Cost of GMC Car Insurance (2025)

GMC insurance costs an average of $133 per month across all vehicle models.

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.

Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

Advertiser Disclosure

GMC is a division of General Motors (GM) and a long-standing American brand known for its dependable trucks and SUVs. Whether you’re looking for a work truck or a luxury SUV, GMC has an extensive lineup from which to choose.

If you’re looking to insure your GMC, the average cost of insurance is $93 per month for liability-only coverage and $174 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data. This is comparable to similar brands like Chevrolet and Toyota.

Here’s what you should know to find the right car insurance for your GMC.

Quick Facts

  • GMC ranks above average for vehicle dependability, according to J.D. Power.

  • The GMC Envoy is the cheapest GMC model to insure, and the Hummer EV is the most expensive.

  • USAA, Allstate, and GEICO offer some of the lowest insurance premiums on GMC models.

Cost of GMC insurance by model

Different makes and models of GMC vehicles come with different insurance premiums. Insurers consider factors such as the value of your vehicle, the likelihood of theft, its overall safety, and repair costs.

The following table shows the overall average monthly quotes for some of the most popular GMC models.

GMC Model
Average Monthly Quote
Acadia$131
Canyon$133
Envoy$102
Savana$139
Sierra$141
Sonoma$102
Terrain $130
Yukon$135
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest GMC insurance by model

If you drive a GMC, it’s a good idea to compare car insurance quotes to find the cheapest rate for the specific model and trim level. Below, we highlight some of the cheapest car insurance companies for GMC’s most popular models.

  • GMC’s Acadia is a roomy three-row SUV. The 2025 Acadia comes in three different styles: the Elevation, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $44,277, the AT4 ($50,657), and the Denali ($55,210).[1] In general, the Acadia has an average insurance rate of $131 per month.

    A similar model, the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia, has a comparable base MSRP of $44,985 but is more expensive to insure, with an average monthly rate of $187.

    The table below lists the overall average car insurance rates for the GMC Acadia from some of the top insurers.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$66
    State Farm$78
    Allstate$87
    GEICO$97
    American Family$100
    Progressive$116
    Nationwide$120
    Travelers$127
    Farmers$152
    Liberty Mutual$192
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The GMC Canyon is one of the most popular midsize trucks on the market, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB). The Canyon has an MSRP ranging from $40,095 to $53,695, depending on the trim. For comparison, the Toyota Tacoma, a close competitor, has an MSRP of $33,085 to $54,050.

    Check out the following table for overall average monthly rates for the GMC Canyon for various insurers.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$66
    GEICO$77
    State Farm$78
    Allstate$86
    American Family$100
    Progressive$113
    Nationwide$121
    Travelers$127
    Farmers$154
    Liberty Mutual$189
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Although GMC discontinued the Envoy in 2009, you can still find this SUV on the road. The MSRP for the 2009 Envoy ranged from $32,550 for the SLE Sport Utility 4D to $38,460 for the top-of-the-line Denali Sport Utility 4D. In 2025, a fair price for an Envoy ranges from $8,351 for the SLE Sport and $8,169 for the Denali.

    Similar models include the Mitsubishi Outlander, Honda Pilot, and GMC Terrain, which all have a similar MSRP range.

    Due to its age, the Envoy has fairly low average rates, at $102 per month, but you can find much lower rates. 

    Take a look at the following table, which lists the insurers offering the best overall average rates for the GMC Envoy.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$50
    GEICO$59
    State Farm$60
    Allstate$66
    American Family$77
    Progressive$86
    Nationwide$92
    Travelers$97
    Farmers$118
    Liberty Mutual$145
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The GMC Savana is a full-size van that’s been on the market for more than 20 years. The starting price of a 2025 Savana 2500 Cargo is $43,795 and goes up to $45,695 for the 2500 Cargo Extended. Other trims include the 3500 Cargo, 2500 Passenger, and 3500 Passenger, which has a starting MSRP of $50,545.

    One of the closest models of comparison is the 2025 Chevrolet Express, which has an MSRP ranging from $43,796 to $50,545 for the Express 3500 Passenger model.

    The following table lists the total average monthly rates for the GMC Savana for various insurers.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$69
    GEICO$81
    State Farm$82
    Allstate$91
    American Family$105
    Progressive$118
    Nationwide$126
    Travelers$133
    Farmers$161
    Liberty Mutual$199
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • J.D. Power rates the GMC Sierra as one of the best trucks on the market.[2]

    The 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 has a starting MSRP of $40,495 and goes up to $46,195 for a 1500 Crew Cab. It has an average monthly rate of $141.

    The Sierra is priced higher than one of its main competitors, the Toyota Tacoma, which has a starting MSRP of $37,715 and a lower average monthly rate of $134.

