EVs Cost 49% More to Insure Than Gas-Powered Cars, Data Reveals

The 10 states where drivers pay significantly more to insure EVs

Severe weather, vandalism, and theft affect premiums for all vehicles. When vehicles are more expensive to repair or replace, insurance costs often increase to account for that risk. Insurance rates across the country reflect this: Some areas have higher vehicle theft rates, while others are prone to hail, hurricanes, or wildfires.

Good to Know The cost inflation of vehicle parts has leveled out slightly after ballooning from 2021 to 2022, but it remains high, according to the Consumer Price Index.[2]

Adoption rates also affect EV insurance costs. Adam Bushell, director of AB Electrical & Communications, told Insurify that fewer EVs in an area means less experience with how much claims will cost. To protect themselves, insurers estimate costs will be high and set premiums accordingly.

1. Arkansas

Cost difference of insuring an EV vs. a gas-powered car: 99%

Average annual premium for EVs: $4,817

Average annual premium for gas-powered cars: $2,415

Though Arkansas’ EV registration has grown significantly in the past few years, the state’s adoption rate is still comparatively low. About 0.27% of registered vehicles in Arkansas are EVs, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).[3] The nationwide adoption rate is 1.24%.

“If there were a higher adoption rate, there would be more incentive to open shops that work on EVs,” Daniel Lucas, carrier relations manager at Insurify, explained. “Arkansas doesn’t have as many EV repair shops as California, for example, which can lead to higher repair costs and rental fees because of the longer wait time.”

Barriers to adoption persist, and two plans for funding charging stations statewide have either run out or stalled. While EVs can bring savings in the long run, the starting costs can be prohibitive. Installing a relatively efficient charger at home can cost $500 to $2,000, according to J.D. Power.[4]

Tesla also doesn’t operate a store in Arkansas, limiting the number of EV models available.

Arkansas faces severe weather risks, notably tornadoes, hail, and lightning. Comprehensive insurance covers a windshield replacement due to hail damage, but sensors and cameras in the windshields of most EVs can make that repair much more expensive.

2. Pennsylvania

Cost difference of insuring an EV vs. a gas-powered car: 99%

Average annual premium for EVs: $4,598

Average annual premium for gas-powered cars: $2,314

Pennsylvania is taking steps to reduce barriers to EV ownership. The state offers rebates for new and one-time pre-owned alternative fuel vehicles. Drivers can apply for rebates of $500 to $3,000, and low-income households may receive an additional $1,000.

Pennsylvania also has 90 charging station projects underway. Of those, 17 opened before the federal government paused funding for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.[5]

Pennsylvania’s EV adoption rate is 0.69%, per the DOE, just above half of the U.S. average. EV registrations are mainly in counties with urban areas, especially around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Auto insurance is often more expensive for any vehicle type in urban areas, given the increased risk of collisions, theft, and vandalism.[6] That higher risk can also increase premiums since EVs are more expensive to repair and replace.

3. Idaho

Cost difference of insuring an EV vs. a gas-powered car: 95%

Average annual premium for EVs: $3,332

Average annual premium for gas-powered cars: $1,708

Idaho is investing in EV infrastructure alongside other states. Idaho submitted a NEVI proposal to install five fast-charging stations along major roadways, adding to a growing network. But the federal government paused the program for review before project work could begin.

Idaho’s EV adoption rate is relatively low, at 0.43%. But migration from California may explain why Idaho is backing EV infrastructure, even with low statewide adoption. Former Californians accounted for 6.2% of Idaho’s migration-related population growth in 2023, according to the American Community Survey.[7] Former Washington residents come in second, accounting for 5.3%.

California and Washington have the highest EV adoption rates in the country, at 3.41% and 2.23%, respectively, according to the DOE. But infrastructure takes time, and EV drivers moving to Idaho may see higher insurance rates as the state hurries to catch up.

4. Iowa

Cost difference of insuring an EV vs. a gas-powered car: 87%

Average annual premium for EVs: $3,354

Average annual premium for gas-powered cars: $1,793

Iowa’s low EV adoption rate of 0.29% and the limited number of specialized mechanics likely contribute to Iowa drivers paying more to insure an EV. Iowa awarded funding to install 28 charging stations along interstates last October, but the funding pause has the projects on hold.[8]

All Iowa drivers pay higher insurance rates thanks to severe weather, especially hailstorms and tornadoes. In 2024 alone, Iowa experienced 330 severe hailstorms, including 37 with hail 2 inches or larger, and 15 extremely severe tornadoes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported.[9]

Iowa also saw a 12% increase in traffic fatalities between 2022 and 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).[10]

“Elevated risk, a higher-priced car that’s more expensive to repair, and fewer places to fix it can raise insurance costs,” Lucas said.

