage.

  • USAA offers the cheapest Porsche insurance premiums, based on Insurify data. But USAA only insures military personnel and their immediate family members. If you don’t qualify for USAA, GEICO is the second-cheapest insurer.

  • Porsches can be very expensive to insure. The average cost of Porsche insurance is $232 per month for full coverage and $123 per month for liability-only coverage. To compare, the U.S. national average for all vehicles is $195 per month for full coverage and $105 per month for liability-only coverage.

  • The average Porsche Macan insurance premium is $240 per month for full coverage and $127 per month for liability-only coverage. Porsche Macan insurance rates are slightly higher than the average cost of Porsche insurance for all models.

  • The Porsche Boxster is the cheapest Porsche to insure. The average cost of car insurance for a Porsche Boxster is $174 per month for full coverage and $92 per month for liability-only coverage.

Sources

  1. Porsche Newsroom. "Porsche reports U.S. retail sales record in 2024."
  2. Porsche. "Model Overview."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by collision and comprehensive auto insurance?."
