Best Pet Insurance in Virginia (2024)

5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise
Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.
Updated December 11, 2024
Table of contents
If you’re a pet owner in Virginia, pet insurance can be a great investment. Pet insurance helps pay for veterinary care for your dog or cat after an injury or illness. Plus, some pet insurance companies offer preventative care plans covering wellness exams, vaccines, and microchipping. The overall average cost of pet insurance in Virginia is $68 per month, but some companies have cheaper rates than others.
Here’s what you need to know about finding pet insurance in Virginia.
Figo has the cheapest pet insurance rates in Virginia.
Virginia pet owners pay monthly averages of $39 for cat insurance and $73 for dog insurance.
Common pet perils in Virginia include snakes and Sago palms.
Best pet insurance companies in Virginia
Virginia pet owners have many options for pet insurance, but some insurers are better than others. The following companies have the best pet insurance in Virginia.
Trupanion: Best for direct vet payments
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $57
Sample monthly quote for cats: $22
Plans available: Accident and illness
Trupanion is one of the only pet insurance companies that offers direct vet payments. When your pet goes to the vet, your Trupanion pet insurance pays its portion of the bill, and you pay the rest out of pocket. You don’t have to pay in full and file a claim for reimbursement.
Option to pay vet directly
No annual or lifetime coverage limits
Many deductible options
Expensive rates for dogs
No coverage for routine wellness
Can’t choose your reimbursement rate or annual limit
Figo: Best for cheap rates
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31
Sample monthly quote for cats: $13
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness, vet exam fee coverage
Figo has some of the cheapest rates for dogs and cats. Additionally, the company offers two optional “power-ups” for wellness coverage and vet exam fee coverage. Either power-up will raise your premium by about $10 per month.
Low premiums for dogs and cats
Covers curable pre-existing conditions after 12 months
Optional coverage for vet exam fees
Only three coverage limit options
No accident-only coverage
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions
Spot: Best for customizable coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
Spot has customizable pet insurance plans, with seven coverage limit options (including unlimited) and five deductible options. The company offers four plans, including two preventative care plans: Gold and Platinum. Spot customers can also access members-only perks, like discounts on pet food, medications, and pet-sitting services.
Multiple plan types and coverage limit options
No upper age limit for enrollment
Members-only perks and pet product savings
14-day waiting period for accidents and illnesses
No option to pay vet directly
Fewer discounts than competitors
To choose the best pet insurance companies in Virginia, we started by collecting rates using a Virginia address. For dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed breed, medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat.
Quotes were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 in annual coverage or more. We also researched each pet insurance company based on its coverage options, discounts, pet types covered, waiting periods, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Virginia
The overall average monthly cost of pet insurance in Virginia is $68, but rates differ for cats and dogs. For dogs, the average monthly premium is $73, and for cats, the average rate is $39 per month.
To compare, pet insurance rates in Virginia are higher than in North Carolina, at $61 for dogs and $32 for cats. But in Maryland, pet insurance rates are much more expensive, at $83 for dogs and $44 for cats.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Virginia
Pet owners in Virginia face several unique risks that make pet insurance extremely valuable. Here are some of the reasons why pet insurance is important if you live in Virginia:[1]
Snake bikes: Virginia is home to 32 different snake species, including several venomous types. If a snake bites your dog or cat, pet insurance will cover its emergency medical care and anti-venom medications.
Heat-related illnesses: Virginia experiences hot temperatures in the summer months, which can be dangerous for pets. Pet insurance will cover heat-related conditions, like dehydration or burned paw pads.
Sago palms: Sago palms, which are poisonous to dogs and cats, can be found all over Virginia. If your dog or cat ingests any part of a Sago palm (especially the seeds), pet insurance will cover a portion of its vet care.
Virginia pet regulations and laws
Virginia’s pet regulations and laws are similar to those of other states. Here are some of the main laws that Virginia pet owners should know about:[2] [3]
Vaccines: Dogs and cats 4 months and older must receive a rabies vaccine.
Spaying/neutering: Pets adopted from a shelter must be spayed or neutered before the owner can take them home. If the animal isn’t already spayed or neutered, the owner must agree to spay/neuter it within a certain period.
Licensing: All dogs and cats older than 4 months must be licensed within the town the owner lives in. They must also wear a tag at all times.
