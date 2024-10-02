Best Pet Insurance in Indiana (2024)

5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Featured in top personal finance publications
Lindsay is a widely published creator of auto insurance content. She also specializes in real estate, banking, credit cards, and other personal finance topics.
Featured in
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated December 6, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Pet owners in Indiana deserve the best care for their furry friends. A good pet insurance policy helps ensure that veterinary care will be affordable if your pet sustains a minor injury or develops a costly chronic condition like cancer.
Pet insurance in Indiana costs about $30 per month for cats and $64 per month for dogs, according to Insurify data, and some pet insurance companies offer even more budget-friendly policies.
Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding affordable pet insurance in Indiana.
ManyPets offers some of the cheapest policies in Indiana with great coverage, while Pumpkin offers a more comprehensive policy at a higher price.
AKC Pet Insurance is a good option for older pets and pets with pre-existing conditions in Indiana.
Insurify’s top picks operate on a reimbursement model. If you want the insurer to pay your vet directly, check out Pets Best or Healthy Paws.
Best pet insurance companies in Indiana
The best pet insurance company for you will depend on your pet’s age and healthcare needs, so it’s a good idea to compare customized quotes and review each policy’s coverage and exclusions. But the pet insurers below stand out for offering great coverage at an affordable price.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|ManyPets
|$23
|$15
|$250, $500, or $1,000
|Unlimited
|70% or 80%
|AKC
|$29
|$19
|$100, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, or $1,000
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Pumpkin
|$33
|$19
|$100, $250, $500, or $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, or unlimited for dogs; $5,000, $7,000, $15,000, or unlimited for cats
|80% or 90%
ManyPets: Best value
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $23
Sample monthly quote for cats: $15
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness
ManyPets is one of the most affordable pet insurance companies and offers comprehensive coverage relative to other low-cost insurers. The company doesn’t limit annual or lifetime coverage, and policies cover most veterinary treatments, including exam fees for most accidents and illnesses — and dental illnesses and hereditary conditions.
Excellent customer reviews on Trustpilot
Cheap premiums with no annual or lifetime limits
Covers vet exam fees
Doesn’t cover behavioral conditions or parasites
18-month waiting period for cured pre-existing condition coverage
Maximum reimbursement amount of 80%
AKC: Best for pre-existing conditions
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $29
Sample monthly quote for cats: $19
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness
AKC Pet Insurance is one of the few pet insurance companies that covers pre-existing conditions, including incurable conditions, after one year of continuous coverage. Premiums are relatively affordable, but coverage for exam fees and hereditary conditions costs extra. You can also add breeding coverage for an additional premium, which isn’t available from most insurers.
AKC allows you to choose from a variety of deductible and reimbursement options, and policyholders get 24/7 access to advice from a veterinarian. The company doesn’t have upper age limits or breed restrictions. But AKC policies contain some important exclusions, including dental illness, and benefits are capped at $10,000 or less annually.
Comprehensive coverage, including physical therapy and alternative therapies
Covers pre-existing conditions after 365 days
24/7 vet helpline
Annual limit capped at $10,000
Doesn’t cover dental illness, parasites, or prosthetics
May only cover one instance of conditions that tend to recur, such as toxic ingestion
Pumpkin: Best for comprehensive coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $33
Sample monthly quote for cats: $19
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness
While Pumpkin charges higher premiums than some other insurers, including ManyPets, policies are more affordable than other comprehensive pet insurance companies. Pumpkin’s accident and illness policy offers broad coverage for commonly excluded conditions and treatments, like dental illness, alternative therapies, behavioral issues, prescription food, and illnesses preventable by vaccines.
Pumpkin doesn’t charge extra for exam fees or hereditary conditions, and the insurer covers most cured pre-existing conditions if your pet has been symptom- and treatment-free for 180 days. You can enroll pets ages 8 weeks and up, with no breed restrictions. You can get up to 90% of your vet bills reimbursed, and the company offers a multi-pet discount of 5%–10%.