5. Delaware

Cost difference of insuring an EV vs. a gas-powered car: 76%

Average annual premium for EVs: $5,840

Average annual premium for gas-powered cars: $3,310

Delaware faces high auto insurance costs and is among the 10 most expensive states for car insurance, according to Insurify’s report. The state’s high population density also increases the chance of a car accident, which insurers consider when setting rates.

Delaware’s EV adoption rate is closer to the national average, at 0.92%. The state has a rebate program for eligible new and used EVs and for installing charging stations for public access, fleet or workplace use, and multi-family dwellings. Multi-family homes in priority areas can get a 90% reimbursement for certain installations.

Delaware is actively expanding its EV charging infrastructure and received most of its NEVI funding before the federal government paused the program.[11]

6. Louisiana

Cost difference of insuring an EV vs. a gas-powered car: 72%

Average annual premium for EVs: $5,197

Average annual premium for gas-powered cars: $3,015

Louisiana is also among the 10 most expensive states for car insurance, according to Insurify’s report. Hurricanes, tornadoes, and hail have mostly affected home insurance costs but also influence car insurance rates. Severe weather increases the likelihood of comprehensive insurance claims.

EV insurance rates may drop over time as a more extensive claim history becomes available, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).[12] But Louisiana’s low adoption rate of 0.22% means insurers lack robust regional data on accidents and battery replacements.

7. Indiana

Cost difference of insuring an EV vs. a gas-powered car: 71%

Average annual premium for EVs: $3,520

Average annual premium for gas-powered cars: $2,061

Indiana’s EV adoption rate is relatively low, at 0.42%. But like other states, Indiana plans to use the NEVI funding — if available — to install EV charging stations across the state. Several area utility companies offer rebates to commercial and residential customers for installing a charging station, but the state doesn’t offer incentives.

The ease of buying an EV may also affect adoption and, in turn, insurance costs in Indiana. In most states, franchise laws forbid automakers from selling directly to consumers, favoring the traditional dealership model. Tesla gets around this somewhat by operating “stores,” and it has only two in Indiana, both in the Indianapolis area.

8. Nevada

Cost difference of insuring an EV vs. a gas-powered car: 70%

Average annual premium for EVs: $5,791

Average annual premium for gas-powered cars: $3,403

Nevada is the first state on this list to have an adoption rate higher than the U.S. average, at 1.85% of vehicle registrations, according to the DOE. Las Vegas alone is home to 1,397 public charging stations, according to ChargeHub, suggesting EV infrastructure supports higher adoption.

But Nevada is also among the most expensive states for car insurance, according to Insurify data. A high vehicle theft rate contributes to these higher premiums for EVs. Nevada had the fifth-highest vehicle crime rate in 2024 and the third-highest rate in 2023, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).[13]

9. New Mexico

Cost difference of insuring an EV vs. a gas-powered car: 70%

Average annual premium for EVs: $3,597

Average annual premium for gas-powered cars: $2,117

New Mexico’s EV adoption rate is 0.52%, which is relatively low for the region. And the state has only two Tesla stores. But a new state law requires 43% of new cars shipped to New Mexico dealerships in 2026 to be zero-emission vehicles. New Mexico also offers a tax credit of up to $3,000 for buying an EV and an additional $400 credit for installing a charger at home.

New Mexico is also among the states with the highest poverty rate in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This could mean the higher costs associated with EVs present a significant barrier to higher adoption in the state.

New Mexico also had the third-highest vehicle theft rate in 2024, per the NICB, increasing statewide claims costs.

10. Florida

Cost difference of insuring an EV vs. a gas-powered car: 66%

Average annual premium for EVs: $5,283

Average annual premium for gas-powered cars: $3,189

Florida’s EV adoption rate is 1.37% — higher than the U.S. average — and the charging infrastructure reflects that. Orlando has 1,194 public charging stations, and Miami has 1,144, according to ChargeHub. Florida is also home to 28 Tesla stores.

Florida is among the 10 most expensive states for car insurance, according to Insurify’s report. Severe weather, high insurer losses, and insurance fraud, especially for auto glass claims, have contributed to rising auto insurance rates statewide. Given the increased cost of repairs for EVs, any factor affecting claims frequency and cost can significantly affect EV car insurance rates.