Excepsure Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Excepsure is a relatively new insurer that offers non-standard policies to residents of Alabama and Georgia.

Jamie Johnson
Written byJamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

  • 6 years experience in personal finance writing

  • Featured on Credit Karma and Insider

Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated September 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

You may be considering auto coverage from a non-standard insurer if you’re a new driver or have a poor driving history. And if you’re a Georgia or Alabama resident comparing car insurance rates, you may have run across a lesser-known insurance company called Excepsure General Insurance Services.

Excepsure specializes in non-standard auto insurance policies with a focus on technology and innovative pricing models. The company hasn’t been in business long, but its founder has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.[1]

Here’s what you should know about Excepsure and whether it could be the right choice for you.

Quick Facts

  • Excepsure is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in nontraditional auto insurance policies.

  • The company offers six-month policies with flexible payment options.

  • The company is currently only available to Alabama and Georgia residents, but its website says coverage will soon be available in South Carolina and Texas as well.

What is Excepsure auto insurance?

Excepsure General Insurance Services is a managing general agency (MGA) that specializes in nontraditional auto insurance. Chip Craze owns the company. He served as the president of Arrowhead General Insurance Agency before leaving to start Excepsure. Craze has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Good to Know

An MGA is an insurance agent or broker who’s been given underwriting authority by an insurer. An MGA performs functions typically carried out by an insurer, like binding coverage, underwriting and pricing, and settling claims.[2]

Excepsure is currently only available to Alabama and Georgia residents, though the company’s website says coverage will soon be available in South Carolina and Texas. The company offers six-month policies, and you can insure a maximum of four vehicles per policy.

Excepsure’s website states that discounts are available but doesn’t specify what kinds. The company was formed in 2021, so there’s little information available online.

Excepsure pros and cons 

Pros

  • Six-month policies available

  • Multiple payment options

  • Many available discounts

Cons

  • Available only in Alabama and Georgia

  • Rideshare insurance not available

  • Limited information available about the company and its staff

Average cost of Excepsure auto insurance

Insurify uses proprietary data to analyze and compile auto quotes and calculate average car insurance costs to help drivers shop for insurance. Excepsure average car insurance costs aren’t available at this time, but understanding what affects your premiums and how to shop for car insurance may help you decide whether Excepsure is the right insurer for you.

Compare Auto Insurance Online

Insurify partners with top companies to generate free quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How to get an Excepsure car insurance quote from Insurify

When you’re looking for a new insurance company, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from at least three different insurers. Here are the steps you’ll take to receive an Excepsure car insurance quote from Insurify:

  1. Choose the “compare” quotes button. You’ll start by clicking the red button that says “Compare quotes.” From there, you’ll provide some basic information about yourself, your location, and your vehicle. If you’re already insured, you’ll provide additional details about your current coverage and when it expires.

  2. Outline your driving history. Insurance companies need a thorough record of your driving history to give you the most accurate quote possible. You’ll need to provide a detailed account of your driving history, including any driving incidents or whether you’ll need SR-22 insurance.

  3. Receive your quote. Once you’ve supplied all the necessary information, you’ll provide your email address and phone number and Insurify will give you a quote. You’ll receive a list of offers, which will enable you to compare Excepsure to other insurance companies.

Excepsure car insurance discounts

Discounts are one of the best ways to save money on auto insurance. Excepsure’s site says the company provides discounts to its customers but doesn’t give any specifics.

Here are some popular auto insurance discounts to look for:

  • car in carage

    Multi-policy discount

    Multi-policy discounts are available to customers who buy more than one insurance policy from the same insurer. For example, you could receive a discount for bundling your auto and homeowners insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/38dc81ba93/drive-1.svg

    Multi-vehicle discount

    If you have more than one vehicle to insure, your insurance company may offer you a multi-vehicle discount.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4da605a1ec/teen-driver.svg

    Good student discount

    Teen drivers tend to pay a lot for car insurance because they lack experience behind the wheel. Young drivers could save money on insurance by qualifying for a good student discount. Most insurance companies will give you a discount for maintaining a B average or higher.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/64a2fc54c7/good-driver.svg

    Good driver discount

    Your driving history is one of the biggest factors influencing your insurance rates. If you’ve remained accident-free for a period of time, you may qualify for an auto insurance discount.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c939068e05/miles.svg

    Low-mileage discount

    Some insurers offer low-mileage discounts to customers who drive fewer miles per year than average. This could be a good option for someone who works from home or carpools to work.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/8368425876/safety-features.svg

    Safety discounts

    Your insurance company may offer you a discount for having certain safety features in your vehicle, like anti-theft devices or airbags.