Dog bites: Virginia has a “one-bite” law for dogs, which means that an owner might not be liable if their dog bites someone for the first time and causes minor injuries. But in a second offense, the person who gets bitten can seek compensation from the owner for their injuries.
Types of pet insurance coverage
When shopping for pet insurance in Virginia, you’ll need to choose a plan that fits your needs and budget. The most common types of pet insurance are accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness plans.
Accident and illness plans provide the most coverage but have the highest rates. If you add an optional wellness plan, you’ll get coverage for routine care, usually for a few extra dollars per month.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness pet insurance plans cover a percentage of your pet’s vet bills if it gets sick or injured. This type of plan provides the most comprehensive coverage.
Some of the things that an accident and illness plan typically cover include:
Swallowed objects
Bite wounds
Poisoning
Broken bones
X-rays and diagnostic testing
Dental emergencies
Arthritis
Cancer
Diabetes
Infections
Joint issues
Hypothyroidism
Prescription medications
Standard accident and illness plans don’t usually cover the following:
Cosmetic procedures
Experimental treatment
Pre-existing conditions
Routine or preventative care
Accident-only plan
An accident-only pet insurance plan covers emergency veterinary care for unexpected accidents and injuries. It doesn’t cover treatment for illnesses. Some of the conditions that this plan covers include:
Broken bones
Lacerations
Toxic ingestion
Sprains
Car accidents
Prescription medications
Wellness plan
Many pet insurance companies sell an optional wellness plan that you can add to an accident and illness or accident-only plan. These plans typically aren’t available on their own. Wellness plans cover your pet’s routine care, like:
Annual vet exams
Vaccinations
Spaying/neutering
Microchipping
Dental cleanings
Routine diagnostic tests
How to find the best pet insurance in Virginia
Many reputable pet insurers serve pet owners in Virginia, but you’ll need to research to find the best insurer for your needs. Follow these steps to find the best pet insurance:
1. Consider your pet’s needs
Decide what pet insurance plan will provide the type and amount of coverage you want. For example, if your dog’s breed is prone to certain illnesses, you might choose an accident and illness plan over an accident-only plan. And if you want help paying for routine care, choose an insurer that offers a wellness plan.
2. Think about your budget
Pet insurance costs depend on many factors, including the plan type, deductible, coverage limits, and reimbursement rates. Plans that provide more coverage have higher rates, and vice versa. The best pet insurance plan will provide suitable coverage without breaking your budget.
3. Read customer reviews
Before you purchase pet insurance, it’s a good idea to read online reviews from current and past policyholders. This will give you a good idea of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, and customer service. Watch out for consistent complaints, like slow claim payouts or denied claims.
4. Compare quotes
Comparing quotes from multiple pet insurance companies is the best way to find the most affordable plan for your pet and your coverage needs. You should also find out what discounts are available. For instance, many insurers offer a multi-pet discount and military discount, which could reduce your rate.
Virginia pet insurance FAQs
Pet insurance in Virginia can be valuable for many pet parents. Here’s some additional information about Virginia pet insurance that can be helpful when buying coverage.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Virginia?
Yes. Pet insurance premiums in Virginia are slightly more expensive than the U.S. average. The average pet insurance premium in Virginia is $68 per month, and the nationwide average premium is $63.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Virginia?
The average pet insurance premium in Virginia is $73 per month for dogs and $39 per month for cats. But pet insurance premiums are different for every pet owner. Factors like your pet’s age, ZIP code, insurance company, plan type, and coverage limits will affect your rate.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Virginia?
Some pet insurance companies in Virginia cover curable pre-existing conditions. An insurer will consider a pre-existing condition to be curable if your pet has been symptom-free and treatment-free for a certain period — usually after one year.
What are the three types of pet insurance?
The three main types of pet insurance are accident and illness plans, accident-only plans, and wellness plans. Accident and illness plans provide the most coverage but are usually the most expensive. Wellness plans provide coverage for routine care and can be added to an accident and illness plan or accident-only plan.
What is the best dog insurance?
Many pet insurers offer great coverage for dogs, but there’s no single best dog insurance company. The best dog insurance depends on your dog’s medical needs, your budget, and your preferences. To find the best dog insurance for you, it’s a good idea to compare a few insurers based on features like coverage options, discounts, cost, and customer service.
