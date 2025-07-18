How to get insurance through General Motors

General Motors (GM) Insurance, formerly OnStar Insurance, was rebranded in January 2024. GM insurance is currently available to drivers of Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles with model years of 2016 and newer. It uses connected vehicle technology, such as in-vehicle Wi-Fi and real-time maps, to determine your auto insurance rates. The safer you drive, the lower your rates may be.

For instance, wearing your seat belt, avoiding aggressive braking, and minding your speed can all contribute to safer driving and lower rates.

Drivers of GM models from before 2016 can still access traditional auto insurance coverage.

GM Insurance offers a variety of car insurance discounts to help you save, including loyalty, good student, accident-free, multi-vehicle discounts, and several more. The company also works with partners to offer homeowners, renters, and condo insurance.

If you’re interested in GM Insurance, you can get a quote online through the General Motors Insurance website or by calling 1 (844) 674-7253. Currently, GM Insurance is available in only 14 states: Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and Virginia.[4]