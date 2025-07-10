Home>Car Insurance

Cost of Acura Car Insurance (2025)

Acura car insurance costs an average of $104 per month for liability-only coverage and $195 per month for full coverage.

Updated

Acura made its debut in 1986 as Honda’s luxury and performance division. Soon after, inspired by Acura’s success, Toyota and Nissan launched their own luxury brands, Lexus and Infiniti. Now, nearly 40 years after its initial launch, Acura maintains its popularity, selling 132,367 vehicles in the U.S. in 2024.[1]

Acura drivers pay less for insurance coverage than people who drive a Lexus or an Infiniti. Whether you already drive an Acura or want to buy one, here’s what you need to know about Acura car insurance.

Quick Facts

  • The 2025 Acura Integra has a maximum MSRP of $38,000, making this small luxury sedan significantly less expensive than the average new car price of $49,740.

  • Acura discontinued the TL and the TSX in 2014, the RLX in 2020, and the ILX in 2022.

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO offer some of the cheapest Acura car insurance.

Cost of Acura insurance by model

The cost of Acura car insurance can vary a great deal depending on which model you drive. In the table below, you’ll find the average monthly quotes for eight of the most popular models.

Acura Model
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Integra$188
ILX$166
MDX$141
RDX$133
RLX$185
TL$145
TLX$178
TSX$146
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Acura insurance by model

How much you pay for Acura insurance depends on the model you drive. See insurance information from popular Acura models in the sections below.

  • The Integra is Acura’s small, fuel-efficient luxury sedan. The 2025 model has an MSRP of $33,000 to $38,000, making it much more affordable than its competitor, the Audi A3, which has an MSRP ranging from $48,700 to $54,900.[2]

    Here, you can see the average full-coverage quotes from several insurers for the Integra.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$125
    GEICO$148
    State Farm$149
    Allstate$166
    Progressive$193
    American Family$194
    Nationwide$230
    Travelers$242
    Farmers$295
    Liberty Mutual$315
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Acura discontinued the ILX after 2022.[3] This compact luxury sedan had an original MSRP of $27,300 to $33,200 for its final production year. The BMW 2-Series is a similar compact luxury sedan. Its 2022 original MSRP was $35,700 to $48,550.

    Here, you can see monthly full-coverage quotes for the ILX from several insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$111
    GEICO$131
    State Farm$132
    Allstate$147
    Progressive$170
    American Family$171
    Nationwide$203
    Travelers$214
    Farmers$261
    Liberty Mutual$279
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The MDX is Acura’s midsize SUV offering, comparable to the Audi Q7. The 2025 MDX has an MSRP that ranges from $51,200 to $75,250, depending on the trim level you choose.[4]

    In the table below, you can see average full-coverage quotes for the MDX model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$94
    GEICO$111
    State Farm$112
    Allstate$124
    Progressive$144
    American Family$145
    Nationwide$172
    Travelers$182
    Farmers$221
    Liberty Mutual$236
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 RDX has an MSRP of $44,700 to $54,450, which makes it more affordable than the next-highest-ranked contender, the BMW X3, which ranges from $49,950 to $64,700.[5]

    RDX full-coverage insurance quotes are shown in the table below. USAA, GEICO, and State Farm typically offer the cheapest rates for this model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$89
    GEICO$105
    State Farm$106
    Allstate$118
    Progressive$137
    American Family$137
    Nationwide$163
    Travelers$172
    Farmers$209
    Liberty Mutual$223
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The final year of production for the RLX, Acura’s large luxury sedan, was 2020. The 2020 model year had an original MSRP of $54,900 to $61,900, depending on trim level.[6]

    USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the cheapest rates for the Acura RLX. You can see full-coverage quotes from additional insurers in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$123
    GEICO$146
    State Farm$147
    Allstate$164
    Progressive$190
    American Family$191
    Nationwide$226
    Travelers$239
    Farmers$291
    Liberty Mutual$311
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Discontinued in 2014, the Acura TL was a luxury midsize car with an original MSRP of $36,030 to $45,510 for its final model year.[7]