Excellent reviews on Trustpilot
Up to 90% reimbursement on vet bills with no annual limit
Covers a wider array of conditions and treatments than many other insurers
Higher premiums than some competitors
No accident-only plans
No mobile app or vet helpline
To compare pricing, we collected quotes from more than a dozen companies for a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog and a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat living in Indiana. Quotes are based on an accident and illness policy with a $500 deductible, an 80% reimbursement rate, and at least a $10,000 annual limit or the closest available. Prices don’t include any add-ons.
We also evaluated each company based on its customer reviews, coverage options and exclusions, deductible and other customization options, discounts, waiting periods, pre-existing condition coverage, age limits, breed restrictions, and more. We prioritized companies that offered broad coverage for an affordable price.
Cost of pet insurance in Indiana
The average monthly cost of an accident and illness pet insurance policy in Indiana is $60, including both cat insurance and dog insurance quotes, according to Insurify data. The average cat insurance premium in Indiana is $30, and the average dog insurance premium is $64.
Both cat and dog insurance policies are cheaper in Indiana than in neighboring Michigan and Illinois, on average. You can save even more on pet insurance by choosing a higher deductible and buying a policy when your pet is young. Some of the top pet insurance companies offer pricing for 2-year-old cats and dogs that’s well below the state average.
The pet insurance company you choose will also affect your premium. It’s a good idea to compare pet insurance quotes and consider any unique pet healthcare needs or pre-existing conditions your pet has when deciding on a policy.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Indiana
Dogs and cats anywhere in the nation are at risk of experiencing the common symptoms below, which can lead to a trip to the emergency vet and an expensive vet bill, according to a report from Healthy Paws Pet Insurance.[1]
Condition/average cost
Dogs
Skin conditions: $200–$2,500
Stomach issues: $1,600–$5,000
Ear infections: $850
Eye conditions: $1,110
Heart conditions: $1,500–$2,500
Cats
Stomach issues: $1,500–$1,800
Urinary tract infections: $1,050
Skin conditions: $200–$2,500
Infections: $300–$2,000
Heart conditions: $1,500
When outdoors or in social settings, dogs are at risk of additional illnesses in Indiana. In late 2023, an unknown respiratory illness was going around the Indiana dog community, with symptoms similar to kennel cough.
Indiana dogs may need protective clothing on cold days, and you should give heartworm prevention all year, even in the winter. Flea-and-tick season runs between April and September in Indiana, but your veterinarian may recommend giving your dog flea/tick prevention medication all year.[2] Some wellness plans may help with these costs.
Indiana pet regulations and laws
The following laws apply to pets in Indiana:
Vaccination: All cats, dogs, and ferrets 3 months or older must get a rabies vaccination under Indiana law.[3]
Licensing: Licensing requirements vary depending on local laws, but many cities require a dog license.
Curbing: In some cities, such as Indianapolis, you must remove the feces immediately if your dog or cat defecates on private or public property without permission.[4]
Disturbance: Some cities don’t allow frequent vocalization (barking or yelping) if it disturbs people in the vicinity.
Animals at large: Many Indiana cities don’t allow pets at large, meaning you can’t let your cat roam outdoors or take your dog outside your property without a leash.
Spay/neuter: Animal care facilities must spay or neuter all animals in Indiana before adoption.[5]
Dog bites: You may be guilty of a misdemeanor if you fail to restrain your dog and your dog causes injury to another person. You’ll also be liable for all damages if your dog bites someone unprovoked.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Most pet insurance companies offer accident and illness plans, which offer comprehensive coverage for most conditions. Some pet insurers may also offer a wellness plan, which adds savings for preventive care, or an accident-only plan, an affordable alternative that doesn’t cover illnesses. In 2023, only a small share of policyholders had accident-only insurance.[6]
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness coverage varies by pet insurance company, but the most comprehensive plans may cover:
Condition
Digestive issues
Injuries
Infections
Foreign body ingestion
Toxic ingestion
Hereditary conditions
Dental illness
Behavioral conditions
Cancer and tumors
Hip dysplasia
Diagnostic tests and treatments
Lab tests
Diagnostic imaging
Prescription medication
Emergency care
Hospitalization
Surgery
Specialized and advanced care
Vet exam fees
Alternative therapies like acupuncture
Prescription food and supplements
Virtual vet visits
Accident and illness plans don’t typically cover:
Pre-existing conditions if your pet showed symptoms before the end of the waiting period, with some exceptions
Elective procedures
Preventative care
Training, boarding, or grooming
Breeding, whelping, pregnancy, or nursing
Accident-only plan
Accident-only pet insurance only covers conditions with accidental causes. An accident-only plan may cover some or all of the treatments in the table above for a number of accidents, including:
Bites, cuts, and wounds
Bee stings
Eye injuries
Lacerations, broken bones, and sprains
Toxic ingestion
Accident-only plans are more affordable, but they won’t protect your pet from infectious diseases or chronic conditions. An accident-only policy might be right for you if you have a senior dog or a pet with several pre-existing conditions.
