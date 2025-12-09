Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
Subaru and Hyundai Models Are the Cheapest 2024/2025 Vehicles to Insure

Drivers with a 2024/2025 Subaru Outback pay almost $1,000 less per year than the national average.

Drivers shopping for the newest model years may see higher-than-average car insurance costs, but not every new model comes with a hefty insurance bill.

The average 2024/2025 vehicle costs $2,823 per year to insure, according to Insurify data. That’s about $700 above the national average cost for all vehicles ($2,112). And, while advanced technology in newer cars can increase repair and claims costs, several 2024/2025 models stand out for their below-average premiums.

The most affordable options share the same traits: accessible prices, favorable insurance loss histories, and strong safety ratings. Subaru models, in particular, dominate the list of cheapest 2024/2025 models to insure, per Insurify’s analysis. But automakers Hyundai, Nissan, Honda, Acura, and Ford also have models on the top 10 list.

Key findings:

  • Five Subaru models rank among the 10 cheapest 2024/2025 vehicles to insure, including the Outback, Forester, Ascent, Legacy, and Crosstrek.

  • Seven of the 10 cheapest 2024/2025 models to insure are SUVs. The Subaru Outback, a midsize SUV, is the cheapest, costing $1,988 per year for full coverage.

  • The cheapest 2024/2025 vehicle model to insure varies by state. The most inexpensive model to insure in Florida is the Jeep Compass, while in Maine it’s the Chevrolet Equinox.

  • The best car insurance rate can vary depending on regional and individual factors that influence rates, such as state insurance requirements or a driver’s credit history.

The 10 cheapest 2024/2025 vehicle models to insure

Insurers consider numerous factors when setting rates, especially a driver’s unique profile. But the car itself significantly affects the cost of insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).[1] Companies look at several vehicle factors, including a model’s typical repair costs, overall safety, history of losses, and likelihood of theft.

The 10 vehicle models with the cheapest average full-coverage car insurance costs all have low or moderate prices, and most also have high safety ratings and a history of below-average insurer losses.

1. Subaru Outback

  • Average annual full-coverage premium: $1,988

  • Average starting price: $29,593

  • Vehicle type: Midsize SUV

Subaru models often rank among the most affordable vehicles to insure. The 2024 and 2025 Subaru Outback is a classic example of the automaker’s outdoorsy and dependable style. Like most new vehicles, it comes with driver safety technology, including automatic braking and lane detection. And, while that tech can be expensive to repair, its average car insurance costs are below the national average for all vehicles, not just newer ones.

Insurers consider numerous factors when setting rates, especially a driver’s unique profile, but a vehicle’s safety record and loss history can also influence insurance costs. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) chose the Subaru Outback as a Top Safety Pick in 2024 and 2025.[2]

Its history of insurance losses is also “substantially better than average,” according to the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI).[3] The Outback’s insurance losses are 38% below average for collision coverage and 41% below average for bodily injury liability coverage.

2. Hyundai Santa Cruz

  • Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,068

  • Average starting price: $29,270

  • Vehicle type: Compact pickup

The Hyundai Santa Cruz is for people who want a truck “for fun instead of work,” according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).[4] And its insurance costs definitely don’t get in the way of the fun. Drivers with a 2024 or 2025 Santa Cruz pay $755 less per year than the national average cost of full-coverage car insurance for 2024/2025 models, according to Insurify data.

The Santa Cruz was also an IIHS Top Safety Pick in 2024 and 2025. Its history of insurance losses ranks closer to average, but its all-American make means it’s less expensive to repair because parts are easier to get. Hyundai produces the Santa Cruz at its Montgomery, Alabama, manufacturing plant.

3. Subaru Forester

  • Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,077

  • Average starting price: $29,155

  • Vehicle type: Compact SUV

The Subaru Forester makes this list because it has maintained its rugged capabilities even as the automaker updated it with driver assistance technology for 2024 and 2025. And its average full-coverage car insurance premium is below the national average.

The Forester was an IIHS Top Safety Pick in 2024 and 2025. Its insurance loss history is much better than average, according to the HLDI. The Forester’s insurance losses are 36% below average for collision coverage and 47% below average for bodily injury liability coverage, signaling a lower overall financial risk to insurers.

4. Subaru Ascent

  • Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,086

  • Average starting price: $37,905

  • Vehicle type: Midsize SUV

Despite its higher sticker price, full-coverage insurance costs for the Subaru Ascent are also below the national average, Insurify data shows.