The 2023 Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

The 2023 Guide to Car Insurance Discounts

Excepsure insurance reviews and ratings

If you want to learn more about an insurance company, it’s a good idea to read its online ratings and reviews. This information can help you learn what the company does well and what customers consistently have problems with.

Excepsure customer reviews

Insurify looked at Excepsure’s reviews on Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and found very little information. The company doesn’t have any Trustpilot reviews and had one complaint filed with the BBB. But that claim was resolved, and the company currently has an A- rating.[4]

How to file an auto insurance claim with Excepsure

When you file an auto insurance claim, you’re asking your insurance company to reimburse you for damages resulting from an accident. For example, if you’re involved in a car accident and need to get your vehicle repaired, you’ll file a claim with your insurance company. 

After an accident, it’s important to contact your insurance company as soon as possible. That way, you can find out immediately whether your insurance policy will cover the loss.[5]

Most insurers let you file a claim online or over the phone. From there, your insurer will tell you what documents are needed to proceed and explain what your deductible is. If you need to file a new claim with Excepsure, you can contact the company at 1 (866) 901-4496, and an agent will explain to you what the steps are and answer your questions.

Shop for Car Insurance Online

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Excepsure insurance FAQs

Choosing an insurer is an important step since it could come with very real financial consequences. If you’re still wondering whether you should try Excepsure, you may find the following information helpful.

  • Is Excepsure legitimate?

    Yes. Excepsure is a legitimate company operating in Atlanta, Georgia, and the company’s founder and CEO has decades of experience in the insurance industry. Since Excepsure has only been in business as of 2021, there’s little information about it online. So, it’s hard for people to determine whether the company provides a great user experience.

  • Is Excepsure car insurance worth it?

    If you’re looking for an insurer that offers non-traditional auto insurance policies, and you live in Alabama or Georgia, Excepsure may be worth it. But since there are limited online reviews about the company, it’s hard to know what kind of service you’ll be getting.

  • Who owns Excepsure insurance?

    Chip Craze, who previously served as president of personal auto at Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, founded and owns Excepsure. The company’s website says that Craze has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.

  • Who should get Excepsure insurance?

    Excepsure is a good option for Alabama or Georgia residents looking for nontraditional auto insurance. Make sure to compare your options among several insurers so you can find the best rate and policy for you.

Related articles

Sources

  1. Excepsure General Insurance Services. "About Us." Accessed September 18, 2023
  2. Insurance Business Mag. "What is an MGA?." Accessed September 18, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs." Accessed September 18, 2023
  4. Better Business Bureau. "Excepsure General Insurance Services, LLC." Accessed September 18, 2023
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "How to file an auto insurance claim." Accessed September 18, 2023
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.

Learn More
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley CoxManaging Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Liberty Mutual Agrees to Repay $7.7 Million to Minnesota Policyholders

Liberty Mutual Agrees to Repay $7.7 Million to Minnesota Policyholders

Liberty Mutual, the fifth-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S., has agreed to return $7.7 million in premiums it collected from Minnesota policyholders, the state’s Department of Commerce announced.

2 min. read|October 27, 2023
Louisiana Homeowners Can Still Get $10K for Roof Improvements

Louisiana Homeowners Can Still Get $10K for Roof Improvements

Louisiana homeowners who missed out on the first two rounds of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) still have a chance to get up to $10,000 from the state to fortify their roofs against hurricane damage. The application window opens at 12 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2023.

3 min. read|October 27, 2023
Best Car Insurance Quotes for Bad Credit

Best Car Insurance Quotes for Bad Credit

Drivers with bad credit may pay more for car insurance. But Insurify can help you find the cheapest rates.

12 min. read|October 26, 2023
Cost of Dodge Challenger Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of Dodge Challenger Car Insurance (2023)

Compare the cost of insuring a Dodge Challenger, with rates starting at $60 per month.

4 min. read|October 26, 2023
Gap Insurance: How It Works and What It Covers

Gap Insurance: How It Works and What It Covers

Gap insurance pays the difference when a car is totaled and the insurer doesn’t pay the full amount due on the auto loan. Learn more here.

5 min. read|October 25, 2023
The 10 Best Car Insurance Companies (October 2023)

The 10 Best Car Insurance Companies (October 2023)

According to Insurify, the best car insurance companies in 2023 are NJM, State Farm, and USAA. Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies.

50 min. read|October 25, 2023