Compare State Farm vs. Progressive: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated August 5, 2022
State Farm vs. Progressive: A Summary
Comparing car insurance is a good way to get cheap insurance, but which insurance provider is right for you? With an Insurify Composite Score of 88, State Farm is a popular auto insurance company. In this insurance review, we compare it with Progressive, another popular insurer, which has an ICS of 80.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. Monthly Car Insurance Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody�’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|State Farm
|$52
|88
|Progressive
|$78
|80
ICS Score Explanation:
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
State Farm
The largest insurance provider in the nation by market share, State Farm offers affordable rates to many groups of drivers, including those with offenses on their driving records. You can find a variety of coverage options at State Farm, from liability coverage to full coverage, but it doesn’t offer gap insurance.
Pros
Affordable rates
Competitive rates for drivers with speeding tickets, accidents, and DUIs
Payoff Protector feature may be a gap insurance alternative for eligible drivers
Cons
No gap insurance
High rates for drivers with poor credit
Progressive
With lower-than-average car insurance rates and different types of insurance coverage available, Progressive can be a solid choice for many drivers. It offers various add-ons as well, such as roadside assistance, rideshare coverage, and pet coverage. Progressive offers gap insurance.
Pros
Competitive rates
Gap insurance available
Cons
Mixed customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction
|Rating Factor
|State Farm
|Progressive
|Fitch
|WD
|A+
|A.M. Best
|A++
|A+
|Moody’s
|WR
|A2
|S&P
|AA
|AA
|J.D. Power
|872
|856
The Best Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Monthly Quote
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
Best Overall
|$135
|97
|2
|Nationwide
Best for Safe Drivers
|$199
|89
|3
|American Family
Best for Families with Teen Drivers
|$234
|89
|4
|Safeco
Best for Drivers with Poor Credit
|$186
|86
|5
|Farmers
Best for Rideshare Coverage
|$239
|85
|6
|Foremost
Best for Hassle-Free Claims
|$159
|82
|7
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Accident Forgiveness
|$241
|82
|8
|Mercury
Best for Face-to-Face Service
|$232
|81
|9
|Progressive
Best for Senior Drivers
|$147
|80
|10
|Travelers
Best for Young Drivers
|$163
|80
State Farm offers affordable car insurance rates to various high-risk driver groups that would typically have to pay higher premiums. For example, teen drivers pay just $116 per month on average with State Farm, while the national average for this age group is much higher—$204 per month.
Compare State Farm vs. Progressive: Which Is Cheaper?
Typically, State Farm offers cheaper rates than Progressive to most drivers. According to Insurify data, the only exception is drivers with a bad credit score, who may get a better quote with Progressive.
The Cheapest Car Insurance Companies in 2022
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
State Farm may be a solid option for high-risk drivers with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs on their record. Insurify data shows that policyholders with offenses on their record pay higher premiums than drivers with good driving habits, but the rates for State Farm drivers don’t increase as much as they do for Progressive drivers.
Compare State Farm vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Age
Teen drivers can expect to pay higher rates with Progressive than with State Farm. On average, teen drivers pay $116 per month with State Farm and $246 per month with Progressive, $130 higher. Young drivers in their 20s can expect lower rates, only $50 per month with State Farm and $79 per month with Progressive, $29 higher.
Drivers in their 50s and 60s can expect the best rates. On average, State Farm drivers in their 50s pay $43 per month in insurance premiums, and Progressive drivers pay $61 per month, $18 higher. Overall, you can find lower average rates at State Farm for all age groups.
|Age Group
|State Farm
|Progressive
|Teen
|$116
|$246
|20s
|$50
|$79
|30s
|$46
|$80
|40s
|$45
|$70
|50s
|$43
|$61
|60s
|$43
|$65
|70s
|$49
|$78
|80s
|$55
|$82
Compare State Farm vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Gender
Your gender can impact the cost of your insurance policy. Typically, men pay slightly higher premiums than women because some insurance providers assume that men are more prone to high-risk driving behaviors, such as speeding, and offer them higher auto insurance rates. According to the national average, men pay $36 more per year for their coverage than women.