    The table below highlights the cheapest average rates from various insurers for the GMC Sierra.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$70
    GEICO$82
    State Farm$83
    Allstate$91
    American Family$106
    Progressive$119
    Nationwide$127
    Travelers$135
    Farmers$163
    Liberty Mutual$200
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, the Terrain is GMC’s smallest and cheapest SUV. The starting MSRP for a 2025 Terrain is $31,395, which is comparable to similar models, like the Nissan Rogue ($29,980) and the Honda CR-V ($31,495).

    The following table lists the companies offering some of the best overall average insurance rates for a GMC Terrain.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$65
    State Farm$77
    Allstate$86
    GEICO$95
    American Family$99
    Progressive$115
    Nationwide$119
    Travelers$125
    Farmers$151
    Liberty Mutual$190
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The GMC Yukon is a popular full-size SUV. It ranks as one of the best full-size SUVs of 2025 by KBB. With a starting price of $69,395, the Yukon is one of the more expensive and luxurious vehicles offered by GMC.

    The starting price for the top-of-the-line Yukon Denali Ultimate is $103,995. The MSRP for the Yukon is slightly more expensive than similar full-size SUVs, including the Toyota Sequoia ($64,360) and the Porsche Macan ($64,895).

    Here are some of the insurers offering the best average monthly premiums for the GMC Yukon.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$67
    GEICO$79
    State Farm$80
    Allstate$88
    American Family$103
    Progressive$115
    Nationwide$123
    Travelers$130
    Farmers$157
    Liberty Mutual$194
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The Hummer EV is the newer version of the gas-powered Hummer, which was discontinued in 2010. Car and Driver ranks it in the top-10 EV trucks, with the 2025 edition having up to 318 miles of battery range and a tow load of 12,000 pounds.

    The MSRP ranges from $99,045 for the base trim to $107,145 for the highest trim. It has an average insurance rate of $223 per month.

    Competitor models like the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning boast lower MSRPs of $71,700 and $51,975, respectively.[3]

    Here are the cheapest rates for a Hummer EV.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote
    USAA$87
    State Farm$104
    Allstate$115
    GEICO$128
    American Family$132
    Progressive$154
    Nationwide$160
    Travelers$168
    Farmers$202
    Liberty Mutual$255
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for GMC car insurance

Regardless of the GMC model you drive, you want to find the best insurance company for your needs. USAA, GEICO, and State Farm take our top three spots for the most affordable options for GMC drivers. But your rates can vary widely based on personal factors such as your age, gender, location, and driving record.

USAA: Best for military members

USAA logomilitary members
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 2,111 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,198)
Dianne
Verified Review
USAA is good for super good insurance, but it costs much more to receive 'benefits' I don't really need.
Reviewed in Indiana on July 2025
USAA is good for super good insurance, but it costs much more to receive 'benefits' I don't really need.
Winnie
Verified Review
My 57 Years with USAA
Reviewed in Texas on July 2025
Prices are in the range of other top-rated insurances, but the coverage is superior and the service is better. You don't have to wait days for an adjuster. They also pay quickly to top-rated businesses.
James
Verified Review
Great insurance for those who qualify.
Reviewed in Nebraska on July 2025
When a claim is made, USAA will settle the claim in a fast and reasonable manner. They have your back.
See all USAA reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA exclusively serves current and former members of the military and their immediate families and is still the seventh-largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share. USAA offers banking, investing, and retirement services in addition to numerous insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, and more. Auto policyholders can qualify for discounts for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, and living on a military base. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, and the insurer ranked best in most regions in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High customer satisfaction

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

  • Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing

GEICO: Best for discounts

GEICO logodiscounts
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.2 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$111/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$140/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 12,025 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,442)
Marion
Verified Review
Change rates without notification
Reviewed in Georgia on July 2025
They raise rates without notification, and when you call them, it's just, "Well, that's the way it is."
Richard
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Florida on July 2025
Expensive and monthly rates fluctuate.
Ernette
Verified Review
One of the better ones
Reviewed in Florida on July 2025
Easy to work with.
See all GEICO reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
637
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.59
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO, a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, is the third-largest U.S. insurer by market share. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, renters, flood, travel, life, and business insurance, among other products. The insurer offers numerous car insurance discounts to help drivers save. For example, drivers who are accident-free for five years could earn 22% off premiums, and good students could earn 15% off. GEICO’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index score is below average, meaning it receives fewer consumer complaints than average.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

