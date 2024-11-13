Best Pet Insurance in Virginia (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Virginia

Virginia pet owners have many options for pet insurance, but some insurers are better than others. The following companies have the best pet insurance in Virginia.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Trupanion $57 $22 $0–$1,000 Unlimited 90% Figo $31 $13 $100–$750 $5,000–unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Spot $31 $16 $0–$1,000 $2,500–unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Trupanion: Best for direct vet payments

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $57

Sample monthly quote for cats: $22

Plans available: Accident and illness

Trupanion is one of the only pet insurance companies that offers direct vet payments. When your pet goes to the vet, your Trupanion pet insurance pays its portion of the bill, and you pay the rest out of pocket. You don’t have to pay in full and file a claim for reimbursement.

Pros Option to pay vet directly

No annual or lifetime coverage limits

Many deductible options Cons Expensive rates for dogs

No coverage for routine wellness

Can’t choose your reimbursement rate or annual limit

Figo: Best for cheap rates

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31

Sample monthly quote for cats: $13

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness, vet exam fee coverage

Figo has some of the cheapest rates for dogs and cats. Additionally, the company offers two optional “power-ups” for wellness coverage and vet exam fee coverage. Either power-up will raise your premium by about $10 per month.

Pros Low premiums for dogs and cats

Covers curable pre-existing conditions after 12 months

Optional coverage for vet exam fees Cons Only three coverage limit options

No accident-only coverage

Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions

Spot: Best for customizable coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

Spot has customizable pet insurance plans, with seven coverage limit options (including unlimited) and five deductible options. The company offers four plans, including two preventative care plans: Gold and Platinum. Spot customers can also access members-only perks, like discounts on pet food, medications, and pet-sitting services.

Pros Multiple plan types and coverage limit options

No upper age limit for enrollment

Members-only perks and pet product savings Cons 14-day waiting period for accidents and illnesses

No option to pay vet directly

Fewer discounts than competitors