Men can expect to pay $4 more per month, or $48 more per year, than women with State Farm. With Progressive, it’s actually women who pay slightly higher premiums. However, the difference between the average Progressive quote for men and women is quite small—just $1 per month, or $12 per year.
Which is cheapest for men?
Men may find better car insurance rates with State Farm than with Progressive. On average, men pay $54 per month with State Farm and $78 per month with Progressive, $24 more. The average difference in annual premiums is $288.
|Gender
|State Farm
|Progressive
|National Average
|Men
|$54
|$78
|$81
Which is cheapest for women?
Women can typically find better rates with State Farm. An average monthly quote for women is $50 with State Farm and $79 with Progressive, $29 higher. Your exact quote will depend on a variety of other factors—such as your driving habits—as well as the type of coverage you’re looking for.
|Gender
|State Farm
|Progressive
|National Average
|Women
|$50
|$79
|$78
Compare State Farm vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Mileage
Low-mileage drivers—especially those who cover less than 5,000 miles per year—may qualify for low-mileage insurance discounts with some providers. However, Insurify data shows that the average cost of car insurance with both State Farm and Progressive is almost the same for high-mileage drivers and low-mileage drivers.
Drivers who cover less than 5,000 miles per year can expect to pay just $1 less per month, or $12 less per year, than drivers with higher mileage with Progressive. With State Farm, drivers with 5,000 annual mileage actually pay slightly higher premiums—$1 more per month, or $12 more per year—than those who drive over 5,000 miles per year.
Which is cheapest for drivers with high mileage?
Overall, high-mileage drivers may find better rates with State Farm. On average, you can expect your State Farm quote to be $29 per month lower than your Progressive quote. Drivers who cover over 15,000 miles per year typically pay $50 per month with State Farm and $79 per month with Progressive.
|Annual Mileage
|State Farm
|Progressive
|National Average
|15,000-20,000
|$50
|$79
|$68
Which is cheapest for drivers with low mileage?
Typically, low-mileage drivers can find a lower quote with State Farm than with Progressive. Drivers with 5,000 annual mileage can expect to pay $51 per month with State Farm and $78 per month with Progressive, $27 higher. Drivers with 10,000 annual mileage pay $50 with State Farm and $79 per month with Progressive on average, $29 higher.
|Annual Mileage
|State Farm
|Progressive
|National Average
|5,000
|$51
|$78
|$68
|10,000
|$50
|$79
|$68
Compare State Farm vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Credit Score
Your credit score can play a role in how much your car insurance costs. Typically, drivers with good credit pay less than drivers with bad credit. However, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Michigan don’t allow providers to use your credit score when calculating your quote. If you live in one of these states, your credit score won’t impact your quote.
Drivers with excellent, good, and average credit scores can typically find lower rates with State Farm. However, State Farm car insurance may turn out to be expensive for drivers with poor credit scores. Learn more below.
Which is cheapest for good credit?
On average, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $34 per month with State Farm and $53 per month with Progressive, $19 more. Drivers with a good credit score can expect higher rates, $43 per month with State Farm and $70 per month with Progressive, $27 higher. Overall, drivers with good credit can find better car insurance rates with State Farm.
|Credit Tier
|State Farm
|Progressive
|National Average
|Excellent
|$34
|$53
|$60
|Good
|$43
|$70
|$71
Which is cheapest for bad credit?
Drivers with an average credit score typically pay $51 per month with State Farm and $77 per month with Progressive, $26 higher. State Farm’s rates may increase significantly for drivers with a poor credit score, going up to a whopping $117 per month. Drivers with a poor credit score can expect to pay $113 per month with Progressive, $4 lower.
|Credit Tier
|State Farm
|Progressive
|National Average
|Average credit
|$51
|$77
|$78
|Poor credit
|$117
|$113
|$120
Compare State Farm vs. Progressive Car Insurance by Driving Record
If you drive safely and don’t have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs on your driving history, you may qualify for lower car insurance rates. If your driving record has been free of offenses for a certain number of years—typically three or five, but it varies from insurer to insurer—you can get a “good driver” rate, which can be quite affordable.
