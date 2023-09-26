Excepsure Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
You may be considering auto coverage from a non-standard insurer if you’re a new driver or have a poor driving history. And if you’re a Georgia or Alabama resident comparing car insurance rates, you may have run across a lesser-known insurance company called Excepsure General Insurance Services.
Excepsure specializes in non-standard auto insurance policies with a focus on technology and innovative pricing models. The company hasn’t been in business long, but its founder has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.[1]
Here’s what you should know about Excepsure and whether it could be the right choice for you.
Quick Facts
Excepsure is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in nontraditional auto insurance policies.
The company offers six-month policies with flexible payment options.
The company is currently only available to Alabama and Georgia residents, but its website says coverage will soon be available in South Carolina and Texas as well.
What is Excepsure auto insurance?
Excepsure General Insurance Services is a managing general agency (MGA) that specializes in nontraditional auto insurance. Chip Craze owns the company. He served as the president of Arrowhead General Insurance Agency before leaving to start Excepsure. Craze has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.
Good to Know
An MGA is an insurance agent or broker who’s been given underwriting authority by an insurer. An MGA performs functions typically carried out by an insurer, like binding coverage, underwriting and pricing, and settling claims.[2]
Excepsure is currently only available to Alabama and Georgia residents, though the company’s website says coverage will soon be available in South Carolina and Texas. The company offers six-month policies, and you can insure a maximum of four vehicles per policy.
Excepsure’s website states that discounts are available but doesn’t specify what kinds. The company was formed in 2021, so there’s little information available online.
Excepsure pros and cons
Pros
Six-month policies available
Multiple payment options
Many available discounts
Cons
Available only in Alabama and Georgia
Rideshare insurance not available
Limited information available about the company and its staff
Average cost of Excepsure auto insurance
Insurify uses proprietary data to analyze and compile auto quotes and calculate average car insurance costs to help drivers shop for insurance. Excepsure average car insurance costs aren’t available at this time, but understanding what affects your premiums and how to shop for car insurance may help you decide whether Excepsure is the right insurer for you.
How to get an Excepsure car insurance quote from Insurify
When you’re looking for a new insurance company, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from at least three different insurers. Here are the steps you’ll take to receive an Excepsure car insurance quote from Insurify:
Choose the “compare” quotes button. You’ll start by clicking the red button that says “Compare quotes.” From there, you’ll provide some basic information about yourself, your location, and your vehicle. If you’re already insured, you’ll provide additional details about your current coverage and when it expires.
Outline your driving history. Insurance companies need a thorough record of your driving history to give you the most accurate quote possible. You’ll need to provide a detailed account of your driving history, including any driving incidents or whether you’ll needSR-22 insurance.
Receive your quote. Once you’ve supplied all the necessary information, you’ll provide your email address and phone number and Insurify will give you a quote. You’ll receive a list of offers, which will enable you to compare Excepsure to other insurance companies.
Excepsure car insurance discounts
Discounts are one of the best ways to save money on auto insurance. Excepsure’s site says the company provides discounts to its customers but doesn’t give any specifics.
Here are some popular auto insurance discounts to look for:
Multi-policy discount
Multi-policy discounts are available to customers who buy more than one insurance policy from the same insurer. For example, you could receive a discount for bundling your auto and homeowners insurance.
Multi-vehicle discount
If you have more than one vehicle to insure, your insurance company may offer you a multi-vehicle discount.
Good student discount
Teen drivers tend to pay a lot for car insurance because they lack experience behind the wheel. Young drivers could save money on insurance by qualifying for a good student discount. Most insurance companies will give you a discount for maintaining a B average or higher.
Good driver discount
Your driving history is one of the biggest factors influencing your insurance rates. If you’ve remained accident-free for a period of time, you may qualify for an auto insurance discount.
Low-mileage discount
Some insurers offer low-mileage discounts to customers who drive fewer miles per year than average. This could be a good option for someone who works from home or carpools to work.[3]
Safety discounts
Your insurance company may offer you a discount for having certain safety features in your vehicle, like anti-theft devices or airbags.
Excepsure insurance reviews and ratings
If you want to learn more about an insurance company, it’s a good idea to read its online ratings and reviews. This information can help you learn what the company does well and what customers consistently have problems with.
Excepsure customer reviews
Insurify looked at Excepsure’s reviews on Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and found very little information. The company doesn’t have any Trustpilot reviews and had one complaint filed with the BBB. But that claim was resolved, and the company currently has an A- rating.[4]
How to file an auto insurance claim with Excepsure
When you file an auto insurance claim, you’re asking your insurance company to reimburse you for damages resulting from an accident. For example, if you’re involved in a car accident and need to get your vehicle repaired, you’ll file a claim with your insurance company.
After an accident, it’s important to contact your insurance company as soon as possible. That way, you can find out immediately whether your insurance policy will cover the loss.[5]
Most insurers let you file a claim online or over the phone. From there, your insurer will tell you what documents are needed to proceed and explain what your deductible is. If you need to file a new claim with Excepsure, you can contact the company at 1 (866) 901-4496, and an agent will explain to you what the steps are and answer your questions.
Excepsure insurance FAQs
Choosing an insurer is an important step since it could come with very real financial consequences. If you’re still wondering whether you should try Excepsure, you may find the following information helpful.
Is Excepsure legitimate?
Yes. Excepsure is a legitimate company operating in Atlanta, Georgia, and the company’s founder and CEO has decades of experience in the insurance industry. Since Excepsure has only been in business as of 2021, there’s little information about it online. So, it’s hard for people to determine whether the company provides a great user experience.
Is Excepsure car insurance worth it?
If you’re looking for an insurer that offers non-traditional auto insurance policies, and you live in Alabama or Georgia, Excepsure may be worth it. But since there are limited online reviews about the company, it’s hard to know what kind of service you’ll be getting.
Who owns Excepsure insurance?
Chip Craze, who previously served as president of personal auto at Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, founded and owns Excepsure. The company’s website says that Craze has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.
Who should get Excepsure insurance?
Excepsure is a good option for Alabama or Georgia residents looking for nontraditional auto insurance. Make sure to compare your options among several insurers so you can find the best rate and policy for you.