  • Lower customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power

State Farm: Best for customer satisfaction

State Farm logocustomer satisfaction
User Reviews
4.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$57/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 11,325 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,061)
Roxlee
Verified Review
Need a new insurance company
Reviewed in Minnesota on July 2025
Don't waste your time. Good price to start, then raised $20.00 to $50.00 per month after month until I called and removed some options.
Marlene
Verified Review
State Farm
Reviewed in Ohio on July 2025
Great customer service.
Richard
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on July 2025
Adjusted the premium for low mileage. Friendly to this handicapped client.
See all State Farm reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.84
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share and has operated for more than 100 years. Available in all 50 states, State Farm stands out for its customer service, extensive discounts, and optional coverages. The insurer ranked fifth for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Safe drivers can enjoy many State Farm discounts, including ones for young motorists who complete an approved driver training course, for having a vehicle with certain safety equipment, and for going three years or longer without violations or at-fault accidents.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

  • Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records

Average cost of GMC insurance by state

Your location is one of the factors that affect your car insurance rates. If you live in a big city with higher rates of theft, vandalism, or accidents, you’ll likely pay higher rates than someone who lives in a small town that experiences fewer incidents.

The chart below highlights how much drivers pay for car insurance in different states across all GMC models. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama$127
Arizona$155
Arkansas$229
California$215
Colorado$196
Connecticut$298
Delaware$220
Florida$205
Georgia$222
Idaho$112
Illinois$151
Indiana$129
Iowa$108
Kansas$147
Kentucky$193
Louisiana$198
Maine$134
Maryland$302
Massachusetts$159
Michigan$247
Minnesota$174
Mississippi$185
Missouri$172
Montana$148
Nebraska$156
Nevada$250
New Hampshire$101
New Jersey$159
New Mexico$142
New York$420
North Carolina$83
North Dakota$122
Ohio$115
Oklahoma$159
Oregon$143
Pennsylvania$154
Rhode Island$132
South Carolina$240
South Dakota$115
Tennessee$133
Texas$210
Utah$163
Vermont$135
Virginia$171
Washington$142
District of Columbia$307
West Virginia$140
Wisconsin$118
Wyoming$106

How to get insurance through General Motors

General Motors (GM) Insurance, formerly OnStar Insurance, was rebranded in January 2024. GM insurance is currently available to drivers of Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles with model years of 2016 and newer. It uses connected vehicle technology, such as in-vehicle Wi-Fi and real-time maps, to determine your auto insurance rates. The safer you drive, the lower your rates may be.

For instance, wearing your seat belt, avoiding aggressive braking, and minding your speed can all contribute to safer driving and lower rates.

Drivers of GM models from before 2016 can still access traditional auto insurance coverage.

GM Insurance offers a variety of car insurance discounts to help you save, including loyalty, good student, accident-free, multi-vehicle discounts, and several more. The company also works with partners to offer homeowners, renters, and condo insurance.

If you’re interested in GM Insurance, you can get a quote online through the General Motors Insurance website or by calling 1 (844) 674-7253. Currently, GM Insurance is available in only 14 states: Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and Virginia.[4]

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your GMC

While nearly every U.S. state requires minimum liability coverage, you might choose to carry additional insurance options. Some of the most common types of coverage include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    Bodily injury liability is typically part of the minimum auto coverage required by your state. If you cause an accident, this coverage helps pay for medical bills and other accident-related expenses for the other parties.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c8ad9d5019/driving-accidents.svg

    Property damage liability

    The other type of mandatory coverage is property damage liability. This insurance helps pay for any damages you cause to someone else’s car or property.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP)

    Some states require personal injury protection insurance. If you or your passengers are injured in an accident, it helps cover your injuries.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance, or you’re the victim of a hit-and-run, uninsured motorist insurance will help cover you. Underinsured motorist coverage pays for your losses if a driver who doesn’t have enough insurance hits you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage is an optional form of insurance that pays for damages to your car if you collide with another vehicle or object. For instance, if you damage your car after hitting a pothole or crashing into a fence, this coverage will kick in.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle for damages that are not caused by a collision. For instance, if your vehicle is damaged in a fire, hailstorm, or vandalized.

GMC car insurance FAQs

Trying to find the right insurance for your GMC can feel challenging. Insurance costs can vary based on the type of model you drive, your location, driving history, and age. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about GMC insurance.

  • USAA, Allstate, and GEICO offer some of the lowest insurance premiums on GMC models, according to Insurify data. But the cost of your premium can vary widely based on personal factors, including age, location, credit, and driving record.

  • No. The average annual cost of coverage for GMC vehicles is $1,596. GMC rates are comparable to similar makes like Chevrolet and Toyota.

  • The average cost of insurance for a GMC Yukon is $94 per month for liability-only coverage and $177 for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • The GMC protection plan offered by GM is similar to an extended warranty. The cost of the protection plan can vary widely based on variables such as the make and model of your vehicle, your deductible, and the type of coverage you choose.[5]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "GMC."
  2. Jdpower.com. "Discover the Best Trucks by Ratings."
  3. Car and Driver. "Hummer EV."
  4. GM Insurance. "GM Insurance."
  5. GMC. "Protection plans."