A DUI has the highest impact on your quote with State Farm, raising it by around $24 per month compared to the average good driver rate. An accident on your record has the highest impact on your quote with Progressive, raising it by $34 per month compared to the average good driver rate.
Overall, drivers with offenses on their records can typically expect to pay higher rates with Progressive vs. State Farm.
Which is cheapest for good drivers?
On average, good drivers pay $51 per month with State Farm and $77 per month with Progressive, $26 higher. Your exact quote will depend on other factors as well, such as your age. Consider comparing your quotes with Insurify to see which provider offers you the best deal.
|Driver Type
|State Farm
|Progressive
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$51
|$77
|$78
Which is cheapest after a speeding ticket?
Drivers with a speeding ticket on their record may find a better deal with State Farm. Typically, if you have a speeding ticket, you can expect to pay $59 per month with State Farm and $99 per month with Progressive, $40 higher. And having multiple speeding tickets on your record may increase your quote.
|Driver Type
|State Farm
|Progressive
|National Average
|Speeding Ticket
|$59
|$99
|$104
Which is cheapest after an accident?
Drivers with an accident on their record may find a better quote with State Farm. On average, drivers with an accident on their driving history pay $65 per month with State Farm and $111 per month with Progressive, $46 more. Both State Farm and Progressive have accident forgiveness programs, but not all drivers are eligible.
|Driver Type
|State Farm
|Progressive
|National Average
|At-Fault Accident
|$65
|$111
|$114
Which is cheapest after a DUI?
On average, drivers with a DUI on their record pay $75 per month with State Farm and $95 per month with Progressive, $20 more. Both of these quotes are below the national average of $155 per month, but drivers with DUIs may still consider going with State Farm to maximize their savings.
|Driver Type
|State Farm
|Progressive
|National Average
|DUI
|$75
|$95
|$155
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
State Farm vs. Progressive Car Insurance: What discounts does each offer?
State Farm Discounts
The discounts below are the basic discounts State Farm offers to all drivers. Depending on what state you live in, you may qualify for other discounts.
Safe driver
Accident-free
Defensive driving
Vehicle safety
Passive restraint
Anti-theft
Multi-car
Multi-policy
Progressive Discounts
These are the basic discounts that Progressive offers. Discounts vary by state. You may qualify for more discounts depending on where you live.
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Continuous insurance
Safe driver (Snapshot program)
Teen driver
Good student
Distant student
Homeowner
Online quote
Sign online
Paperless
Pay in full
Automatic payment
|Discount
|State Farm
|Progressive
|Safe driver
|Accident-free
|Defensive driving
|Vehicle safety
|Passive restraint
|Anti-theft
|Multi-car
|Multi-policy
|Continuous insurance
|Teen driver
|Good student
|Distant student
|Homeowner
|Online quote
|Sign online
|Paperless
|Pay in full
|Automatic payment
Our Methodology and How We Compared State Farm and Progressive
The car insurance quotes provided in Insurify’s insurance company comparison guides are based on the analysis of over 50 thousand insurance quotes from 500 ZIP codes nationwide. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of factors car insurance providers weigh to calculate rates, including driver demographics, driving record, credit score, desired coverage level, and more to give representative samples.
Insurify’s analysis also incorporates the Insurify Composite Score (ICS) assigned to each insurance provider. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
With the above insights and ranking methods, Insurify is able to offer car insurance shoppers a window into how insurance providers compare to one another in terms of both cost and quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
On average, State Farm offers lower rates than Progressive. You can expect to pay approximately $52 per month with State Farm and $78 per month for Progressive auto insurance, $26 higher. However, certain groups of drivers—such as those with a poor credit score—may find a better deal with Progressive.
The answer to this question depends on various individual factors, such as your age, driving record, whether you’re looking for the minimum coverage required or want certain add-ons, and more. For example, State Farm doesn’t offer gap insurance, which some lenders may require, but Progressive does.
It’s easy to compare car insurance providers and real-life quotes with Insurify. Simply answer a few basic questions about yourself, your vehicle, and the kind of coverage you’re looking for, and get access to personalized quotes from the best providers in your area. Compare State Farm, Progressive, Allstate, GEICO, Nationwide, USAA, and more to find the best deal.