Wellness plan
A wellness plan covers routine care costs, which traditional accident-only and accident and illness plans don’t cover. Wellness plans are typically add-ons to another policy, and they usually don’t come with a deductible or waiting period.
They may cover preventive care services like:
Annual exams
Dental cleanings
Flea/tick prevention
Heartworm test or FeLV screening
Microchipping
Routine diagnostics
Spay/neuter surgery
Vaccines
Wellness plans limit your reimbursement to a dollar amount or a specific number of each service annually — and they typically only provide limited savings — but they can help with budgeting. Some pet insurance companies offer a few different wellness plans, such as a plan for puppies and kittens.
How to find the best pet insurance in Indiana
Indiana pet parents, from Fort Wayne to South Bend, have several options for pet health insurance. To narrow down your options, you should:
1. Pick your policy type
Decide which of the three main types of pet insurance products are important to you and make a list of insurers that offer that policy type. For example, you may want an accident and illness plan with wellness coverage.
2. Consider your pet’s health needs and your budget
When choosing a pet insurance plan, consider your pet’s pre-existing conditions and research common breed-specific conditions. This will help you ensure you get the coverage you need and don’t pay for coverage you don’t need. For example, you don’t need dental illness coverage if your dog already shows signs of dental disease. Evaluate your budget to determine how much you can set aside for your pet each month.
3. Compare quotes
Though most pet insurers consider factors such as your pet’s breed, species, age, and ZIP code when setting your premium, some insurers may offer lower prices than others, even for similar coverage. It’s a good idea to compare quotes from a handful of insurers. Pay attention to the prices for base policies and add-ons, and keep in mind that quality coverage may cost more.
4. Check exclusions and customer reviews
Read a sample policy and check the insurer’s reputation on third-party sites that feature honest reviews of pet insurance companies. Read customer reviews to determine if the company has an easy claims process.
5. Choose the best pet insurance plan for your furry friend
Taking your pet’s breed and medical care needs into account, choose affordable coverage that pays enough of your pet’s veterinary bills to provide value. It could be one of the best financial decisions you make.
Indiana pet insurance FAQs
Here’s some additional information about Indiana pet insurance to help you find a policy that’s right for your budget and pet’s needs.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Indiana?
No. Pet insurance in Indiana is 11% less expensive than the national average. But your pet insurance premium will depend on your pet’s age, breed, and other factors.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Indiana?
The average cost of dog insurance in Indiana is about $63, while the average cost of cat insurance is about $30, according to Insurify data.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Indiana?
Probably not. Most pet insurance companies don’t cover incurable pre-existing conditions. AKC Pet Insurance is an exception — the company covers most pre-existing conditions, besides dental diseases, after one year. Some companies cover cured pre-existing conditions, such as a urinary tract infection, once your pet has been symptom-free for a period of time.
What are the three types of pet insurance?
The three types of pet insurance are accident and illness policies, which offer comprehensive coverage; accident-only policies, which offer coverage for accidents; and wellness plans, which cover routine and preventative care.
Sources
- Healthy Paws. "Cost of Veterinary Care in 2023."
- American Kennel Club. "Keeping Your Dog Safe During Your State’s Flea & Tick Season."
- Indiana.gov. "Indiana Rabies Laws and Regulations."
- Indianapolis Animal Care Services. "It's the Law."
- Justia Law. "2023 Indiana Code 15-20-4-3. Mandatory Spay or Neutering."
- North American Pet Health Insurance Association. "Gross Written Premium."
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in