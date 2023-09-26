Excepsure Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Excepsure insurance reviews and ratings

If you want to learn more about an insurance company, it’s a good idea to read its online ratings and reviews. This information can help you learn what the company does well and what customers consistently have problems with.

Excepsure customer reviews

Insurify looked at Excepsure’s reviews on Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and found very little information. The company doesn’t have any Trustpilot reviews and had one complaint filed with the BBB. But that claim was resolved, and the company currently has an A- rating.[4]

How to file an auto insurance claim with Excepsure

When you file an auto insurance claim, you’re asking your insurance company to reimburse you for damages resulting from an accident. For example, if you’re involved in a car accident and need to get your vehicle repaired, you’ll file a claim with your insurance company.

After an accident, it’s important to contact your insurance company as soon as possible. That way, you can find out immediately whether your insurance policy will cover the loss.[5]

Most insurers let you file a claim online or over the phone. From there, your insurer will tell you what documents are needed to proceed and explain what your deductible is. If you need to file a new claim with Excepsure, you can contact the company at 1 (866) 901-4496, and an agent will explain to you what the steps are and answer your questions.