Solidifying its family-friendly reputation, the Ascent earned the IIHS’s Top Safety Pick status in 2024 and 2025. It also has an insurance loss history that’s significantly better than average. The Ascent scores well across all coverage types, with its losses 33% below average for collision coverage, 41% below average for property damage, and 45% below average for bodily injury liability coverage.

5. Subaru Legacy

  • Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,188

  • Average starting price: $26,438

  • Vehicle type: Midsize sedan

Sharing many characteristics with other vehicles in the top 10, the Subaru Legacy — the only sedan on this list — is relatively affordable to insure. It has Subaru’s driver assistance technology and is the only midsize sedan with all-wheel drive, making it safer to drive in harsher climates.

The Legacy was an IIHS Top Safety Pick in 2024 but didn’t earn the title in 2025, though it still appears to have scored relatively high. Like other Subaru models on this list, it also has a better-than-average insurance loss history. The Legacy’s insurance losses are 21% below average for collision coverage and 27% below average for property damage, according to the HLDI.

6. Subaru Crosstrek

  • Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,208

  • Average starting price: $26,055

  • Vehicle type: Subcompact SUV

The Subaru Crosstrek has been around for decades and wins as the most affordable car on this list. Its combined average starting price and insurance rate is the lowest of any vehicle in the top 10. Like its Subaru siblings, all-wheel drive and updated safety technology are a given in newer models.

The Crosstrek also earns strong safety ratings. The 2024 model was an IIHS Top Safety Pick, and its 2025 model scored high as well.

Its insurance loss history is also impressively low. Its insurance losses for collision coverage are 47% below average, the lowest of any model on this list. Its personal injury losses are 38% below average, and comprehensive coverage losses are 34% below average.

7. Nissan Murano

  • Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,209

  • Average starting price: $40,995

  • Vehicle type: Midsize SUV

The Nissan Murano’s high safety ratings and favorable loss history likely contribute to its low insurance costs. The Murano is also an American-made car, produced at two plants in Tennessee, which can help lower repair costs. Although its average starting price is almost $15,000 higher than the Crosstrek, its average annual insurance costs are just $1 more.

The Murano’s 2025 model earned the IIHS’s coveted Top Safety Pick+ ranking, demonstrating its capacity to limit passenger injuries in rigorous crash tests. Its insurance loss history is also better than average. The model’s insurance losses are 21% below average for property damage and also below average for collision, comprehensive, and bodily injury liability coverages.

8. Honda Passport

  • Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,239

  • Average starting price: $43,600

  • Vehicle type: Midsize SUV

The Honda Passport’s lower insurance costs are likely due to its easily obtainable auto parts and a substantially better-than-average insurance loss history. The Passport is designed in the U.S. and manufactured at a Honda plant in Lincoln, Alabama. It’s also been around and relatively unchanged for several years, meaning aftermarket parts are more readily available.

The 2025 model features a trim option with scratch-resistant cladding, according to KBB, which can reduce the need for repairs following an incident. Its collision and comprehensive coverage losses are both low, at 32% and 31% below average, respectively.

It has mixed safety scores from the IIHS, however. The Passport scores well for crashworthiness on the driver’s side in a front collision test, but just “acceptable” for the passenger side.

9. Acura RDX

  • Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,294

  • Average starting price: $45,875

  • Vehicle type: Compact luxury SUV

The Acura RDX marks the seventh SUV on this list, but the first luxury vehicle among the cheapest newer models to insure. Its higher sticker price means it’s more expensive to replace, but local production, top safety scores, and a below-average insurance loss history may keep rates relatively affordable.

Acura has four U.S. auto plants, all in Ohio, making parts easier to find and much less susceptible to economic factors like tariffs. The RDX also secured Top Safety Pick status in 2024 and 2025, scoring particularly well in crashworthiness, crash avoidance, and seat belt and child restraint systems.

It also has a history of low insurance losses, notably 47% below average for comprehensive coverage and 42% below average for bodily injury liability coverage.

10. Ford Maverick

  • Average annual full-coverage premium: $2,295

  • Average starting price: $27,678

  • Vehicle type: Compact pickup

The Ford Maverick joins the Hyundai Santa Cruz — pretty much its only compact pickup competitor, according to KBB — as one of the cheapest 2024/2025 models to insure. Its modest price could be a significant factor here, reducing the replacement cost and related insurance risk.

Although it features some standard safety technology, such as automatic braking and pedestrian detection, the IIHS didn’t rate it as highly as the Santa Cruz. For example, it had good scores in a side collision test but more mixed scores in a front crash test.

