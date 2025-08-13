Chevrolet Blazer EV Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Over 12 years writing about insurance and personal finance
Emily is a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer and former educator who makes complex financial topics easy to understand. She specializes in the science behind money habits and has written for outlets like The Huffington Post, Business Insider, and The Washington Post.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Chevrolet Blazer EV drivers pay an average of $96 per month for liability coverage and $181 for full-coverage auto insurance. This is below the average insurance costs for similar midsize crossover SUV electric vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Though the Blazer EV is a new offering from General Motors as of model year 2024, it was MotorTrend’s SUV of the year when it debuted, and Chevrolet sold more than 23,000 of these EVs in its first full year of sales.
Learn about finding car insurance for your Blazer EV, including average rates by state and vehicle model year.
Quick Facts
The Chevrolet Blazer EV’s current MSRP ranges from $46,095 to $62,095, with the upper trim level representing the high-performance Super Sport (SS) line.
USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the cheapest rates for the Chevrolet Blazer EV, on average.
The average annual cost of insurance for the Blazer EV is $1,152 for liability-only coverage and $2,172 for full-coverage insurance.
Cost of Chevrolet Blazer EV insurance
The average cost of Chevrolet Blazer EV insurance is $96 per month for liability-only coverage and $181 for full coverage. Budget-minded Blazer EV drivers will find the cheapest rates with USAA, which offers average rates of $44 per month for liability coverage and $92 per month for full coverage.
Insurance rates vary depending on your driving record, location, vehicle model year, and other factors.[1] In the table below, you’ll see how much it costs to cover a Chevy Blazer for each model year.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2025
$171
2024
$156
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The 2025 Chevy Blazer EV has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) that ranges from $46,095 to $62,095.[2] The 2025 edition comes in two trim levels and has a 334-mile range. Drivers who want more luxury can add Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, and the SS grade comes with more than 600 horsepower.
The table below shows the cheapest rates for the 2025 model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$85
State Farm
$101
Allstate
$113
GEICO
$125
American Family
$130
Progressive
$151
Nationwide
$156
Travelers
$165
Farmers
$198
Liberty Mutual
$249
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
In its debut year, the 2024 Blazer EV had a maximum range of 324 miles and 288 horsepower. The 2024 Blazer EV model year didn’t include the Super Sport (SS) trim level. The electric SUV’s MSRP ranged from $53,715 to $57,215.
Here are the cheapest rates for the 2024 Blazer.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$78
State Farm
$93
Allstate
$103
GEICO
$114
American Family
$118
Progressive
$137
Nationwide
$143
Travelers
$151
Farmers
$181
Liberty Mutual
$228
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The Blazer EV compared to competitors
The Honda Prologue, Hyundai Ioniq, and Kia Soul EV are the Chevy Blazer EV’s closest competitors. Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and Tesla’s Model Y also compete as midsize crossover SUVs, but these SUV EVs may get confused for sedans.
The Blazer’s MSRP is comparable to the rest, with the exception of the Kia Soul EV, which has a maximum sticker price of $26,965. Even so, Blazer insurance is the cheapest, except for insurance for the Kia Soul, and the Soul EV beats the Blazer’s average monthly premium by only $4 per month.
Check out the average monthly quotes for each of these vehicles below.
Vehicle
Average Monthly Quote
Chevrolet Blazer EV
$139
Ford Mustang Mach-E
$206
Honda Prologue
$205
Hyundai Ioniq
$153
Kia Soul EV
$135
Tesla Model Y
$221
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of Chevy insurance by state
Your Chevrolet insurance can vary depending on your location, since risk factors differ by state. For example, if you don’t have charging infrastructure within your EV’s driving range, it could potentially affect your insurance costs.
Below, check out the average Chevrolet insurance rates that drivers pay across all Chevy models by state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to lack of data.
Full Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$134
Arizona
$163
Arkansas
$240
California
$226
Colorado
$206
Connecticut
$314
Delaware
$231
Florida
$216
Georgia
$234
Idaho
$117
Illinois
$159
Indiana
$135
Iowa
$114
Kansas
$155
Kentucky
$203
Louisiana
$208
Maine
$141
Maryland
$318
Massachusetts
$167
Michigan
$260
Minnesota
$183
Mississippi
$195
Missouri
$181
Montana
$156
Nebraska
$164
Nevada
$263
New Jersey
$106
New Jersey
$167
New Mexico
$149
New York
$442
North Carolina
$88
North Dakota
$129
Ohio
$121
Oklahoma
$167
Oregon
$151
Pennsylvania
$162
Rhode Island
$138
South Carolina
$253
South Dakota
$121
Tennessee
$140
Texas
$221
Utah
$172
Vermont
$142
Virginia
$180
Washington
$150
District of Columbia
$323
West Virginia
$147
Wisconsin
$124
Wyoming
$112
Factors affecting EV insurance costs
Insuring an electric vehicle can cost more than insuring a traditional gas-powered vehicle. This additional cost has several reasons, including:[3]
Electric vehicles cost more to buy. The average 2024 price of a new EV was $55,544, while the average new car across all categories sold for $49,740 that year. A higher initial price means a higher value and a higher insurance premium.
Electric vehicles cost more to repair. Not only might repairs on your EV require specialized knowledge or equipment, but battery damage may also require special safety protocols.
Electric vehicle batteries are expensive to replace. If you need a new EV battery, it could set you back as much as $15,000, not including labor, while a replacement battery for a gas vehicle generally costs between $45 and $250.
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Blazer EV
Getting enough coverage for your Blazer EV can be confusing. Start with your state’s minimum liability coverage requirements. But most experts suggest purchasing higher liability limits to better financially protect yourself. From there, consider adding the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance will help pay the repair costs of your Blazer EV if you get into an at-fault accident. Without this coverage, you’ll pay out of pocket to repair any damage to your EV.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your Blazer from anything other than a collision, such as extreme weather, vandalism, theft, or a falling object. This coverage can help you pay for repairs that you’d otherwise pay on your own.
Personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments (MedPay)
PIP coverage or MedPay helps pay for your and your passengers’ medical expenses after an accident, regardless of fault. Some states require all drivers to carry this coverage, but it may be a good idea even if it’s not mandatory, especially if your health insurance coverage is spotty.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM)
If a driver with no insurance or insufficient insurance causes an accident, UM/UIM insurance can help cover the cost of your property damage and medical bills. You may live in an area that requires you to carry this kind of coverage, but uninsured motorist insurance can be a worthwhile addition even if it’s not a requirement.
Chevrolet Blazer EV car insurance FAQs
Whether you already own a Chevy Blazer EV or are thinking of buying one, the answers to the following common insurance questions can help.
USAA, GEICO, and State Farm have the cheapest average quotes for the Chevy Blazer EV, according to Insurify data. But no two EV drivers are likely to find the cheapest rates from the same insurer, since rates depend on factors like your ZIP code, driving history, claims history, vehicles, mileage, and more. That’s why it’s so important to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.
The average cost of Chevrolet Blazer EV insurance is $96 per month for liability-only insurance and $181 for full-coverage insurance, according to Insurify data.
The Chevy Blazer EV is slightly cheaper to insure than the national average, costing an average of $139 per month, or $1,668 per year. Compare that to the national average cost of $144 per month, or $1,729 per year.
Chevrolet doesn’t list its replacement battery prices online, although several sources indicate that most EV replacement batteries typically cost upwards of $15,000 to $20,000.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