    Full-coverage quotes for the Acura TL are shown in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$97
    GEICO$114
    State Farm$115
    Allstate$128
    Progressive$149
    American Family$150
    Nationwide$178
    Travelers$187
    Farmers$228
    Liberty Mutual$244
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • As a midsize luxury car, the TLX has a lot of competition. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is ranked top of the heap by U.S. News and World Report, but it comes with a hefty price tag. The 2025 Benz has an MSRP ranging from $62,450 to $70,850, depending on trim package. The TLX has a more affordable range of $45,400 to $50,400.[8]

    If you’re wondering how much it costs to insure a TLX model, check out the full-coverage quotes in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$119
    GEICO$140
    State Farm$142
    Allstate$157
    Progressive$183
    American Family$184
    Nationwide$218
    Travelers$230
    Farmers$279
    Liberty Mutual$299
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The last TSX came off Acura’s production line back in 2014, marking the end of this small luxury vehicle. During its final 2014 run, the TSX had an MSRP that ranged from $30,635 to $39,275.[9]

    In the table below, you can see average full-coverage quotes for the TSX model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$97
    GEICO$115
    State Farm$116
    Allstate$129
    Progressive$150
    American Family$151
    Nationwide$179
    Travelers$189
    Farmers$230
    Liberty Mutual$245
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for Acura car insurance

The best insurance company for you will depend on your driving history, location, coverage levels, age, and other factors. But Insurify found these insurers are among the best for Acura drivers.

State Farm: Best overall

State Farm logobest overall
User Reviews
4.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 11,282 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,047)

Roseann

July 7, 2025

Verified Review

Excellent

I've checked several insurance companies and State Farm always comes out on top.

Alice

July 7, 2025

Verified Review

State Farm Cares

All good... the staff is great and they care about your issues.

Sheri

July 7, 2025

Verified Review

Raising Rates Continues

Sometimes there's a long wait to speak to a real person, and after 25 years of being a customer, rates keep rising at an alarming rate. I haven’t had a claim.
See all State Farm reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.84
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share and has operated for more than 100 years. Available in all 50 states, State Farm stands out for its customer service, extensive discounts, and optional coverages. The insurer ranked fifth for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Safe drivers can enjoy many State Farm discounts, including ones for young motorists who complete an approved driver training course, for having a vehicle with certain safety equipment, and for going three years or longer without violations or at-fault accidents.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

  • Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records

USAA: Best for military members

USAA logomilitary members
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 2,105 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,194)

Errin

July 9, 2025

Verified Review

They Could Do Better!

Average, but not a real discount rate, and rates go up yearly and worsen after even a small claim.

Herbert

July 5, 2025

Verified Review

Personally beneficial

Very easy to work with.

John

June 17, 2025

Verified Review

USAA Critique

High exposure in the South and East leads to higher premiums. They do have a SafePilot program, which I use. They also have a cashback program, which I use.
See all USAA reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA exclusively serves current and former members of the military and their immediate families and is still the seventh-largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share. USAA offers banking, investing, and retirement services in addition to numerous insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, and more. Auto policyholders can qualify for discounts for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, and living on a military base. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, and the insurer ranked best in most regions in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High customer satisfaction

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

  • Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing

GEICO: Best for drivers with an incident

GEICO logodrivers with an incident
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.2 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$113/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 12,002 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO

Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,436)

Richard

July 8, 2025

Verified Review

Pricing Information

They quoted me one price, but when I called them back, they gave me another, higher price.

Jacq

July 8, 2025

Verified Review

My policy is expensive and customer service is lacking

I find my policy to be expensive, and when I need help, I have to call multiple times to get my issue resolved. Overall, I'm unsatisfied with the service.