It’s better-than-average — and better than the Santa Cruz — history of insurance losses could also help bring down rates. Its insurance losses are 21% below average for collision coverage and 24% below average for comprehensive coverage.

The five most expensive 2024/2025 vehicle models to insure

The 2024/2025 models with the most costly full-coverage car insurance offer some insight into the factors influencing insurance premiums. For example, while these models are more expensive to insure than most of the cheapest 2024/2025 models, the increase isn’t always significant. Replacement cost is a factor in insurance premiums, but this data shows it’s not the only thing insurers consider.

What these models do have in common is a history of high insurance losses, according to the HLDI. The Model 3, Charger, 8-Series, and Mustang all have a substantially worse-than-average insurance loss record. The 8-Series has the highest losses, at 179% above average for collision coverage and 287% above average for comprehensive coverage.

The Tesla Model Y is a slight outlier. It has a marginally lower record of insurance losses, at about 49% above average for collision coverage, but it ranks around average for every other coverage type. It’s also the only model on this list to achieve the IIHS’s Top Safety Pick+ status; the other models are either unrated, incomplete, or received acceptable scores.

The two Tesla models on this list demonstrate another trend: Electric vehicles (EVs) are typically more expensive to insure, in general, according to Insurify’s EV report. That’s partly because they’re often newer vehicles, with more expensive tech and higher replacement costs, but also because that tech and the long-range batteries make them more expensive to repair.

The average cost per claim for repairable vehicles in the U.S. was $5,903 for battery EVs and $4,938 for gas-powered cars, according to Mitchell’s Q2 2025 EV Collision Insights report.[5]

The cheapest 2024/2025 vehicle model to insure in each state

The cheapest 2024/2025 model to insure in each state varies considerably, including 17 makes and 43 unique models, according to Insurify data. Subaru, Toyota, and Ford are the most represented automakers, while the Subaru Outback and the Toyota RAV4 are the most represented models.

Average Annual Full-Coverage Premium for All 2024/2025 Models by State

State
sort ascsort desc
State Average Annual Full-Coverage Premium for All 2024/2025 Models
sort ascsort desc
State Average Annual Full-Coverage Premium
sort ascsort desc
Cheapest Make/Model
sort ascsort desc
State Average Annual Full-Coverage Premium for Cheapest Model
sort ascsort desc
Alaska$2,027$1,368Toyota Tundra$2,012
Alabama$2,012$1,560Kia Carnival$1,259
Arkansas$2,151$1,812Ford Escape$1,460
Arizona$2,213$1,872GMC Canyon$1,210
California$2,955$2,376GMC Yukon XL$2,085
Colorado$3,346$2,328Volvo XC60$1,884
Connecticut$2,413$2,868Ford Maverick$1,780
Washington D.C.$5,290$3,708Toyota RAV4$4,783
Delaware$3,022$2,664Mazda CX-30$1,937
Florida$3,182$2,436Jeep Compass$1,980
Georgia$3,423$2,928Subaru Legacy$1,890
Hawaii$2,152$1,488Toyota RAV4$2,067
Iowa$1,594$1,164Jeep Grand Cherokee$1,197
Idaho$1,661$1,200Mazda CX-30$1,207
Illinois$2,272$1,788Ram 1500 Classic$1,343
Indiana$1,970$1,500Jeep Wrangler$1,389
Kansas$2,089$1,704Subaru Forester$1,442
Kentucky$2,474$2,196Hyundai Santa Cruz$1,390
Louisiana$3,012$2,232Acura RDX$1,716
Massachusetts$1,811$1,800Chevrolet Equinox$1,499
Maryland$4,150$3,228Kia Carnival$2,712
Maine$2,588$1,668Chevrolet Equinox$1,195
Michigan$3,178$2,544Acura RDX$1,523
Minnesota$2,413$1,908Toyota Prius$1,885
Missouri$2,672$2,052Subaru Outback$1,742
Mississippi$2,487$1,596Honda$1,323
Montana$2,157$1,548GMC Pilot$1,600
North Carolina$1,762$1,104Subaru Outback$1,058
North Dakota$1,449$1,308Toyota RAV4$1,361
Nebraska$2,154$1,560Subaru Crosstrek$1,473
New Hampshire$1,159$984Toyota Camry$1,006
New Jersey$4,281$3,156Kia Seltos$2,976
New Mexico$1,869$1,560Subaru Outback$1,336
Nevada$3,279$2,820Acura MDX$1,931
New York$3,421$2,184Ram 2500$1,309
Ohio$1,667$1,404Chevrolet Express G2500$992
Oklahoma$2,481$1,944Ford Expedition$1,480
Oregon$2,246$1,680Kia Telluride$1,466
Pennsylvania$2,139$1,776Nissan Murano$1,280
Rhode Island$4,411$2,592Hyundai Santa FE$3,233
South Carolina$3,045$2,724Chevrolet Traverse Limited$1,897
South Dakota$2,347$1,644Ram 2500$1,454
Tennessee$1,944$1,560Subaru Outback$1,321
Texas$2,888$2,532Ford Transit$1,857
Utah$1,690$1,680BMW M235i xDrive$1,079
Virginia$1,738$2,112Volkswagen GTI$1,206
Vermont$2,767$1,596Ford F-Series Pickup$1,314
Washington$2,575$1,992Ram 2500$1,501
Wisconsin$2,145$1,332Subaru Forester$983
West Virginia$1,712$1,704Subaru Outback$1,220
Wyoming$1,687$1,200Mitsubishi Outlander$1,462

