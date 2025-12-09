Subaru and Hyundai Models Are the Cheapest 2024/2025 Vehicles to Insure

The 10 cheapest 2024/2025 vehicle models to insure

Insurers consider numerous factors when setting rates, especially a driver’s unique profile. But the car itself significantly affects the cost of insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).[1] Companies look at several vehicle factors, including a model’s typical repair costs, overall safety, history of losses, and likelihood of theft.

The 10 vehicle models with the cheapest average full-coverage car insurance costs all have low or moderate prices, and most also have high safety ratings and a history of below-average insurer losses.



1. Subaru Outback

Average annual full-coverage premium: $1,988

Average starting price: $29,593

Vehicle type: Midsize SUV

Subaru models often rank among the most affordable vehicles to insure. The 2024 and 2025 Subaru Outback is a classic example of the automaker’s outdoorsy and dependable style. Like most new vehicles, it comes with driver safety technology, including automatic braking and lane detection. And, while that tech can be expensive to repair, its average car insurance costs are below the national average for all vehicles, not just newer ones.

Insurers consider numerous factors when setting rates, especially a driver’s unique profile, but a vehicle’s safety record and loss history can also influence insurance costs. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) chose the Subaru Outback as a Top Safety Pick in 2024 and 2025.[2]

Its history of insurance losses is also “substantially better than average,” according to the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI).[3] The Outback’s insurance losses are 38% below average for collision coverage and 41% below average for bodily injury liability coverage.

2. Hyundai Santa Cruz

Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,068

Average starting price: $29,270

Vehicle type: Compact pickup

The Hyundai Santa Cruz is for people who want a truck “for fun instead of work,” according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).[4] And its insurance costs definitely don’t get in the way of the fun. Drivers with a 2024 or 2025 Santa Cruz pay $755 less per year than the national average cost of full-coverage car insurance for 2024/2025 models, according to Insurify data.

The Santa Cruz was also an IIHS Top Safety Pick in 2024 and 2025. Its history of insurance losses ranks closer to average, but its all-American make means it’s less expensive to repair because parts are easier to get. Hyundai produces the Santa Cruz at its Montgomery, Alabama, manufacturing plant.

3. Subaru Forester

Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,077

Average starting price: $29,155

Vehicle type: Compact SUV

The Subaru Forester makes this list because it has maintained its rugged capabilities even as the automaker updated it with driver assistance technology for 2024 and 2025. And its average full-coverage car insurance premium is below the national average.

The Forester was an IIHS Top Safety Pick in 2024 and 2025. Its insurance loss history is much better than average, according to the HLDI. The Forester’s insurance losses are 36% below average for collision coverage and 47% below average for bodily injury liability coverage, signaling a lower overall financial risk to insurers.

4. Subaru Ascent

Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,086

Average starting price: $37,905

Vehicle type: Midsize SUV

Despite its higher sticker price, full-coverage insurance costs for the Subaru Ascent are also below the national average, Insurify data shows.

Solidifying its family-friendly reputation, the Ascent earned the IIHS’s Top Safety Pick status in 2024 and 2025. It also has an insurance loss history that’s significantly better than average. The Ascent scores well across all coverage types, with its losses 33% below average for collision coverage, 41% below average for property damage, and 45% below average for bodily injury liability coverage.

5. Subaru Legacy

Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,188

Average starting price: $26,438

Vehicle type: Midsize sedan

Sharing many characteristics with other vehicles in the top 10, the Subaru Legacy — the only sedan on this list — is relatively affordable to insure. It has Subaru’s driver assistance technology and is the only midsize sedan with all-wheel drive, making it safer to drive in harsher climates.

The Legacy was an IIHS Top Safety Pick in 2024 but didn’t earn the title in 2025, though it still appears to have scored relatively high. Like other Subaru models on this list, it also has a better-than-average insurance loss history. The Legacy’s insurance losses are 21% below average for collision coverage and 27% below average for property damage, according to the HLDI.

6. Subaru Crosstrek

Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,208

Average starting price: $26,055

Vehicle type: Subcompact SUV

The Subaru Crosstrek has been around for decades and wins as the most affordable car on this list. Its combined average starting price and insurance rate is the lowest of any vehicle in the top 10. Like its Subaru siblings, all-wheel drive and updated safety technology are a given in newer models.

The Crosstrek also earns strong safety ratings. The 2024 model was an IIHS Top Safety Pick, and its 2025 model scored high as well.

Its insurance loss history is also impressively low. Its insurance losses for collision coverage are 47% below average, the lowest of any model on this list. Its personal injury losses are 38% below average, and comprehensive coverage losses are 34% below average.

7. Nissan Murano

Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,209

Average starting price: $40,995

Vehicle type: Midsize SUV

The Nissan Murano’s high safety ratings and favorable loss history likely contribute to its low insurance costs. The Murano is also an American-made car, produced at two plants in Tennessee, which can help lower repair costs. Although its average starting price is almost $15,000 higher than the Crosstrek, its average annual insurance costs are just $1 more.

The Murano’s 2025 model earned the IIHS’s coveted Top Safety Pick+ ranking, demonstrating its capacity to limit passenger injuries in rigorous crash tests. Its insurance loss history is also better than average. The model’s insurance losses are 21% below average for property damage and also below average for collision, comprehensive, and bodily injury liability coverages.

8. Honda Passport

Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,239

Average starting price: $43,600

Vehicle type: Midsize SUV

The Honda Passport’s lower insurance costs are likely due to its easily obtainable auto parts and a substantially better-than-average insurance loss history. The Passport is designed in the U.S. and manufactured at a Honda plant in Lincoln, Alabama. It’s also been around and relatively unchanged for several years, meaning aftermarket parts are more readily available.

The 2025 model features a trim option with scratch-resistant cladding, according to KBB, which can reduce the need for repairs following an incident. Its collision and comprehensive coverage losses are both low, at 32% and 31% below average, respectively.

It has mixed safety scores from the IIHS, however. The Passport scores well for crashworthiness on the driver’s side in a front collision test, but just “acceptable” for the passenger side.

9. Acura RDX

Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,294

Average starting price: $45,875

Vehicle type: Compact luxury SUV

The Acura RDX marks the seventh SUV on this list, but the first luxury vehicle among the cheapest newer models to insure. Its higher sticker price means it’s more expensive to replace, but local production, top safety scores, and a below-average insurance loss history may keep rates relatively affordable.

Acura has four U.S. auto plants, all in Ohio, making parts easier to find and much less susceptible to economic factors like tariffs. The RDX also secured Top Safety Pick status in 2024 and 2025, scoring particularly well in crashworthiness, crash avoidance, and seat belt and child restraint systems.

It also has a history of low insurance losses, notably 47% below average for comprehensive coverage and 42% below average for bodily injury liability coverage.

10. Ford Maverick

Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,295

Average starting price: $27,678

Vehicle type: Compact pickup

The Ford Maverick joins the Hyundai Santa Cruz — pretty much its only compact pickup competitor, according to KBB — as one of the cheapest 2024/2025 models to insure. Its modest price could be a significant factor here, reducing the replacement cost and related insurance risk.

Although it features some standard safety technology, such as automatic braking and pedestrian detection, the IIHS didn’t rate it as highly as the Santa Cruz. For example, it had good scores in a side collision test but more mixed scores in a front crash test.

It’s better-than-average — and better than the Santa Cruz — history of insurance losses could also help bring down rates. Its insurance losses are 21% below average for collision coverage and 24% below average for comprehensive coverage.