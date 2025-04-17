Cheapest Liability Car Insurance in New York (2025)

What does liability car insurance cover in New York?

Liability-only car insurance in New York includes three separate coverages: liability, personal injury protection (PIP), and uninsured/underinsured motorist.[2]

Liability insurance covers medical and repair costs for the other driver and their passengers if you cause a car accident. Property damage pays for their car repairs, while bodily injury coverage covers their medical bills.

PIP coverage pays your accident-related medical expenses — regardless of who’s at fault. And if a driver without insurance or insufficient coverage causes an accident, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps pay for your accident-related expenses.

Liability car insurance in New York is more robust than in other states since it includes PIP and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. But it doesn’t cover your vehicle repairs if you cause an accident or hit an object. It also doesn’t cover weather-related damage, theft, or vandalism.

For example, if you accidentally hit a mailbox and damage both it and your car’s bumper, your liability insurance covers the mailbox repairs but won’t pay for your bumper.

Pros and cons of having liability-only car insurance

Liability coverage meets the minimum insurance requirement in New York, but it’s not as extensive as other options. Here’s what to consider.