Several factors influencing auto insurance rates can occur at the state or regional level. For example, Maryland is the most expensive state for car insurance, according to Insurify’s auto insurance report. Between mid-year 2024 and 2025, premiums increased by 20% mainly because Maryland began requiring insurers to offer enhanced underinsured motorist coverage on new policies. The national average actually went down slightly during that time.

The states with the cheapest or most expensive premiums for a 2024/2025 vehicle model also illustrate how these factors influence rates. Wisconsin has the lowest state average premium for the 2024/2025 model year, at $983 annually for the Subaru Forester. It’s also among the cheapest states for car insurance in general, primarily due to uncrowded roads from its low population density.

Washington, D.C., has the highest average premium for 2024/2025 vehicle models, at $4,783 per year for the Toyota RAV4. Washington, D.C., is also the third most expensive state for car insurance behind Maryland and New York, mainly due to its high vehicle theft rate and population density.

The Toyota RAV4 is the cheapest 2024/2025 model to insure in North Dakota, but its average annual insurance cost there is $1,361.

Why newer models often cost more to insure

The reasoning behind insurance costs for new cars can sometimes feel like a contradiction. The same technology that makes them safer to drive (and thus less risky to insure) can also make them more expensive to repair.

While a vehicle may qualify for an insurance discount because of its advanced driver assistance systems, it may also come with higher rates because insurers could face a costly claim from even a minor accident.

For example, a damaged windshield on an older car may cost $300, but repairing and calibrating the cameras and sensors on newer models can mean a windshield replacement often exceeds $1,000, according to KBB.

Newer models are generally more expensive to replace than older cars because they typically have a higher value, even though that value depreciates quickly after purchase. Automakers are also introducing an increasing number of EVs and hybrid models, and the same specialized systems in these new cars, as well as large long-range batteries, can increase repair costs for them as well.

Tips: How to save money when insuring a newer car

Drivers with newer vehicles can still reduce their car insurance costs. Comparing insurance quotes is usually the best way to start, whether drivers already have a newer car or are considering getting one. Comparing helps drivers determine whether they have the best deal on their ideal or required coverage. Getting at least three quotes is the best practice, according to Triple-I.[6]

Qualifying for discounts can also significantly reduce premiums. Most insurers offer discounts for bundling policies (such as home or renters insurance with an auto policy), sticking with the same company, maintaining a clean driving record, and even opting to pay the policy in full or signing up for automatic payments. In most states, having a strong credit history can also mean paying lower premiums.

Raising the policy’s deductible and reducing insurance coverage on older cars can also bring down rates, but drivers should make sure they can afford the cost in the event of a claim.

Methodology

Insurify’s data scientists examined more than 97 million rates in its proprietary database, quoted via integrations with partnering insurance companies. Driver applications originate from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and include information on the exact coverage specifications of each driver’s quoted policies.

The premiums in this report reflect the median insurance cost for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with clean driving records and average or better credit, unless otherwise noted. The rates for 2024/2025 models reflect the average cost of full-coverage premiums for 2024 models and 2025 models.

Premiums correspond to full-coverage policies with bodily injury limits between state-minimum requirements and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident; property damage coverage between $10,000 and $50,000; and comprehensive and collision coverage with deductibles of $1,000.

For media inquiries or questions about our study, please contact the author here.

