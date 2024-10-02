Best Pet Insurance in Indiana (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Indiana

The best pet insurance company for you will depend on your pet’s age and healthcare needs, so it’s a good idea to compare customized quotes and review each policy’s coverage and exclusions. But the pet insurers below stand out for offering great coverage at an affordable price.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ ManyPets $23 $15 $250, $500, or $1,000 Unlimited 70% or 80% AKC $29 $19 $100, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, or $1,000 $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90% Pumpkin $33 $19 $100, $250, $500, or $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, or unlimited for dogs; $5,000, $7,000, $15,000, or unlimited for cats 80% or 90%

ManyPets: Best value

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $23

Sample monthly quote for cats: $15

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness

ManyPets is one of the most affordable pet insurance companies and offers comprehensive coverage relative to other low-cost insurers. The company doesn’t limit annual or lifetime coverage, and policies cover most veterinary treatments, including exam fees for most accidents and illnesses — and dental illnesses and hereditary conditions.

Pros Excellent customer reviews on Trustpilot

Cheap premiums with no annual or lifetime limits

Covers vet exam fees Cons Doesn’t cover behavioral conditions or parasites

18-month waiting period for cured pre-existing condition coverage

Maximum reimbursement amount of 80%

AKC: Best for pre-existing conditions

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $29

Sample monthly quote for cats: $19

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness

AKC Pet Insurance is one of the few pet insurance companies that covers pre-existing conditions, including incurable conditions, after one year of continuous coverage. Premiums are relatively affordable, but coverage for exam fees and hereditary conditions costs extra. You can also add breeding coverage for an additional premium, which isn’t available from most insurers.

AKC allows you to choose from a variety of deductible and reimbursement options, and policyholders get 24/7 access to advice from a veterinarian. The company doesn’t have upper age limits or breed restrictions. But AKC policies contain some important exclusions, including dental illness, and benefits are capped at $10,000 or less annually.

Pros Comprehensive coverage, including physical therapy and alternative therapies

Covers pre-existing conditions after 365 days

24/7 vet helpline Cons Annual limit capped at $10,000

Doesn’t cover dental illness, parasites, or prosthetics

May only cover one instance of conditions that tend to recur, such as toxic ingestion

Pumpkin: Best for comprehensive coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $33

Sample monthly quote for cats: $19

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness

While Pumpkin charges higher premiums than some other insurers, including ManyPets, policies are more affordable than other comprehensive pet insurance companies. Pumpkin’s accident and illness policy offers broad coverage for commonly excluded conditions and treatments, like dental illness, alternative therapies, behavioral issues, prescription food, and illnesses preventable by vaccines.

Pumpkin doesn’t charge extra for exam fees or hereditary conditions, and the insurer covers most cured pre-existing conditions if your pet has been symptom- and treatment-free for 180 days. You can enroll pets ages 8 weeks and up, with no breed restrictions. You can get up to 90% of your vet bills reimbursed, and the company offers a multi-pet discount of 5%–10%.

Pros Excellent reviews on Trustpilot

Up to 90% reimbursement on vet bills with no annual limit

Covers a wider array of conditions and treatments than many other insurers Cons Higher premiums than some competitors

No accident-only plans

No mobile app or vet helpline