Sharry

July 7, 2025

Verified Review

Every insurance is too high

Rates are high. They should be going down, but they are going up. I have a good record.
See all GEICO reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
637
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.59
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO, a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, is the third-largest U.S. insurer by market share. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, renters, flood, travel, life, and business insurance, among other products. The insurer offers numerous car insurance discounts to help drivers save. For example, drivers who are accident-free for five years could earn 22% off premiums, and good students could earn 15% off. GEICO’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index score is below average, meaning it receives fewer consumer complaints than average.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

  • Lower customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power

Average cost of Acura insurance by state

An Acura driver in one state may pay higher rates than someone driving the same vehicle in another state because of the variations in traffic, crime rates, climate, and repair costs in different locations.

Check out the average rates Acura drivers pay in each state in the map below. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$142
Arizona$174
Arkansas$256
California$241
Colorado$220
Connecticut$335
Delaware$246
Florida$230
Georgia$249
Idaho$125
Illinois$170
Indiana$144
Iowa$121
Kansas$165
Kentucky$217
Louisiana$222
Maine$151
Maryland$339
Massachusetts$178
Michigan$277
Minnesota$195
Mississippi$207
Missouri$193
Montana$166
Nebraska$175
Nevada$281
New Hampshire$113
New Jersey$178
New Mexico$159
New York$471
North Carolina$94
North Dakota$137
Ohio$129
Oklahoma$178
Oregon$161
Pennsylvania$173
Rhode Island$147
South Carolina$269
South Dakota$129
Tennessee$149
Texas$236
Utah$183
Vermont$152
Virginia$192
Washington$160
District of Columbia$344
West Virginia$157
Wisconsin$132
Wyoming$119

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Acura

It’s important to make sure you have the right coverage level for your Acura, starting with the state-minimum coverage required to legally get behind the wheel. But it’s generally a good idea to have more insurance than the state-mandated minimums, and you may also want to add other coverage options, like these:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you’re in an at-fault accident, collision insurance will help with your Acura’s repair costs once you’ve paid the deductible. Otherwise, you’d have to pay out of pocket for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If something other than an accident damages your Acura — such as a falling object, extreme weather, an animal, or vandalism — comprehensive insurance will help with repair costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP)

    If a car accident injures you or your passengers, PIP coverage will help you pay for medical expenses, regardless of who was at fault in the accident. Not everyone may need PIP insurance, but if you don’t have health insurance or medical expenses are out of reach, it can help.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you’re in an accident with a driver who doesn’t carry insurance, or who doesn’t have enough insurance, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help you pay for damage to your Acura or for your medical bills.

Acura car insurance FAQs

The answers to the following questions about Acura car insurance can help you find the best coverage for your insurance needs.

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm typically offer the cheapest Acura insurance. But the cheapest car insurance premiums won’t be the same for any two Acura drivers since your driver profile, location, claims history, vehicle type, safety features, and Acura’s mileage can all affect what rates companies offer you.

  • Acura vehicles cost less to insure than their direct brand competitors, Lexus and Infiniti. Depending on the specific model, insurance premiums for Acura vehicles range from about 10% below the national average (Acura RDX) to 28% above the national average (Acura Integra).

  • The Acura MDX has an average monthly liability-only rate of $97 and an average monthly full-coverage rate of $184. This is just below the monthly national average rate of $107 for liability-only insurance and $193 for full coverage.

  • While consumers consider Acura a luxury brand, it doesn’t necessarily come with the high-cost insurance premiums associated with luxury vehicles. Insurers may charge higher rates for expensive luxury cars that need costly specialty parts for any repairs. Though Acuras offer a luxurious driving experience, they’re affordable to drive and own, and they also tend to have affordable insurance premiums.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. CarPro. "Full-Year Auto Sales Report For 2024."
  2. U.S. News. "2025 Acura Integra."
  3. US News. "2022 Acura ILX."
  4. US News. "2025 Acura MDX."
  5. US News. "Best Luxury Compact SUVs for 2025 and 2026."
  6. US News. "2020 Acura RLX."
  7. US News. "2014 Acura TL."
  8. US News. "2025 Acura TLX."
  9. US News. "2014 Acura TSX."
