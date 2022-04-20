10 States with the Most Speeding Tickets in 2022

10. Wyoming

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on record: 12.01%

Drivers per 10,000 with a failure to yield violation on record: 43.9

Maximum posted speed limit (urban interstates): 75 mph

It appears some Wyoming drivers have a need for speed. At 12.01%, the state’s speeding violation rate is the tenth-highest in the nation. To even get ticketed, Cowboy State motorists need to be driving fast, too: with a maximum posted speed limit of 75 mph, Wyoming allows urban interstate travelers to legally drive up to 10 mph above the national median.

9. Colorado

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on record: 12.03%

Drivers per 10,000 with a failure to yield violation on record: 41.7

Maximum posted speed limit (urban interstates): 65 mph

Another mountain state, another state with above-average rates of speeding. With 12.03% of Colorado drivers reporting a speeding fraction on record, the state’s speeding rate is 1.3 times higher than the national average.

8. Washington

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on record: 12.17%

Drivers per 10,000 with a failure to yield violation on record: 55.3

Maximum posted speed limit (urban interstates): 60 mph

The Evergreen State’s speeding infraction rate is 33% higher than the national average, and, at 12.17%, places the state eighth on the list of states with the most speeding tickets. Washington motorists are also cited for failing to yield to another driver or to a pedestrian 19% more often than average.

7. Alaska

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on record: 12.40%

Drivers per 10,000 with a failure to yield violation on record: 60.7

Maximum posted speed limit (urban interstates): 55 mph

With a speeding infraction rate of 12.40%, Alaska ranks seventh on the list of states with the most speeding tickets. As the least densely populated state in the nation, its drivers often have to travel long distances to reach their destination, yet the state’s maximum posted speed limit for urban interstates is 55 mph — tied for the slowest in the nation. This combination of long commutes and slower speed limits might contribute to Alaska motorists bending the rules of the road at elevated rates.

6. Virginia

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on record: 12.65%

Drivers per 10,000 with a failure to yield violation on record: 75.4

Maximum posted speed limit (urban interstates): 70 mph

Virginia is notable among the ten states with the most speeding tickets for being one of the only two states on the East Coast. Its 12.65% speeding violation rate is 1.4 times higher than the national average. It appears that when it comes to racking up speeding infractions, Virginia drivers have more in common with motorists from the Mountain West and Midwest than they do with their fellow drivers along the Atlantic.

5. South Carolina

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on record: 13.35%

Drivers per 10,000 with a failure to yield violation on record: 39.0

Maximum posted speed limit (urban interstates): 70 mph

Palmetto State drivers significantly exceed posted speed limits 45% more often than the national average. 13.35% of South Carolina motorists have a prior speeding ticket on record, placing the state fifth on the list of states with the most speeding infractions. Driving in South Carolina is also more dangerous than anywhere else in the country, as the state has the highest number of traffic deaths per mile driven.

4. Wisconsin

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on record: 13.43%

Drivers per 10,000 with a failure to yield violation on record: 91.9

Maximum posted speed limit (urban interstates): 70 mph

With 13.43% of Wisconsin drivers reporting a prior speeding ticket on record, the Badger State ranks fourth on the list of states with the most speeding violations in 2022. 91.9 per 10,000 Wisconsin motorists have a failure to yield infraction on record, which is the highest rate in the country, exceeding the national average by a whopping 163%.

3. North Dakota

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on record: 14.41%

Drivers per 10,000 with a failure to yield violation on record: 20.7

Maximum posted speed limit (urban interstates): 75 mph

Certain North Dakota drivers really know how to put the pedal to the metal. The state’s 14.41% speeding infraction rate is third-highest in the country, yet North Dakota’s maximum posted speed limit on urban interstates goes all the way up to 75 mph, tied for the highest maximum in the nation. North Dakota, however, is the only state on this list with a below-average share of drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

2. Iowa

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on record: 14.87%

Drivers per 10,000 with a failure to yield violation on record: 49.5

Maximum posted speed limit (urban interstates): 55 mph

Fun fact: Iowa is the only state bordered by two navigable rivers (the Missouri and the Mississippi). Not very fun fact: 14.87% of Iowa drivers report a speeding ticket on their driving record. This share is 1.6 times greater than the national average, and it places the Hawkeye State second on the list of states with the most speeding tickets.

1. Ohio

Percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on record: 14.95%

Drivers per 10,000 with a failure to yield violation on record: 61.2

Maximum posted speed limit (urban interstates): 65 mph

Just like Hawkeye State drivers, many Buckeye motorists also don’t have much of an eye for posted speed limits, despite what both state nicknames might suggest. 14.95% of Ohio drivers have a prior speeding ticket on record, which is the most of any state in the country. Furthermore, the state’s failure to yield infraction rate of 61.2 per 10,000 drivers is 75% higher than the national average.