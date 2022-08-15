How to Switch Your Car Insurance in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

Step 1: Figure Out Whether It Makes Sense to Switch

Switching car insurance can lead to better rates and help you save on insurance costs.

However, it’s not always the best idea. There are some situations in which you might want to think twice before switching. If you’ve had a recent accident or ticket, switching now may keep you from securing the best rates.

Also, if you have a loyalty discount or bundle discount because you pair your car insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance, for example, you may want to remain with your current car insurance company. In addition, if you qualify for accident forgiveness, which can save you thousands of dollars, you probably won’t save money by switching.

