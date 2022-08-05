Compare State Farm vs. Progressive: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Compare State Farm vs. Progressive: Which Is Cheaper?

Typically, State Farm offers cheaper rates than Progressive to most drivers. According to Insurify data, the only exception is drivers with a bad credit score, who may get a better quote with Progressive.

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

State Farm may be a solid option for high-risk drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs on their record. Insurify data shows that policyholders with offenses on their record pay higher premiums than drivers with good driving habits, but the rates for State Farm drivers don’t increase as much as they do for Progressive drivers.

Compare State Farm vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Age

Teen drivers can expect to pay higher rates with Progressive than with State Farm. On average, teen drivers pay $116 per month with State Farm and $246 per month with Progressive, $130 higher. Young drivers in their 20s can expect lower rates, only $50 per month with State Farm and $79 per month with Progressive, $29 higher.

Drivers in their 50s and 60s can expect the best rates. On average, State Farm drivers in their 50s pay $43 per month in insurance premiums, and Progressive drivers pay $61 per month, $18 higher. Overall, you can find lower average rates at State Farm for all age groups.

Age Group State Farm Progressive Teen $116 $246 20s $50 $79 30s $46 $80 40s $45 $70 50s $43 $61 60s $43 $65 70s $49 $78 80s $55 $82

Compare State Farm vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Gender

Your gender can impact the cost of your insurance policy. Typically, men pay slightly higher premiums than women because some insurance providers assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, and offer them higher auto insurance rates. According to the national average, men pay $36 more per year for their coverage than women.

Men can expect to pay $4 more per month, or $48 more per year, than women with State Farm. With Progressive, it’s actually women who pay slightly higher premiums. However, the difference between the average Progressive quote for men and women is quite small—just $1 per month, or $12 per year.

Which is cheapest for men?

Men may find better car insurance rates with State Farm than with Progressive. On average, men pay $54 per month with State Farm and $78 per month with Progressive, $24 more. The average difference in annual premiums is $288.

Gender State Farm Progressive National Average Men $54 $78 $81

Which is cheapest for women?

Women can typically find better rates with State Farm. An average monthly quote for women is $50 with State Farm and $79 with Progressive, $29 higher. Your exact quote will depend on a variety of other factors—such as your driving habits—as well as the type of coverage you’re looking for.

Gender State Farm Progressive National Average Women $50 $79 $78

Compare State Farm vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Mileage

Low-mileage drivers—especially those who cover less than 5,000 miles per year—may qualify for low-mileage insurance discounts with some providers. However, Insurify data shows that the average cost of car insurance with both State Farm and Progressive is almost the same for high-mileage drivers and low-mileage drivers.

Drivers who cover less than 5,000 miles per year can expect to pay just $1 less per month, or $12 less per year, than drivers with higher mileage with Progressive. With State Farm, drivers with 5,000 annual mileage actually pay slightly higher premiums—$1 more per month, or $12 more per year—than those who drive over 5,000 miles per year.

Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?

Overall, high-mileage drivers may find better rates with State Farm. On average, you can expect your State Farm quote to be $29 per month lower than your Progressive quote. Drivers who cover over 15,000 miles per year typically pay $50 per month with State Farm and $79 per month with Progressive.

Annual Mileage State Farm Progressive National Average 15,000-20,000 $50 $79 $68

Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?

Typically, low-mileage drivers can find a lower quote with State Farm than with Progressive. Drivers with 5,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $51 per month with State Farm and $78 per month with Progressive, $27 higher. Drivers with 10,000 annual mileage pay $50 with State Farm and $79 per month with Progressive on average, $29 higher.

Annual Mileage State Farm Progressive National Average 5,000 $51 $78 $68 10,000 $50 $79 $68

Compare State Farm vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Credit Score

Your credit score can play a role in how much your car insurance costs. Typically, drivers with good credit pay less than drivers with bad credit. However, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan don’t allow providers to use your credit score when calculating your quote. If you live in one of these states, your credit score won’t impact your quote.

Drivers with excellent, good, and average credit scores can typically find lower rates with State Farm. However, State Farm car insurance may turn out to be expensive for drivers with poor credit scores. Learn more below.

Which is cheapest for good credit?

On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $34 per month with State Farm and $53 per month with Progressive, $19 more. Drivers with a good credit score can expect higher rates, $43 per month with State Farm and $70 per month with Progressive, $27 higher. Overall, drivers with good credit can find better car insurance rates with State Farm.

Credit Tier State Farm Progressive National Average Excellent $34 $53 $60 Good $43 $70 $71

Which is cheapest for bad credit?

Drivers with an average credit score typically pay $51 per month with State Farm and $77 per month with Progressive, $26 higher. State Farm’s rates may increase significantly for drivers with a poor credit score, going up to a whopping $117 per month. Drivers with a poor credit score can expect to pay $113 per month with Progressive, $4 lower.

Credit Tier State Farm Progressive National Average Average credit $51 $77 $78 Poor credit $117 $113 $120

Compare State Farm vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Driving Record

If you drive safely and don’t have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs on your driving history, you may qualify for lower car insurance rates. If your driving record has been free of offenses for a certain number of years—typically three or five, but it varies from insurer to insurer—you can get a “good driver” rate, which can be quite affordable.

A DUI has the highest impact on your quote with State Farm, raising it by around $24 per month compared to the average good driver rate. An accident on your record has the highest impact on your quote with Progressive, raising it by $34 per month compared to the average good driver rate.

Overall, drivers with offenses on their records can typically expect to pay higher rates with Progressive vs. State Farm.

Which is cheapest for good drivers?

On average, good drivers pay $51 per month with State Farm and $77 per month with Progressive, $26 higher. Your exact quote will depend on other factors as well, such as your age. Consider comparing your quotes with Insurify to see which provider offers you the best deal.

Driver Type State Farm Progressive National Average Clean Record $51 $77 $78

Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?

Drivers with a speeding ticket on their record may find a better deal with State Farm. Typically, if you have a speeding ticket, you can expect to pay $59 per month with State Farm and $99 per month with Progressive, $40 higher. And having multiple speeding tickets on your record may increase your quote.

Driver Type State Farm Progressive National Average Speeding Ticket $59 $99 $104

Which is cheapest after an accident?

Drivers with an accident on their record may find a better quote with State Farm. On average, drivers with an accident on their driving history pay $65 per month with State Farm and $111 per month with Progressive, $46 more. Both State Farm and Progressive have accident forgiveness programs, but not all drivers are eligible.

Driver Type State Farm Progressive National Average At-Fault Accident $65 $111 $114

Which is cheapest after a DUI?

On average, drivers with a DUI on their record pay $75 per month with State Farm and $95 per month with Progressive, $20 more. Both of these quotes are below the national average of $155 per month, but drivers with DUIs may still consider going with State Farm to maximize their savings.

Driver Type State Farm Progressive National Average DUI $75 $95 $155

